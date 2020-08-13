Despite headwinds, the company is all set to do well in the long run.

The company is fairly valued currently, but COVID-19 can deteriorate its financial ratios in the near term.

Boston Scientific faces many headwinds in Q3 and Q4 2020 because the pandemic has dramatically curtailed its operations and reduced the demand for its products.

At some point in every person's life, you will need an assisted medical device – whether it's your glasses, your contacts, or as you age and you have a hip replacement or a knee replacement or a pacemaker. The prosthetic generation is all around us. − Aimee Mullins

All medical device companies are expected to do well in the post-COVID-19 era and Boston Scientific (BSX) is no exception. Every country will ensure self-sufficiency in healthcare products, infrastructure, and services, so that another pandemic does not cause the havoc that COVID-19 has.

My long-term view of BSX is positive. However, there are a couple of issues every investor must factor in before rushing in to buy the stock, and these are:

BSX’s Goodwill and Intangibles

Image Source: BSX SEC Filing

In a balance sheet of $30.8 billion, about $17.2 billion is represented by goodwill and intangible assets. The company carries forward these intangibles from one product generation to the next for each product. It uses a multi-period earnings method to obtain a fair value of its tech-related intangibles, which it amortizes on a straight-line basis over their estimated useful lives.

BSX performs an annual goodwill impairment test in every Q2. In Q2 2020, it found the asset value was more than its carrying value, and hence, no impairment was needed. The company tests its other intangible assets regularly. For example, in Q2 2020, the company booked $34 million in impairment charges on intangible assets.

There’s nothing negative about the company’s goodwill and intangible assets. History tells us that when BSX impaired $2.7 billion worth of intangible assets in the past, its stock jumped 10%. Because such impairments are not a cash charge, smart investors always consider such write-offs as good news despite the negative impact on the profit.

I’ve brought goodwill and intangible assets to your attention because the company has disclosed to the SEC that the value of these assets may be at risk if the pandemic prolongs.

COVID-19 Risks

The COVID-19 disruption is a generational event and all that companies can do is cut losses and wait for a vaccine or cure to be developed. BSX is no exception, and it has disclosed the following risks to the SEC. Know that the company experienced these risks in Q2 2020 and as COVID-19’s impact has intensified since then, we can expect a beaten-down Q3 2020.

1. The company experienced site shutdowns, raw materials, and finished products supply disruptions, lower demand, and payment deferrals. Demand for some products that helped control the disease shot up, while demand for most of the other products dropped.

2. Many hospitals across the country have suspended elective surgeries. This will hit the demand for BSX’s products. Moreover, we have the influenza season coming up, which could lead to many COVID-19 scares across the country. BSX will likely have to live with demand suppression in the near term.

The company estimates that even after the virus is somewhat contained, patients may still be reluctant to visit hospitals in person. So, until the time an effective vaccine or definite cure is found for Covid-19, the backlog of patients seeking non-COVID-related medical procedures will keep piling up. The company feels, however, that even thereafter the demand for BSX’s products may not rise dramatically because the number of doctors attending to such patients remains limited.

3. BSX has temporarily reduced working hours for its employees and announced salary cuts. The company estimates that it will have to take additional action if the pandemic prolongs, which it has, as of August 12, 2020. But there’s no news on the subject yet.

4. The company’s accounting for inventory, goodwill, intangible assets, etc., will also need to be relooked at depending on how long the disruption continues.

5. Delays in virus containment can also hit the company’s credit rating.

Valuation

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

On a non-GAAP basis, BSX’s TTM P/E ratio of 39.87 and TTM EV/EBITDA of 28.80 appear expensive. However, these metrics have the potential to deteriorate if the pandemic disruption prolongs.

From a technical analysis perspective, BSX had hit a high of about $46 in 2004, after which it went underground only to test the high in December 2019. In March 2020, it hit a low of about $23.90 and has recovered to $39.31 as of August 12, 2020. I reckon the stock will encounter stiff resistance at its previous highs.

Summing Up

The U.S. is the largest importer of medical supplies in the world. Given the kind of protectionism and self-reliance we are likely to witness in the post-COVID-19 era, BSX can do real solid business in the long run.

Image Source: Twitter

However, the company faces many headwinds in the near term – until the virus is contained. From the price action point of view, it faces resistance at around $46.50.

Long-term investors can take heart from the fact that though Q2 2020 was bad, BSX succeeded in generating operating cash flows of $269 million. I am bullish on the stock in the very long run and neutral on it in the near term.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the Follow button above!



Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what? Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.