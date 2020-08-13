Komatsu is still trading below past trough-to-recovery norms, but the transition can be rocky; Komatsu still offers upside, but the next few quarters could be volatile for the shares.

The mining outlook is challenging in the short term, particularly with respect to the Indonesian coal market, and idled coal-mining machinery threatens parts and service revenue.

Komatsu had a weaker than expected start to its fiscal year, with weak equipment demand in both construction and mining, partly offset by some automation-driven margin preservation.

This has been a challenging downturn so far for suppliers of construction and mining equipment. Unlike most recessions, in which customers continue to operate at lower levels, this downturn saw a dramatic curtailment of activity. While parts and service demand has held up better for Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) than new equipment, it has still been a sharp deterioration, and the outlook for the recovery is cloudy at best, particularly with weak trends in North America and Europe and an ongoing shift away from coal as a fuel source for electricity.

When I wrote about Komatsu a quarter ago, I had mixed feelings about the company, with the long-term/recovery valuation looking relatively appealing but the short-term outlook looking pretty poor. Since then the shares have appreciated some (up around 10%), but they’ve lagged peers and rivals like Caterpillar (CAT), Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), and Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCPK:HTCMY). I still see some upside in the valuation, but I’m more interested in mining companies with less reliance on coal than Komatsu.

A Tough Start To The Year

This wasn’t a particularly strong start to the fiscal year for Komatsu, but management did at least reaffirm that they believe the fiscal first quarter (the June quarter) will be the bottom for the cycle.

Revenue fell 25%, with a 25% reported decline (21% in constant currency) in the Construction, Mining and Utility business that generates more than 90% of revenue. Industrial Machinery revenue also declined more than 26% (as reported) despite double-digit growth in the Gigaphoton business, while Retail Finance saw an 8% decline.

Gross margin declined over two points on weaker overhead absorption, but the company’s past investments into automation and analytics (using KOMTRAX data to help plan production schedules) appears to be limiting some of the downside relative to past cycles. Operating income fell 64%, with margin contracting more than six points.

This was below expectation, but I find radically different average sell-side estimates between two different services. It appears that analyst expectations fell pretty significantly into the quarter and one of the services didn’t seem to capture this, as the miss relative to expectations was either 3% or 31%, and the stock reaction didn’t really fit with a 31% miss.

Turning back to CMU, revenue from construction equipment declined 21% with weakness pretty much across the board. Japan held up well (down 4%), and China was up, but Europe and North America were both down significantly, with demand from road construction holding up a little better in North America (down 15%). The mining business saw a 31% decline, with equipment down 46%, parts down 29%, and service down 17%.

At the segment profit level, the CMU business saw a 66% decline, with margin falling almost seven points, while Retail Finance dropped 44% and Industrial Machinery rose more than 200% on improved profitability from the semiconductor business.

Management Expecting A Slow Recovery

Komatsu management sounded rather realistic about the likelihood that the recovery would be relatively slow and bumpy. While KOMTRAX machine hours have been recovering, they’re still not at strong levels – while every operating area saw a double-digit month-over-month improvement in June, July was much more mixed, with small declines in China and Japan, a small increase in North America, and a decent (6%-plus) improvement in Europe. In all cases, though, hours were below the year-ago level.

As I’ve written before, I’m not particularly enthusiastic about the outlook for non-residential construction in North America or Europe over the next couple of years. While activity has held up well this year, the pipeline is thinning out significantly and I believe 2021/2022 will be relatively weak years as investors are going to be hesitant about committing to new projects with so much economic uncertainty. One other potential positive is North American infrastructure, where a federal stimulus plan could definitely make a difference.

I do expect China’s construction activity to be healthier, though, and I also see healthier trends in emerging markets (Brazil’s sector has held up well, and I expect a multiyear expansion phase). Unfortunately, while activity in China may be improving, the market is not easy, as both Komatsu and Hitachi had to cut prices recently for construction machinery.

Looking at mining, it’s a challenging call. Mines have gotten back to work, and recent spot prices have been supportive in metals like copper, gold, and iron ore. Unfortunately, that’s only about 30% of Komatsu’s end-market exposure, and coal is not as strong. The market in Indonesia looks particularly weak, and with coal miners idling more of their fleets, it could weigh more significantly on the parts and services revenue for Komatsu. Mining fleet ages are at a multidecade high, but mining companies are reluctant to spend on capex and with companies like Komatsu offering more refurbishment/upgrade services than in the past, fleet age isn’t quite as predictive for capex investment cycles as in the past.

Turning to the Industrial Machinery segment, Komatsu management expects weaker sales of presses and machine tools into the auto industry through early 2021, though the semiconductor industry remains strong and should continue to grow over that time.

The Outlook

I’m less concerned about the cyclicality of Komatsu than I am about some underlying structural changes. Namely, the rise of Chinese competitors like Sany (OTC:SNYYY) in construction equipment and the move away from coal as a primary power source. Komatsu is doing some smart things, including investing heavily in electrification and automation (the company has 251 autonomous hauling trucks operating at 11 mines), but I think management would do well to reprioritize developing/repurposing technology for hard rock mining and expand its exposure to non-coal materials.

I’m expecting long-term revenue growth of around 3% to 4% from Komatsu, which is pretty much in line with the long-term trend. I do believe that Komatsu will innovate around challenges like new competitors and market shifts, but I think it will be hard for the company to meaningfully outgrow global GDP growth. I do see automation and a shift toward higher-value products helping margins, allowing the company to produce free cash flow margins more consistently in the mid-to-high single digits and supporting a high single-digit FCF growth rate.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and a margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA approach, I still believe that Komatsu is undervalued. I do expect a decent recovery in mining equipment demand, but I’m a little more hesitant on construction outside of China without a stimulus effort in the U.S. aimed at infrastructure. I think investors can still buy here with a reasonable expectation of good returns, and if Komatsu starts trading more in line with past recovery cycles, there could still be 20% upside here or more.

