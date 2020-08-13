U.K.-based Aviva (OTCPK:AVVIY, OTCPK:AIVAF) recently announced its half year results, and some analysts focused on its decision to reinstate its dividend. In fact, the dividend reinstatement was not as straightforward as the headlines suggested and bodes poorly for the future. I am expecting a dividend cut to be announced within a year.

Aviva: The Investment Case that Yield Built

As I outlined in my piece on Seeking Alpha, A Healthy Yield From A Healthy Enough Company: Aviva, the main investment case for Aviva is its historically high yield. Although COVID-19 led to a dividend cancellation, if dividends were restored at prior levels, the yield would be comfortably in the double digits. Beyond that, the company is sprawling and with a mixed record in value creation, so at current share prices, the yield is central to the investment case for the company.

The Dividend is Back

The 2019 final dividend had already been declared when the company announced, on 8 April, the decision to withdraw it. At that point, it said that it expected to reconsider any distributions to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2020. That meant that the estimated group capital ratio was set to increase by c. 7% to approximately 182%. Given its capital adequacy, the suspension felt unnecessary, and it was disappointing that a company of the heft of Aviva did not pursue its own course in this regard independently of pressure applied on it by its U.K. regulator, as Legal & General (OTCPK:LGGNF, OTCPK:LGGNY) did.

Last week, the company announced that it had decided to declare a second interim dividend for the 2019 financial year. This, in effect, is a compensatory payment in lieu of the planned final dividend. The company has dangled the prospect of the final dividend finally being announced (again) in Q4, although that is uncertain.

The second interim dividend was set at 6p. The final dividend had originally been declared at 21.4p, so the second interim dividend, while welcome, is not an adequate compensation for the cancelled final dividend, by some way. It represents 28% of the planned payout.

It is also worth noting that the decision seems to be something of an about-turn, just as arguably the original cancellation was. The company clearly signalled that it would reconsider dividends in Q4, but did not wait to do so. As an investor, that is welcome, but it does raise questions about the competence of the board. Aviva is a mammoth insurance company whose supposed expertise is pricing risk and preparing for an unknown future, yet due to a pandemic, it made two about-turns in the space of a few months on an issue of great importance to its shareholder, the dividend.

The Yield Looks Okay, Maybe Great

My main argument for holding Aviva was its dividend. If it pays next year a dividend equivalent to what it originally declared for its most recent year (30.9p), then at the current share price of 304p, the yield would be 10.2% - excellent for a blue chip company like Aviva.

But what if it cuts the dividend? After all, the second interim dividend, which was supposedly a form of payout in lieu of the cancelled final dividend, came in at only 28% of its amount. If that logic was applied to the full year distribution, the yield would go to 2.8%. That is a dramatic fall, larger than that of many FTSE-100 constituents.

A more positive approach – that the dividend was labelled an interim dividend and so ought more fairly to be compared to the prior dividend not the cancelled final dividend – would still be unsettling. With a previous interim dividend set at 9.5p, the latest payout would still represent a 37% reduction in payout level.

The company said that the 6p level “strikes a balance between paying income to our ordinary shareholders while continuing to preserve additional strength in our capital and liquidity positions.” That is a warning signal – the company talks about its strength in capital and liquidity, it hasn’t flagged them as significant concerns. But if that rationale justifies a payout at 28% of the original level, what if it was extended beyond that one payout?

To be clear, the board hasn’t said that the payout is indicative of a planned cut. However, the company’s half year results did contain the following item.

While the Board continues to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and the economic outlook, we have decided to take the opportunity to review our longer term dividend policy, in light of our strategic priorities and the future shape of the group, with the objective of a sustainable pay-out and lower levels of debt. We will update shareholders on all dividend matters, including the 2019 final dividend in the fourth quarter.

The grammar is wrong, another sign of lack of attention to detail worrying for an insurer. But the more pressing point is that the dividend is up for review, and a company with a double-digit review which announces a dividend policy review is almost definitely only going to review it with an eye to a downward revision, in my view.

Why the Dividend is Endangered by a New Strategy

The company has a new chief executive, and I don’t like what she shared in the half year results – a lot of poorly worded guff about a strategic review. A strategic review is overdue at Aviva, but talk is cheap and unhelpful. What is clear is that the dividend payout could change under such a review. Consider one of three strategic priorities she outlined, “Financial Strength”:

Financial strength, resilience and sustainability will be a critical underpin for our strategy and I am determined this will become a source of relative advantage for Aviva. We have maintained capital strength, built central liquidity and made good progress in reducing debt leverage in recent years. In conjunction with actions to focus the portfolio, our financial flexibility will increase. This will enable us to further strengthen our financial position and will give us optionality to invest in our businesses and provide returns to shareholders.

That could go either way. A positive analysis might suggest that the company will divest some operations and return proceeds to shareholders, for example, by way of special dividends.

A more negative analysis might suggest that the dividend will be cut to help build the company’s financial strength. With a 10.2% yield, the company could – for example – cut the payout by 37% and still yield 6.4%, which most investors would regard as a handsome payout.

I expect a cut. Consider the chief executive on the earnings call:

I think... strategically... there is a meaningful change to the focus of the group. And therefore, with meaningful change, we believe it's also important that we should review the dividend. So in the danger of repeating myself, but I will, if that's okay, that will be set around the strategic priorities, the future shape of the group's portfolio, the commitment to debt reduction and the desire for the dividend to be resilient and sustainable. So that's the context upon which we will review the dividend policy.

The commitment to debt reduction, combined with a desire for a dividend to be resilient and sustainable, surely sounds like shorthand for a dividend cut.

What will happen is speculation, but the talk of a dividend review, conjoined with a strategy emphasizing financial strength, is ominous.

I don’t like the sound of the new chief executive at all. For example, in the results call, when asked about the dividend, she answered in part, “I think we were clear that what we said on the dividend is that we would come back to all dividend questions in Q4.” For a critical topic such as this one, I don’t think that is a sufficient answer – investors deserve more clarity along the way, not being kept in the dark for months on end.

Conclusion: Expect a Cut

The company has signalled clearly that the dividend is up for grabs, and I expect it to announce a cut within a year. That isn’t necessarily bad for the shares: the additional financial resources it will allow the company to retain may make it stronger, which, combined with a still attractive yield, could support the share price. The perception of prudence in bringing the dividend to a more normal level could even improve confidence in the company and increase the share price.

However, I see the key investment case for Aviva as being yield, and its yield is now clearly threatened. For that reason, I no longer have a buy recommendation on the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.