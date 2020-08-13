In the long-term MAC is a sound bet because of the underlying value that is much higher than implied by the current market cap. In the short-/mid-term, new lockdowns and bankruptcies can send the stock even lower.

In the meantime, the trend in rent collection is quickly improving and the increased loan volumes are successfully offset with cheaper cost of financing.

There was no increase in the stock price mainly because of poor rent collection rates, significantly increased leverage from already highly indebted starting point, and rising fears of retail bankruptcies.

The market had already priced in a lot before Q2, 2020, that supported the thesis of my previous article that investors should expect limited downside from Q2 earnings.

On August 11, 2020, MAC reported Q2 results, which in rate of change terms are the worst in the Company's history. However, the market's reaction has been neutral.

On August 11, 2020, The Macerich (MAC) published its Q2 figures. Not surprisingly, the underlying results in rate of change terms are even worse than those during the GFC. The Q2, 2020 FFO has declined by 44% compared to the Q2, 2019 period, and on a half year basis, the FFO is down 29%. Clearly, the results are bad and have caused a serious cash drain that have required MAC to increase leverage by $700 million since the start of the year (albeit not all proceeds have been used for covering the cash flow gap).

Recently, I wrote an article stating that there is a high chance of capturing notable gains by investing in MAC before the Q2, 2020 release date (Macerich: Thoughts On The Q2 Earnings Ahead). The key premise behind this assumption was that market has gone too far in discounting the future cash flows of MAC. Put differently, if MAC was to report some minor indications of the rents recovering to the pre COVID-19 levels, the market should reprice the stock upwards from very depressed valuations.

Since I wrote that article, the stock price has increased by ca. 4.5% beating the S&P 500. Moreover, currently, the pre-market data show that the market has reacted to the Q2 report somewhat positively, and the stock is up 3%.

Let me know turn to three key takeaways from Q2 report that, in my opinion, are critical for determining whether MAC is a hold, sell or buy.

#1 Weak rent collection, but with some positive signs

Since the lion's share of MAC's properties was fully closed during May and April, the corresponding rent collections are rather low. In the Q2 earnings call, the Management stated that it has managed to collect only around 40% of rents for April and May. However, June has already improved with MAC collecting 66% of the total rents. Lastly, August indicates further signs of favorable recovery, where just in first couple of days, MAC managed to collect 51% of rents.

The improving rents are tightly linked to the underlying performance of retail sales. Tom O'Hern, Chief Executive Officer, explained this nicely:

The tenant reaction has been good to the reopening. Our tenants almost without exception were eager to get reopened. And by mid-July, for centers open at least eight week sales of up to 90% of pre-COVID levels, the consumer is shopping with purpose and there's pent up demand and some [indiscernible]. Our second quarter is more about getting centers open safely and getting our tenants open and less about leasing. The focus in the third quarter is back to focusing on leasing and Doug will elaborate on that in a few minutes.

Interestingly, similar pattern of recovering rent collections can be observed in China, where 85% of the malls have already reopened and the overall traffic levels are back at 80% of the pre COVID-19 period.

Lastly, it is important to note that most of the currently uncollected rents and especially those related to May and April, are deferred until 2021 (though not specified in what period of 2021). So, a notable chunk of the currently outstanding rents should be received during 2021 provided that there is no second wave or any other black swan events. With that said, it is completely clear that a certain part of the uncollected cash flows will not be collected at all (statement by Scott Kingsmore, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO):

One, increased quarter over quarter bad debt expense of $37 million. Bad debt expense in total of the company's share was $40 million in the second quarter. This represents a 14% reserve on second quarter leasing revenue and 24% reserve on second quarter uncollected lease revenue. Elevated bad debt expense alone caused a 17.5% percent decline in same center net operating income in the second quarter.

#2 Increased leverage at low costs

The virus period has forced MAC to assume drastic measures in order to preserve cash and cover the cash flow gap of falling revenues and more or less flat expense base. A massive reduction of the planned capex amount, significant dividend cuts and cancellation of bonuses have been the key areas contributing to reduced cash outflows.

In the same time, MAC has drawn huge amounts of fresh liquidity and correspondingly taken additional debt to both cover the expenses and build a buffer against potential lockdowns.

Source: SEC 8-k filing, 2020

Since the start of the year, MAC has increased its debt by ca. $650 million that has, in turn, worsened its overall indebtedness. Debt as a percentage of market cap has skyrocketed to 85.8%, and the debt to EBITDA ratio has reached 9.8x that is above the sector average (according to NAREIT).

Nevertheless, the increased debt amount has not elevated the interest expense in the same pace as the increase of debt. In fact, the interest expense in Q2, 2020, has decreased by $17 million relative to the comparable period last year.

MAC has accessed very cheap liquidity and currently holds over $600 million of dry powder. According to the Management, if the current dividend amount is kept ($0.15 per share), then MAC would realize around $370 million of cash savings on a yearly basis. As a result, MAC is well positioned to weather any potential storm that could temporary affect the cash flows negatively.

Last but not least, one has to factor in the fact that MAC will have to extend or refinance the existing $1.5 billion credit facility in July 2021. Currently, the banks have imposed "covenant light" criteria, but things might change in mid-2021. So, in case there is another steep decline in the economy, MAC will be certainly exposed to a serious refinancing risk (e.g., required to borrow at much higher rates or, even worse, not receive any financing at all).

#3 Retail bankruptcies

During the Q2 period many retailers filed for chapter 11 and some of them had a direct impact on MAC. The Management acknowledges the fact that in the near future there will be more bankruptcies affecting the results (see an excerpt from the earnings call below, from Scott Kingsmore)

We will certainly see some further occupancy loss and rental reduction as a result of these filings. But this pandemic has had the effect of accelerating the financial blows of numerous troubled and over leveraged retail companies. At this time, we do not anticipate similar volume of bankruptcy filings going forward. And it is worth noting that the majority of the bankruptcies that have filed today are reorganizations and not full liquidations of the chains.

As you can read in the quote above, the Management expects a meaningful slowdown in retailers going belly up. While this can be considered a positive sign, there is a risk of Management being too optimistic and thus making lower bad debt allowances than necessary. In Q2, MAC recognized a bad debt expense of $37 million of which approximately half is attributable to tenant bankruptcies. So, in case of increasing number of new bankruptcies, MAC would certainly be required to adjust this provision upwards impairing the balance sheet even further, and ultimately making it harder to meet the covenants.

Currently, the probability of experiencing a second wave of virus and resumption of strict social distancing measures (e.g., mandatory closure of malls) is material. In such an event a plethora of retailers would be exposed to a huge financial risk and in many cases be forced to file for bankruptcy. Consequently, MAC would suffer from even lower rent collection rates, depleted liquidity and increased vacancy rates.

The bottom line

As stated earlier, the Q2, 2020 figures reported by MAC are looking bad, but in the meantime they offer some good reasons why investors could be positive about future performance. My thesis recommending to buy MAC before Q2 report was built around the assumption that the market has discounted the stock too harsh and any positive surprise could potentially serve as a catalyst for a massive repricing. While since the recommendation the stock is up, the market's reaction to the recently published results is neutral. This can be mostly explained by rather weak rent collection, increased leverage and fears of future bankruptcies in the retail segment. The reason why the stock has not plunged a lot is that the market had already assigned pessimistic risk premiums, and the report itself indicated positive trend in the overall rent collection rates as well as potential upside from further reopenings of the currently closed malls.

In my article "Macerich: 2 Scenarios Of Default - Positive For Value Investors" I assessed the underlying value of MAC and arrived at a huge discount relative to the current market cap levels. The huge disconnect between value and price allows investors to capture some level of margin of safety in case MAC fails to service its debt and files for bankruptcy (or hands back a large chunk of the properties to the existing lenders). However, the uncertainty around COVID-19 and renewed lockdowns impose serious short-/mid-term risks for MAC that could potentially send the stock price much lower from the current levels.

In my opinion, MAC is a buy for truly long-term investors, who have the nerves to withstand near-term shocks and huge swings in the stock price. For investors with 1-3 year time horizon, MAC could fail to meet the return expectations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.