Possible Gold Price Manipulation: Believe It Or Not

A very violent correction hit the gold price on 10th August 2020. The price fell almost $200.00, a 20% drop. The normal price range had been $40.00 daily. A recovery is under way.

Free Markets

One would like to believe that markets are still free, but that is wishful thinking. The huge infusion of liquidity injected into the financial system by the Fed in order to counter the stock market tumble in March has resulted in a Fed balance of over $7 trillion although that also includes help to soften the effects of the COVID-19 lockdowns. The drop in the gold price may well have been due to consolidation of the price, which had previously increased rapidly. It could also have been due to gold being overbought as well as profit taking. The question remains why the price drop was so violent as not to escape notice. In other words one could posit that the fall in price was due to free market buying and selling. There was no purpose in having the price fall. It just fell as market activity went on and followed its course. It would be impertinent to label anyone accepting such an explanation as naïve because it may well have been so, and that person would be right to hold such a view.

Manipulation

On the other hand one can make an argument that the price drop resulted from manipulation. In an excellent 2015 article by Investment Research Dynamics the extent of manipulation of the gold price was made very clear. (Gold Manipulation: It's Much Bigger Than You Think)

The Fed admitted in 2009 that the gold price was manipulated. (Federal Reserve Admits Gold Price Manipulation)

An update by Chris Powell of GATA is very convincing and explains clearly the rationale behind gold price manipulation. (Chris Powell: Gold market manipulation update, April 2019)

So this writer is simply following a well-beaten track. What will be done here is to try and examine the recent price drop and look for signs that price manipulation was at work. One tactic that can be effectively employed for market manipulation and also for making a neat profit is to place massive sell orders to lower the price and then soon afterwards buy back the same item at the strongly reduced price.

To this end it is possible to examine the recent fall in the gold price and look for evidence to support the thesis that the price drop was the result of manipulation. This could be construed as begging the queston, but the fall in price was real.

There are two charts below that cover the period when the price drop occurred. The first chart is an hour chart, and the second one is a 30 minute chart. Normally the price range of daily trading would not be more than $40.00. So when the price rapidly fell in the afternoon on 7th August from around $2,060.00 to $2,025.00, one could suspect manipulation. On 10th August trading seemed to fall within the normal range. On 11th August a strong wave of selling brought the price down to below $1.925.00, a full $100.00. On the 12th a strong selling wave before midday brought the price down to $1,875.00. At that point the selling eased off and at the time of writing the price was around $1,940.00 an ounce. The manipulator, if there was one, could have then proceeded to buy back gold at a much lower price than Friday morning and make a nice profit.

Gold Price Chart - History & Analysis - eToro

The 30-minute chart shows more in detail how the selling was distributed during 11th August and the selling early in the morning of 12th August. The buybacks later in the morning could well have been due to the earlier seller.

Gold Price Chart - History & Analysis - eToro

Given that this writer is not privy to the machinations of the BIS and the Fed and other central banks as well as the big banks in cahoots with the central bankers, the above exposition is to a large extent speculative. It is, however, based on the well-supported supposition that the gold market is manipulated and the recent selling campaign was apparently engineered. This is an arguable thesis.

Conclusion

In any case the central banks want to protect their fiat currencies, and one strategy for promoting fiat currencies is to denigrate the role of gold as a form of money. Chris Powell (see the article cited above) has made it clear that suppression of the gold price has various consequences, one of which is to suppress the stock prices of gold mining companies. What is obvious is that certain central banks have been buying large amounts of physical gold. They know things that this writer does not and who has to speculate as to why there is such interest in gold on the part of the very intelligent people managing the central banks. They will have their own special agenda.

