Despite the dividend reductions, residential and commercial mREITs still pay a hearty dividend yield of 7.9% and 7.7%, respectively. Current payout levels appear sustainable if the economic recovery progresses.

Residential mREITs reported an average increase in reported tangible Book Value Per Share of 8.9% from Q1 to Q2 while commercial mREITs reported an average increase in BVPS of 0.2%.

While a half-dozen mREITs had also initially suspended their preferred distribution, AG Mortgage and Xantas Capital are the only two mREITs that have yet to resume distributions on their preferreds.

After 31 of 42 mREITs cut or suspended dividends from March through June, we haven't seen any additional cuts since the start of July. One mREIT (Arbor Realty) raised distributions.

Mortgage REIT earnings season wrapped up this week. As with their Equity REIT peers, earnings reports were generally better-than-expected. We complied dividend and book value updates from all 42 mREITs.

Mortgage REIT Earnings Recap

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, Co-Produced with Brad Thomas)

Mortgage REIT earnings season wrapped up this week. Similar to their equity REIT peers - which we covered in our Equity REIT Earnings Recap - mREIT earnings season was far less eventful than the first quarter and reports were generally better-than-expected. Before the start of earnings season, we published our mREIT Earnings Preview - Mortgage REITs: Back From the Brink. We discussed the three trends that we're watching this earnings season: 1) Dividend Cuts and Resumptions, 2) Updated Book Value Estimates, and 3) Macroeconomic Commentary on the Mortgage and Housing Markets. In this report, we provide a concise recap of 2Q 2020 mREIT earnings results.

After facing an existential crisis amid the peak of the pandemic sell-off in March and into April, mREITs have delivered one of the most robust recoveries across any asset class over the last three months. The outright strength exhibited by the broader U.S. housing market, along with stabilization in the commercial real estate markets, translated to solid Q2 earnings reports, which added further fuel to the recent rebound. Since their respective lows in late March and into early April, the Mortgage REIT ETF (REM) has rebounded more than 90% compared to the 45% gains from the Equity REIT ETF (VNQ) and the 51% gain from the S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Mortgage REIT Dividend Cuts & Dividend Increases

Unlike equity REITs, mREIT distributions tend to be quite volatile quarter to quarter, so dividend cuts shouldn't be foreign or necessarily calamitous to long-time mREIT investors. The magnitude of the cuts amid the pandemic, however, was unprecedented with 31 out of 42 mortgage REITs cutting or reducing their dividend between March and June. 22 out of 23 residential mREITs reduced or suspended their dividend while 9 out of 19 commercial mREITs reduced or suspended dividends. Since the end of June, however, no additional mREITs cut or suspended their dividends.

While a half-dozen mREITs had also initially suspended their preferred distribution, AG Mortgage (MITT) and Exantas Capital (XAN) are the only two mREITs that have yet to resume distributions on their cumulative preferred issues. On their earnings call, AG Mortgage's CEO David Roberts commented that it "does not anticipate paying dividends on our common or preferred stock for the foreseeable future." Exantas Capital was more optimistic about the resumption with CEO Mark Fogul commenting that a "modest dividend is fine. I think just it sends a signal. If it was a nickel, I'd be thrilled." All 51 currently outstanding preferred securities from these REITs are cumulative, which entitles investors to "missed" dividend payments before any distributions can be paid to common shareholders.

Not every mREIT slashed their distribution, however, as 10 of the 42 have maintained distributions at pre-pandemic levels. One commercial mREIT, Arbor Realty (ABR), announced a dividend increase in 2020 over pre-pandemic levels. Several residential mREITs, however, have resumed dividends over the last several months including MFA Financial (MFA), Ellington Financial (EFC), Great Ajax (AJX), ARMOUR Residential (ARR), New Residential (NRZ), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT), and Two Harbors (TWO), but none of these distributions are back above pre-pandemic levels.

Mortgage REIT Dividend Yields & Performance

Despite the dividend reductions, residential mREITs still pay a hearty dividend yield of 7.9% including double-digit dividend yields offered by sector stalwarts Annaly Capital (NLY) and AGNC Mortgage (AGNC). On average, we view the 7-8% dividend rates and current payout levels for residential mREITs as both relatively attractive and sustainable if the housing-led economic recovery continues to progress as expected over the coming quarters. Underscoring the bifurcation within the residential mREIT sector, agency mREITs are lower by an average of "only" 29% this year while non-agency mREITs are off by nearly 60% after many of the more highly-levered non-agency mREITs were hit by a wave of margin calls and force selling during the intense volatility in early Q2.

Commercial mREITs weren't facing the same "existential crisis" as their residential mREIT peers, but the sector's heavy exposure to the hotel, office, and retail sectors has dragged on performance during the pandemic. On the commercial mREIT side, dividend yields still average 7.7% led by small-caps Apollo Commercial (ARI), Ares Commercial (ACRE), and Sachem Capital (SACH). Sector stalwarts Starwood Property (STWD) and Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) also pay hearty dividend yields of 11.7% and 9.8%, respectively, at current payout levels. Only one mortgage REIT is trading in positive territory this year - renewable energy-focused Hannon Armstrong (HASI) - which has gained nearly 25% so far in 2020.

It's critical to note that mortgage REITs are not monolithic in their risk exposures. While Agency and Commercial mREITs tend to be negatively impacted by higher interest rates, some Non-Agency mREITs - particularly those with large portfolios of Mortgage Servicing Rights which face risk to the future income stream from mortgage prepayment - tend to do better when interest rates rise. Because of the use of hedging instruments, however, the end exposure faced by these mREITs is not always so straightforward or predictable. Below, we break down and define the five primary risk exposures faced by these different types of mortgage REITs: leverage risk, credit risk, interest rate risk, prepayment risk, and derivative risk.

Notable Commentary on Mortgage & Housing Markets

NLY: "There been some signs that the worst of the economic distress may be behind us... The market dysfunction has dissipated and we have seen significant improvement in liquidity and asset pricing."

NRZ: "Our company today is stronger than ever. As we sit in this robust housing market, this robust refinancing market, we want to make sure that we continue to perform extremely well there."

AGNC: "The widely expected COVID related headwinds to housing and refinance activity did not materialize. Refinancing volumes remained very robust, and we saw rapid recovery in the home purchase market."

AJX: "We're seeing significant demand for homes... we've seen dramatic liquidity both for purchasing single-family homes, people purchasing -- people buying and selling single-family homes like us as REO."

ORC: "And even though the economy is somewhat weak, the housing market is the exception and doing quite well. And in spite of the effects of COVID and social distancing and shelter-in-place, refinancing activity is extremely robust."

Residential mREIT Book Values

For residential mREITs, we view tangible Book Value Per Share (BVPS) as the most useful metric for evaluating performance and valuations, similar to the NAV calculation for equity REITs. Note, however, that Book Values effectively "punish" dividend distributions during that period - which can be substantial for mREITs - so it's important to consider BVPS as one tool in the toolkit. Residential mREITs reported an average increase in reported BVPS of 8.9% from Q1 to Q2. At current valuations, the residential mREIT sector now trades at an average 21.9% discount to its Q2 reported tangible BVPS.

Commercial mREIT Book Values

While BVPS is more relevant for residential mREITs than commercial mREITs, it is nonetheless a helpful metric to gauge performance and valuations for commercial mREITs. Commercial mREITs reported an average increase in tangible BVPS of 0.2% from Q1 to Q2. The newest mREIT NexPoint Real Estate (NREF) led the way with a 16.1% reported increase in tangible BVPS while Exantas Capital (XAN) was the laggard with a 10.4% decrease in reported tangible BVPS. At current valuations, the commercial mREIT sector now trades at an average 8.1% discount to its Q2 reported tangible BVPS.

Key Takeaways: Positive Signs in Second Quarter

Residential mREITs have seen conditions stabilize considerably in recent months amid signs of stabilization - and even outright strength - in the housing and mortgage markets. As discussed in a recent article titled "Housing Is Red Hot", the steadfast strength of the U.S. housing market - perhaps the most economically-important asset class in the world - has seemingly held the fragile pieces of the global economy - and residential mREIT sector - together at a critical juncture. The rebound in housing market activity has been aided in the near term by unprecedented levels of monetary and fiscal stimulus, while the sector is also benefiting from longer-term macroeconomic trends of favorable millennial-led demographics, historically low housing supply, early signs of a "suburban revival", and record-low mortgage rates.

As with their Equity REIT peers, mortgage REIT earnings reports were generally better-than-expected this earnings season as fundamental conditions have stabilized. Despite the dividend reductions, residential and commercial mREITs still pay a hearty dividend yield of 7.9% and 7.7%, respectively, and current payout levels appear sustainable and relatively attractive if the economic recovery progresses. Even more than on the equity REIT side, selectivity is especially critical in the mREIT sector, and we continue to favor the relatively lower-risk Agency-focused mREITs that can benefit from the long-term tailwinds at the back of the U.S. residential real estate markets.

Disclosure: Hoya Capital Real Estate advises an Exchange-Traded Fund listed on the NYSE. In addition to any long positions listed below, Hoya Capital is long all components in the Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index. Index definitions and a complete list of holdings are available on our website.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC, NRZ, MFA, CIM, TWO, STWD, BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Index performance cited in this commentary does not reflect the performance of any fund or other account managed or serviced by Hoya Capital Real Estate. Data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy.