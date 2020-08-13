Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWHHF) CEO Michael Zahn on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCPK:DWHHF) Q2 2020 Results Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2020 8:00 AM ET

Michael Zahn - Chief Executive Officer

Philip Grosse - Chief Financial Officer

Charles Boissier - UBS

Andres Toome - Green Street Advisors

Marc Mozzi - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Thomas Neuhold - Kepler Cheuvreux

Kai Klose - Berenberg Bank

Sander Bunck - Barclays

Simon Stippig - M. M. Warburg

Good morning and welcome to the earnings call of Deutsche Wohnen SE regarding the publication of the half year results 2020 hosted by Mr. Michael Zahn, CEO, and Mr. Philip Grosse, CFO.

The presentation of the call is available on Deutsche Wohnen's website in the Investor Relations section.

I am now handing you over to Michael Zahn, CEO, to begin today's conference.

Michael Zahn

Thank you. Good morning and welcome to the publication of our half year results. Before Philip will give you a detailed insight into the results, I want to use this opportunity to give you an update on our strategic focus.

But first, let me say a few words about the ever-present COVID-19 crisis. We have gotten through the pandemic comparatively well so far. Not least thanks to a very good crisis management, conditions in Germany have not been as dramatic as in other countries, but the situation remains serious.

How has the COVID-19 crisis affected Deutsche Wohnen and its business? Overall, the measures taken by the government and the action with the comprehensive security system of our welfare state has helped to prevent a widespread loss of rent.

As expected, the development of claims has normalized again since May. Overall, we have filled up corona-related receivables totaling probably around €800,000 or 0.2% in relation to gross rent. In other words, the economic impact of the crisis so far is slow and very manageable for us.

Furthermore, the situation in our nursing homes is under control. Let me take this opportunity once again to thank all our employees for their outstanding commitment in these challenging times.

Despite the general crisis, we can therefore look to the future with confidence. In this context, I would like to give you a brief update on our strategic focus of our residential portfolio today.

Housing is and will remain a challenge for society as a whole. If challenges resulting from the aging of the society, the trend towards urbanization and climate change can only be mastered if the consumers, the state and companies such as Deutsche Wohnen work closely together. We can only counter the housing shortage in the metropolitan areas affected by immigration with significantly higher investment in new construction.

Furthermore, we have to markedly step up spending on the conversion of existing housing stock to make it suitable for the elderly. And finally, we have to accelerate investments in energy efficient building refurbishment in order to achieve the agreed climate targets. At the same time, the affordability of housing must be ensured.

In this challenging environment, we believe we are very well positioned. We are able to make the necessary investments for new construction to convert our apartments to meet the needs of the elderly and to finance energy efficient refurbishment.

And thanks to the alignment and structure of our portfolio, we will be able to generate value growth and thus create further headroom for additional investments.

We think in terms of quality and not size. We can only create long-term value for our shareholders if we provide the right product for the right markets. And that is exactly what we are doing, as you can see on page four of the presentation.

Our goal is not to be the largest, but the most attractive provider of living and working spaces. According to this conviction, we improved the quality of our assets over the past years through targeted and disposals.

As formerly widely scattered residential portfolio characterized by social buildings was fundamentally restructured to the targeted acquisition of pre-war buildings, also called Altbau, and the disposal of largely unrenovated prefabricated assets. In this context, we disposed portfolios in structurally weak and risky markets in the first step and clusters of properties of inferior quality in the second step. In the period from 2018 to the present day alone, we have sold portfolios with a volume of €2.1 billion or around 19,000 apartments and in parallel acquired nearly 12,000 apartments for €2.3 billion.

This helped us to put our strategic vision for Deutsche Wohnen into practice, namely, with the focus on quality products in growing metropolitan regions. In line with this conviction, we have in some cases completely withdrawn from certain markets or sold large volumes of unrenovated prefabricated buildings from the 60s and 70s. We also sold several thousand apartments in Berlin, not because we lost faith in Berlin, but because the location and all the urban development stood in the way of a mid to long-term convincing development. We strongly believe that Berlin will remain a very dynamic growth story.

Excluding all disposals already notarized at this time, we currently classify further 20,000 residential units as our non-strategic portfolio. Of these, approximately 13,000 apartments are located in Berlin, most of which are large housing estates built by the GSW in Berlin in the 70s.

We take our responsibility associated with these potential disposals very seriously, and therefore, also strive for a dialogue with the Berlin government.

The remaining residential portfolios, which represent almost 85% of the total stock, meet our quality and location criteria, and are thus the core of our future brand strategy. Nearly 80% of our portfolio is located in the top eight cities in Germany in terms of population Almost 90% of our portfolio is located in cities with more than 500,000 inhabitants.

As you can see on page five of the presentation, none of our competitors is even remotely as well invested in the top eight cities in Germany as we are. We, however, feel that we are not only positioned in the right markets, but also provide the right products.

The core portfolio of Deutsche Wohnen includes pre-war buildings, modernized housing estates, but also housing estates from the 50s and 60s located in the city center and with high redensification potential.

25% of our portfolio is protected as a historic monument, making us the largest owner in Germany of listed buildings. Furthermore, nearly 5% of our buildings have the status of UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.

At the same time, we put emphasis on innovation and investments in sustainability. The energy balance of around 64% of our residential buildings is better than the average balance of residential buildings in Germany.

Furthermore, the share of price fixed, subsidized housing in our portfolio is the lowest in the industry. As a result of the recently recorded disposals, the share of subsidized units was reduced from an already very low 8.1% to 6.2%. But rest assured that we want to improve our key figures even further and see sufficient potential in the market to do so.

Let's move on to page six of the presentation. What are we trying to achieve? We want Deutsche Wohnen to be recognized as the quality leader with the most attractive offer for the asset classes – housing, nursing and assisted living.

We want to be a pioneer in climate protection. We want to build up a relevant share of new construction in our core markets. And we have the ambition to bring housing and nursing care for the elderly to a new level.

In practical terms, we will only reinvest or invest further in products and micro locations that already satisfy our quality requirements in terms of their mix of architecture and location.

Nearly all portfolio acquisitions we made in recent years were located in our relevant target markets and often in hotspot city centers. The architecture and degree of refurbishment rank in the upper third.

Last, but not least, the project development we acquired and the new construction segment complement our own portfolio not only in terms of location, but also in terms of quality.

With Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, we will cover the three by far largest cities in Germany, but also economic and political centers that will develop dynamically far beyond the city limits.

Through our participation in another project development platform – Philip will discuss this in more detail later – we can now additionally serve all relevant submarkets such as Dresden and Leipzig with a dynamic outlook. By doing this, Deutsche Wohnen is already making a significant contribution to ease the pressure in the housing market in major German cities.

The realignment of the portfolio I just described to you was also the cornerstone for the optimization of core processes with the aim of significantly improving customer service. Our ultimate goal is to build stable long-term customer relationship. Loyal customers are the most important resource for sustainable growth.

The optimization of processes is very far advanced, with noticeable successes in customer perception. Tenant survey carried out last year in which 35,000 tenants took part is a good overall assessment and shows some significant improvements over the previous years.

Focus on quality and product and service is the key to our success. This philosophy may sound self-evident at first, but it will make Deutsche Wohnen a brand that will differentiate itself from other housing providers.

Even so, we are pleased that our stock price has gained around 20% year-to-date. We are still trading at a discount to our NAV. The discount is certainly to a large extent caused by the uncertainty created by the Berlin rent freeze law. However, we are convinced that the rent freeze law is not in line with the constitution and will hopefully soon be declared unconstitutional by the Federal Constitutional Court.

We assume that we will then be able to fully develop our potential and that this will also be reflected in a significantly stronger share price. With our FFO yield of 3.5% based on our market cap, we are only marginally below our competitors, although we manage the best in class portfolio.

This supply is not only to the location and product, but also to the fact that the portfolio still offers the highest rental potential and no structural vacancy.

This is also why we will continue with our share buyback despite the encouraging performance since the inception of the buyback.

What does our strategy mean for our stakeholders? For our investors, this means, first and foremost, sustainable growth and long-term economic success. We carefully develop the equity story further. Housing remains the DNA of Deutsche Wohnen. Germany remains the core market. And we consistently keep focusing on dynamic markets.

We are merely sharpening our profile on the supply side and are gaining access to further interesting markets through new construction. We are convinced that this approach creates the greatest added value for our shareholders, which still lies in our portfolio and, therefore, in the value increase of our assets.

But in the end, we talk about people and their living spaces here. Over the last 18 months, we have created conditions for our tenants that go far beyond the regulations of current legislation.

With the promise to our tenants, agreements on energetic refurbishments with various Berlin districts, we have created voluntary standards that protect our tenants in a way that is still unique in the industry.

For our employees, we are creating a long-term future perspective. Loyal brand of Deutsche Wohnen is already one of the top addresses within the industry today.

Finally, let's have a look ahead. Greatest opportunities for the real estate industry lie in the challenges that cities are facing. In my opinion, this is also where the greatest growth prospect for the industry can be found.

This conviction is based on the trend towards urbanization that has been observed worldwide for years and will continue. In the long term, the large prospering cities, with their extensive catchment areas, will have to adopt to the continuing influx of people from all over the world.

The differences in regional income and employment opportunities are already evident today and will increase. Increase in the price of scarce resources on the one hand and the continued influx of people to the conurbations. Conurbations on the other hand will further accelerate the productivity advantage of city over rural regions.

Any politically motivated redistribution of scarce resources that does not follow economic rules undoubtedly reduces our prosperity.

What does all this mean for the real estate industry? We must build faster, higher, denser in cities especially on developed building sites, on the one hand, to counteract further urban sprawl, on the other to make more efficient use of scarce building land.

Cities also play a central role in climate change since cities are responsible for around three quarters of CO2 emissions. In other words, the battle for our planet will be won or lost in the cities. Study shows that cities can reduce their emissions by 90% by 2050 and that this can be achieved through measures that are technically feasible today.

Deutsche Wohnen adopted these macro trends many years ago and managed its portfolio accordingly. Now that the trends become more and more obvious, we believe we will benefit from this development like no other company in the industry.

As a large owner of residential real estate, our portfolio will increase in value at an above average rate due to its current structure. In the long term, our share price will benefit from the fact that we operate in the most prospering markets. The continuing shortage in our markets will be reflected in the value.

In the long run, we will be the most profitable company. We will be able to access the highest rental potential with lower operating costs. We have no structural vacancies and will not have any loss of income due to the markets we manage.

And we manage the most fungible portfolio in the peer comparison. We are invested in the most liquid markets. Above all, in Berlin, we still have the highest annual transaction volume.

Here we see ourselves excellently invested both in times of economic upswing and especially in crisis situations. We can offer our investors the highest possible degree of security for their investment.

Let me sum up. Deutsche Wohnen stands for quality leadership. And I am firmly convinced that this approach will ensure the continuing success of our company.

And with that, I hand you over to Philip.

Philip Grosse

Thank you, Michael. And a warm welcome to our earnings call also from my side.

All in all, we had a very successful first half. From an operational perspective, with almost zero impact from COVID-19 as evidenced by the numbers, but also in terms of acquisitions which lay the foundation to future growth.

In particular, we have increased our exposure to the development business. So, let's start on that topic on page 7. Recently, we have signed the acquisition of a 40% minority stake in QUARTERBACK Immobilien AG that is a developer with a total gross development value of approximately €2 billion and a highly attractive residential portfolio of around 1,500 units. And that's for an equity purchase price of €210 million.

In addition, we have invested directly in several project companies to streamline the corporate governance of the group, which increases our total economic exposure to the existing project pipeline of the QUARTERBACK group to roughly 60%.

We have been able to benefit from the turmoil in the development business, in particular as it relates to financing, and achieved a very good entry point in terms of pricing.

It is the professional platform with a long-standing track record, with three quarters of the development pipeline in our defined target markets – that is predominantly in Berlin, Dresden, and Leipzig as well as Munich.

The expected yield on cost is 3.6%, including the purchase price. The expected development margin is around 30% based on today's prices. For 20% of the pipeline, purchase prices have already been contractually agreed through forward sales with institutional investors, even at times of the COVID crisis, thanks to the reallocation of funds towards the residential product. On additional 20%, LOIs have already been concluded. In other words, a very good portion of the expected development margin is already secured.

The minority stake will be accounted for at equity in our P&L following the closing of the transaction, which we expect soon to take place in Q3 2020.

Including this acquisition, our total development pipeline increases to more than €5 billion as you can see on page 8. 90% of the development pipeline is in our defined core plus markets.

Based on the preliminary clustering, we have identified two-thirds of the project as developed to hold projects, with an expected yield on cost of 3.3%, including purchase price. It is a good way for us to organically increase our exposure to our defined key markets at a discount to currently observed transaction prices for existing stock, but benefiting from the expected development margin.

The remaining one third is earmarked for disposal, with an expected development margin of 20% plus based on today's prices. This will also contribute to the refinancing of our developments.

With a 10-year development pipeline of around 17% of total assets and outstanding investments of around €3 billion, I also feel very comfortable from a capital structure perspective, if this is not jeopardizing the conservative risk profile of Deutsche Wohnen.

At the same time, it allows us to efficiently use our asset base, to finance our development business at attractive terms on the group level, puts us at a competitive edge compared to pure play development platforms which have to digest far higher interest expenses, particularly at current times.

In addition to our acquisitions in the development space, we have also been successful in acquiring high quality products in our defined growth markets. You can see on page nine, we have invested in total almost €500 million for predominantly refurbished pre-war buildings in Leipzig, Berlin and Dresden. This translates into €2,700 per square meter or initial 3% gross yield. All these properties have in common that we do see significant upside for capital growth for this product in such prospering markets.

Let's flip to page 10, the portfolio overview. With €6.93, the monthly average in place rent for our portfolio is stable compared to year-end 2019. This development is because of the Berlin rent freeze law, which continues to have a negative impact on the rent development of Berlin stock for the time being.

As already highlighted previously, we have structured our rental contracts as such that we can retroactively charge the higher rents according to the civic code once our highest court has confirmed the unconstitutionality of the Berlin rent freeze law. Our re-letting rents based on the civil code are unchanged compared to the levels of 2019, slightly north of €9 per square meter end month.

In this context, there has been a very encouraging court ruling in middle of July, in which the Constitutional Court of Bavaria blocked introduction of a six year rent freeze. And the ruling stated that the federal state has not the authority to issue its own regulation, which contradict federal rental laws. I do think that there is some interesting read across what expect for the Berlin situation.

Apart from the value uplift based on signed disposals, we have not carried out the value uplift for our portfolio in the current situation, which is somewhat heated up.

Consequently, the average value per square meter is almost unchanged, around €2,400 euros per square meter, translating into a gross yield of 3.5% and a reversionary yield of 4.5%.

Our Berlin stock is valued at roughly €2,600 per square meter or some 5% to 15% lower than our peers, that for stock which is of lower quality.

Looking at the CBRE data, which you find in the appendix, average prices for multifamily homes have once again increased by 4% to around €3,260 euros per square meter compared to year-end 2019 relating to an in-place rent multiplier of greater 35 times.

All of that makes me very comfortable on our capital value growth story, in particular once the regulatory uncertainty has vanished.

On page 11, you can see that like-for-like rental growth has come down to 1.7% for the total portfolio, which should not be a surprise. As Berlin rent freeze law is only partially reflected in the year-on-year comparison, we continue to see the development throughout this year. Adjusted, however, for the impact of the rent freeze law, like-for-like rental growth would have been around 3%.

We confirm our 1% guidance for like-for-like rental growth for 2020. But please keep in mind that this guidance is based on cash flow figures that is P&L based and not rents per square meter, which ignore the timing impact.

At the end of H1, rent reductions due to the rent freeze law sum up slightly above €2 million, which is equal to the catch up potential if our highest court rules the Berlin rent freeze law unconstitutional.

As you can see on page 12, income from rents increased by 2.6% year-on-year, around €422 million. NOI came out at €344 million, so slightly above last year's level. NOI margin at 81.5% slightly declined compared to H1, predominantly as a result of higher maintenance expenses in the first half 2020.

Moving to page 13, our disposal business. Our privatization business continues to perform well. Average gross margin of around 30%, average disposal price for condominiums in Berlin around €3,000 euros per square meter for below average quality.

For the institutional disposal business, the gross margin is at 3% for all transactions closed in the first six months. This is mainly driven by the cleanup disposal of 13 nursing facilities at book value.

The signed disposals of 6,400 units to LEG and of 2,150 residential units in Berlin, the state owned housing company, at a gross margin of 37% and 30%, respectively, are not yet reflected in the numbers on this slide as closing will only occur in the last quarter of this year. Therefore, the gross margin in this overview will significantly increase throughout this year from 30%.

On page 14, we have summarized the relevant details of our recent portfolio disposal to the LEG group. As you can see, we have sold scattered holdings from the 60s and 70s which in our view contain little further NAV upside potential compared to the agreed disposal price.

Gross margin of 37% corresponds to €177 million fair value gain you can see on our P&L. This is precisely the product we consider non-strategic, as Michael has elaborated on. So, there is more to come in the years 2021 and beyond based on the around 20,000 units we have identified as non-strategic holdings.

Let's move to our nursing and assisted living business on page 15. Total EBITDA contribution was relatively stable in a half year comparison, continue to see slight pressure on margin prior to lease revenues for the operational business. This is due to some CapEx-related vacancies predominantly in some of our Hamburg facilities that we need to keep some capacity for relocating the elderly residents while construction is going on.

However, compared to Q1, we have seen a strong recovery in our operating margin as most of the corona-related expenses have been compensated as expected by the German long-term care insurance system.

On the lease income side, you already start to see a slight decline versus last year. This is due to the mentioned clean-up disposal of 13 nursing facilities. They account for a total annual lease revenue of around €12 million. Total gross asset value of our nursing portfolio pro forma for the disposal is €1.2 billion.

A side note, in the appendix of this presentation, we have updated some slides on our nursing business, the underlying fundamentals, which continue to be very, very positive.

On page 16, you can see our adjusted EBITDA excluding disposals of €369 million, more or less at prior year's level. Our EBITDA margins at around 80% remains best in class among our peer universe and is a testimonial to the efficiency of our business model.

The increase in our personnel expenses was partially driven by provisioning for the long term incentive component of our compensation for the wider management team due to the relative outperformance of our shares. So, that component is in the money again.

The one-offs are mainly transaction related. The biggest part of almost €20 million from real estate transfer tax in relation to the recently closed acquisition of a development platform, namely ISARIA.

If you look at the adjusted EBITDA including disposals, please note that the negative contribution from our disposal business is because most of the gross margin has already been accounted for as disposal related valuation gains of our investment properties.

The next page, 17, FFO I amounted to €282 million and €0.80 on a per share basis. So, comparable to the performance in the corresponding period last year.

Page 18, we show the adjusted NAV, formerly known as EPRA NAV. Adjusted NAV per share came out at €47.40. That is some €0.40 higher than year end and including the €0.90 cash dividend payment in June this year.

Moving to page 19, our capital structure. Average interest rate was 1.2%. Average maturity was seven years, remained almost unchanged. With one placement in April and the expected cash proceeds from our signed disposals of around €850 million by year end, there are no bigger refinancing needs until 2023.

Our financing and liquidity position remains very comfortable and allows enough headroom to complete our share buyback program. So far, we have bought back around €565 million at an average price per share of less than €37.

LTV at the end of June came out at 38.6%. That means we continue to be in our comfort zone, which is based on an LTV target range between 35% to 40% and that also pro forma for the signed acquisitions and disposals.

On page 20, we confirm our guidance to keep our FFO I stable compared to 2019. This, by the way, already includes the effects from the signed disposal to LEG, which will lead to a lower rental income starting from Q4 of around €5 million euros. But clearly, a positive that guidance is unchanged despite the loss in rents.

With that, I conclude the presentation and happy to take any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question is coming from the line of Charles Boissier from UBS.

Charles Boissier

I have three questions. The first one, just wanted to circle back on the big acquisition you announced in February, Isaria Wohnbau, because 43%, almost half of which is commercial. So, I was just wondering why the current environment leading your assumptions of return on this 43% commercial.

Michael Zahn

If I look at our entire development pipeline, so Deutsche Wohnen, Isaria and QUARTERBACK, the total exposure to commercial is about 20%. You're right, Isaria, we have currently earmarked 41%. But in particular, as it relates to Isaria, many of the bigger commercial projects are still some time out. So, there is always the possibility to somewhat adjust also the mix of commercial versus residential.

Charles Boissier

Moving to QUARTERBACK, just try to understand the per share price. Is it possible to break down the multiples paid between your corporate entities for the 40% stake for €210 million? The 5% to 50% stakes in values projects and then the 1,500 unit portfolios. So, just to understand the multiple paid on each of those three elements?

And then, a related question. As you own the 40% stake, how much control do you have over this structure because there is a founder who has founded it. As CEO, is he letting you having a say on the company strategy?

And then, finally, lastly, Michael mentioned the best in class portfolio in term of product and location. And all thanks to quality, it will get reflected in the share price. I'm just thinking about the counter argument in this environment, just to understand your view. With downside risk protection of the wohngeld for social housing, as you sell social housing with a rent per square meter of €5 and you buy into Altbau and you build, which is obviously very attractive from a quality perspective, but the rent per square meter are much higher, so to what extent your portfolio is less and less protected by the wohngeld and therefore the implicit social protection from the federal state?

Philip Grosse

Let me start with your first questions on the QUARTERBACK situation. In terms of how we derived to the purchase price, we have essentially assumed zero value for the equity of the business. And what we have paid for is the expected gross development margin for the entire group, around €700 million.

On that, we paid, in total, approximately €265 million on the expected gross profit and taking into account our economic exposure of roughly 60% to the entire pipeline. That translates to a purchase price for 100% of €450 million. By that, you can see that there is still another €250 million upside if our expected gross margin is being realized. And as I noted in my presentation, 40% of net gross margin has at least already been secured in terms of prices for disposals.

On the asset side, we have equally bought a minority participation in the portfolio consisting of 1,500 units on the QUARTERBACK level, which are predominantly located in Dresden and Leipzig. Here, by the way, we assume the book value based on transaction prices of approximately €370 million and the implicit debt included is €310 million. So, there is somewhat a reserve, which we bought with that. So, all in all, in my view, very attractive pricing, as I said.

In terms of your second question on corporate governance control, we have as part of the negotiations also secured that will add one of our employees as CFO to the QUARTERBACK group. Second, the supervisory board consisting of four people will include two representatives of Deutsche Wohnen. And third, we have agreed on articles of association which provides for basically any meaningful business which requires approval by the supervisory board. So, with that, we have very, very good control over what's happening in the QUARTERBACK group.

Michael Zahn

Last question, strategy of Deutsche Wohnen, coming first to our disposals over the last three years, we have first to recognize that we always sold at high, high margins. And I think sometimes we have to think about what happens in this market and I believe that this market long term will not have the liquidity simply to achieve prices we have executed today.

On the other side, coming from markets and quality, as I said, all of this portfolios doesn't fit in our strategy. And our strategy is not a cash yield strategy. It's mainly driven by value yield. And I'm a big believer in value. And therefore, I see Deutsche Wohnen in the future more and more with a strong focus on growth markets.

Why? Here we see an increase through customized offers. Here we have annual investments, consideration, optimized administrative structures, increasing attractiveness of neighborhoods, long-term investment periods, [indiscernible].

And much more important, here I see liquid markets and I see no downside risk. So, in my perspective, these markets are good enough for 3% yield.

And if I look today into our reletting business, the situation is simply driven sure by the shortage in the market situation. First, we have a 30% upside potential since years, also today, and for one vacant unit, we have thousands of people.

So, the question of affordability is something we can provide because in combination with our square meter, we offer in this market, let me say, modernized apartments for €800, which, in my view, is very affordable and very stable.

So, therefore, I think it's right to say okay, we are not shortly FFO I driven. We are clearly NAV driven and we see a lot of upside in our NAV.

Next question is coming from the line of Andres Toome from Green Street Advisors.

Andres Toome

I was hoping you can perhaps share how metrics such as like-for-like rent growth or like-for-like occupancy have evolved in the nursing portfolio during the first half year? And what's kind of the look-forward expectation in terms of these metrics for that segment?

Michael Zahn

The vacancy in KATHARINENHOF is stable. Let me say it's fully relaxed. We are at levels from 98 to 99. And as Philip mentioned, in Hamburg, we have two stocks, one refurbished, modernized stock with a high quality. Here we have similar situations, like KATHARINENHOF, and the other basket is simply driven by improvement via CapEx. New construction means we have levels today up to 80%. Yeah, that's a little bit the situation.

Andres Toome

And from like-for-like rent perspective, do you have any figures you can share?

Philip Grosse

You have to look at that business model that it's again, consisting of two parts. One part is – in which around 60% – or 55% of portfolio is managed by third parties based predominantly on triple or double net lease contracts. And here the like-for-like rental growth is negligible as we have only provided for inflation adjustments. So, that assume some 1%.

For the remaining portion, we more focus on the EBITDA line where like-for-like performance has been somewhat stable, adjusted for the CapEx related vacancy we have referred to. In other words, we have been able to compensate for the increase in personal expenses by top line growth.

The next question is coming from the line of Marc Mozzi from Bank of America.

Marc Mozzi

I have a couple of questions, if you may. And starting with all your capital rotation elements you've been giving us today, I'd like to clarify some numbers here. I understand that you're targeting 9,000 new units in volume terms from your development activity plus internal development. Can we have the break down? Because if I'm correct, Isaria is about 3,000 units, QUARTERBACK 1,500 units. So, that would mean that internal development will reach more than 4,000 units. That would be my first question.

And I'll move then after that for some breakdown in values, if you don't mind. And how should we think about disposals. The 20,000 units you mentioned, is it including privatization or it's only institutional? Thank you.

Michael Zahn

On your second question, the 20,000 units, we've been referring to – this is what we consider non-strategic and that is earmarked for institutional disposals. Our privatization business, as you may have seen, is not high volume. That will be completed and as such not embedded in the numbers.

I'm not sure I completely understood your first question. If I understand you correctly, Marc, you want to have some kind of split in terms of how many residential products we intend to develop or…?

Marc Mozzi

On your slide, you're indicating that you're targeting – expect to add 9000 residential units to Deutsche Wohnen portfolios. That's on slide 8. I'm just trying to understand how those 9,000 residential units breaks down between Isaria, QUARTERBACK, and internal development.

Michael Zahn

Okay. That 9,000 units is predominantly on the Deutsche Wohnen and Isaria side. Deutsche Wohnen, you can assume, almost all of that is development of residential product. Isaria, it's 60% residential, 40% is commercial. And most of the stock we develop through the Deutsche Wohnen and Isaria platform are for Deutsche Wohnen to hold. So, embedded in that 9,000.

On the QUARTERBACK side, we have the situation that for the big portion of the development pipeline, acquisition prices have already been contractually agreed or pre agreed based on LOIs and that on price points we are not willing to pay to take that on our own balance sheet. So, in other words, QUARTERBACK side is only a small addition in terms of the residential pipeline.

Is that shedding some clarity to it, Marc?

Marc Mozzi

Yeah, okay. Can we try the same exercise with – in absolute amount of investment? So, you're targeting €5 billion of investment. If I understand correctly, €1.1 billion is from Isaria. About €2 billion is for QUARTERBACK. Should we assume that the rest is modernization?

Michael Zahn

Modernization comes on top of that. In terms of 10 year pipeline, we have a gross development value, as I said, about €5 billion, and that is accounting for the minority stake on the QUARTERBACK side. If you look at the splits between the various platforms, it's €2 billion on Deutsche Wohnen, it's €1.8 billion at Isaria, and the remainder is on the QUARTERBACK side. Some of that obviously has already been invested by paying the purchase prices. So, the remaining proceeds, we will invest over the coming 10 years is roughly €3 billion. On top, we will see investments in modernization of our existing stock, which are currently in the magnitude of €300 million euros per annum.

Marc Mozzi

And the last one for me. Just trying to understand the number you quote, which is €90 million coming from QUARTERBACK. So 1,500 units, which sounds a bit weird because that would mean €5,000 amounts as rent. So, I'm not sure exactly what I'm missing here.

Michael Zahn

The 1,500 units is certainly not true. In QUARTERBACK, the residential development pipeline translated into residential units is slightly above 7,000. The 1,500 you're referring to is I assume the number of assets which are held on balance sheet by QUARTERBACK. So, they also have an asset base, which is accounted for based on transaction values at around €370 million. It's not the development pipeline. That is asset base already existing today and on the balance sheet of QUARTERBACK.

Philip Grosse

I will give you a little bit more support. If we go to page 8, you ask of the split, hold and sell. If you see the split, 31% is Berlin, for example. Berlin is owned by Deutsche Wohnen. This is the biggest majority and we have some projects from QUARTERBACK in it. Dresden, Leipzig, it's fully dominated by QUARTERBACK. That means, here we have a mix of the idea, some parts should come to us, some parts we will sell to the market. But at the end, like happened weeks ago, we have to deal with a very, very hot market. And if we see we can achieve prices, which are tremendous above our own calculation, we sell simply. And Munich, as you know, is dominated by Isaria.

So, the biggest part we want to sell comes from other markets because it doesn't fit in our strategy. So, the idea is, if we have a sound calculation, a good entry in this market, seriously prices and rents we can at the end achieve, it's clearly the idea to take this in our balance. And this is focused in our big cities like Berlin, Dresden, Leipzig, Munich. Stuttgart, for example, to have in Stuttgart 150 apartment from today doesn't make sense because we have not the critical mass. So, that's the idea.

Marc Mozzi

I guess I'm going to have to come back offline on that.

The next question is coming from the line of Thomas Neuhold from Kepler Cheuvreux. Please go ahead.

Thomas Neuhold

I have two questions left. The first one is a general one on your business model and strategy. You increased your development exposure again. I was wondering from a strategic point of view, what you think is the targeted optimal exposure to the residential letting, the nursing home and the residential development business in the long run? That's the first question.

Michael Zahn

I think we are where we want to be. I feel comfortable with the gross development pipeline, accounting for approximately 17% of our asset base for a 10-year development pipeline. But from a risk perspective, I probably don't want to increase that much further. And also, looking at it from a cash flow financing perspective, I feel comfortable.

As you know, based on our dividend policy, we can basically account for all the investments into our existing stock on a capital neutral way. So, in other words, what comes on top in terms of new development, we need to free up equity. If I look at the investments we intend to undertake over the coming years, it's approximately €500 million per annum and that means we need to free up some €270 million, €280 million euros of equity. And here, I feel very, very comfortable that we will do so through our targeted disposals.

Thomas Neuhold

And the second question is a follow-up question on this 9,000 units in the development to hold pipeline. You provided really quite good CapEx figures. I was just wondering if you can give us more details on the potential timeline of the execution of this pipeline. And also some indications what rental income and the FFO contributions these 9,000 units could contribute in the long run?

Michael Zahn

Out of the 9000 units, it's approximately 4,000 – sorry, 5000 units, we expect midterm, meaning until and including 2024. You can assume for the development pipeline average rents per square meter of approximately €15 because this is predominantly in highly priced markets. And you can further assume for the residential product approximately 75 square meters per apartment.

The next question is coming from the line of Kai Klose from Berenberg.

Kai Klose

I've got two questions, if I may. The first one is on page 17 of the first half report. I've got a question on the other expenses and income. There is mentioned that of the €29.5 million – that of this item, €29.5 million were ignored in calculating the adjusted EBT. Maybe you could give a bit more detail on that – on this item.

Second question would be on the unadjusted income of €17.6 million, maybe you can have a rough split of the individual parts of these items, which you mentioned on the same page.

And the last question would be, regarding your targeted NOI margin when you're now planning over the mid – short to midterm to sell about 20,000 units, which obviously will lead to a reduced rental income. How should we think – or how do you think about the NOI margin to develop for the midterm from that?

Philip Grosse

On the one offs, we have one-offs of approximately €30 million, which we have adjusted for in H1. €20 million of that is real estate transfer tax we paid in relation to the acquisition of Isaria. The remaining €10 million is a mix of topics, but predominantly various projects we have initiated on the IT side and on the communication side, but also, for instance, reflected in that number are the increased cost for postal letters, which we had to send out in response to the rent freeze law, which by the way already account for almost €1 million.

In in terms of second question on NOI margin, that obviously is very, very much depending on how our top line develops. So, as long as we are confronted with the rent freeze law situation in Berlin market, I don't see much scope for that to develop equally. I don't see currently much pressure in terms of cost inflation on the G&A side and on the maintenance side, which are the key drivers to NOI. So, I would assume kind of flattish scenario unless we are returning to organic rental growth once unconstitutionality has been confirmed.

Kai Klose

Sure. But do you have a margin of about – some kind of margin in mind which you don't want to fall below? Is it 80% or 75%, which then may lead to a potential delay in executing the sale of the non-core units? Or is the sale of that independent from the company's efficiency?

Philip Grosse

I don't see that the sale of non-strategic units should have a big impact, given that if we are disinvesting some regions, usually, that also goes hand in hand that we can save costs on the other side.

The next question is coming from the line of Sander Bunck from Barclays.

Sander Bunck

One question for me please. Can I just confirm that the yield on cost of the development pipeline of 3.3%, is that including both resi and commercial units? Or is it just for the residential element?

Philip Grosse

That is for both.

Sander Bunck

Do you have a split of what the yield and cost assumption is for the commercial and what it is for resi?

Philip Grosse

I have to follow-up on that. I don't have the split.

[Operator Instructions]. The next question is coming from the line of Simon Stippig from Warburg Research.

Simon Stippig

I would have one more in regard to your QUARTERBACK acquisition and your pipeline. Assuming your development margin, could you give me an indication on your annual cost inflation assumption?

Philip Grosse

That is based on the expected cost to complete. And here, we have all – the business plans have built in a buffer of approximately 5% to 7%.

Simon Stippig

And that would be an annual number?

Philip Grosse

No, that's a total number.

Simon Stippig

That's a total number. And one more question in regard to your proposal for the funding of climate protective measures. Was there any ongoing discussion or any results, any communication with any politicians around it?

Michael Zahn

Not yet.

