Investing In A Financialized COVID-19 World, Part 1

Investing in the COVID-19 world is tricky. Precious metals and the optionality of cash are attractive and appear likely to remain that way until US equity prices adjust.

The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the fragility of the US economy. For forty years, most US households (the bottom 90%) have endured stagnant wages, rising debt loads and generalized economic insecurity. More than 50% of all US households live paycheck to paycheck and the majority are unable to afford to live for three months without any income.

The key event driving this level of insecurity was the turn toward "market knows best" framework and the decision to deregulate financial markets during the 1980's and 1990's.

The Buildup of Imbalances: Snowflakes in an Avalanche

The deregulation and liberalization of financial markets during the 1980's and 1990's has spurred serial debt-driven asset price bubbles, given positive feedbacks between credit growth and asset price appreciation. Throughout much of the past four decades, financial markets have decoupled from the underlying real economy (see chart below).

The Fed facilitated this (financialization) process. Central bankers, policymakers and financial regulators failed to understand the implications of financial deregulation as constraints were lifted from banks and other financial market participants. This was underscored by Ben Bernanke's characterization of the post-1984 period as the "Great Moderation," based on his belief that markets were efficient and rational. This speech illustrated the obliviousness of the mainstream economics profession to the challenges that would several years later result in the collapse of the real estate bubble. In fact, mainstream neoclassical models (known as Dynamic Stochastic General Equilibrium models) incorporate the absurd view that money is a mere "veil" over the real economy. These models have been designed not to incorporate money, credit, banking, or finance.

The reference to the "Great Moderation" ("Great Illusion") followed several financial market crises the Fed appeared to have navigated successfully (remember the Time Magazine Cover with the "Committee to Save the World" -- Rubin, Summers and Greenspan?). When Russia defaulted in August 1998 and Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM) neared collapse a month later, the Fed introduced the "Fed Put" cutting short-term interest rates three times, including once on an inter-meeting basis. The Put was effectively an asymmetric monetary policy. The Fed would leave markets alone as prices appreciated, but when they fell (or even threatened to fall), the Fed would intervene, reducing short-term interest rates and, if needed injecting liquidity.

Investors quickly adapted and understood that no-fault investing had arrived. When the NASDAQ (dot-com) bubble blew up, once again the Fed manned the gates, reducing short-term rates to a record low of 1% in January 2003, which helped launch the real estate bubble.

The adoption of an asymmetric (Fed Put) policy ignored the positive feedbacks that exist between debt growth and asset price appreciation. In fact, the buildup of debt in advance of a collapse in asset prices was akin to snowflakes falling ahead of an avalanche. It was not the final snowflake that causes the avalanche, but instead the buildup of snow over time. Each time the Fed intervened, it merely encouraged greater risk-taking the next time around. So despite its seeming success, the Fed's policies were fueling the financialization process.

Curiously, policymakers and the Fed did not understand how deregulation of financial markets would impact the economy as the process began during the 1980's. The end-result would not conform with the expectation of the so-called invisible hand or the "efficient markets hypothesis." According to Economics 101, market prices are determined by supply and demand in a "free" market.

Prices in financial markets incorporate additional factors that include positive feedback between debt growth and asset price appreciation. These can fuel boom-bust cycles that are destabilizing. Unlike other markets, what matters in financial markets are not so much the valuations (these are subject to interpretation) but investors' views of valuations. Financial markets are different from markets in goods, where there is a clear use value involved. And at times, valuations can run far head of fundamentals, as they did from the early 1980's until 2006 and again from 2009 to 2020. In a boom-bust cycle, asset prices appreciate for extended periods until fundamentals (or gravity, as Wile E. Coyote learned) reassert themselves. This is indicative of how financialization has operated within the financial markets since the early 1980's.

Concerns expressed by a number of economists - Hyman Minsky, Wynne Godley, Steve Keen, Richard Werner, Michael Hudson, and Claudio Borio, to name a few - who operate outside the mainstream neoclassical paradigm were generally ignored as asset prices soared creating an enormous, albeit illusory wealth-effect from the mid-1980's until 2006. The "consensus" among central bankers was premised on the arrogant notion that financial crises no longer existed, given that central bankers had figured out how to manage them. The dominance of mainstream neoclassical economists had become so overwhelming that the Queen of England, on a visit to the London School of Economics in November 2008, asked "Why did no one see it coming?" The answer was quite simple. No one (within the mainstream neoclassical economics community) saw it coming because it was not possible.

For their part, non-financial corporations participated in the financialization process via their efforts to "maximize shareholder value." In November 1982, the SEC approved Rule 10b-18, which permitted US corporations to buy back their own stock. From the 1990s, this became a major driver of corporate activity, especially during the 2010-2019 decade, when US corporations bought back $5.3 trillion of their own stock (see chart below).

The focus on maximizing short-term shareholder value to maximize short-term targets initially occurred under pressure applied by investment banks and money management firms. Later, generous compensation packages for CEO's (stock options, etc.) that met earnings-per-share and stock price targets provided sufficient incentives. Pursuit of short-term corporate profits hollowed out employment opportunities, depressed wages and productive investment.

The financialization process elevated short-term profits at the expense of wages and salaries. Regrettably, since the end of the 1970's, real wages have been stagnant. Organized labor was cornered and defeated during the 1980's and since then wages and salaries have declined as a share of GDP (grey line in the chart below), boosting corporate profits at the expense of the underlying real economy. The rise in populist pressures over the past decade reflects the frustration felt by households, many of whom now live paycheck to paycheck.

Households chose to supplement wages by borrowing from financial institutions. From 2001-2007, mortgage-related debt doubled in absolute terms from $7 trillion to $14 trillion, as real estate markets appreciated by 50% on a nationwide basis. As Paul Mason puts it: "If a declining share of income flows go to workers and yet a growing part of profits is generated out of their mortgages and credit cards, you are eventually going to hit a wall." And, needless to say, that is precisely what happened in the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

In the GFC, real estate prices fell by 30% nationwide and middle-class households lost nearly half of their net worth. The Fed and US Government stepped in and bailed out Wall Street, namely the banks and shadow banks that created the mess. The Fed absorbed many of the bad loans on its balance sheet (e.g. Maiden Lane I and II named after the street on which the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is housed) and paid interest on the reserves held by these banking institutions helping to resuscitate them. Within two years of the GFC, bonuses were paid and banks resumed buying back their stocks (as if nothing had changed). However, nothing was done to support homeowners (Main Street) who held underwater mortgages on their residences. The decision not to provide relief to homeowners would act as a brake on the 2009-2020 economic recovery, given that these households had to service their debts.

In November 2008, the Fed implemented Quantitative Easing (QE) policies as interest rates hit the zero bound. In an article published in the Washington Post, Ben Bernanke, the Fed's resident "expert" on the Great Depression, explained that purchases of financial assets by the Federal Reserve would lower interest rates. This was expected to restore confidence, increase investment and result in higher GDP growth. However, once again this outcome failed to materialize.

Here is the key point: in a financialized environment, lower interest rates do not tend to generate increased investment in productive activity. Instead, they fuel speculative investments, especially among the top 10% (and even more so the top 1%) of US households, who own the vast majority (about 88%) of all US stocks and 86% of all financial assets. The evidence appears quite clear: the wealth and incomes of the top 10% -- and even more so the top 1% -- have decoupled from the bottom 90% since the late-1970's. The chart below indicates that the share of wealth owned by the top 1% has increased by more than 9% since 1989, while the bottom 90% have lost an equal amount of wealth. The private sector debt overhang cast an immense shadow over aggregate demand well before the pandemic hit. The liquidity/everything bubble was fueled by massive buybacks of stock by corporations, often based on borrowed funds. Reduced interest rates once again did not spur productive investments, given weak conditions. Businesses will only tend to invest when aggregate demand is sufficient, and customers are knocking on their doors. With the balance sheets of the bottom 90% of US households incapacitated, corporations borrowed (at record low interest rates) to buy back their own stock, generating financially engineered rises in stock prices that have done little to enhance productive investment.

The Fed today is caught in a web of its own design ("between a rock and a hard place" once again), given its incorrect understanding as to how the US economy operates. If the Fed were to cease providing support, asset prices would fall sharply. This is basically what happened when the S&P 500 fell by 20% in December 2018. Within less than one month, the Fed reversed policy and abandoned plan to raise rates and persist with Quantitative Tightening. The Fed today has little choice but to continue doing what it has been doing, acting as a "market-maker of last resort," despite the fact that these actions further inflame the polarized distribution of income and wealth.

Enter COVID-19

The balance sheets of the bottom 90% of US households have endured significant stresses in 2020, with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 30 million people are unemployed today and GDP in the second quarter fell by -9.5% (-32.9% annualized). For twenty straight weeks now, initial unemployment claims have exceeded one million per week. According to the Census Bureau, 60% of US households do not have sufficient resources to weather three months of expenses without outside support.

The magnitude of the current disconnect between ebullient financial markets and a depressed real economy is unprecedented in the postwar period. The future path of the US economy is difficult to discern right now, given the fragile state of balance sheets for the bottom 90% of US households and the uncertainty associated with the pandemic. It is impossible to completely rule out a second Great Depression, especially given the lack of a concerted response by policymakers. The ideal response would be for the government to spend, as it did during the Great Depression, without worrying about how the debt will be repaid. The issue today provides parallels to the Great Depression. The problem in both periods is that the distribution of wealth, income and debt are out of whack.

What is most important right now is to sustain aggregate demand. The ongoing debate in Congress about whether to continue the payment of $600 to unemployed people is misplaced. This is not the time to worry about government spending. If aggregate demand collapses, we will be living in Japan, except that income and wealth inequality is far greater here and there is much less of a safety net (meaning that the crisis here will likely be far more severe). By focusing on moral hazard, in the prescient words of Marriner Eccles (who chaired the Fed during the Great Depression and World War II), Congress is "neglecting to see the entire system," given that, as a country with as sovereign currency, "we borrow from ourselves."

The US Government and the Federal Reserve have little choice but to continue pursuing current policies. The Congressional debate will eventually end, one can hope, with authorization of $600 per week. What is needed is much bolder leadership. The Fed has made clear its intention to do "whatever is needed" to keep the US economy from sinking, though its credibility in time will be questioned. For now, these policies appear to be resulting in a weaker US dollar, given interest rates that are on hold for some time. A free fall in the US dollar will introduce new headaches. There is a three-part longer-term policy approach that I will propose in a subsequent article.

Investment Implications

Gold and other precious metals have rallied strongly so far in 2020 and that pattern appears likely to remain in place for some time. In addition, investment in equity markets outside the US (including Asia and possibly Europe and Japan), that appear to be handling the COVID-19 crisis better than the US, may be sensible over time, though caution is advised. And finally, cash makes a lot of sense, given optionality, and the likelihood that at some point -- no one knows precisely when -- US equities will likely decline, perhaps by as much as 50%. In any or all of these circumstances, precious metals should continue to perform reasonably well as a hedge against adversity, despite current elevated valuations.

The collapse of the "market knows best" framework should have resulted in positive steps to reverse financialization a decade ago during the global financial crisis. It was an opportunity missed! The collaboration that existed during the Great Depression and World War II (for more see article) provides outstanding historical evidence that government and the markets can work together collaboratively to generate positive outcomes for all citizens. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, there really is no plausible alternative.

