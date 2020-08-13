Source: Silicon angle

The honeymoon phase appears to be coming to an interesting end. The coming quarters will test the resilience of growth investors. After New Relic's (NEWR) recent pricing tweaks, we expect other competitors to adopt new strategies to play the long term game. Regardless of the outcome, we don't expect Datadog (DDOG) to relax its pace of innovation. Compared to its peers, Datadog's valuation is on the high side. Relying on multiples expansion to achieve more returns is riskier in the near term. Potential pricing moves by competitors will weaken Datadog's growth factor until its customers become familiar with its new capabilities. It is time for speculators to rethink their strategies.

Demand (Bullish)

Datadog's growth factor has been tested by macro headwinds rocking business models across the globe. The Q2'20 results confirmed the resilience of Datadog's business model. Datadog's strong brand positioning and the rapid pace of innovation will continue to drive future growth. The near term headwind to product usage growth represents a test for growth investors to recalibrate their risk appetite. Regardless, Datadog's growing capabilities make the long term growth story reassuring.

Going forward, Datadog is guiding for 50% revenue growth in Q3, and FY'20 revenue growth of 57%. Compared to peers, Datadog's growth factor remains the most attractive. The product updates announced at Dash 2020 point to its unrelenting resolve to expand the breadth of its capabilities into the SecOps space. While these developments are encouraging, New Relic's move to redefine what passes for sustainable innovation in the DevOps space is a huge risk to all market participants.

Business (Bullish)

Joining Datadog is very exciting for the Undefined Labs team," said Borja Burgos, co-founder and CEO at Undefined Labs. "We believe that visibility into pre-production is only the beginning and the greatest value will come from our customer's ability to correlate development and production data

Datadog continues to evolve the capabilities of its products to drive growth. Adding more IT infrastructure management capabilities via the recent acquisition of Undefined Labs will further strengthen its product differentiation and market positioning. These capabilities will drive product stickiness and revenue growth as Datadog innovates in the app development phase. This complements its recent update to Synthetics to improve the monitoring of internal applications.

According to IDC, U.S. Federal digital transformation spending will reach $94 billion by 2023, with a 14.88% compound annual growth rate (OTC:CAGR) between 2020-2023.

Datadog is also expanding its vertical capabilities via its achievement of FedRAMP authorization for low-impact SaaS. The Fed vertical will benefit from more govt-related business activities heading into the US election. The SecOps related announcements at Dash 2020 also highlights Datadog's diversification strategy beyond the DevOps space. Its solid go-to-market strategy means investors shouldn't doubt its ability to cross-sell SecOps capabilities in incident management and compliance monitoring.

Datadog's margins have improved at a fast rate in recent quarters. Gross margin continues to benefit from its capital-light subscription model. Gross margin is expected to stabilize in the coming quarters as cost optimization initiatives from customers and competitors will drive all DevOps players to sacrifice some margins to stay competitive. Operating margin has gained from cost savings related to COVID-19. In the short term, R&D investment will accelerate as Datadog deploys more capital to drive innovation. The hiring pace is also expected to pick up. Pricing pressure from competitors might push out further margin expansion from cross-selling and product refresh. As a result, we expect minimal margins expansion in the near term.

Datadog's recent capital raise points to the potential to drive more innovation and market share growth. We expect Datadog to continue to strengthen its capabilities in the security monitoring and IT infrastructure monitoring segments. These areas continue to provide opportunities for Datadog to expand the breadth of its capabilities.

Competitors (Neutral)

Datadog's competitive positioning has benefitted from its rapid pace of innovation. This has been enabled by its ability to attract talents and capital. Add its emphasis on product usability, and it's easy to understand the strong momentum and ratings it has enjoyed in recent quarters. Going forward, Datadog's competitiveness will be challenged. New Relic's recent pricing tweaks represents a threat to price-sensitive enterprises in the DevOps space. The potential for all DevOps players to reconsider their pricing strategy shouldn't be underestimated. Datadog's earnings commentary around enterprises' optimization of their product consumption is further proof that New Relic's recent moves will impact its pricing strategy. We view Datadog's recent release of Marketplace as a subtle response to New Relic's move to adopt a collaborative approach of evolving the DevOps space. Investors should anticipate similar moves going forward.

Valuation (Bearish)

Despite the recent correction, Datadog still trades at a premium to its peers. This is due to its robust growth factor backed by its rapid pace of innovation. Recent updates to its products point to a platform with ample capabilities to drive product stickiness. Datadog's recent margins and cash flow expansion continue to give it well-rounded valuation factors. This will take the pressure off its growth factor as Datadog is appreciated for more qualities. While we expect margins to stabilize as new capabilities drive its cross-sell initiatives, we remain wary of the possibility for more correction until the market deciphers the potentials inherent in the newly announced capabilities.

Risks

COVID-19 has heightened the need for enterprises to optimize the consumption of IT solutions. This trend is expected to continue in the near term. This will be offset by Datadog's ability to cross-sell new capabilities.

Risks related to its financials have been tempered by its ability to drive margins expansion. This is expected to pick up as it cedes margin expansion to customers in response to potential pricing moves by competitors.

While Datadog's valuation has corrected from its all-time high, it still trades at a premium to its peers. This represents a valuation risk that shouldn't be overlooked in the short term.

Conclusion (Overall Rating: Underweight)

Datadog's rapid pace of innovation remains compelling. As the dots connect backward, Datadog's platform capabilities will be tough to match. While pricing pressure looms large, product usability will drive platform stickiness. This will help Datadog's growth factor as multiples volatility fades. In the short term, pressure from competitors will outweigh the digestion pace of new capabilities.

