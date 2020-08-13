How Long Will 'The Money Printer Go Brrr?'

Soon, the Fed is going to have to moderate and allow fiscal policy to carry the burden. When that happens, price discovery will be brutal.

We have learned from Japan that the "wealth effect" only has so much impact on creating economic growth.

They believe the Fed will push stocks to the moon and that this is a mostly permanent thing.

"The Money Printer Go Brrr" is a popular meme on Reddit and among Robinhood traders.

I have said since early May, after the initial stock market rally from the March bottoms, that we had re-entered a speculative phase in the stock market. The previous speculative phase occurred late last year and early this year.

I have not received much push back on the concept of this being a speculative market from successful experienced traders and investors. Less experienced and far less rich folks are telling me something else: "This time it's different."

The four most dangerous words in investing are: this time it's different. - Sir John Templeton

Today, I'll lay out some facts and data on the Fed and markets. I'll save that we are in an economic depression and that the second wave of COVID-19 is likely to be at least as bad as the first wave.

Here's the water. You can drink if you want to. I think that anyone not taking profits here is a speculative fool or a superstar trader. 98% of us are not superstar traders.

The Fed Money Printer

That photo is from the popular meme of Fed Chairman Powell printing markets higher and higher and higher.

As we can see, the Fed added just under a half trillion in assets to its balance sheet from September 2019 to February 2020 to support the stressed repo market. That resulted in a stock market rally into year-end 2019 and early 2020, despite weakening fundamentals and at-risk financial institutions.

Then the money printer really went brrr to counteract a potential liquidity crisis from coronavirus. The Fed added around $3 trillion to its balance sheet using backstopping funds from congressional relief bills. What you can see now is that the Fed balance sheet has not expanded for almost two months.

Here we see that the Fed, while it's still buying U.S. Treasuries, is running out of firepower from the March stimulus. Also, banks are holding less on the Fed balance sheet, presumably to cover loan losses which are rising dramatically.

Here I would note that bank deposits at the Fed have recently decreased. Presumably this is due to bad loans on their balance sheets - not an encouraging sign.

Meanwhile, the Fed continues to buy U.S. Treasuries to fund the government's massive deficit which shows no hope of being anything close to balanced in coming years unless there are dramatic policy changes which could come with a new wave of volatility, including different winners and losers.

What We Can Learn From Earlier Fed QE

Federal Reserve Quantitative Easing is meant to free up liquidity to prevent the financial markets and economy from seizing up. To a large extent QE has been successful in pulling us through two events that could have turned into economic depressions: the Financial Crisis and coronavirus.

What's QE though?

In a nutshell, QE entails unusually large purchases of assets by a central bank financed by money creation. This money flows through the financial system. The chart above is from a graduate paper describing QE in Japan.

The impact of the Federal Reserve's QE on the financial markets have been extreme. The stock and bond markets have staged huge rallies on the back of QE.

Sometimes the simplest explanation is the right one. Articles claiming that QE hasn't juiced the stock market are flat wrong. We have seen this game before.

It's easy to see that when the Fed bails, it bails out the stock market. When the Fed taps the brakes the stock market chops along. When the Fed throws it in reverse, even at super low speeds, we get 2018.

Globally, the story is much the same. Here's the run up in QE among major central banks.

And here's the valuation of global stocks markets vs. global GDP:

And in the U.S.

Has Jerome Powell Jumped The Shark?

What we have learned is that central banks aren't just increasing debt to facilitate liquidity, but they are attempting to create a wealth effect. Unfortunately, trickle down economics has only exasperated wealth inequality and the fragility of the economy.

Unfortunately, the central banks are trapped into believing that perpetual easy money is their only approach. I would argue that central banks need to be limited to operating within parameters that balance with fiscal policy.

The wealth inequality problem that the central banks are making worse, along with other trickle down economic policies by governments, has an impact on investors. We are seeing the rise of cryptocurrencies as more and more people lose faith in sovereign currencies. We also are seeing this significantly impacting the protest and political movements.

George Soros, regardless of what you think of him politically, made a point that in his 90 years, other than World War II, we are seeing the most threat of upheaval in his lifetime. He made billions recognizing things like that, so we should pay some attention.

While I'm not a huge fan Ron and Rand Paul, it makes sense to consider what they have been saying about Fed policy impact on people and the nation. My opinion is that sensible countercyclical monetary policy makes sense in the framework of federal budget making that gravitates toward balanced when things are good - a blasphemous concept the past 20 years. However, I also think that the current Fed policy has jumped the shark.

Source here

So, my question is: When do the central banks have some constraints put on them as part of populist political measures?

I think it could be soon - maybe as soon as Nov. 3.

Rise Of The Zombies

The real problem is that markets have become addicted and that has destroyed price discovery. With dramatically-diminished rational price discovery, a wave of zombie companies have landed in the middle of S&P 500 (SPY) (VOO).

Among the recent actions of the Federal Reserve has been to use the CARES Act to buy corporate debt for the first time. This has served to keep in business, by my analysis, hundreds of companies in the Russell 3000.

The benefit of keeping these companies afloat is twofold.

First, the theory goes that they can employ people when the economy rebounds more fully. However, with an unemployment rate well over 10% and small businesses failing, is it the right policy, particularly when executive bonuses continue to grab headlines?

Second, and hidden from the headlines and main street media, is that the derivatives tied to the bond market are too vast, that if many of these companies fail, we could see an 2008-like tsunami of failures and an even worse credit situation.

ETFs such as the iShares Investment Grade Bond ETF (LQD) and iShares High Yield Corp Bond ETF (HYG) have benefited greatly from Fed bond purchases:

LQD is likely overvalued, but as money flows into bonds from investors as well, the chase is on for any small yield people can capture, even at the expense of taking on higher risk.

HYG still seems to be in its "normal range," barely, but I would argue it's carrying essentially equity like risk with little of the equity upside.

Ultimately, in studying the debt structures of dozens of companies in the S&P 500 so far, it's clear to me that well over 100 companies, probably close to 150, will never be able to repay their large debts due to no growth or outright shrinkage.

Eventually, those bonds will have to be converted to equity in most cases. That problem is three to five years away in most cases due to the durations purchased, but this is clearly looming.

What happens to the stock market as these companies have to work through their debt? When does the stock market anticipate this?

When Will The Fed Taper?

For now though, all that anyone in the "money printer go brrr" crowd cares about is how long can they ride the Fed gravy train. I will admit, I did not foresee the extent to which the Federal Reserve would go to buoy markets. But, that does not mean I'm wrong to think it will end soon enough.

So, I return to a central question again. When will the Fed taper?

I will answer the question with a question. What incentive does the Fed have to continue to create debt and print money after the election? Does it even matter who wins? I don't think so.

Also, how likely is it that Congress approves more corporate bond purchases or Treasury backstops soon? I think very unlikely.

I don't think my view is uncommon. More and more narratives talk about volatility leading up to the election. That's typical.

Ultimately, it might be when the Fed tapers, because they already have begun, but when is not more money met by another event? Will the second wave of COVID-19 hit this autumn? Will the economic rebound continue to stall out? I think both are likely.

Investors Should Be Cutting Risk

While I suggested buying corporate bonds on Fed largesse, the Fed is running out of Congressionally-approved ammunition. Coupled with worse economics, that could prove to be very negative for corporate bonds in the near future.

I think investors should be selling LQD substantially, HYG and the VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel ETF (ANGL) outright. All carry risk similar to equities at this point, with no added upside and yields are weak.

In addition, while the S&P 500 ETFs (SPY) (VOO) and Invesco QQQ (QQQ) could have one more 5%-10% leg up, the risk has climbed for those too. Investors should be taking all profits off the table and reducing risk exposure to the lowest end of strategic asset allocations (the conservative edge of your long-term equity risk range).

Finally, do a very thorough scrub of the stocks that you own. Anything at the high-end of its historic P/E range should be trimmed or sold outright depending on growth and debt factors.

After these exercises, I'm currently market neutral, with a bias to becoming short the stock market in coming weeks.

LAST CHANCE TO GET MARGIN OF SAFETY INVESTING FOR HALF PRICE. NEW MEMBERS GET OUR PLUG AND PLAY PORTFOLIOS IN TIME FOR ANY AUTUMN CORRECTION. Direct message MoSI founder Kirk Spano via his profile to receive your 1st year with Margin of Safety Investing for 1/2 price at only $249.50. Simply put "half price" in the subject line to get an offer sent to your subscription settings in your profile at the top right of Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: See my blog for details about a special upcoming webinar. --- I own a Registered Investment, but publish separately from that entity for DIY investors. Any information, opinions, research or thoughts presented are not specific advice as I do not have full knowledge of your circumstances. All investors ought to take special care to consider risk, as all investments carry the potential for loss. Consulting an investment advisor might be in your best interest before proceeding on any trade or investment.