Call of Duty remains a highly popular game title, and could see further growth in demand should sales of Electronic Arts' FIFA 21 game title fall below expectations.

Last month, I had written about Electronic Arts (EA), stating that while I expect positive earnings for Q1 2021 quarter, the company may see some pressure in the subsequent quarter as a result of uncertainty surrounding the prospective performance of FIFA 21.

In this article, I aim to take a look at how Activision Blizzard (ATVI) fares as a competitor - and whether competition from this company could mean that we start seeing even further growth in the stock as a result.

Since March, we can see that both Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts have been neck-and-neck in terms of stock price growth - both comfortably outpacing that of Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY).

Firstly, let's take a look at net booking performance for both companies. Both companies showed strong performance in net bookings, with Activision up by 72% and EA up by 77%.

Activision Blizzard Q2 2020 Net Bookings

Electronic Arts Q1 2021 Net Bookings

That said, let's examine game title performance highlights as outlined in the company's respective earnings releases.

For Activision Blizzard, the company cites growth in Call of Duty: Warzone players to over 75 million, along with hours of Modern Warfare played having increased eight-fold year-on-year. Moreover, Candy Crush saw a double-digit percentage growth in its franchise MAUs.

For Electronic Arts, the company cites player acquisition for FIFA as being up by over 100% along with a 140% rise for Madden NFL. Additionally, the Sims 4 game title has now recorded more than 30 million players across all its platforms.

In this regard, it is evident that for both gaming companies, a large portion of its revenues are coming from a select few game titles.

Therefore, even though Electronic Arts could come under pressure should there be a change in gamer appetite for FIFA 21, the same could be said about the Call of Duty series for Activision Blizzard, for instance.

As an example, while Call of Duty remains a highly popular game title - it has not been without criticism on social media sites such as Reddit - where it is alleged that recent game titles lack the creativity of earlier releases:

In this way, gaming companies behave in similar ways to many other businesses in that 80% of sales come from 20% of the products. In the case of gaming companies - the majority of sales appear to be originating from a select few standout titles.

With this being said, Call of Duty does not show any signs of decline, in spite of its critics. As an example, the recent release of the Warzone Season 5 patch caused a 60% spike in data usage in the United Kingdom. This supports the evidence that the live service model (whereby games are released in a piecemeal fashion as opposed to one big upgrade) is working quite well across popular game titles - in spite of some criticism that such a model dilutes the user experience.

From a financial standpoint, return on assets for Activision Blizzard has come in at just under 10% over the past five years, while this is almost double for Electronic Arts:

Year to date, both ATVI and EA have shown similar growth in EBITDA:

Taking the performance of both companies into account, I see little difference between the two from a growth prospects standpoint. Both companies have strong game titles along with a strong rise in gaming demand across the industry more generally.

However, it is unclear to what extent EA will be impacted by potentially disappointing FIFA 21 performance later this year.

With growing concerns that the game title is not demonstrating much improvement in terms of additions or upgrades year-on-year, along with controversy over the pay-to-win feature of Ultimate Team whereby users can effectively "purchase" better players within the game, a subsequent boycott of the gaming title could prove quite damaging. Even though certain feature of Call of Duty are not without criticism - as with any popular gaming title - FIFA 21 seems more of a risk for Electronic Arts at this point in time.

Along with the fact that major sporting events have been cancelled in 2020 and questions remain as to when the sporting industry can ultimately return to normality, the appeal for sporting games may well decrease as a result.

Should the company come under pressure as a result of this, then we could see Activision Blizzard start to outperform its peer in this regard.

To conclude, Activision Blizzard has shown strong performance within the gaming industry in much the same respect as its close cousin, Electronic Arts. However, should the latter come under pressure from substandard FIFA 21 performance later this year, then we could see the former start to outperform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.