In this article, I compare the DIVCON scores of the holdings of two of the largest dividend-focused ETFs, one focused on higher yield vs. the other on dividend growth.

These DIVCON scores are published quarterly by a rules-based, multi-factor model meant to score the relative probability of future dividend hikes vs. cuts of over 700 US dividend-paying stocks.

With real bond yields below -1% out to 10 years, many investors are increasing their allocation to dividend-paying stocks as a source of inflation-protected income. As many dividend investors are aware, there is far more to dividend investing than simply buying stocks with high dividend yields, and so much of the analysis on these income sources goes into understanding the drivers of a dividend's quality and likely future growth. This trade-off between higher current dividend yields vs. a greater focus on dividend growth is seen in the different approaches of two top dividend-focused ETFs: the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) and the iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO).

I was intrigued by the recent "Let's Talk ETFs" podcast interview with Eric Ervin of Reality Shares, which manages the "DIVCON Leaders" Dividend ETF (LEAD). The transparency of LEAD's methodology is exemplary, in that the Reality Shares page describing this "DIVCON" scoring methodology shows how their proprietary dividend quality score has evolved quarter by quarter for hundreds of US-listed companies. In this article, I take a look at how the DIVCON scores of DVY's holdings compare with DGRO's holdings, and in turn, how these compare with LEAD. I have DVY and DGRO over the comparable Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) and Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) because the iShares website makes it easier to download and compare holdings than the Vanguard website.

In short, the "DIVCON" score is a rules-based measure of a combination of fundamental factors expected to correlate with future dividend increases or cuts. Stocks with high DIVCON scores are expected to be more likely to raise their dividends, while low DIVCON stocks may be more likely to cut dividends in the near future. The name is a play on the US armed forces' DEFCON alert levels, and some have also compared it to Singapore's DORSCON alert levels for pandemics.

The DIVCON "score" seems to range from 0 to 100, but then is summarized by grouping stocks in quintiles of "DIVCON 1" (most likely to cut dividends) versus "DIVCON 5" (most likely to raise dividends) stocks. LEAD is designed to focus investments in stocks with the highest DIVCON scores, and here I would also like to see how the DIVCON scores of DVY and DGRO compare, as just two samples of other ETFs which do not provide such detailed dividend quality scoring of holdings.

The first chart shows what many investors might expect as differences between DVY, DGRO, and LEAD - lower yields as we move to ETFs that focus more on dividend quality and growth.

Data by YCharts

Although LEAD and DGRO hold themselves out as the ETFs with more emphasis on dividend growth, DVY has also posted a respectably long track record of steady dividend growth over these past two cycles:

Data by YCharts

In terms of total return, the advantages of the growth and quality tilt of LEAD and DGRO, over the more high-yielding DVY, has mostly shown only over the past year, and especially in response to the "shock" of COVID-19. This difference in total return could also be inferred from the first chart, where the yield on DVY has risen significantly more over the past year than it has for DGRO or LEAD. For investors who believe in buying when yields are high, and selling when yields are low, this might be viewed as a signal to buy more DVY at these levels, while the lower yield of LEAD will require years of dividend growth to outperform in the future from these levels.

Data by YCharts

DIVCON Scores of DVY's Holdings

When we look at the top holdings of DVY, we clearly see an emphasis on high current dividend yield, though all ten of these names have also grown their dividends per share over their past five years, and with DIVCON scores seemingly average around 50/DIVCON 3.

Source: RealityShares.com, iShares.com

If we summarize across all of DVY's holdings, we see that almost 80% of DVY's portfolio would be rated DIVCON 3 or DIVCON 4, and that these stocks have, on average, lower yields and higher historical dividend growth than the lower-scored stocks. The following pivot table shows the unweighted sum of weights, average dividend yield and average historic dividend growth rate of DVY's components, grouped by 2020Q2 DIVCON level.

Source: RealityShares.com, iShares.com

DIVCON Scores of DGRO's Holdings

Compared with DVY, we would expect DGRO's top holdings to be lower yielding, but showing higher historical dividend growth, and likely also higher DIVCON scores. What may surprise some dividend investors is that these top holdings happen to be far more representative of the top S&P 500's top 10 components, with Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Procter & Gamble (PG) all overlapping in just the top 10.

Source: RealityShares.com, iShares.com

When we look up the DIVCON scores of stocks in DGRO's portfolio, over 93% of DGRO's portfolio is rated DIVCON 3 or above, and over 72% would be DIVCON 4 or above. This portion of the portfolio has an unweighted average historical dividend growth rate of over 10%/year over the past 5 years, and roughly half the yield of DVY in exchange for double this historic dividend growth rate.

Source: RealityShares.com, iShares.com

DIVCON Scores in the LEAD ETF

As we would expect, the LEAD ETF, being based on the DIVCON score, would obviously be topped by stocks ranked as DIVCON 5, at least as of the last rebalance, even if several of these are not S&P 500 components. Three of LEAD's top 10 holdings have seen their DIVCON scores lowered since the end of 2019, which is an important indicator of how this system has reacted to the unusual first half of 2020.

Source: RealityShares.com

When we run the same pivot table on the whole of LEAD's portfolio, we see that almost 90% of the portfolio still ranks at DIVCON 4 or 5 as of the end of 2020Q2, and has a slightly higher historic dividend growth rate, but all this comes with the significantly lower yield noticed.

Source: RealityShares.com

Dividend Yield By DIVCON Score

As a final chart, I present the below the scatterplot of DIVCON scores (the detailed number ranging from 1 to 100) versus dividend yields of the roughly ~700 US-listed dividend-paying companies scored on the Reality Shares website. One might expect that, if markets and the DIVCON score were both perfectly efficient, that lower DIVCON scores would neatly line up with higher dividend yields to compensate for lower financial quality and greater risk of dividend cuts. While we do see some of this pattern at the very top (e.g. all stocks scoring above 70 yield less than 2%), the significant number of low-scoring and low-yielding stocks might be a segment worth looking into as a possible model flaw or alpha opportunity.

Source: RealityShares.com

Conclusion

The year to date underperformance of DVY shows the dangers of simply chasing higher dividend yields, but the remaining difference between DGRO and LEAD indicate that there may be less of a gain in quality moving from a 2% yield to a 1% yield than from 4% to 2%. While DGRO's recent performance has certainly been helped by its exposure to large technology names like MSFT and AAPL, the scatterplot shows that there are still several stocks with 2-4% dividend yields and high DIVCON scores.

This inclines me to believe that an ETF like DGRO, with many DIVCON 4 names but double the overall yield, is a better compromise than LEAD's sacrifice of yield to focus on DIVCON 5 names. Better yet, an investor with some flexibility to buy individual names may prefer to simply choose DIVCON 4+ names with relatively high yields rather than being constrained to how these current ETFs are constructed. It will be interesting to see if Reality Shares finds a market to launch an ETF to fill this exact need: higher-yielding DIVCON 4 stocks, rather than the lower-yielding DIVCON 5 names in LEAD. Such an ETF would give DGRO and VIG a good run for their money.

