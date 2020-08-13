Chinese Government Bonds - A High Yield Market In A Low Yield World

Improved access after recent reforms, the sheer size of the Chinese govt bond market, the trend towards inclusion in global bond indexes, high relative yields, and portfolio diversification benefits may all be contributing to increasing foreign investor flows into Chinese govt. bonds, which reached $20bn in July alone.

By Robin Marshall, director of fixed income

Alongside the recent collapse in G7 bond yields, as the COVID-19 crisis has developed, Chinese government bond yields have backed up in recent months, reflecting PBOC caution in cutting interest rates. Despite the growth in the Chinese government bond market since the GFC, the market still has a very low level of foreign participation, at less than 10%, as Chart 1 shows. This compares with more typical foreign ownership levels around 30% in developed markets like UK gilts. But even in a number of EMs, like South Africa, foreign ownership is significantly higher at 30.1% (National Treasury Data, July 2020). The slow pace of financial reforms, lack of renminbi convertibility, and restricted liberalization of China's capital markets until recent years largely explain this low foreign ownership, even if it is now growing quickly.

Chart 1: Foreign ownership of Chinese bond market

Source: CCDC, Shanghai Clearing House, July 2020.

Low foreign ownership has meant low correlation with G7 yields

Low foreign ownership of Chinese financial assets has had important consequences for the profile of index returns and behavior of Chinese government bond yields. A direct consequence has been China's limited exposure to the global financial cycle, and that the correlation of index returns between China and G7 bond markets is low, as Table 1 shows. Also note that the Chinese government bond market shows low correlation, overall, with both the US Treasury market, and the US equity market, so it is neither a definably risk-on or risk-off asset class, which in turn can provide portfolio diversification benefits for investors.

Table 1: Correlation of Chinese government bond returns with other asset classes

Source: FTSE Russell; monthly data from 2009-July 2020, apart from China corporate bonds 2014-July 2020. Past performance is no guarantee to future results. Please see the end for important disclosures.

A related impact of low foreign ownership of Chinese government bonds is the limited connectivity between Chinese and G7 government bond yields, shown in Chart 2. There is some evidence of this connectivity increasing during periods of rising US Treasury yields, eg, 2017 - 18, and falling during periods of declining Treasury yields, eg, 2020, but overall the connectivity has been modest, and spreads between these markets variable.

Chinese bond yield spreads versus G4

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of July 31, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

…and China's shift to deflating post-GFC credit boom also a factor

Alongside low foreign ownership, another factor has been the re-orientation of the Chinese economy towards domestic demand-led growth, and away from export-led growth, following the GFC in 2008/09. This started with a colossal fiscal stimulus program of 12.5% of GDP, following the GFC, and was followed by an infrastructure investment and credit boom, and rapid growth in the shadow banking system. Since 2016, the PBOC has sought to deflate this credit boom, using monetary policy and tighter financial regulation, and been reluctant to cut interest rates aggressively in 2020, despite the COVID-19 recession, and short interest rate cuts have amounted to only 30bp. Reflecting these efforts, Chinese credit growth has slowed from a peak of 26% per annum in 2016, to 13% y/y in June, 2020.Thus, Chinese financial conditions have eased a lot less than in the US, UK and Canada, in 2020 as Chart 3 shows.

Chart 3: Regional financial conditions versus January 2020 and November 2018 peak

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of July 31, 2020. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Please see the end for important legal disclosures.

…leaving Chinese government bonds modestly rated

PBOC caution on monetary easing, and concerns about a hard landing from the post-GFC Chinese credit boom, may explain the relatively modest valuation of the Chinese government bond market, versus its global peers, shown in Table 2. The table shows that despite the short market index duration of 6.14 (which is very short relative to some G7 peers), overall yields are considerably higher than US Treasuries, JGBs and Bunds, even if the market has the same credit rating as Japan at A+. Default risks in local currency government bond markets are also very low, since the issuing authority has the option to print money to redeem debt, in extremis.

Table 2: Chinese government bonds vs. global peers - size, duration, & credit ratings

Source: FTSE Russell. Data as of July 31, 2020.

But several factors suggest change is underway as foreign investors re-assess market

Improved access after recent reforms, the sheer size of the Chinese govt bond market, the trend towards inclusion in global bond indexes, high relative yields, and portfolio diversification benefits may all be contributing to increasing foreign investor flows into Chinese govt. bonds, which reached $20bn in July alone. This would tend to increase the correlation of Chinese government bond yields with the G7, ceteris paribus, and reduce yield spreads, over time. Historically, it's worth noting Chinese government bond yields were below US Treasury and German Bund yields, in the early 2000s, and as recently as 2007, as Chart 4 shows, so current spreads of 250-350 bp are high historically.

Chart 4: Chinese government bond yields v US, Japan and Germany since 2003

Source: Refinitiv. Data as of August 11th, 2020.

