86% of the portfolio companies are in the two top credit rating tiers - no new portfolio holdings non-accruals in Q2.

CSWC has received a green light from the SBA, which opens up a low-cost capital funding source within its existing investments niche.

If you've ever wanted to invest in privately held companies, but found it impossible, you may want to consider trying your luck with BDCs - business development companies. BDCs typically invest in non-publicly traded companies in a variety of ways, either through debt or equity, or a combo of both.

Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC) is an internally managed business development company, BDC, specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in lower and middle market companies. It doesn't invest in startups, publicly-traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

CSWC concentrates on lower middle market firms (companies with EBITDA of $3M to $15M) and upper middle market firms (companies with EBITDA of over $50M). It holds 84.4% in 1st lien investments in the LMM segment and ~80% in the UMM segment.

(CSWC site)

While the majority of its investments are 1st Lien, it also holds 7% in equity positions, 6% in 2nd Lien, 2% in Senior Secured Debt, and 10% in a JV.

The portfolio appears to be pretty industry diverse, with the three largest concentrations, Business Services, 15%, Media marketing/Entertainment, 10%, and Healthcare Services, 10%, forming 35% of the whole:

(CSWC site)

CSWC also has a joint venture with Main Street Capital (MAIN), the I-45 SLF LLC, a senior loan fund that invests primarily in syndicated senior secured loans in the upper middle market. This portfolio had an average duration of 3.3 years, as of 6/30/20. telecoms, consumer products, healthcare services, and tech are the largest concentrations in this portfolio:

(CSWC site)

The Big Question - Any Defaults?

In the COVID-19 environment shutdown environment, with so many companies closing their doors, the big question on investors' minds is the health of the underlying portfolio companies.

CSWC's management uses a four-tier system to grade its holdings - this is reviewed and updated on a quarterly basis. One is the lowest rating, four is the highest.

While they downgraded nine investments in the quarter ending 3/31/20, for a total of $74.4M, there were no new downgrades in Q2 2020, (period ending 6/30/20), i.e., no new loans were placed on non-accrual.

"During the quarter, we had two upgrades in the portfolio for companies that continue to significantly outperform expectations. ~16% of the portfolio is rated as Tier 1, with 70% of the investments rated at Tier 2." (CSWC site)

However, after the quarter's end, one holding, Delphi, a healthcare company, was restructured out of court. CSWC now holds a first-lien senior secured debt investment in the company, which should come back on accrual this quarter. It also now holds an equity ownership position in the company with representation on the company's Board of Directors.

An additional holding, American Addiction, has filed bankruptcy, which begins the process of restructuring its balance sheet, and returning to a sounder financial basis.

There were two new portfolio companies added in this quarter, and five follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies, all totaling $30 million in capital commitments.

(CSWC site)

New Business:

In Q2, CSWC made $~$21M in new investments, in Central Medical Supply Group, a provider of outsourced equipment management services for the hospice market and other healthcare providers, and Coastal Television Broadcasting Company, a television broadcasting company that engages in the operating of broadcasting stations in duopoly or triopoly small- to mid-size markets, primarily in Alaska and Wyoming. It also invested ~$9M in existing portfolio companies:

(CSWC site)

SBA Green Light - A Big Deal For CSWC:

CSWC received a "green light" letter from the U.S. Small Business Administration, with a 10-year commitment to provide $175 million of capital, irrespective of the economy.

This has many positives for the company - this is an area that CSWC is already operating in, and this opens up a new source of cost effective debt capital to deploy in its lower middle market segment.

Additionally, each time the capital draws, it's a new 10-year bond, which also is long dated and attractive.

Management hopes to have CSWC's formal license application reviewed and approved by the end of 2020, which will allow CSWC to access $175M in early 2021.

Distributions:

Management already declared its regular quarterly $.41 payout and its $.10 supplemental. They go ex-dividend on 9/14/20 and pay at the end of the month. At $15.01, CSWC has a very attractive 13.59% yield.

In its fiscal year ending 3/31/20, CSWC's coverage factor was 1.4X, comprised of net investment income and realized capital gains. On a NII basis, its coverage is 1.02X for the 4 quarters ending 6/30/20, and 1.06X since its 2015 spin-off.

It also had undistributed taxable income of $1.27/share, as of 6/30/20:

(CSWC site)

Earnings:

Realized gains can be lumpy with BDC's - CSWC had -$5.5M in realized gains in fiscal Q1 2021, related to its Delphi investment, whereas it has $35.68M in realized gains in fiscal year ending 3/31/20.

It can be misleading to look at certain BDC metrics on a quarterly basis, particularly NAV/share, which can be impacted by non-cash unrealized appreciation of investments, and paid distributions.

For example, NAV/share fell - 20.77% in fiscal 2020, and -19.54% in fiscal Q1 '21, but take a look at the historical NAV chart below this table, and you'll see that there's a big part of the picture that's missing - cumulative distributions.

In 2015, CSWC had an NAV/share of $17.68, but it was only $14.95 as of 6/30/20. However, add back the $7.35 in cumulative dividends paid, and the 6/30/20 value increases to $22.30, 26% above the 2015 value:

(CSWC site)

Performance:

The economic uncertainty created by the pandemic has put a lot of pressure on BDCs, all of which got pummeled in the Q1 COVID-19 crash. CSWC has rebounded a bit, outperforming the Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN, BDCS, the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund, XLF, and the S&P over the past month and quarter, but it's still down - 27% year to date.

Valuations:

Management has maintained the distribution level, however, which has led to CSWC's 13.59% yield, which exceeds the industry average of 11.15%. At $15.01, CSWC is selling right around NAV/book value.

Financials:

CSWC's ROA, ROE, and particularly its EBIT margin are all above industry averages while its debt/NAV is a bit higher.

Debt and Liquidity:

However, its period ending 6/30/20 interest coverage ratio, although lower than the previous two fiscal years, remains healthy, at 3.5X, while its assets/debt ratio of 1.85X is similar to the 1.93X it achieved in fiscal year 2020.

Additionally, CSWC has no debt maturities until December 2022, when its baby bond comes due:

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, including bonds, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. We offer a range of income vehicles, many of which are selling below their buyout and redemption values.



Disclosure: I am/we are long CSWC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.