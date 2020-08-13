The stock is an optimal pick for dividend growth investors, with shares trading at an attractive valuation.

Not many have heard of Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII). The company was spun out of Northrop Grumman (NOC) in 2011. Shareholders received one share in the new company for every six shares of Northrop Grumman they owned. Similar to its ex-parent company, Huntington Ingalls operates in the aerospace & defense sector.

Last month we covered Lockheed Martin (LMT), our favorite company in the industry, powered by robust government-sourced cash flows. Overall, we believe that aerospace and defense make for a great investing environment in uncertain economic environments, such as the current one. Our search for profitable opportunities in the sector led us to Huntington Ingalls, which has displayed some very investable characteristics.

The company primarily builds nuclear and non-nuclear ships for the U.S. Department of Defense. Its business is divided into three segments: Newport News Shipbuilding, Ingalls Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions.

Newport News produces nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and submarines.

Ingalls builds surface combatant ships, amphibious assault ships, and Coast Guard cutters.

Technical Solutions provides fleet preservation and modernization, IT support, nuclear management, and oil and gas engineering.

Because the company's primary customer is the U.S. government, the company enjoys predictable cash flows, which has allowed it to return capital to shareholders consistently.

In 2019, 2018, and 2017, approximately 87%, 88%, and 87%, respectively, of HHI's revenues were generated from the U.S. Navy, and approximately 4%, 5%, and 6%, respectively, were generated from the U.S. Coast Guard. Therefore, the company has only a tiny part of its revenues attached to commercial demand, which would make it subject to the consumers' purchasing power and overall economic conditions.

We believe that the stock is an incredible dividend growth investment opportunity, whose returns should be uncorrelated to those of the overall market.

Source: Image by Skeeze

In this article, we will:

Go over some of Huntington Ingalls Industries' resilient financials

Explore the stock's medium-term return potential

Highlight some of its risks

Conclude why Huntington Ingalls Industries is very investable, especially for those seeking rapid dividend-growth opportunities

Financials

With predictable cash flows and a robust backlog, the company has been consistently able to grow its revenues. Over the past twelve months, revenues have been close to $9B, almost 50% higher since the company's spinoff. As you can see, despite the company enjoying relatively low net income margins, which have been hovering in the low to high-single digits, it has been able to grow its EPS consistently. This has also been assisted by management's commitment to share repurchases.

Illustrated by the green line in the chart, since 2012, the company has retired around 20% of the company's total shares outstanding. We believe that this shows an incredible commitment to shareholder returns, coupled with the company's excellent dividend growth. Over the past five years, the company has grown its dividend by an average annual rate of 19.4%.

Despite such rapid DPS growth, the company has maintained a meager payout ratio, currently below the 30% threshold. We believe that the company will continue growing its DPS faster than its EPS since the payout ratio signals enough wiggle room to accelerate distributions. Shares are currently yielding a modest 2.4%.

Source: Company filings, Author.

However, we are confident in management's preference to keep on buying back its shares, as they have been historically trading at attractive valuations. This is partially the reason the company has been able to grow its EPS rapidly, and also the reason why we believe makes for a great buying opportunity for retail investors as well.

As you can see, the stock's valuation has been hovering between 10 and 20 times the company's net income. With shares being priced attractively, total buyback activity has outrun regular dividends. Over the past twelve months, the company has spent $223M in share repurchases, vs. "only" $161M in common share dividends, despite buybacks being suspended in Q2 to preserve liquidity.

Shareholder return potential

In its latest earnings report, the company revealed a robust backlog of $46.1B, 17% higher than the year before. With constant orders in its books, the company will be able to grow its EPS consistently.

Source: Investor Presentation

Along with the company's 5-year DPS CAGR (Compound annual growth rate) mentioned earlier, Huntington Ingalls' 5-year EPS CAGR has been around 12%. We are going to use prudent estimates in our projections, to capture the reality of slight EPS deceleration (e.g., higher temporary costs).

Therefore, we estimate a medium-term EPS and DPS CAGR of 10% and 13%, respectively. Based on these growth rates, projected figures should look like the following: Source: Author

The stock is currently trading at 11.7 times its forward earnings. As you can see, based on our projections, even if the company were to retain this low of a valuation going forward, investors would still enjoy double-digit returns. Further, a valuation expansion towards a more reasonable multiple would skyrocket returns, approaching the high teens.

Source: Author

This is why we believe that Huntington Ingalls Industries provides an excellent dividend growth opportunity, with superb total return potential.

Let's summarise some of the qualities we like about the stock:

Consistent cash flows backed by the credibility of the U.S. government.

Constant and proven EPS and DPS growth over the years.

Commitment to shareholder returns.

A low payout ratio.

Attractive investor return potential even amid a relatively low future valuation.

However, we can't ignore the potential risks the stock holds, similar to every other investment.

Risks

As we mentioned in our Lockheed Martin article, having the government almost as your sole customer can be both a positive and negative. Cash flows are predictable and secure, as it's implausible that the government would default on its payments. However, with no diversification in its customer base, Huntington Ingalls Industries could have its revenues severely affected amid DoD budgets being cut. Considering that defense budgets are generally stable, and the company's backlog is growing, such concerns may not be that significant. Still, a diversified customer base amongst international governmental entities would most likely be more beneficial.

Another risk we would like to point out is concerning the company's profitability. When agreeing to contract terms, Huntington Ingalls makes assumptions and projections about future conditions and events, many of which extend over extended periods. If these assumptions fail to meet reality (e.g., higher component costs), the company will still have to deliver on its contracts and incur losses in doing so. Considering the company's margins are already quite compressed, the possibility of running some losses under certain market conditions is not entirely unlikely.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe that Huntington Ingalls Industries is an amazing dividend growth stock, possessing some great qualities, as we mentioned. We believe that shares are optimal for dividend growth investors, as the company could still substantially increase distribution, even under temporary earnings headwinds, as the payout ratio remains quite low. With a robust backlog on the way, we believe that the company should deliver substantial returns, even if it retains its current, arguably low valuation. We project that investors could likely achieve double-digit returns buying at the current stock price at around $170, and rate shares a Buy, despite some potential risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.