Normally, I am very loathe to time stocks, and normally have at least a mid-range time horizon when I view their value. I wrote an article on AMD (AMD) several months back, saying their ideal situation would go on for a little longer, but inevitably fade away. We're not quite at that time horizon, but we're getting close, and the current valuations of AMD are simply absurd.

I was a big proponent of AMD when they were down and out, as many of my articles here will show, because I looked further down the road, and saw they were going to do better. That was very clear back then, and it's equally clear right now this stock is grotesquely over-valued and is going to get a severe hair cut.

Right now, it's price is dependent on a cattle mentality, by people who don't understand the industry and react to news in a way that isn't consistent with its actual impact. It's a clear example of emotion over intellect.

If we look at the market cap of AMD, right around $100 billion, we should compare it with other companies. The most obvious is Intel (INTC), which is right around $210 billion. Another tech giant, IBM (IBM) is right around $112 billion. I mention the latter because it is a company, like Intel, I considered undervalued. It also gives perspective, and gives context to the question of whether AMD deserves the current valuation? Right now, the P/S for Intel is right around 2.7, IBM around 1.5 while AMD is around 12. Yeah. OK, so trailing P/E might be better, except it really isn't. AMD is around 148, Intel around 9, IBM around 14.4. Forward P/E is a little better for AMD, but it's still abysmal compared to the others. But, what's the point of these comparisons? As mentioned, those are two companies I consider underpriced, and AMD I consider overpriced. This helps illustrate why.

But, clearly, there's way more into a stock price than that, even if it is an important consideration. But, I wanted to create a baseline, which indicates AMD had better have an outrageously good future ahead, or it's simply overpriced. Let's look into it.

Now, here are some of the premises I will be using moving forward.

1. AMD has mediocre CPU technology, not bad though, that works well so long as Intel struggles.2. AMD has GPU technology that consistently lags behind NVIDIA, and has to use pricing to remain competitive. 3. AMD has limited market opportunities outside of the areas it competes directly with Intel and NVIDIA.4. AMD's console business is, overall, extremely stable, albeit with some choppiness from quarter to quarter.5. AMD has to share its profits with TSMC, or whatever foundry they use, since they were unable to keep their own fabs.

So, overall, these clearly do not point to company with a great future, but some of these points clearly need to be developed before they can be established as true.

We will start with the easier ones first.

I think four is pretty obvious. Every quarterly earnings report indicates this, and although sales do change here and there, not only for seasonality, but also for where they are in the lifecycle of the consoles, it's a great business for AMD, and is what kept them alive a few years back. Right now, it also seems to be safe, since they are going to be making the chips for the next generation of consoles.

Five is also pretty obvious. AMD is incapable of making their own chips, and they have to pay another company for use of their fabs. Of course, these companies are making profits, a quick look at TSMC's (TSM) financials shows they are very profitable. This isn't necessarily bad, as we will see below, but it does impose some limitations on AMD as well.

Three is also pretty clear. Where does AMD sell into, primarily? Well, the consoles are an exception, and to me an extremely attractive part of AMD. But, mainly, AMD sells GPUs and CPUs, some for edge devices, some for servers. In almost all cases, they are competing against Intel and NVIDIA(NVDA). As they try to penetrate into servers, they will run into the same dangerous competitors Intel is now just beginning to face, but that's a minor issue right now for AMD.

So, the two that most AMD fan boys are going to dispute the most are one and two. Make no mistake, the people pushing up AMD stock are fans and speculators, and do not understand the market dynamics particularly well. They see AMD dramatically increasing in sales and profits, and assume this is the how it will continue. They see Intel going being broken because of their 7nm process troubles, and AMD gaining 50% or more market share while Intel slowly diminishes. And, of course, AMD will continue to gain market share in servers pretty much without stopping, since their products are so much better. This is how people see AMD, or it must be, because only through this distorted perception of reality would the stock price be warranted. If it's not true, the stock is absurdly overpriced. It's not true, and the stock is absurdly overpriced.

It's instructive to look at why AMD has had some success leading up to now, and see if it's sustainable and if they have any chance of gaining enough market share to warrant their market. As indicated earlier, AMD pretty much has to gain enormous amounts of market share in the PC and server markets, because they are not really selling into any new markets. Consoles are consoles, they're a great foundation, but they're going to have a fairly predictable behavior.

Up until now, Intel has suffered several really important setbacks that set AMD up perfectly. The most important in terms of revenue is, they could not make enough product, and had shortages that made it impossible to broadly engage in a price war. They also ran into security flaws with their processors, which sapped roughly 15% of their instruction per cycle (IPC) performance. They had long delays with their 10nm process, which delayed releases of new architectures, and still has not allowed them to produce a new desktop processor that doesn't have an architecture that was released in 2015, and has since suffered an 15% degradation. So, basically, Intel has got the IPC of their processors that were released over 10 years ago.

With that backdrop, how could AMD not succeed, even with their mediocre, yet modern, processors? Your opponent can't make enough processors, so that's an easy win. Their fastest processors are on an obsolete architecture, that lost a very significant amount of performance since being released. And you have at least a one node advantage in process technology, which matters more in some markets than others. Of course AMD did very well. Now let's look into the present and future to see if AMD can maintain this constant progress.

Intel has indicated their supply problem is largely over. Of course, this means Intel will be competing more on price. I think it likely this will be a gradual thing though, so it may not show up in Q3 very much. But it will show up, and particularly so when the PC market stops growing again.

The next problem for AMD is the technology roadmap is all against it. AMD will come out with Ryzen 3, which is an iterative upgrade over Ryzen 2,which is a modern processor from AMD. Right now, due to losses from security mitigations, AMD does have a slight advantage in IPC, but still can't catch Intel in single-threaded performance (which says a lot, all things considered), because Intel processors can clock higher. That's on the desktop.

For mobile, where Intel has a more modern architecture, AMD falls short in IPC. Worse still, Intel is selling more of these new generation mobile processors, and announced they will be increasing their production of 10nm devices by 20% over previous estimates. And if that's not bad enough, Intel is about to release Tiger Lake, which offers substantial improvements over Ice Lake. Yeah, it's going to hurt. This is happening in September. Of course, Intel will price these things pretty high, I'd guess, and it will take a while before they largely replace their decrepit previous parts, but even with that, the handwriting is on the wall.

But, that's mobile, which although the largest market, isn't the entire market. The desktop will be better to AMD, but even here, there are problems. Right now, Intel still has better single-threaded performance, but it comes with a lot of compromises too. It currently only supports PCIe 3.0, and generally doesn't have enough cores to match AMD in multi-core performance. This still leaves Intel as having the best gaming processor, if you can get it. Their top end parts are generally hard to get, and often cost substantially more than Intel lists them for because of the shortage. But, that's going to be alleviated as we move forward, as mentioned above. Worse still, Intel is finally upgrading the decadent and degenerate Skylake architecture with Rocket Lake, although they probably will not appear until 2021. Depending upon the source, this will have between roughly 20% better IPC than current desktop processors, as well as offering PCIe 4.0, and access to faster memory. It will also have a faster GPU, based on Intel's newest Xe architecture. This will be made with Intel's 14nm process; no 10nm desktop processors will be introduced this year or early next year. That sounds bad, and it is, but keep in mind 14nm is the fastest process node available to any company. On the downside, 14nm is big, and this precludes Intel even attempting to match AMD with the number of cores, and it will also make it difficult for Intel to use a large L3 cache, especially given the new GPU will take up more space.

Overall, AMD's situation will get worse in desktops, mainly because Intel will have more supply and compete more aggressively, but also because Intel's lead in single-threaded performance will increase as we move forward. Also, the feature list will be less damning for Intel, particularly with respect to PCIe. But, AMD will still compete effectively here, keeping its advantage in multi-threaded performance, particularly with Zen 3, and very likely have much better power characteristics at most performance levels.

Servers are certainly an area where AMD has grown, and can continue to. It's also an area you can't use a power hungry, but fast, process as easily as on the desktop. The problem here is, Intel knows this too, and will be introducing the Ice Lake architecture to their server lines this year.

This will substantially change the performance landscape, since servers really do care about performance per watt, and Intel's 14nm isn't competitive with TSMC's 7nm there. Intel's 10nm is, however, and add onto that 15% to 20% better IPC from the newer architecture, and much finer lithography making more cores feasible, and Intel's newest server processors will be on a different level than their current ones. Can AMD continue to gain share against this? Maybe, but it will be dramatically more difficult, especially since Intel fights very aggressively here. Also, x86 is still dominant here, which keeps AMD relevant, but ARM is beginning to make inroads as well. However you paint this wagon, it's going to get more difficult to tow.

GPUs are even worse for AMD. For well over a decade, AMD has been unable to match the performance of NVIDIA (NVDA), and instead eeks out sales where NVIDIA prices itself too high. But, the best and fast GPU has belonged to NVIDIA, and even now does, despite AMD using a finer process node. It's about to get worse with Ampere. But, the biggest problem for AMD is, Intel is entering this arena in 2021. So, where the NVIDIA lion ate the best parts of the wildebeest, and let AMD hyena eat the sinew and cartilage, there's now a third party entering the fray, and this party can actually make their own parts, instead of paying someone else to. NVIDIA probably isn't too scared, their tech will probably remain unassailable, but AMD will be scrambling to minimize their losses. One thing is for sure, Intel will sell GPUs, and someone else will sell less because of this. That someone else will largely be AMD, and even given this, they will have to be even more sensitive to pricing. It's all bad here.

To summarize, AMD is priced for explosive growth, because they've had very good recent quarters. The problem is, they couldn't help but have good quarters before, given the situation. It's all getting worse for them now. Keeping what they have will not be trivial, gaining explosively will be impossible. In its earning report, the CFO of Intel, George Davis, stated "We expect our share to improve throughout the remainder of the year as we begin to recover unit share in notebooks, utilizing our smaller core products which we have not been able to fully serve given the strength of demand for our large core products." Everything is against explosive growth for AMD. Intel's 7nm node problems are too far away to matter much, and in any case, they have plenty of time to mitigate the consequences of it. Remember, Intel's current problems are largely they have an old architecture on 14nm, not only that they are still using 14nm (which is still the best performing node anyone has).

Do not get caught up in cattle behavior and speculation. It can work for a short time, but sooner or later the fundamentals of the situation wag the tail. AMD is not in a position to continue to grow at nearly the same rate they have, and will find it very difficult even to remain where they are.

This isn't how the stock is priced. Sooner or later, even with the craziness of the market, it will figure this out. The secret is to do so ahead of the market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM, INTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.