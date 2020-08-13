Aviation Investors Beware - Your Steam Chickens Are Grounded

The aviation sector has been hit badly by the virus pandemic. Cost saving plus flight shame will prevent a return to old norms.

Investment Thesis

Over the longer term, when the world economy was growing nicely, the share prices of the main players in aviation did not perform well and the coronavirus was the catalyst for the sector finally crash landing. This chart shows the story for Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), American (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta (NYSE:DAL) and United (NASDAQ:UAL) better than words can.

Source: Financial Times

Given the poor condition the industry is now in any expectation of even a return to earlier levels of poor performance are likely to be disappointed.

Here's why...

Steam Chickens

Back in the 1960s I was an officer aboard the SS Himalaya - SS meaning steam ship - and we circumnavigated the globe carrying passengers in an era before the Boeing 747 transformed things, allowing the masses to travel and not just the few. The photo shows us departing from Sydney, Australia, with hundreds ashore waving goodbye to loved ones bound for Europe who they might not see again for several years.

Photo: P&O

In those days, trains were powered by steam too and they were the sole means of transport still in countries like Pakistan where planes had barely started to arrive.

We used Pakistanis as assistants because they could be paid less than westerners. I did not speak much of their language and my assistant spoke little of mine. Sometimes we were at sea out of sight of land for days so seeing anything was an event. One day, in the middle of the Indian Ocean, we were working on deck and all the passengers suddenly rushed to the ship's rail. My assistant pointed up into the sky saying excitedly "look, Sahib, steam chicken". That steam chicken was a Boeing 707 towing a long white vapor trail en route to somewhere; a rare sight in those days. Our ship's speed was 500 miles per day, that Boeing did that in one hour!

Fast forward in earth time - but not flying time - and that rare sight with its vapor trail became a frequent polluting pain over my home in Switzerland with this photo being the norm at any time during the day bringing constant noise and filthy fuel pollution raining down on us before the virus grounded them. Photo: Author

Today - nearly 60 years after that sight in the Indian Ocean - those polluting steam chickens have become dinosaurs because they fly no faster than then!

Flight times - like the dinosaur the industry has refused to adapt to new world life. The following flight times are just one example repeated the world over:

New York to London

1960 Boeing 707.... 7 hours

1980 Concorde...... 3 hours

2020 Boeing 767... 7 hours

The whole industry; the Boeing/Airbus duopoly aircraft makers, airlines and aviation authorities celebrated when Concorde flew no more. That whole has ensured that no Concorde successor has taken to the air since and now Boeing has abandoned its involvement in a supersonic future to save money. That equates to abandoning its future almost entirely because I believe the only future it and its airline customers have is for fast long haul for business travelers and slow, low cost, long haul for others. High speed trains - far advanced from their steam propelled predecessors - are replacing planes for city center to city center travel of up to 500 miles in many countries.

VTOLS have been proven in military service since 1960. The civil aviation industry could have developed regional short haul, swivel jet engined passenger planes to use airports built by concreting over the vast airspace above most major city center railway stations allowing connections between plane and train in minutes. Instead it opted for huge hubs way outside those city centers, requiring long travel times by road or rail to get to them. Airbus and Boeing have finally woken up to the need for something with the Airbus answer being this monster electric taxi that will carry 4 passengers, short distances and has no hope of finding city landing space on the ground plus it needs recharging after 15 minutes of flight time. Boeing has something similar under development. It is a solution looking for a problem!

Photo: Airbus

Pollution. The airlines have long been major atmospheric polluters due to the filthy fuel they burn despite clean fuels being available from Finnish company Neste (OTCPK:NTOIF) and others. Those fuels can be used without any modifications to engines but they cost more so have been rejected by most airlines. That rejection has earned them an adverse reaction around Europe with French, Dutch, and German lawmakers mulling bans on short domestic flights better served by trains. Flight shame is another name for that game.

Innovation in this industry has mostly meant nothing more than optimization of 1960s conventional plane technology to increase the range between refueling stops and to cram in ever more passengers.

Fortunately...

Computers today go slightly faster than in 1960!

- IBM (IBM), the once mainframe computer maker dominating the world, laughed when Steve Jobs came along with his desktop. Together with his mouse he slaughtered the Big Blue cat and we can see where IBM is today compared to Apple (AAPL). IBM's stock price over the past 20 years is up 700%, Apple up 95,500%!

Photo: IBM

Imagine where the world would be if today's computers were like planes - no faster, cheaper and smaller than then! Today these smart young ladies can do more with their Apple phones sitting on a sofa in the living room at home than that air conditioned room full of computers and operators.

Photo: 123RF

Unfortunately, there has been no Steve Jobs to dislodge the aviation sector from its comfortable past but a disruptor has finally come along in another form; the COVID-19 virus hastening extinction because...

Business travel has become digitized

- The profit bloodline of the aviation industry has been business travel but that was already becoming harder to justify for ESG reasons even before the virus upset that. Now home working and videoconferencing has proved that much such travel is no longer needed thus saving large sums of money for business while simultaneously helping the environment.

- Apple again... their recent Worldwide Developers Conference was conducted entirely online as a virtual technology showcase.

- The money saved for many firms will be enormous. As one example, the CEO of accounting firm EY recently said that they would never spend anywhere near as much again as the $1 billion per year that had been the norm plus less flying will help them reduce their carbon footprint considerably.

Tourists - Holiday makers are expected to opt for shorter trips because of the squeeze on their incomes and might choose short haul flights by discount airlines but those flights are going to shrink. easyJet (OTCQX:ESYJY) has just announced it will stop serving regional airports in the UK where over 80% of flights in normal times are for leisure purposes. Lufthansa - recently rescued with state aid - has closed its Germanwings low-cost carrier.

- No flights means for leisure purposes will push people onto already overcrowded and polluting roads or onto trains that are becoming faster and greener.

- Some passengers were already switching from budget airlines because they are a pain compared to trains.

- IATA estimates that around 2 billion less passengers will travel by air in 2020 costing the airlines $84 billion in lost revenue this year that will never be recovered by any means in future times because their old world ways have now changed forever.

- That leaves only one leg to the 3 legged aviation industry stool...

Freight - The trend to reshoring and localization of manufacturing is accelerating so supply chains will get shorter and less freight will need to be carried by aircraft.

- Modern industrial farming meant commodity crops that needed long distance flights to get them to markets while reasonably fresh. That also meant non-nutritious crops rather than those needed for a healthy diet that might help build immunity against diseases like COVID-19. Such airfreight adds more pollution. So the trend today is back to small local farms close to consumers using old fashioned crop rotation techniques plus new age vertical farms such as this one.

Photo: aerofarms.com/

Ten of those on a smaller scale will be built in and around Jersey City.

Crops from vertical farms will travel from farm to our dinner plates by road or short haul rail.

That means better health from our eating and from breathing cleaner air!

For the aviation industry that mostly self-inflicted history and hubris all adds up now to poor...

Financial health

I mentioned above that Lufthansa has required a German government bailout. What the company said here applies to many airlines: Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) expects it will operate 100 fewer aircraft with 10k fewer staff after the coronavirus crisis ends.

The CEO of discount carrier Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) - who wanted to eliminate toilets on his planes so he could cram more passengers in - recently accused Lufthansa of "hoovering up state aid like a drunken uncle at a wedding". The French and Dutch governments have propped up Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF). No doubt more will be helped that way too. In the US the Balance Sheets of American, Delta and United look shocking. In that condition they are hardly likely to be buying new planes from duopoly partners Airbus and Boeing and, anyway who wants near bankrupt companies as customers?!

Airbus and Boeing rely on them! So who would invest in that past age couple or their suppliers or their near bankrupt airline customers?

One of those suppliers - jet engine maker Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) - makes most of its money from maintenance and without air miles being flown there will not be much maintenance required. They have just forecasted low cash receipts for the next seven years on top of a cash burn of £3/$4.75 billion in the first six months of 2020! The Financial Times recently reported that Rolls-Royce is contemplating raising £1.5bn - £2bn from shareholders and that ValueAct, the US activist shareholder that once had a 10% stake in the company, has sold out. Other engine makers such as General Electric (NYSE:GE) are similarly weak.

AOG and so are investors

AOG - Aircraft on Ground - was once an alarm call for rapid fixes of defects by engineers at airports to get a plane in the air again because that is where it makes money but now most are AOG and many will stay that way. Many in the sector were forecasting a return to normal in 2023; that has now moved out to 2024. My conclusion is that "normal" will never return. It also must be remembered that man is a creature of habit - some will return to their old habits and will fly again but many others will stick with their new habits including travelling by train instead.

- The one strength the industry had - a good safety record - has been made questionable by the Boeing 737 MAX horror stories with Boeing still under investigation for that including pressuring FAA safety employees to relax their standards.

- Boeing has just announced 416 737 MAX cancellations so far this year while it has around 400 of them completed and parked pending approval for them to fly. Maybe some never will because Boeing's overall order cancellations now exceed new orders received!

- British Airways, the owner of the largest remaining fleet of Boeing 747s, has just retired them from service bringing to an end the era of mass, low cost travel that it started back in the 1960s permanently damaging my former employer; the then world leading passenger ship company, P&O.

- Governments have announced vast sums to save the aviation industry; the US and EU have argued for years about state aid to Airbus and now US airlines air being promised $25 billion but - since this industry has proved incapable of saving itself - no amount of tax payer money will ever be sufficient.

- Companies wish to burnish their ESG credentials and save money so continuing the virus caused cutbacks on business travel will be a no-brainer.

That hardly bodes well for aviation sector investors and my advice to those is to find other means of travel. For me that will be via train (I will write an article soon on the best passenger train makers to board) and for long haul I will probably fly at Mach 3 with Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and leave those near extinct, old timer Boeing and Airbus steam chickens grounded.

Source: Press Release

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.