Today, we look at a small oncology name with an advancing pipeline. The company has some late-stage compounds. A full analysis is laid out below.

Company Overview:

Kura Oncology (KURA) is a San Diego-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the treatment of cancer. The company has two assets in human trials with its lead candidate (tipifarnib) undergoing a pivotal Phase 3 trial for head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) that carry mutations in the HRAS gene. The company essentially went public in 2015, raising net proceeds of $50.3 million at $8 a share after reverse merging into blank check company Zeta Acquisition Corp III. Its stock currently trades near $21 a share, equating to a market value of ~$1.2 billion.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline

Tipifarnib - The company's lead candidate is tipifarnib, an oral inhibitor of the enzyme farnesyl transferase that is being evaluated for multiple solid tumor and hematologic indications. Tipifarnib has been evaluated in over 5,000 patients as a potential oncology therapy; however, although well-tolerated and relatively safe, it was not effective in a broad enough patient population to support FDA approval in 2005. Kura in-licensed tipifarnib from Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals in 2014, believing it could unlock those specific patient populations to which it could provide significant benefit.

Source: Company Presentation

The lead indication is for patients with HRAS mutant head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC), which comprise 5-8% of the HNSCC population. HRAS is a proto-oncogene that has been implicated in the development and progression of HNSCC and has been established to be uniquely farnesylated. An ongoing Phase 2 study assessing tipifarnib in patients with HRAS mutant relapsed or refractory HNSCC initially demonstrated that of the 14 HNSCC or other SCC patients with a tumor HRAS mutant allele frequency greater than 20%, seven achieved partial responses [PRS], one achieved an unconfirmed PR and two experienced disease stabilization greater than six months. These results informed the introduction of a minimum tumor HRAS mutant allele frequency as a new entry criterion. In 18 patients passing through the new filter, tipifarnib demonstrated an objective response rate (ORR) of 50%; median progression-free survival [PFS] of 5.9 months - versus 2.8 months on their last prior therapy; and overall survival [OS] of 15.4 months.

Source: Company Presentation

Based on these results, Kura initiated a registration-directed trial for patients with HRAS mutant HNSCC in November 2018. The study has two cohorts: a prospective observational cohort (SEQ-HN) and a treatment cohort (AIM-HN). The patients (n=59) in AIM-HN subject to the primary endpoint must have a tumor HRAS allele frequency greater than or equal to 35%, or >20% if the patient's serum albumin level is greater than or equal to 3.5 g/dL. Patients are receiving 600 mg of tipifarnib twice daily during weeks 1 and 3 of a 28-day treatment cycle. The trial's primary endpoint is ORR with a null hypothesis of 15%, which in a trial of 59 means only 15 responses are necessary to reject the null hypothesis.

Source: Company Presentation

The AIM-HN cohort was recently modified to include additional HRAS mutant HNSCC patients who did not pass through the screen - essentially pulling from the SEQ-HN observational cohort - adding extra secondary endpoints. However, the criteria for the population for the primary endpoint have not changed. Initially anticipated to be fully enrolled in 1Q21, coronavirus and the addition of patients in the trial have forced Kura to retract any guestimate as to the completion of enrollment. However, with an ORR of 50% in its previous study, it is possible that tipifarnib could reject the null hypothesis before its trial is fully enrolled. Tipifarnib did receive Fast Track designation from the FDA for this indication in December 2019.

Overall, HNSCC is the seventh leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, with 450,000 succumbing to the disease annually. Approximately 885,000 people develop HNSCC every year, including ~63,000 Americans. About one-in-three who receive an advanced diagnosis survive five years. The three approved second-line agents - Eli Lilly's (LLY) chemo agent Erbitux; Bristol-Myers' (BMY) anti-PD-1 immuno-oncology therapy Opdivo; and Merck's (MRK) PD-L1 inhibitor Keytruda - only produce response rates in the 13-16% range for unselected populations and median overall survival of up to 7.5 months. Kura's in-house research suggests the rates are even lower in patients with HRAS mutations. As such, HNSCC is a disease of high unmet need.

The company is also looking to further expand the HNSCC indication to include patients whose tumors are overexpressed with the HRAS gene, representing ~20% of the head and neck population. Kura believes that HRAS overexpression can drive resistance to other therapies. As such, tipifarnib could contribute as part of a combination therapy for this patient subset.

Source: Company Presentation

Tipifarnib has also successfully advanced through a Phase 2 study as a monotherapy in relapsed or refractory nodal T-cell lymphomas, including angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) with an ORR of ~50%. In patients with mutations in the killer-cell immunoglobulin-like receptor, a CXCL12 pathway-associated biomarker, tipifarnib achieved an ORR of 70% and a complete response [CR] rate of 40%. Kura had planned to launch a pivotal 128-patient study for advanced nodal lymphomas of T-follicular helper origin, including AITL in 2H20, but owing to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus, Kura has elected to suspend this trial as well as a Phase 2 study for pancreatic cancer. Tipifarnib has received Orphan Drug status from the FDA for the T-cell indication.

Kura's lead asset has also been evaluated in two Investigator-sponsored trials. One is an ongoing study for HRAS mutant solid tumors and the other a South Korean trial for the treatment of advanced, previously treated urothelial carcinomas that carry HRAS mutations. The urothelial carcinoma results were readout in September 2019, successfully achieving its primary endpoint of PFS at six months.

With all these mostly positive developments, management is focused strictly on the HRAS mutant HNSCC and HRAS overexpressed cancers for tipifarnib over the immediate future.

KO-539. The other area of company emphasis is its other clinical asset, KO-539, an inhibitor of the menin-mixed linkage leukemia (MLL) protein-protein interaction. In the pre-clinic, KO-539 was able to clear 10 out of 10 animals of their leukemia, with all becoming long-term survivors. A Phase 1/2 trial was initiated in 2019, investigating KO-539 in relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with the goal of identifying a Phase 2 dosage by YE20. The company now believes KO-539 has the potential to address ~35% of AML cases, including NPM1-mutant AML (25-30%) and KMT2A(MLL)-rearranged AML (5-10%). As such, it recently amended the trial protocol to implement two separate expansion cohorts: one in patients with NPM1-mutant AML and one for MLL rearrangements or fusions. KO-539 has received Orphan Drug status from the FDA.

Source: Company Presentation

There was good news regarding menin inhibition when potential competitor Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) reported encouraging initial results from a Phase 1 study for its compound SNDX-5613, with one patient (n=6) experiencing a CR at 28 days. This is good news for Kura, de-risking the target while its KO-539 is chemically distinct and much more highly protein bound than SNDX-5613.

Termination of KO-947:

It should be noted that Kura had a third asset (KO-947) that was in the clinic to treat patients with HNSCC and esophageal squamous cell carcinoma patients with 11q13 amplifications. However, after a partial hold was placed on its Phase 1 dose-escalation trial for an adverse drug reaction in a single patient, the company elected to terminate the program in May 2020. It was successful getting the hold lifted on the trial before cessation but concluded that its best chance for success was with its other two assets.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

The company ended the second quarter with nearly $340 million in cash and marketable securities. Management stated this would provide 'cash runway' well into 2023.

The Street is fond of Kura's story with analysts carrying five outperform and four buy ratings. Their median twelve-month price target is in the mid $20s. Both H.C. Wainwright and Credit Suisse reissued Buy ratings on KURA after the company posted Q2 results last week. Only two insiders have ever sold a share in Kura's history as a public company, a nice vote of confidence.

Verdict:

With the nucleus of its efforts now behind tipifarnib for HRAS mutant HNSCC and KO-539 for AML, Kura has prioritized its two candidates/indications with the best odds of success. The only drawback is visibility regarding readouts. Although coronavirus has slowed the progress of many trials, tipifarnib only must generate a response out of 15 patients to reject the null hypothesis. That could still come in early 2021, paving the way for an accelerated approval later that year or early 2022. With ~3,000 to ~5,000 American afflicted with HRAS mutant HNSCC annually, tipifarnib could achieve $500 million in sales domestically as it explores partnerships for the other ~40,000 patients throughout the rest of the world.

Besides for a couple of conference presentations and a proper KO-539 dose for its Phase 2 trial, the next catalyst is unknown. It is for this reason Kura is probably best if actioned as a covered call candidate. Albeit, I liked it better for this strategy when it was trading approximately 20% lower when it was our 'option play of the week' here at the Biotech Forum a month ago.

