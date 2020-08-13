The dividend looks secure with the Q2 payout ratio improving to 68% and the bank continuing to be well-capitalized (CET1 ratio at 12.04%).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has the potential to be a decent long-term performer in spite of the impact of Covid-19 and the current challenging operating environment. The deterioration in the bank’s financial performance in the first half of 2020 was relatively more modest compared to its peers, as net interest margins and expected credit losses held up better than most.

Cumulatively, through the first two quarters of 2020, the bank booked provisions for credit losses totaling $74 million, an increase of more than 10-fold on the same period last year. However, due to growth in the bank’s loan book, limited declines in net interest margins and stable non-interest income, revenues held up well. As such, diluted EPS in the first half declined more moderately by just 35% to $1.85 (from $2.83 in 2019).

Data by YCharts

Strong deposit franchise

Longer-term fundamentals also seem supportive of a more sanguine outlook, with the bank’s strong, resilient earnings power underpinned by sustainable competitive advantages, a strong deposit franchise and conservative loan underwriting.

Bank of Hawaii’s strong deposit franchise and solid market share positions in retail and commercial banking in Hawaii generate local economies of scale which is key to its ongoing success. With a healthy supply of deposits – 68% of deposits come from customers that have a tenure greater than 5 years, and the bank has a low loan to deposit ratio of 68% that helps to keep funding costs very low and reduces liquidity risks.

The cost advantage is best demonstrated by its cost-to-income ratio, which stood at 50.0% in the second quarter of 2020. Net interest margin – another key indicator of profitability, declined slightly to a still decent level of 2.83%, following a 21 basis-point fall from the same period last year.

The past three decades have tested the resiliency of this earnings power, as Bank of Hawaii has had to cope with multiple recessions, spikes in credit losses and other impacts such as higher funding costs and a pullback from its expansion outside of Hawaii. The bank has nonetheless overcome these headwinds, and maintained a satisfactory level of earnings throughout the business cycle to ensure that no dividend cuts have been made for more than 30 years.

And against a challenging near-term backdrop, regional banking leaders that have meaningful strengths – a low-cost business model, close relationships with customers, and the ability to adapt quickly to changing customer needs, are well-placed to continue to deliver above-average returns, setting themselves up for longer-term outperformance.

Conservative loan underwriting

With an uncertain economic outlook, credit quality remains an ongoing concern. The bank’s non-performing assets have nudged up only slightly, to $22.7 million (or 0.19% of total loans) in the second quarter of 2020, from $21.8 million last year. Net charge-offs have increased more sharply, with the bank writing off $5.1 million in Q2, up from $3.7 million in Q1 and $2.4 million in the same quarter last year. Importantly, these figures represent increases from very low levels. As such, annualized net charge-offs represent just 0.14% and 0.18% of total loans in Q1 and Q2, respectively.

The level of credit losses is lower than many of its peers, including First Hawaiian Bank (FHB), its closest comparable competitor, which reported annualized net charge-offs representing 0.19% and 0.67% of total loans in Q1 and Q2, respectively.

Bank of Hawaii has also set aside $173 million, representing 1.47% of total loans, available as a buffer to absorb future credit losses. This gives it a 7.6x ALL/NPL coverage ratio, a relatively high ratio which puts it in a strong position to protect against future losses.

Data by YCharts

Low visibility

It’s still too early to read a whole lot into the data that is available right now. The visibility over the eventual scale of loan losses is rather low, as we’re not yet really seeing what you would typically expect from such a severe recession. Due to the uncharacteristically strong fiscal and monetary support that has been out there, delinquencies and charge-offs have only picked up slightly, while home prices nationwide are broadly stable, if not higher.

The bank’s conservative loan underwriting, however, seems supportive of a more optimistic outlook. Management is keen to stress its focus on keeping client risk and loan-to-value at low levels, which should help to keep credit losses low. They reported that 76% of the bank's total loan portfolio is secured on real estate, with a combined weighted average loan-to-value of just 56%.

Credit metrics are also expected to fare better than its peers due to its higher share of lending to consumers – it has a 60:40 split in lending between consumer and commercial clients, as net charge-offs appear to be proportionately higher for commercial loans. Additionally, its consumer credit risk is kept under control by focusing on borrowers with high FICO scores. For example, its portfolio of residential mortgage loans has a very high weighted average monitoring FICO score of 800.

Nevertheless, there are also quite a few reasons to be cautious. Amid the severe impact of the recession on the incomes of individuals and businesses in Q2, the bank has accepted loan modifications representing 16% of its loan book – roughly in line with peer levels. Undoubtedly, these loans must be viewed as higher risk given that these customers have been placed into forbearance or extension programs.

Exposure to high-risk industries is also not immaterial, with 12% of total loans exposed to the retail, lodging and restaurant/entertainment sectors.

Tourism headwinds

Another issue of contention is that Bank of Hawaii’s rich, though not unjustified, valuations leave little room for disappointment. The most concerning downside risk is a slower than expected economic recovery in Hawaii, which could see credit quality deteriorate further and loan growth become more constrained.

Hawaii’s tourism-centric economy is the main cause of concern. Travel to the islands has plummeted both due to fears of infection and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for anyone traveling from outside the state. What’s more, a recent spike in new confirmed infections has sparked renewed concerns that the state may have to return to another period of lockdown to slow down the transmission of the virus.

That Hawaii is only accessible by air or sea means that it will likely take longer for tourists to return in the same numbers as before than for other destinations – a worrying outcome given that tourism spending accounts for roughly a fifth of the state's economy.

Valuations

Data by YCharts

Although valuations may look expensive relative to sector peers, they look a lot less demanding from a historical perspective. It's also important to realize that Bank of Hawaii has historically traded at a very substantial premium to its book value because this is justified on its superior profitability, which is reflected by its relatively high return on equity. Moreover, the bank’s current price to tangible book value of 1.765x puts it in the 3rd lowest percentile for the past 10 years, with a 34% discount to its 10-year historical average.

For income investors, the current dividend yield of 4.65% is also not far off from its 10-year high. Furthermore, the dividend looks secure with the payout ratio in Q2 having improved to 68% and the bank continuing to be well-capitalized. Its common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 12.04% in Q2 2020, a significantly higher ratio than that required for even the largest US banks.

Data by YCharts

