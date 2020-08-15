Retirement: Where You Could Invest Your Cash Today

Summary

In spite of the recent pandemic-induced crisis and correction, the stock market has made a remarkable recovery and is very close to its all-time highs.

Obviously, the big question is, where does it go from here?

Let's say you have some cash waiting to be invested, and maybe you need income, but you are scared to invest right now.

At the same time, by keeping your money in a savings account, you are getting negative returns after counting inflation.

We discuss many options, including a multi-strategy approach that would preserve the capital, generate 5% income, and aim for market-matching return in the long term.