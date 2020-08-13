Inflation Vs. Deflation: It's In The Fed's Hands

Thesis summary

There is still much debate going on between investors and economists as to what will happen to price levels in the coming months. Will the Fed’s “money printing” create inflation? Or we will see deflation as the economy enters a recession? In this article, I put forth the hypothesis that both these outcomes are still possible. In either case, the catalyst will be the Fed’s policy, by which I mean the Fed can choose to inflate or deflate the economy. In any case, we will still see slow growth and wealth destruction in the years to come.

Source: marketplace.org

The Fed is not omnipotent

Many investors subscribe to the “Don’t’ fight the Fed” school of thought. They believe the Federal Reserve has near-unlimited powers to prop up markets and provide cheap financing for banks and the U.S. government alike. It is undeniable that the Fed has the power to move markets and that their actions do influence the course of the stock market and macroeconomic factors such as growth and inflation. In 2008, the Federal Reserve, with the help of the Treasury, managed to stop a systematic collapse of the American banking system. Just a few months ago, the Fed also managed to stop the bleeding in the repo and corporate bond market. To do this, it has had to lower rates and increase the size of its balance sheet to unprecedented levels.

However, the Fed and other central banks are far from an omnipotent entity, and their actions are often the result of wishful thinking rather than a measured application of reliable policy. This is evident when we acknowledge that, over the last 20 years, the Fed and, more noticeably, the ECB have struggled at achieving their main mandate; to maintain inflation at around 2% per annum. For the past few years, most western economies have been battling deflation. Despite all their “monetary tools”, central banks have failed miserably in their attempts to raise overall prices. The simple explanation is that the Federal Reserve and other central banks have complete control over the quantity of money, but they can’t control the velocity. Overall money supply has grown faster than ever, but economic agents are simply not taking the bait, meaning most of these money “injections”, rather than stimulate the economy, are sitting idly as bank reserves.

A difficult choice

Central banks, and more specifically the Fed, are now faced with an important choice as to what to do next. After the unprecedented monetary stimulus, many are talking about the need for a “normalization” of monetary policy. This would involve slowly raising rates and unwinding the Fed’s $800 billion balance sheet. The problem is, this would have adverse consequences for stocks and perhaps even worse results. We already saw the Fed try to normalize policy in 2017, which was quickly followed by an 11% market flash crash. The results could be even dire today. A tight monetary policy would not only deflate asset bubbles but would strengthen the dollar, which would pose a problem for emerging market debt denominated in dollars. On top of that, it would increase the burden of interest payments for the government. This scenario would mean a sharp and fast deflation. We would see widespread defaults, a stock market crash, and a U.S. economy enter into a recession. This scenario could be seen as the “biting the bullet” approach. Accepting a sharp but short-term correction to rid the economy of excess debts and unproductive enterprises. In reality, though, the Fed doesn’t want to do this. The only reason the Fed would even consider raising rates would be so that they could have the ability to lower them again when the next recession comes.

The alternative would be to maintain 0% rates and QE. This would eventually lead to a weaker dollar, inflation, a reduction of the real value of the Treasury’s debt, and perhaps, the loss of the dollar’s status as the world’s premier reserve currency. This is the policy that the Fed has pursued the most port over the last 20 years. Interestingly, as mentioned before, this has not brought about inflation. So, what would be different this time?

Inflation is ultimately a psychological factor. The reason I say this is that it will ultimately depend on what economic agents do. Quantity, or in other words, supply and demand, is what creates inflation and deflation. A higher supply of dollars, in theory, should lead to higher prices. However, while the Fed controls the supply of dollars, it can't control what and how much people spend it on, which is why inflation has failed to pick up in many countries. Contrarily, the opposite could happen quite quickly if people lose faith in the dollar as a store of value. People would be quick to buy goods and move their cash into alternative assets. This would create runaway inflation. And again, there is little the Fed could do to stop this.

Is there any evidence of people’s sentiment regarding the strength of the dollar shifting recently? The fact that, over the last few months, gold has broken $2,000/ounce could be seen as a clear indicator that people and institutions are seeking alternative ways of storing their wealth.

Amongst other things, the main problem that the U.S. and other western economies are facing is unprecedented high debt/GDP ratios. These will only be resolved through devaluations, which is the way things will go unless policy changes dramatically. Under this scenario, we would see another infamous “stagflation” episode with runaway inflation accompanied by lower rates. In this situation, we would also see the U.S. enter a recession, but the biggest loss of value would come from the loss in the purchasing power of U.S. dollars.

Protect your wealth

So, what is an investor to do when he/she faces this kind of environment? Most of all, investors must be nimble and flexible in these uncertain times. Both a strong deflation and strong inflation are possible. In terms of what to invest in, gold and silver is the ultimate hedge against inflation. Keeping a higher percentage of cash around would be the best way to protect against deflation.

In terms of investments, utilities and more traditional value companies will thrive well during a recessionary environment. Contrarily, high-growth stocks like the FAANG club could suffer heavily in either of these scenarios. Lastly, hard assets such as land are also a great way to protect your wealth during uncertain times.

Takeaway

The Fed, and the whole world, for that matter, have no choice but to face one of these two situations. 20 years of kicking the can down the road and loading our economies with debt have left us in a very fragile situation. We will probably see continued slow growth and loss of value through either deflation or inflation. In any case, it is likely we will experience more recessions and significant changes in how the financial and monetary system of the world works. Investors would do well to seek protection and alternative investments during these uncertain times.

