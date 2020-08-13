It may take several quarters for its revenues to gradually return to pre-crisis level as social distancing practices may continue for a while.

Investment Thesis

BCE (BCE) (TSX:BCE) had a challenging Q2 2020 as its business was impacted negatively by COVID-19. Fortunately, Q2 was likely the trough as we are seeing signs of improvement. As its retail stores reopen and people start to move again, its wireless revenue should gradually improve. Similarly, its media business should see higher advertising revenue as the economy gradually restarts and recovers. However, it may take at least several quarters for its business to return to pre-crisis level due to the challenge to contain COVID-19. BCE currently pays a safe 5.7%-yielding dividend and is still a good choice for investors seeking dividend income. However, capital appreciation may be limited due to its weak growth outlook in the near-term.

Recent Developments: Q2 2020 Highlights

BCE delivered a poor Q2 2020 primarily due to the impact of COVID-19. As can be seen from the table below, its revenues and adjusted EBITDA declined in each of the 3 segments. As a result, its total revenue declined by 9.1% year over year to C$5.4 billion. Similarly, its adjusted EBITDA declined by 9.4% year over year to C$2.3 billion.

Q4 2019 (C$ million) Revenue YoY Growth Rate (%) Adjusted EBITDA YoY Growth Rate (%) Wireline $3,043 -1.0% $1,279 -5.3% Wireless $1,922 -11.0% $879 -9.2% Media $579 -31.2% $173 -31.9% Total (include intersegment elimination already) $5,354 -9.1 $2,331 -9.4%

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Wireless revenue took a big hit due to pandemic lockdowns

As discussed earlier, BCE’s Q2 2020 was impacted materially by the outbreak of COVID-19. Prior to the health crisis, its overage fee was impacted by the introduction of the unlimited data plan last year, the lockdown due to COVID-19 has made it worse as we expect most of its overage revenues and roaming revenues were wiped-out as most people avoid going out in Q2. As a result, BCE’s average billing per user in its wireless segment declined by 8.8% year over year.

Similarly, it wireless subscriber growth was also much lower than the same period last year. As the chart below shows, its postpaid wireless subscriber add was only 21.6 thousand. This was lower than last year’s nearly 103 thousand new subscribers.

Fortunately, its wireless churn rate was lower than last year due to the lack of promotional activities in the past quarter as most of its retail stores are closed across the country. This lack of promotional activities and lower operating costs helped BCE to improve its EBITDA margin to 45.7% in Q2 2020 from 44.8% in Q2 2019.

BCE’s wireless segment will likely recover in the second half of 2020 as lockdown orders in most part of Canada has been lifted. Its retail stores are also back to operation. As people start to move again, its roaming and overage revenues should gradually improve. However, we think it might take a while for its revenues to return back to the level before the crisis as people still practice some forms of social distancing.

BCE’s wireline Internet revenue was strong in Q2

BCE’s fiber-to-the-home (“FTTH”) coverage has now reached 55% of total broadband fibre footprint with over 5.4 million locations passed. Therefore, BCE is able to offer 1.5Gbps Internet services to its these customers. In the past quarter, the company continued to add more Internet subscribers thanks to strong demand for Internet services as a result of stay-at-home orders. The company’s Internet revenue increased by 7.5% year over year. However, the company lost some TV customers and legacy phone customers. Therefore, revenue in its wireline segment still declined. In addition, the company took on some bad debts. Hence, its wireline EBITDA declined by 5.3% year over year. In the next few quarters, we expect demand for data and speed will continue to grow as people increasingly rely on Internet services at home due to the need to work and study from home. Nevertheless, bad debt expense may still remain high as government assistance and wage subsidy ends.

BCE’s media business impacted by lower advertising revenue

BCE’s media business was weak due to lower advertising revenue in the past quarter as many businesses reduce their marketing budgets in order to save cost. Fortunately, this segment’s revenue has likely bottomed out in Q2 2020. Management noted in its latest conference call that they are starting to see signs of improvement. They noted that certain sectors such as food, retail, and automotive have begun to spend money in advertising again. We also think that the return of sports events (e.g. PGA, Nascar, baseball, etc.) will help drive its media revenues higher.

Valuation Analysis

BCE currently trades at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.52x. This is comparable to its two large Canadian telecom peers. Both Telus (TU) and Rogers (RCI) are currently trading at a forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.55x.

An attractive 5.7%-yielding dividend

BCE currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.8325 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.7%. As can be seen from the chart below, BCE has consistently increased its dividend in the past and is committed to future dividend growth. Its dividend is sustainable as management has a goal to keep its dividend payout ratio within 65% ~ 75% of its free cash flow.

Risks and Challenges

Competition intensity

Telecommunications industry is highly competitive. In the wireline Internet segment, BCE competes against its cable rivals such as Rogers Communications in Ontario and Quebecor in Quebec. In the Wireless front, the company faces competition from its rivals such as Telus and Rogers Communications as well as new entrant such as Shaw Communications. Its competitors may introduce aggressive promotional activities in order to lure away its subscribers. This may negatively impact its top and bottom line.

Multiple waves of pandemic

While Canada has done a good job to contain the pandemic so far, it is possible that another wave of pandemic will arrive in the second half of 2020 or 2021. If another wave of pandemic arrives, stay-at-home orders may need to be reintroduced and store closures will happen again. This will result in lower wireless revenue.

Investor Takeaway

BCE’s Q2 2020 result was impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19. While we think its business will gradually return to normal, it may take at least several quarters before we see its EBITDA return to the level before the crisis. The company’s 5.7%-yielding dividend appears to be safe. BCE’s valuation appears to be fair. For investor seeking a stable dividend income, BCE is still a nice choice. However, capital appreciation will likely be modest in the near-term.

