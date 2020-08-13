Customers seem to be happy with the company’s products, as they are expanding their commitments with the company (even in pandemic times).

Cloud security company CrowdStrike (CRWD) keeps going in the right direction. Amidst the pandemic backdrop, it has found its way to keep displacing legacy vendors and attract new customers in a congested market segment. The company is also proving its ability to upsell current customers, and these at the same time are expanding their commitments with CrowdStrike, indicating strong customer satisfaction, even in difficult times. The company is gaining traction in the cloud workload protection segment, which is experiencing rapid growth, and is not as crowded as traditional core endpoint security. Furthermore, in contrast to other cloud names, the company is hitting the gas on hiring, seizing the opportunity when there is plenty of talent to choose from. Unfortunately, the company experienced a slowdown in new customers in its first pandemic quarter, accompanied by an erosion in unit economics.

Coming from the lows of March, the stock has climbed more than 200% along with the SaaS sector, although relative to the highs of February, the price is up by only ~50%. A small clip relative to the darlings of the remote work and ecommerce trends. At this point the absolute valuation seems high with an EV/Revenue of 35.8x on a trailing basis and 23.3x on a forward basis. From a relative point of view, CRWD is quite attractive. The stock is selling at a significant discount to similar growth peers in the SaaS space, such as Datadog (DDOG) and Shopify (SHOP).

Impressive margins without significant growth deceleration

A few quarters ago, one of the concerns of market participants on CRWD was its lack of profitability, although margins were expanding rapidly. Back then, the company was beginning to see positive operating cash flows (OCF), but free cash flow (NYSE:FCF) was still negative because of heavy spending on capital expenses. But, in the last two quarters both OCF and FCF have been strong, and their margins continued expanding vigorously. Also, the last quarter was the first of positive non-GAAP operating income.

Here is a chart with the main margins for the last four quarters:

Right now, CRWD is giving the world a taste of what it may be capable of doing in the future. We had never seen a SaaS vendor with an OCF margin of 55% and a FCF margin of 49%, while growing revenues at 80%+, and selling to a highly difficult and competitive market. The main driver for such high margins is a strong momentum in billings. The growth in billings during the last few quarters has been outpacing that of revenue. Remember that quarterly billings are calculated by adding the Q/Q change in deferred revenue to the quarter's GAAP revenue. Only in the last quarter, the change in deferred revenue represented roughly 36% of revenue. Customers seem very satisfied with the Falcon platform, the company's product, and are increasing their billings terms with CrowdStrike. The high OCF margin also benefited from the usual stock-based compensation expense and more efficient AR collections:

Source: Q1 2021 Earnings Release

Higher margins may help on sustaining higher valuation multiples, we will see if the company is able to keep on with improvements.

As we said before, revenue growth is decelerating, but at a small pace. In the last quarter, total revenue grew 85% to $178.1 million, representing a deceleration of ~4 points from 89% in the prior quarter. This had more to do with a significant slowdown in professional services revenue, which growth slid more than 20 points from the prior quarter, from 79% to 57%. With social distancing in place, the company had to perform professional services tasks in a remote fashion. Also, the rate of new customers slowed down a bit during the last quarter. Furthermore, the revenue from direct customers suffered a slowdown similar to that of professional services. The good news is that the growth in revenue from channel partners raised to the occasion, accelerating from 95% in the prior quarter, to 102% in the last quarter. Keep in mind that direct revenue usually represents one-third of total revenue, so its impact is less evident than that of sales from channel partners.

Net positive effects from the pandemic

In my view, CrowdStrike is benefitting from the pandemic, at least on a net basis. On the bright side, the company is gaining momentum in the cloud workload protection market, and is capitalizing on softer demand for tech talent to increase hiring. On the negative side, unit economics deteriorated during the last quarter, and the number of new customers failed to surpass that of the prior quarter.

Part of the general case in favor of an investment in the company is its ability to disrupt the traditional relatively-slow-growth endpoint security market with a different approach to product architecture and a low-friction sales model. But the company is expanding its market definition to something more than desktop computers, laptops, servers or even IoT devices, it is expanding to something called "cloud workload protection". Cloud workload protection is a relatively small market, but is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~25-30% in the next few years, much faster than the current markets of the company (9%). Here is a chart with the latter:

Source: Q4 2020 Investor Presentation

In contrast to the current markets of CrowdStrike, cloud workload protection is less crowded and more fragmented, presenting an opportunity to grab market share rapidly and establish a leading position. Although this market is small (roughly $2 billion as of 2020 - it varies according to the research firm), it will experience more growth from the current cloud migration trend that may last several years, and become a critical source of growth when penetrating traditional security markets get tough and expensive. Strategically speaking, the company is well positioned to grab a significant share of this market.

Well, the company has been talking about cloud workload and containers for a few quarters, but now, it is getting serious. The coronavirus is forcing companies to put more software on the cloud, thus creating new workloads that require protection. Here is the CEO George Kurtz in the last earnings call (bold letters are highlights from the author):

To help quickly onboard newly remote employees, some companies have spun up new corporate workspaces in the public cloud creating new cloud workloads. Over the past year, CrowdStrike has seen an increase in the volume of transactions through AWS, which includes customer securing their cloud workloads as well as endpoints that reside on the customer's corporate network. We saw a 75% increase in ending ARR from business transacted via the AWS partnership compared to the prior quarter, Q4. (Q1 2021 Earnings Call)

The company not only has a partnership to sell its solutions to AWS (AMZN) customers, it also has partnerships with Azure (MSFT) and Google Cloud Platform (GOOG) (GOOGL) to protect their customers' workloads.

Moving to other effects from the pandemic, we have that the company is benefiting from a soft IT talent market. One of the common limitations to maintain growth at scale in IT companies is a tight talent market. The whole IT sector suffers from a shortage of people to choose from when it comes to hiring. However, with the pandemic in action, this dynamic is changing (temporarily though). Companies in every sector are sacking employees, and tech is not the exception. But, CrowdStrike, at a hyper-growth stage, demands a growing number of employees. And the part that we would like to highlight here is that not every high-growth company is in hiring mode right now. As far as we can tell, in the SaaS space, only CrowdStrike, Datadog and Zoom (ZM) are hiring. And it gets worse in other tech segments. The bottom line, CrowdStrike is one of the software players that is seizing the - talent flood - opportunity and may come out of pandemic as a stronger business.

On the negative side, the company is suffering the same difficulties on signing new customers as the rest of the market. At the same time sales and marketing expenses per new customer is increasing while the revenue per customer is decreasing, suggesting a deterioration of unit economics.

Source: Q1 2021 Investor Presentation

During Q1 2021, the company acquired 830 net new customers, 40 fewer customers than the 870 of Q4 2020. This is not usual for CrowdStrike; the company had been able to grow its customer count by increasing amounts for every quarter since going public. This is a major trend reversal for a company that was showing a very appealing and smooth growth of late. Just look at the recent growth in annual recurring revenue (NYSE:ARR):

Source: Q1 2021 Investor Presentation

The worst part of this is that sales and marketing expenses keep going up on a Q/Q basis. This translates into an increased cost of acquiring customers (NASDAQ:CAC), which, without a corresponding increase in average revenue per customer (OTCPK:ARPC), leads to a deterioration in unit economics. The chart below shows two of the most used metrics for measuring unit economics at SaaS companies, LTV/CAC and the payback period. Both worsened, presumably because of the coronavirus.

Source: Author

Although expensive, we see room for growth in the near term for the stock

CRWD closed its last trading session at $98.02 per share. At that price, the market value of its 216 million shares is $21.2 billion. Netting out $1 billion of cash and equivalents, the enterprise value (NYSE:EV) stands at $20.2 billion. This means that, on a trailing basis, the EV is 35.8 times revenue of $563.4 million. Also, on a twelve-month-forward basis, the EV is 23.3 times analyst estimates for revenue of 866.6 million, representing growth of 54%.

On an absolute basis, the valuation looks frothy. The company would have to keep high levels of growth to fill such a multiple. But, one can't fight the tape and a market that is eager for growth in an anemic economy. Also, with the coronavirus accelerating the ongoing migration to the cloud, the company has a very favorable outlook, securing cloud workloads and various devices using the cloud.

Furthermore, the stock valuation is in the territory of cloud operators with a lot less growth to display, and similar or even worse margins and unit economics. Take Coupa (COUP), Zscaler (ZS), or even Fastly (FSLY), for example. They are trading with similar trailing multiples, but growth rates are between the forties and sixties, and margins are similar or even worse.

Then, comparing CRWD with names of its same class, we find that the stock is trading at a significant discount to peers. The only comparable growth peers that we can find on the cloud landscape are Datadog and Shopify. Zoom is no longer suitable because it has gone into the stratosphere with recent growth of 169%, almost doubling CRWD on that metric. The thing is that DDOG and SHOP are trading at 45-60 times trailing revenue, with similar expectations for growth. Yes, SHOP commands higher margins (at least in the P&L statement), but CRWD is delivering better cash flow margins.

Summarizing, CRWD is trading at a discount to its growth peers, and has the multiples of SaaS companies with significantly smaller growth rates, implying some level of undervaluation.

Conclusion

On balance, CrowdStrike seems to be benefiting from the pandemic. Revenue growth is standing still, customers are very happy with the product, and the margins are getting serious. The stock seems to be a good buy in these turbulent times.

