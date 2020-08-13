While the company will remain volatile, I strongly believe we are looking at an interesting long-term opportunity.

It's time to discuss Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) again. Devon Energy is turning into a tremendous long-term opportunity as management initiatives to improve the company are resulting in a significantly lower and sustainable debt load, higher dividend payments, and long-term share buybacks. Given that the company is still down more than 50% year-to-date, I think we are looking at a great risk/return opportunity that will likely generate value for many years to come.

Source: Devon Energy

Low Costs, Financial Stability, and Shareholder Distributions

I like to start this article with a statement from Devon Energy CEO Dave Hager. The statement below is a perfect summary of the developments happening at this Oklahoma City-based corporation.

The fundamental changes that underpin our transition to a cash-return business model will transform Devon from a highly-efficient oil and gas operator to a PROMINENT and CONSISTENT builder of economic value through the cycle.

To be honest, it always sounds good when a CEO makes statements like these. However, Devon has the results to back these statements up.

Let's start with the low-cost aspect of production. While Devon will always be an oil company, meaning it will be dependent on the price of oil, it has lowered the breakeven price, indicating healthier financials even at depressed oil prices.

Devon, which has producing assets in the Delaware Basin, Powder River, Eagle Ford, and Anadarko Basin, has managed to push its free cash flow breakeven price to $35 WTI. In this case, breakeven means the company is able to fund financing costs, general and administrative costs, production expenses, and maintenance. In other words, all major expenses are covered with oil at $35. Note that these costs do not include dividend payments and that these numbers are based on 2021 expected pro forma capital and cost efficiencies (on a barrel of oil equivalent basis).

Source: Devon Energy Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

While a low breakeven price is a good basis for a company's success, it does not answer the question of how shareholder value is being created - or expected to be created on a long-term basis.

This question is being answered by the company's free cash flow priorities which consist of:

A commitment to low financial leverage, including a net debt-to-EBITDAX ratio target between 0.5x and 1.0x .

. Quarterly dividends based on a target payout of 10% of cash flow (mid-cycle pricing). Potential to increase payout as base declines moderate.

(mid-cycle pricing). Potential to increase payout as base declines moderate. Initial special dividend approval worth $100 million payable on October 1st, in conjunction with Barnett closing.

Evaluation of opportunistic share repurchases - the company bought back 28% of shares outstanding since 2018.

The graph below shows the company's long-term dividend payments and shares outstanding. While the company used secondary offerings to finance production and related costs starting in the 1990s, and again in 2016, the company is now at a mature stage after selling international and domestic assets that allow for long-term share buybacks. The same goes for dividends that are likely to normalize if the oil price allows it.

Data by YCharts

The aforementioned Barnett closing will add $300 million of net proceeds to cash flow in the second half of 2020 in addition to $1.3 billion in upstream revenues. When subtracting $400 million in upstream capital, $800 million in cash operating costs, and $100 million labeled 'others', the company will generate $500 million excess cash flow in the second half (based on $40 WTI).

With that said, the company is in a strong financial position. As of the end of the second quarter, it has $4.7 billion in available liquidity broken down in $1.7 billion in cash and $3.0 billion available under its credit facility. The good news continues as Devon Energy does not have any debt maturities until 2025. In 2025, $485 million is due, followed by $73 million in 2027.

Source: Devon Energy Q2/2020 Earnings Presentation

Adding to that, at the end of Q2, the company had $3.1 billion in net debt. Management is expected to lower total debt by at least $1.5 billion in the second half using cash on hand and as part of its plan to significantly lower the debt load going forward.

Takeaway - It's A Volatile Dividend Stock

Devon Energy is down roughly 50% year-to-date while I am writing this. The implied dividend yield is 3.6%. The reason I am calling this stock a dividend opportunity for the first time in my career is that investors have a few things going in their favor. First of all, the company is rapidly improving its balance sheet and has enough liquidity to achieve its debt targets and has the benefit of not having any mid-term maturities. In addition to that, a low breakeven price allows for further business improvements and dividend/repurchase budget hikes if oil prices start to improve.

I believe Devon Energy will not be trading below $15 for a long time as I think the stock will start rallying at the end of the year and move to at least $20-$22 in 2021 - based on an accelerating economy.

If you, just like me, like the odds of buying stocks like Devon at 'low' prices, please be aware that the company is still a volatile oil company and will end up showing significant stock price declines during future economic downswings. In other words, adjust your exposure accordingly.

If the bull case works out, investors will end up with a lot of capital gains and a high dividend yield in a few years. The downside is that the stock will remain very volatile and will never compare to your 'typical' dividend aristocrats.

On a side note, I will not be disclosing plans to buy Devon Energy as I am still considering a number of other oil stocks as well. I will cover these as well on Seeking Alpha as soon as possible. This decision is purely based on the characteristics of my existing portfolio.

Stay tuned!

