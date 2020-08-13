Intel: The Sky Is Not Falling
About: Intel Corporation (INTC)
by: The FALCON Method
Summary
While successfully diversifying away from a mature computer-centric business, several operational missteps left their mark on Intel's recent past.
Despite the ongoing transformation of the enterprise, rewarding shareholders has remained a core element of the company's capital allocation philosophy.
A plummeting share price does not automatically translate to a great buying opportunity, we show whether this holds true for Intel after the recent drop.
Written by the FALCON Team
Introduction
Just recently, we published our monthly shortlist of companies passing our rigorous 3-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. After our deep-dive analysis on food and beverage