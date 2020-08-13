The partnership, if successful, could be rolled out to all markets where Instacart has a presence; essentially, across the breadth of the United States.

Walmart (WMT) is currently pilot-testing 4 markets in California and Oklahoma with Instacart (ICART) for home delivery of groceries, alcohol, and other products. The move indicates a possible extension to other markets, which will significantly increase Walmart's delivery capabilities and allow it to focus more on at-store fulfillment channels such as order pickups.

As reported by CNBC:

Today, we welcomed Walmart to the Instacart marketplace for the first time in the U.S. Instacart now delivers from Walmart locations in three California markets - Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego - as well as Tulsa, Oklahoma," an Instacart spokesperson said in a statement. "The new partnership brings thousands of items - from groceries, alcohol and pantry staples to home decor and improvement, personal care, electronics and more - at everyday low prices from Walmart stores to customers' doors in as fast as an hour."

Thesis: The partnership with Instacart could further strengthen Walmart's same-day delivery capabilities, giving its upcoming Walmart+ initiative a lot more substance in terms of competing with the likes of Prime Now from Amazon (AMZN).

The general shift to digital ordering and home deliveries has given rise to a rich and diverse omnichannel ecosystem for shoppers. Companies like Instacart and Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) have made it easier for traditional retailers to get on the 'attack Amazon' bandwagon and start delivering products to their shoppers in as little as an hour from the time of ordering.

For Walmart, the Jet acquisition and subsequent integration gave it a strong presence in the online grocery segment on the ordering side, but the company has had to learn the hard way when it came to making the deliveries or getting the products into consumers' hands at their stores.

That said, the company has been moving fast in recent years and seems to have mastered Amazon's own art form. Walmart has even launched its own fulfillment initiative - Walmart Fulfillment Services - that allows third-party sellers from its own eCommerce marketplace to store, pack, and ship their products to consumers from centralized locations.

The partnership with Instacart will allow Walmart to reduce its home delivery costs by leveraging the former's shopper network and technology-related assets. In turn, Instacart will benefit from the large volume of orders that Walmart customers are likely to send through. As such, it is a highly synergistic partnership that will benefit both companies once extended to a larger selection of markets.

Of relevance is the fact that Instacart now has over 750,000 shoppers in its network. Pre-COVID-19, that figure was at around 200,000. In two massive hiring tranches, the headcount has almost quadrupled, making Instacart an even more desirable destination for traditional brick and mortar retailers looking to grow their customer bases on the back of digital.

Since the start of the pandemic, eCommerce has been consistently experiencing ultra-high volumes. According to a relatively recent report from Deloitte, as reported by PYMNTS.com:

...eCommerce growth as of May 1 was up 68 percent, surpassing 40 percent of total retail sales. And eCommerce was far and away the category that showed the largest percentage of that growth at 47 percent of the total.

And that growth is not just on the back of essential items. In its Q1-20 earnings call, Target (TGT) reported that apparel sales were up again during the second half of April, which is the end of the quarter. That means the months of May through July will also have seen a comeback in apparel. However, that growth has mainly gone to eCommerce portals of larger retailers with a good product mix, like Target. I noted this in my recent article titled Target: These 2 Pandemic-Born Growth Drivers Point To Sustainable Long-Term Gains. The article contains all relevant links to Target's filings and earnings reports.

The new partnership between Walmart and Instacart should keep Jeff Bezos awake at night (probably not, though). He already recognizes Instacart as an emerging competitor to Amazon. In his July 29 statement to the U.S. House Committee on the Judiciary, Mr. Bezos notes (emphasis, mine):

Walmart's online sales grew 74% in the first quarter. And customers are increasingly flocking to services invented by other stores that Amazon still can't match at the scale of other large companies, like curbside pickup and in-store returns. The COVID-19 pandemic has put a spotlight on these trends, which have been growing for years. In recent months, curbside pickup of online orders has increased over 200%, in part due to COVID-19 concerns. We also face new competition from the likes of Shopify and Instacart-companies that enable traditionally physical stores to put up a full online store almost instantaneously and to deliver products directly to customers in new and innovative ways-and a growing list of omnichannel business models.

Investor's Angle

These test runs with Instacart, obviously, aren't going to move the needle for WMT any time soon, but they do offer the company a way forward as delays plague its Walmart+ same-day delivery initiative. Instacart will give it the leverage it needs to ensure same-day deliveries because Instacart, in most of its markets, already offers delivery times as short as an hour from the order being placed.

If this partnership is a success, it could mean extending it to all of Instacart's catchment areas in the not too distant future. Once that extension is rolled out as a formal agreement, Walmart+ will gain even more traction in a short period of time. Of course, the current economic environment could prompt Walmart to hold off on the launch for now, but building out its same-day capabilities with Instacart doesn't have to wait.

I believe that this is strategically a very advantageous move for Walmart and will offer some real substance to the Walmart+ offering. Prime Now could finally be getting some serious competition across the United States. As such, this represents a significant potential upside for Walmart stock if it plays out this way. Incidentally, a nationwide roll-out of this partnership could also play a pivotal role in a possible Instacart decision to go the IPO route.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.