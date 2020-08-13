We would wait for the stock to bottom before considering a position as we like the company's fundamentals and expect continued high growth and more beats ahead.

The stock has sold-off since earnings due to elevated investor expectations for 3Q growth given its rich 29x EV to 2021 revs of $570M multiple vs. sector average of 15x.

Upside during the quarter came from more new customers as well as bigger deals than expected. Other positive demand indicators included improved retention and increased spending from existing customers.

ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI) reported 2Q20 results that beat Street estimates on the top and bottom line, delivering strong gross and operating margins as shown in figure 1. ZI signed up more new customers and far larger deals than expected. Other positive indicators of demand included retention improving and customer spending increasing in the quarter. Management guided for 3Q20 revs growth of 34% Y/Y at the range midpoint and adjusted EPS of $0.09 that were above Street, per figure 2, however we believe that investors were expecting greater growth after ZI's 40% Y/Y revenue growth in 2Q as well as a greater 2020 raise than the essentially in line guide. Investor expectations are high given ZI's rich valuation of 29x EV/2021 revs of $570 million vs. the sector average for the software group of 15x. Investors were also likely taken aback by some of the cautious commentary from management due to macro headwinds. As detailed in our previous write-up on ZI in Seeking Alpha, we expect ZI's differentiated solution to become a valuable tool in helping sales teams meet their quotas. We would expect the top line to continue its high growth trajectory given the under penetrated and fragmented market. We would look to build a position in the name once the stock and valuation bottom-out.

Figure 1 illustrates the company's results versus street estimates. ZI delivered top and bottom line beats as well as strong adjusted gross and operating margins and cash generation. Revenue growth was 40% Y/Y. These results are remarkable given most software companies that are young and freshly IPO'ed are at this stage unprofitable with margin pressure and cash burn.

Source: Company Reports, TechStockPros Estimates, CapitalIQ

Figure 2 illustrates ZI's guidance. Management introduced 3Q20 guide above Street however only raised 2020 guide to essentially in line (less than 2% delta) with Street.

Source: Company Reports, TechStockPros Estimates

Demand Indicators Remain Strong

As shown in figure 3, management reported exceptional growth in the total number of customers and the number of customers with annual contract value (ACV) greater than $100 thousand in the 2Q. Even with an economic contraction due to COVID-19, sales from new customers and net dollar retention from existing customers performed well. ZI added a record level of ACV from new customers in 2Q, and retention activity improved for existing customers relative to 1Q20 and 2Q19. Lastly, management reported that 2,000 existing customers increased spending with ZI during the quarter. We see these as all indicators of how well the market is taking to ZI's solutions even during a pandemic when customers should be spending less.

Figure 3 highlights demand indicators reported for 2Q, indicating growth Y/Y and vs. 1Q.

Source: Company Reports, TechStockPros Estimates

Cautious Commentary But Likely Due To Management Conservatism

Management may have spooked investors with commentary on how some customers are downgrading to quarterly from annual contracts in order to conserve cash flow and how customers in COVID-19 afflicted industries like tourism and leisure still continue to cancel or reduce plans at heightened rates, though the afflicted industries make up less than 4% of ZI's ACV. We found management's overall tone to be cautiously optimistic, given their bullishness about their business prospects, product portfolio, and untapped addressable market offset by their concerns regarding the macro and continued headwinds from the pandemic for the foreseeable future.

Management's guide for 3Q revenue growth at the range midpoint of 34% Y/Y reflects these concerns, which also likely spooked investors given their expectations for higher growth, especially after 2Q's 40% Y/Y revenue growth. We believe that management is being conservative, given the essential nature of ZI's solution for customers looking to grow and we would expect revenues to re-accelerate post-pandemic and as more products are rolled out. For example, management cited how their platform 10 rolled out in October and has gone to 50% of the annual recurring revenues in eight months.

Investors should be heartened that management paid off $505 million of debt in 2Q using their IPO proceeds, bringing down their net leverage ratio to 2.4x from 6.3x in 1Q20. This should improve profitability with less interest expense to pay. The high amount of debt for this young company has been a risk.

Figure 4 illustrates improvement of the balance sheet with management paying off $505 million of debt in 2Q from IPO proceeds.

Source: Company Reports

Risks

We see the risks that we outlined in our previous write-up on Seeking Alpha as still pertinent. The youth and inexperience of the management team which may cause execution missteps, a large number of competitors like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) LinkedIn, and pending privacy laws that could inhibit data gathering remain big risks. We refer you to our write-up for further details.

Figure 5 covers valuation. ZI has a rich multiple compared to cloud/software peers.

Figure 5

Source: CapitalIQ

Investment Thesis

We are bullish on ZI's fundamentals and see continued high growth for the company; however, we have remained on the sidelines due to the stock's rich valuation. Given the high valuation of 29x EV to 2021 revs vs. 15x average for established cloud peers, we would look for entry points into ZI once the stock bottoms out. The Wall Street banks that cover ZI have more BUYs than HOLDs on the name, and we anticipate them defending the quarter's results and ZI, providing eventual support for the stock. We see ZI as a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.