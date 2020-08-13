MediPharm Labs Corp. (MEDIF) CEO Pat McCutcheon on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCQX:MEDIF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Thanks, operator and good morning, everyone. With me on the call today are Pat McCutcheon, Chief Executive Officer; Bobby Kwon, Chief Financial Officer, and Keith Strachan, our President.

Before we begin, please note the following caution respecting forward-looking statements, which is made on behalf of Medipharm Labs and all its representatives on the call. The overall statements made on this call today will contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including those introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Actual results could differ materially from a conclusion, forecast, or projection in the forward-looking information. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the conclusion, forecast, or projection in the forward-looking information and the material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection as reflected in the forward-looking information are contained in Medipharm Labs’ filings with the Canadian Provincial Securities Regulators, which are available on the SEDAR website at sedar.com.

With that, it is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Pat.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks Laura and good morning, everyone. It's been less than two months since our last call, but the significant progress within our business has been both tangible and impressive. We've made solid progress pursuing our strategy to evolve Medipharm Labs’ from a leading domestic producer to a top global manufacturer. We've established foothold in medical, wellness, and adult use markets globally, setting the stage to become a leading international pharmaceutical producer.

In the second quarter, we've had a number of wins; including creating important new customer relationships as part of a next generation of our core business; significantly ramped up the pace of our new product launches, and increased the volume of our pharma quality formulations to both consumers in Canada and abroad; achieved commercialization of our Australian operation giving us a multi-jurisdictional GMP platform; launched sophisticated ERP system SAP to significantly improve every aspect of our operations including inventory planning and management of our cost structure.

We also entered into collaboration for First Real-World Evidence, Patient-Centered Clinical Trial with a world renowned research organization in Shoppers Drug Mart. While concurrently executing on these initiatives, our team is adjusted well to the challenges of working in a COVID-19 environment. Our operations remain open, safe, and productive.

We are very encouraged with the pace of our performance. While there's still work that lies ahead, and the impact of near-term economic turbulence remains unknown, we believe Medipharm Labs’ has positioned itself for meaningful long-term growth and the differentiated international player and future pharma company.

Over the last two months, we've added three new independent Directors to our Board. I'm very pleased to welcome Chris Halyk, former President of Janssen, Johnson & Johnson, one of Canada's leading pharma companies; Shelley Martin, former President and CEO of Nestlé Canada and Chris Taves, Chief Operating Officer of BMO Capital Markets. These individuals representing large pharma, major consumer packaged goods and international capital markets experience are already contributing at high level to our Board. They bring important new connections, perspectives and expertise to our business that are exceedingly relevant to our vision and will help us grow, manage risk and achieve our ambitions.

And now let's turn to our Q2 performance. The domestic marketplace for cannabis has not substantially changed since our last call. However, our sales to Canadian retail are outstanding month-to-month. So we are pleased to report an improvement in the top line compared to Q1. Bobby, will have more to say on this. But revenues from Canadian domestic sales increased 25%, reflecting higher volumes of bulk concentrate sold and our growing sales of formulated finished products.

They're transforming and diversifying our business. They're gaining market share, by focusing on finished product production, such as high potency formulated oils and new vape products. A year ago, this actually represented precisely zero revenue; in Q1, 13% and now in Q2, 16% of our total overall revenue. We're very pleased with this progress to-date.

Our flexible manufacturing capabilities and industry leading R&D initiatives, will allow us to maintain and enhance this trajectory over the long-term. Legal recreational cannabis is a new market and customer preferences are now beginning to emerge. We're seeing that consumers want choice and there's significant pent up demand for quality formulations from trusted brand names. Medipharm Labs and our partners through us are delivering high quality branded products that consumers prefer and trust.

One of the true highlights this year is the rapid expansion of our product categories beyond adult-use, to include medical and wellness markets. Whether its bulk API, formulated CBD and THC tincture bottles, disposable vape carts or topicals, we're doing more for consumers at competitive price points and higher potency levels.

At the end of Q2, we had 60 cartridge vape SKUs in production, a four-fold increase compared to Q1. This number will continue to expand in the second half of 2020, as a result of our exciting and robust pipeline. Let me give you an example by connecting the dots between customer supplier agreements we announced and the actual work that has being done to enhance our revenues.

We are now manufacturing eight different Cronos vape pens, under the COVE and Spinach brands, in our Barrie facility. This is a great example of how we have evolved major bulk contracts into value add partnerships. Now when LPs are getting their feet wet with Cannabis 2.0, we expect to see and are contributing ourselves to the development of more creative formulations.

I'm pleased to report that we have now ramped up our CBD isolate production, giving us significantly more optionality from product offerings, in addition to our distillate based product portfolios. We have come a long way in diversifying our platform, with multiple different product lines and distribution channels. We've matched this diversification with greater sophistication capabilities in our facilities.

Beyond GMP, where our resource allocation has also been robust, over the past year we've spent considerable time and capital implementing SAP. The system went live in Q2, which is a tremendous accomplishment, demonstrating our maturity despite being a young company.

On many different levels, having SAP in place is a game changer in managing things like product documentation, which is key for large pharma and consumer packaged goods companies. It will also provide a great return for Medipharm Labs in inventory planning and cost structuring.

Going forward, SAP coupled with the diversification from both the finished product distribution directly to the provinces, will provide better visibility in our procurement efforts.

As I've highlighted the importance of GMP certification over many quarters now, its value is now truly being shown. I'd say that nearly 50% of the new international customer agreements we've signed over the past six months, would not have come to us if we were not GMP certified. It's that important.

Another encouraging highlight of the second quarter was the commercialization of our Australian facility. In June, we generated the first revenues from contracts we signed earlier this year. We shipped roughly CAD 650,000 of GMP, pharma quality products for distribution to Australian customers.

This is the start of something big. I must congratulate our team in Australia for seeing our vision through to fruition. Since the beginning of this year, they secured more than a dozen white label supply agreements. Fulfilling orders for these new customers will keep our production line busy and give us long-term stability.

I'd now like to turn to a critical focus of our strategy, pharmaceuticals. We've executed well on our goal of creating a global pharmaceutical quality supply chain that is certified to serve new medical markets internationally.

Our first sales were achieved through a supply chain collaboration between our Canadian-and Australian GMP platforms. Sales of GMP certified formulated products are expected to continue ramping up over the balance of this year under the white label supply agreements with multiple customers in our target international markets.

Recall also that Australia will more generally serve as our launch pad into Europe and Asia Pacific, pending European GMP certification of our Canadian facility. Another exciting development is our participation, along with medical cannabis by shoppers and TruTrace technologies in the University Health Network study of blockchain technology in tracking medical cannabis products from seed to sale.

For those who don't know, University Health Network is one of the largest research organizations in Canada, consisting of several hospitals including Toronto General Hospital, ranked number four best hospital in the world by Newsweek.

This observational study will take place over a 24-week period, will target at least 2,000 Canadian medical cannabis patients, and it will showcase the power of blockchain in providing participants with transparent data or medical cannabis, products chemistry, competition and effectiveness.

I'm pleased to report that Medipharm Labs is manufacturing seven of our 20% of the products available to be used in the study. Three of our own Medipharm Labs formulated CBD oils, including CBD 25, CBD 25:5, and CBD 50. The other four are sprays and formulated oils manufactured for Avicanna, one of the best physicians clinical trial focused companies we work with.

It is the fantastic value-add ever for Medipharm and consumers as well aligned to our plans for increased confidence in and indications for medical cannabis. Overall, we are very excited to expand our participation across a range of trials that offer potential upside towards future development of cannabis-based prescription Rx products and formulations that can be registered in various global jurisdictions.

The final highlight to our progress in Q2 is a new supply agreement with Hybrid Pharm in Ottawa. This unique wellness pharmacy and medical cannabis sales license holder has challenged the status quo in the industry and significantly improved service to cannabis users.

Qualified pharmacists work closely with healthcare practitioners to provide same day registration and delivery, as well as drug interaction checks and continuous care monitoring. It is the well-proven model in the Canadian healthcare industry, but definitely new look to our evolving cannabis therapeutics delivery. Medipharm believes, and I would tend to agree, this is the way of the future.

I’ll return with more thoughts on the future. But first, here's Bobby's report on our Q2 performance. Bobby, take it away.

Bobby Kwon

Thanks, Pat and good morning everyone. Although, it's been just a few weeks since our last report, there's been a much improvement in our financial performance after a disruptive quarter one. Even so, these results are still more reflective of our legacy as a single country supplier and the challenges faced with the slow rollout of Canada supply now than they are of our international potential.

As we continue to transition and transform to a global business, our growth trajectory will be enhanced to; one, an increase in our addressable market and market shares across medical, wellness and adult use segments; two, gain traction with the new Asia Pacific and U.K. supply agreements; and three, integrate new and larger customer relationships. In the meantime, we continue to build a bridge to that future with steady improvements in our business operations bolstered by a strong balance sheet.

Looking to the quarter, we're pleased with quarter two revenue that posted a 25% improvement to $13.9 million compared to quarter one. About two-thirds of that healthy increase was due to higher volumes of bulk concentrates sold with the remainder from growing our shipments of formulated finished products to provincial distributors throughout Canada, and importantly, the commercialization of our Australian subsidiary.

As mentioned earlier, we have brought much more focus to finish goods formulation, which is part of the transformation and maturation of our business. These product formats are important as they diversify our revenue stream domestically and globally, give us ammunition to drive market share and move Medipharm up the value chain.

You will recall that Q1 was a low point because of reduced sales of wholesale bulk oil, the impact of one dishonored contract and lower average wholesale selling prices that were broadly in line with the conditions in the adult use market in Canada.

Pricing dynamics have not fundamentally change, what has is our proportion of revenue from finished product. In quarter one, 13% of revenue came from finished product, in quarter two, it was 16%. We expect this to continue to ramp up given our portfolio of white label supply agreement and additional traction with our own Medipharm Labs branded product.

Gross profit in quarter two was $2.2 million or 16% gross margin. And this is essentially flat compared to quarter one after adjusting for their inventory write-down. We continue to refine our production processes and methodologies and sell through historically acquired higher price raw materials. These steps are intended to improve production efficiency and gross profit of the coming quarters.

Turning to operating expenses, the total amount as reported in Q2 financial statements is impacted by two items under the other operating income line. First is the COVID related government systems in Canada, with the Canada emergency wage subsidy program and to a lesser extent in Australia under their equivalent shopkeeper payments subsidy program for a combined total of $1.8 million.

The second piece is largely timing in nature related to a foreign exchange gain on intercompany balances denominated in Australian dollars to the tune of approximately AUD 1 million. Underlying OpEx and SG&A and R&D combined, is up by approximately $700,000 driven principally by non-recurring, legal and filing fee associated with recent financing activities and a slightly higher Health Canada fee.

As a result of these factors, adjusted EBITDA improved from a loss of $5.7 million in quarter one to a loss of $2.2 million in quarter two.

Turning of the balance sheet, accounts receivable at quarter end was $32.9 million with the increase compared to the prior quarter in part commensurate with higher sales in this quarter. A pass due portion excluding the one customer we are in legal proceeding represented 30% of all pass due as of June 30th. And as of today, majority of it has been collected.

In quarter two, total inventory was $40 million compared to $45 million in quarter one. We continue to procure only the specific input flower materials we need. For example, in quarter two, we only bought GMP qualified flowers to support our international needs. And moreover, in volume terms, we purchase roughly one-fifth of what was purchased in quarter one.

Turning to a couple of other balance sheet highlights, as you know, we completed a private placement offering in June for $37.8 million in gross proceeds. On August 5th, and as planned, we receive the remaining half of those proceeds, net of fees from escrow following shareholder approval.

This financing increases our balancing strength, flexibility, and liquidity beyond what we reported as of June 30th, when we took in the initial proceeds of $18.9 million, positioning us to support the continued build out of our entrants in the international market and support larger future contracts.

Consistent with our strategy and in light of current supply and demand dynamics in Canada, for bulk crude and distillate, we continue to refine and adjust capital expenditures to ensure we are optimizing capacity utilization, support strategic role, and drive further efficiency.

To summarize, quarter two financial performance improved markedly over quarter one, but the most important development for the ongoing transition of Medipharm from a domestic Canadian operator to a global player.

Our now commercialized Australian facility, new international customer wins, steady ramp up of finished goods for medical, wellness and adult use markets globally and our flexible GMP manufacturing capability, all combined position us well for long-term valuation creation.

Now, back to Pat for his closing comments.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks Bobby. I'll conclude with a couple of forward-looking comments on the near and mid-term growth catalysts that will drive sustainable future growth. First, our newest sales agreements both internationally, domestically. These new partnerships represent growth opportunities for their near, mid, and long-term future. As these new contracts ramp-up, we expect some early revenue to flow from them in the second half of 2020, with significant increases in 2021 and beyond.

The second is in our sales pipeline, where we are active in discussions with large pharma, consumer packaged goods companies, and direct-to-consumer brands at home and abroad.

Deals aren't deals until they are signed. But the sense we get from new potential customers and new categories are they're much more committed to entering the cannabis space than they were a few months ago.

That's in part because their confidence in Medipharm Labs have grown, significantly reflecting the achievements of our GMP certifications, licensing, and now robust SAP system that can handle large product and sales volumes.

To be frank and realistic, these companies are in the market for a high integrity partner with a solid international business model and professional governance. With these attributes across multi-jurisdictional manufacturing platform, Medipharm Labs is perfectly suited to serve multiple sophisticated new market entrants.

The third and major catalyst is international expansion. As we've previously announced, we now possess TGA, GMP for both our Canadian and Australian facilities. We intend to use these certifications to enter emerging markets that require GMP for the pharmaceutical inspection CoOp status, including in South America where we're now incubating many relationships.

The next advancement in our international business will be the receipt of our EU-GMP certification. MediPharm Labs is focusing on Germany, as our primary jump off points based on market size, and it's well recognized world leading pharmaceutical industry sophistication. As I noted earlier in the call, we still intend to currently serve Europe by formulating and packaging products here in Canada, transporting it to MediPharm Labs, Australia and then launching into the EU.

Finally, we're very impressive versus the Canadian market, through the expansion of SKUs. Broadening the variety and formulations and product formats we offer is key to satisfying customers and growing our market share here in Canada. I'm very pleased the initial sales of MediPharm Labs CBD25, regular formula, CBD25:5 and CBD50 Plus formula. All are uniquely formulated. high potency oils for the medical use.

More SKUs are also flowing under our white label agreements. Our job now is to use our multi jurisdictional platform and differentiated capabilities to continue our transformation from a domestic to global pharma company. With the substantial gains we've made in operations and governance, diversification of our customer and product portfolios, and renewed strengthen in our balance sheet; we are prepared to see the many opportunities in front of us. We are confident in our ability to deliver a very bright future for our employees, partners and shareholders of MediPharm Labs.

Now, we like to answer your questions. Operator, could you please open the lines to our callers?

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of David Kideckel. Your mind is open.

David Kideckel

Hi. Thank you. Congrats, everybody on the quarter of yours. I have a couple of questions for you. The first is, given the 25% increase in revenue that you've reported in this quarter and given that most of that is being sold to the provincial distributors. I'm just wondering, maybe Pat or whoever if you can comment, what do you think the likelihood is good because we've seen this in the past where the potential distributors take possession and ultimately pay for products only to be sent back to the company. Not MediPharm but in general in the sector, and companies having to rate that product. So I'm wondering, if you could maybe just give some color there, given especially that we're about halfway through the quarter? Thank you.

Pat McCutcheon

No problem. David, thank you so much. Excited to have you on the call. Just to add a little bit color to start that one Keith’s going to stand up front. So we'll pass over to him first.

Keith Strachan

Hey, David. Good morning. Yeah. I think, for sure, we've seen in the past, provincial retailers with large returns on products, probably more particularly in the cannabis kind of -- in the early days of legalization, I think the inventory became a problem when we saw a lot of returns on oil and gel caps especially around the THC side.

What's encouraging for us is the provincial buyers are becoming a lot more sophisticated. So a lot of their ordering is more just in time in nature. So, we're sending out baskets or cases that match up appeals with retail stores. So, I don't think that we're going to see that problem across the industry just within sophistication of their systems in their warehouses.

And then just on the product demand side, we've done a really good job here is kind of filling the gap where we saw gaps in the marketplace where we saw those returns, heavier returns on TC gel capsules, for example, those are a product that we've distributed to provinces today and even THC oil itself just like THC and MCT oil also isn't -- would be very, very minor piece of what we ship out, things like CBD dominant oil or CBD 50 is something that keeps becoming reordered over and over again on a weekly basis. So that gives us the confidence to see those returns.

David Kideckel

Okay. That's helpful. Thanks, Keith. Moving along here as well, I think you guys did a really good job here bringing SG&A and cash burn down to this quarter respectfully from the last quarter of a half for SG&A, and the cash burn, by our calculations, about 9 million this quarter versus 19 million. And I want to move that back with some of your prepared comments packed with SAP in particular, and some of these efficiencies that creates, and how that will ultimately, you see gross margin leveling out next quarter. I know Bobby, you as well mentioned that excluding those non-recurring event or the non-recurring event last quarter, it was flat at 16%. So I'm just wondering, if you see SAP and any other technologies that you've been able to house to really help drive gross margin higher or what balance sheet, we should expect that number to be flat? Thanks.

Keith Strachan

No, thanks so much for that question, David. Yeah, it's been a priority of the quarter. And as we move down and move into the second half of the year, we've really taken a deep dive and a specific look at being more efficient in our spend, with now launching, it's a robust SAP system. I'm just going to -- I'm going to start there just an introduction, and I am going to pass over to Bobby for some granularity in terms of cost savings and actually how we reduce those numbers.

Bobby Kwon

Great. Thanks for that, David. Just, in relation to SAP, again, fantastic start, tremendous effort by the team, but we're in early days, but nevertheless, like all ERPs, and certainly from my own probably experiences of the larger institutions, all the time, and we’re already seeing some of the early benefits of this is that, certainly, we'll see greater visibility to the entire value chain through our production process. And as a result that did, obviously, better tightening, planning and coordination and control capabilities, all of which, again, will come into, in broadly speaking hopefully over time, greater production efficiency.

Now, on your question with respect to the broader one on gross margin, as we spoken before, David, I mean, there are some drivers that we are pulling on all them at all times. And in no particular order, certainly we need to burn through as I stated in my commentary, some of the prior historically acquired higher cost base of inventory in prior year. But in addition to burning for those, we're obviously benefiting from the SAP platform and our procurement efforts to ensure that we're buying more effectively. We’re partnering more strategically with some select suppliers to benefit from additional efficiencies.

And certainly when you look at it from a go-to-market perspective, we'll also be looking to optimize the product mix. And importantly, as we expand our portfolio breadth to a new product, we'll be looking at segments as well as introductions but will hopefully be margin accretive. So, when you combine all of that, I think in the coming quarters, we'll see -- we'll begin to see the benefits of that.

And then lastly, in terms of the sort of the geographic channel mix with the international side ramping up, we're inherently at the moment because it's medically focused, the prices are a lot more favorable, the elasticity is less at the moment. So with pulling on all those channels, I think we'll see again in the coming quarters not sort of immediately, but in the coming quarters, we should see some progress in our gross margin.

David Kideckel

Okay. Thanks, Bobby. And if I can just squeeze one more quick one in here. I think Pat you mentioned in press release that I guess a month or so go with your relationship or your partnership with Avicanna, giving it being -- given it they're a clinical trial focused company. I guess my question is given Avicanna also heavily focused on Latin America and Colombia among other regions. Should we be thinking of optionality here for Medipharm Labs with any potential additional international markets, for example, Latin America? Thank you.

Pat McCutcheon

Yes. So thanks for that question, David. Maybe just two-part answer. And the one piece being our work with Avicanna now and especially with the support of a SKU we’re going into the sort of UHN and Shopper’s trial, and it's something that we're really excited about, and we feel they're bringing a lot of – a lot more data and real world evidence to the products that we're not only manufacturing ourselves, but also for Avicanna.

Avicanna have done a great job of positioning themselves as a very clinically trial focused company in Canada and have now really identifies and positions significant amount of data from the products they’re looking at, which we will be manufacturing and distributing in Canada, and then looking down the path ultimately explore – distributing them internationally because of our GMP status.

With regards to their position in Latin America, it's an interesting opportunity for their company and positioning where they can grow larger volumes of the smart cannabinoids like CBN and CBG, but having said that, at this time, we are exploring a number of relationships in Latin America, currently outside of our relationship with Avicanna.

Those number of areas in Latin America that we're excited to move into because of our PIC/S nation or mutual recognition approvals through our GMP with the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia, which gives us the ability actually to export directly into Latin America. So we're excited to continue to update the markets on our next round of relationships and look to see those in the coming month of the quarter.

David Kideckel

Great. Thank you for that. That's it for me.

Your next question comes from the line of Scott Fortune of ROTH Capital Partner. Your line is open.

Scott Fortune

Good morning and congrats again through the tough COVID environment here. Just to follow-up, can you provide a little color on the international markets, we've seen some competitor -- Canadian competitors doing better in on that side. And kind of the regulation or legalization kind of opening up those markets are just more specific markets and potential timing wise, additional supply, with your PIC/S nations opportunities and kind of the inflection point there, how should we look at it kind of second half and moving into 2021?

Pat McCutcheon

Yeah, thanks so much Scott. Great to have you in the call. I’m just going to pass over to Keith to start that response.

Keith Strachan

Thanks, Scott. We're really excited about international markets. I think that international market is a great place for us to grow. And Bobby mentioned like gross margin levers those are obviously ones that we're focused on the most that we're seeing, increase selling prices in those regions and the ability to move that products.

I think what's most encouraging is region-to-region, a big and more of a structured medical regime. So a lot of countries first would have like a special access program where one patient could get approved and then you could ship them one model, for example, the U.K. Since then U.K. have now updated their legislation, as such that bulk can be moved into the country, stored there, package there and then actually given to patients on -- as they're prescribed. So you're not doing like a one patient export. The import and export process and forms the bureaucracy is actually the same for one bottle or 20,000 bottles. So this is a great opportunity Medipharm.

I think places that we're looking towards is obviously, continue signing deals in Europe, as we saw, with our partnership with Germany and now Canada as we announce the big supplier base out of the U.K., I think new international markets that you'll see us really focused on. As Pat just alluded to as well, with the Latin America, I think, places like Brazil are really got a lot of work on establishing the program as well as even places like Peru.

So large population, great middle-class and looking forward to sending them in products that they have no production in those areas. So that will be the big opportunity for us. As far as what that looks like in the back half of 2020. We are a bit cautious to the actual process. And then once you look at some of the people who control that, for example in ANVISA which is the FDA in Brazil, they obviously have other priorities on their hand in the midst of the pandemic. So it's hard to get sometimes some cannabis stuff through with them as they kind of prioritize what they're dealing with COVID-19.

So we're optimistic on moving product in this year, but we are cautious to the fact that, they are protecting other things within the Health Authority. So we'll keep the market and everyone updated as we move through those processes. And it's something that we are -- again, really excited about.

Scott Fortune

Great. Appreciate the color on that. And then just kind of stepping us through kind of new products, you're seeing you mentioned the Corona to with the vapes. And you're mentioning kind of the provinces doing more just in time. That easier to kind of step up your inventory. What are you seeing, I guess strengthening this CBD 50, but other strength of products, whether they are such and the reorder from that side as -- are you seeing a pickup in the second half of the 2.0 products being offered?

Pat McCutcheon

Yeah, thanks for that question, Scott. Yeah, as you have seen the trend from the end of 2019 and then moving into Q1, Q2, we've seen a significant increase in the uptake of the volume of products and skews that we've actually pushed into the distribution, as well as medical.

One of the things that we're really excited for now alliances, as you mentioned, during the presentation that we have over 60 skews now as a fourfold increase, we've got a very robust pipeline. Next round of skews, we're able to now really play a dynamic role in positioning where our products are going to be priced and where we can take advantage of segments that are growing relative to the maturity of the industry.

We are looking at a number of new white label partners that are looking to play in the different segments. And one of the things that we are positioning and watching closely is the evolution of the value segment now, and what that would mean to work with a partner.

As I mentioned earlier in the presentation, we're very excited for some of the higher potency CBD-based products into our own brands that are currently actually not competitive with any of our white label partners, contract manufacturing partners, which is a strategic move that we made. And it's an important piece because we want to really position Medipharm Labs as the top quality producer in Canada.

And as we identified the gaps in the maturity of the industry, there really was a miss in terms of the actual quality of some of these products. And so that's exactly why we've launched Medipharm Labs brand, first in shoppers and the medical side, now through the print and distribution to position and fill that gap.

And frankly, this is what customers and clients have asked for. And now we're excited to take that added margin with our own products and still create a great relationship or -- say create stability and great relationships with our contract manufacturing white label partners.

Scott Fortune

Great. Appreciate it. And I'll jump back in the queue.

Pat McCutcheon

Thanks, Scott.

[Operator Instruction] There are no further questions at this time. I'll turn the call over to Mr. Patrick McCutcheon for closing remarks.

Pat McCutcheon

Thank you so much. I just want to mention again that with this Q2, we have seen a significant increase over Q1 of just 25% and really gives us the strength and the confidence in our ability to continue to deliver a very bright future to our employees, our partners, and the shareholders of Medipharm Labs.

Thank you, everyone for the questions and plugging into the presentation. I will close by saying we look forward to hosting our third quarter conference call in November and keeping you address of progress in between. Thank you so much for listening and have a great day everyone.

