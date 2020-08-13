At today's valuation, Skanska can be considered a weak "BUY", but I would definitely invest elsewhere prior to a company that's postponed/adjusted an earlier guided dividend.

Results were double-edged, and the market reacted somewhat negatively, dropping the stock a few percentages. Yet underlying fundamentals look promising and the company is actually improving.

Skanska reported 2Q20, and it's time to see where this leaves us with what is by far my largest construction-company stake.

I was curious when the time came to look at my construction company stakes - of which there are two major ones, both domiciled in Sweden. Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) is by far the largest of these two, and as such merits the initial attention.

The stake is almost 5% of my portfolio and has been a reliable and positive dividend payor for years - unfortunately, and in line with most European stocks, the company cut this recently due to COVID-19.

Let's look why the market considers 2Q20 such a dud.

Skanska - How has the company been doing?

There were a key number of negative trends here that we should pay attention to.

YoY revenue drop of 22% to around 76.6B SEK for 2Q20.'

10B SEK drop in order backlog, down to 189B SEK YoY

2Q20 saw significant COVID-19 impact across hundreds of projects, unlike 1Q20 which was more or less "stable".

70% EBIT drop for the quarter due to Coronavirus impacts, as well as a significant quarterly EPS drop.

On the other hand, we also have some positives.

YoY 6-month EBIT increase of 16% up to 3.7B SEK for the entire company, different for the various segments.

of 16% up to 3.7B SEK for the entire company, different for the various segments. EPS increase of 14% YoY on a 6-month comparison.

Operating cash flow 3.3B SEK, up massively from a negative comp in 2Q19.

Somewhat increased debt.

Significantly (25%) increased order inflow in the building segment YoY.

RoE up 100-200 bps across projects and overall YoY.

The overarching message from the company is that the market insecurity and impact on projects that began in late 1Q20 are still very present in 2Q20 and have caused disruptions across multiple projects across the world. Primarily, impacts to the company's building segment hail from USA, Central Europe and England, which have been shuttered (and is now being opened in parts), leading to some issues.

However, despite all of these high-level and low-level impacts in the company's most significant segments, the profitability here has remained good due to excellent cost control by the new management (as evidenced by the underlying longer-term profits, which are up). While there were negative effects from project postponements, these effects were not felt in Sweden, Norway and had begun to reverse in England during the end of 2Q20.

The other segments of commercial property sales and projects are far smaller - and we'll get into them - but the overall message from management is continued cost-control in a pandemic-fraught world. The numbers for the 6-month period lend some credence to this strategy succeeding, while the quarterly numbers are truly dismal.

(Source: Skanska 2Q20 Report)

However, keeping our eyes on the prize here - the long-term development - it's easy to see that Skanska is actually succeeding in what they about a year ago set out to do. While COVID-19 has put some dents in the short-term trends, results on a longer comparative level are looking decent.

(Source: Skanska 2Q20 Presentation)

Similar things can be seen in OCF, where the company following a very strong 4Q20 has improved the past few years' negative trends on quarterly basis. Again, I would argue that things here are looking good in the longer term. The reason for this increase is an increase in project divestments - but this is something that Skanska does continually, being constantly involved in such investments/divestments. Take a look.

(Source: Skanska 2Q20 Presentation)

The company is also significantly improving its equity ratio on a comparative basis - not so much because of downpayment, but because of increases in equity. The equity ratio now hovers closer to 30% (28.4%), with YoY comparison being 23.4% - again, a significant improvement.

On a granular level, the construction segment remains the company's most significant business stream, making up over 75% of all revenues. (Source: Skanska 2Q20 Presentation)

This is where I feel the market with its 5-6% drop is overreacting a bit to the company's 2Q20 woes. While on a very specific comparative level, things are looking down, the trends in the overall numbers continue to show flat or slightly positive development, with the company guiding for an increased order inflow during late 2Q20/3Q20. Perhaps more importantly and showcasing Skanska's continued appeal, the company scored a nearly 14B SEK contract in the UK to build large parts of a high-speed rail system in the country. Even in Sweden and Norway, the decline for the quarter was extremely limited. The company received another large 1.7B SEK order for railway in Scandinavia, a rail expansion in Massachusetts Bay, and a major hospital expansion in Virginia. All of these were added in this "terrible" quarter.

Construction-segment operating margins have returned to pre-crisis (Skanska, not pandemic) levels and revenue levels are exceeding the pre-crisis times. The work the company has done in re-evaluating many of the projects where it suffered 1-2 years ago now seems more or less finished, and the new CEO's processes and new management seem to be working out fine.

Residential development saw similar encouraging signs despite COVID-19. Home constructions started are actually up overall compared to 2Q19, and the company holds strong numbers in "homes sold" (still above 60%). In terms of commercial property development, the company improved its RoE by around 200 bps YoY, and occupancy rates for leased commercial properties is up despite COVID-19.

The company has cut almost 2600 people from the workforce as of 2Q20, a mix between furloughs, short-term employees, and other forms of employment/leaves - however, personnel costs are down YoY.

Conclusively, the strong 1Q20 has been broken by a dismal 2Q20 in terms of profit (EBIT) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, despite closures affecting over 160 work sites across the world, most of the company's ongoing business has been designated as "vital", and isn't all that affected by COVID-19 anymore. Effects are more keenly felt in orders, where US orders are down, and Europe orders are slowly recovering.

The key with Skanska is profitability. As profitability was down a few years ago - it's what led to the company's crisis 2 years back - investors need to keep the eye on the ball, or in this case, the profitability. Thankfully, Skanska's profitability is actually improving even now (excluding specific quarterly results), and the firm's capital position is beyond excellent. The cost programs have given results that are apparent even during poor quarters like these, and the key theme of underlying profitability has improved on a quarterly basis for almost 5 quarters now - and it shows no sign of changing even during a poor quarter such as this one.

In terms of overall outlook for the company, we're looking at a weak market for the coming 12 months, especially in residential development. The company believes that for several reasons, civil development will be picking up sooner than the other due to infrastructure projects, some of which the company has already won. On a higher level however, Skanska expects more COVID-19 impacts, more short-to-medium term weakness, and more challenges arising from social distancing and lack of productivity due to the pandemic.

Therefore, we shouldn't expect any sort of snap-backs in the company's quarterly numbers, even if 3Q20 seems to present stronger numbers than 2Q20 due to relaxed lockdowns and returns to work in Europe.

The dividend question is an interesting one when it comes to Skanska. The company was slated to bring out a dividend of 6.25 SEK/share, which would be 3.4% on today's share price, for me around 4% YoC in my portfolio. However, much like most other Swedish firms, the proposal has been withdrawn, to be readdressed at a later stage this year. For the company, this is at the AGM in Autumn of 2020. Based on the number of shares outstanding, the dividend would consume around 2.6B SEK worth of profit which the company could easily handle based on FY19 when the proposal was decided. I see the potential that the dividend may be reduced somehow - perhaps halved or set to 66% - but another possibility is that the company simply decides to pay the entirety.

Or, the worst-case, nothing at all - though I have a hard time seeing this happen.

In the end, Skanska will resume a dividend next year (not to do so would invalidate the thesis for me), and the potential appeal of the company should be seen in the longer term.

Let's look at the valuation for that potential appeal.

Skanska - What is the valuation?

Due to a bad 2Q20, earnings metrics can be said to currently be somewhat off - though still usable. Also, the fact that 1Q20 was a good quarter means that EPS forecasts for the full year still show Skanska in a very positive light on a comparative basis.

(Source: Borsdata, Skanska EPS, SEK)

Skanska is, based on InFront analyst expectations, set to beat even the FY19 annual EPS, bringing it to around 17.5 SEK which would mean that a dividend of 6.25 SEK/share would be well below the firm's dividend policy of 40-70% of EPS.

This speaks in favor for the company paying out at least a, and possibly the originally-proposed dividend, once circumstances can be said to be good enough to communicate that the worst with the pandemic has passed.

Because of the company's improved profitability, earnings-related metrics (while affected by 2Q20), are actually below what I would consider fair value for the company at 10.5X P/E.

Not only is this completely against the trend of book value/share development that the company has, illustrating its work to reward company shareholders... (Source: Borsdata, Skanska, BV/share)

...it also flies in the face of improved revenue numbers/share, improved sales multiples (in the sense that P/S is cheaper and below 0.5X), and low-value P/B values at ~2X, typically closer to 2.5-3X.

I won't argue that you should pay 15 times earnings for Skanska, even if the company has actually been valued that high based on FY19. Such a valuation is too high given the current short-term risk involved in the company.

I do believe, however, that a 12.5X P/E fair value target based on a somewhat more conservative FY20 EPS expectation is justified for the company, based on company profitability. I'm using a somewhat higher than analyst expectations - an expected EPS of 16 SEK, bringing us to a price target of around ~200 SEK/share.

S&P analyst price targets for the company range between 160 SEK per share to 240 SEK per share - so my target actually represents a fairly accurate average of analyst expectations here, based on the number of analysts and their average target. (Source: TIKR.com, Author calculation)

I'd be comfortable buying Skanska here - but at the same time, the company has still postponed the dividend, and there are undervalued opportunities available at better FX trends for me. So I'll say that I'm comfortable owning the company here, but I won't extend my already-large position further here.

Thesis

The current thesis for Skanska is based on the company's appeal as a very long-term investment, where Skanska is one of the major players in an international construction market, specifically with exposure to areas considered conservative and safe - namely Europe and the USA.

Add to this the fact that the current management has done much to address otherwise-common problems in building companies, where projects are vastly overvalued in the books in relation to what they actually turn out to bring in terms of company profit. I'm not saying there won't be impairments - but Skanska has addressed some of the major issues here.

These things combined with an overall stable base where Skanska is considered the primary builder not only by corporations in Sweden, but entire states, regions, and the government, mean that investing in Skanska represents you sitting on vast amounts of safe, conservative cash flows. In doing so and once the company pays out a dividend again, you then get part of this cash flow - and the company's dividend policy can be considered rather generous here, with potential up to 4.5% at an extremely low valuation.

My price target may seem lofty in the current market, but please consider it more on a 5-10 year basis - which is where I want to see my portfolio succeed, more or less not caring how it moves in a 1-52 week time period.

It's my opinion that Skanska is one of the better construction companies you can buy today. While buying it here would speak against my own approach of investing in undervalued, dividend-paying stocks first - with Skanska currently not having a dividend - there are situations where you'd want to consider investing in the company here for the long term.

I consider Skanska to be an appealing 9% undervalued at today's share price, and while the company is automatically a class 4 stock due to its non-existent credit rating (which is frankly a travesty), I view the company as qualitative and conservative despite this.

It is therefore, a "BUY" for me.

Stance

A 9% undervaluation means that Skanska is currently a "BUY", albeit a careful one due to the company's current challenges.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKSBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.