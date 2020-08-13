Librarian Capital Monthly Update - July 2020

We have reduced cash to 10.3% of our portfolio by the end of July, compared to 16.5% in June; 66% of our portfolio is in 10 stocks.

We significantly added to our positions in Charter, PayPal, Altria and JP Morgan, initiated a new position in Estée Lauder and exited Otis.

The top 5 contributors in July were Facebook, Zoetis, Comcast, Charter and Philip Morris; only 5 stocks lost money and losses were small.

Our total gain in GBP since the start of 2019 was 32.4% (including 0.6% year-to-date), significantly ahead of the MSCI World and other indices.

Our long-only portfolio gained 5.1% in USD in July, but the rise of GBP meant we reported a loss of 0.4%, vs. MSCI World’s loss of 1.4%.

Portfolio Performance

Our long-only “Librarian Capital” portfolio gained 5.1% in USD in July, but a 5.5% appreciation of GBP against USD meant our reported performance was a loss of 0.4%. This represented an outperformance over the MSCI World index, our chosen benchmark, which lost 1.4%; our year-to-date gain of 0.6% in GBP is similarly ahead of MSCI World’s loss of 0.3%, as we continue to outperform materially since inception, including in 3 of the last 4 years:

Our performance since we started managing our portfolio full-time in 2019, as compared with MSCI World, other key indices as well as leading funds with a similar “quality” style, is as follows:

Our portfolio has outperformed its chosen benchmark and key indices over the last 19 months, though we have seen our year-to-date outperformance over MSCI World narrowed from 320 bps at the end of March to 90 bps by the end of July. Compared to the two leading “quality” funds we track, our performance since 2019 is ahead of one but behind another.

Performance Attribution

The top contributors and detractors during July and year-to-date are shown below; only 5 of our stocks lost money during the month:

The top 5 contributors in July were mostly the result of position sizes, with Facebook (FB), Zoetis (ZTS) and Comcast (CMCSA) all being top-5 holdings at the start of the month; Philip Morris (PM) was already a top-10 holding in June and gained 8.9%. We added significantly to Charter (CHTR) during July and its share price gained 13.7%.

The detractors represented relatively insignificant losses, together producing a negative performance of smaller than 45 bps.

Portfolio Changes

We made significant changes to our portfolio during July, following our June performance review, primarily in deploying cash to add to our existing high-conviction positions. In descending order of cost, these include:

Charter – we increased the number of shares we hold by nearly 75%, following an initial entry in June

– we increased the number of shares we hold by nearly 75%, following an initial entry in June PayPal (PYPL) – we more than doubled the number of shares we hold, following an initial entry in May

(PYPL) – we more than doubled the number of shares we hold, following an initial entry in May Altria (MO) – we increased the number of shares we hold by nearly 50%, following an initial entry in February

(MO) – we increased the number of shares we hold by nearly 50%, following an initial entry in February JP Morgan (JPM) – we increased the number of shares we hold by more than 25%; this is a longstanding position dating back to 2009

With these purchases, Charter and Altria entered our list of top-10 holdings at the end of July, while JP Morgan was just outside at #11, and each of these three is now approx. 5% of our portfolio. PayPal ended the month as a roughly 3% position, at #14.

We initiated Estée Lauder (EL) as a new position during July, as part of our bullish thesis on the global beauty industry. We have been a holder of its close peer L’Oréal since February, and initiated our EL coverage on Seeking Alpha with a Buy rating in April (PRO subscription required). We believe both companies have a long period of strong growth ahead, driven by multiple structural drivers including rising consumer aspirations (stimulated by social media), growing affluence in Emerging Markets, and the expansion of distribution (with e-commerce) to hitherto underserved geographies and segments. Compared to L’Oréal, EL has higher long-term growth potential due to its focus on prestige beauty and skincare, but also greater short-term headwinds due to its concentration in Travel Retail (23% of 2019 sales) and U.S. department stores (13%). Nonetheless we believe EL’s brand and innovation, together with steps already being taken to evolve its retail footprint before COVID-19, should mean a resumption of its double-digit annual growth trajectory in due course.

We exited Otis (OTIS) during July. We believe both Otis and its Finnish competitor Kone to be fundamentally attractive businesses, and retain Buy ratings on both with expectations of low-teens annualised returns in each case. However, we view some of our other stocks as even more attractive and exited Otis to limit the number of stocks we hold.

Our Otis sales proceeds represented the last part of our historic United Technologies holding. Including all subsequent spin-offs, we made a small loss of 3% in USD over 3 years (and a gain in GBP), though the opportunity costs for the capital deployed there were far greater. We also sold our Carrier shares too early.

In addition, during July we added incrementally to our Visa (V) and Mastercard (MA) positions. We reduced our Comcast position by about 17%, partly to fund our new purchases in Charter.

Our top 10 holdings at the end of the month, compared to the end of last year, are shown below. These represented 66% of the portfolio's total value (including cash) (up from 63% in June):

Cash was at 10.3% of the portfolio at month end, compared to 16.5% the month before, largely due to stock purchases.

Research Review

During July we initiated new research coverage on the following:

Otis (OTIS) ( Buy-rated) – Otis is the #1 global elevator company by total sales, and became independent again this year following the three-way separation at United Technologies. Like its ( Buy-rated) peer Kone, Otis generates revenues from a mixture of new equipment, modernization and maintenances, with modernization and maintenance revenues being higher margin (outside China) and the main source of profits. The elevator industry has continued to benefit from secular trends such as urbanization, and enjoys other favourable characteristics such as a capital-light business model of component suppliers and service contractors. Compared to Kone, Otis’ revenue growth is structurally lower, due to its market exposure and competitiveness, but it explicitly targets a high-single-digit EPS growth by using more cost savings, higher leverage, a lower tax rate and buybacks.

Fleetcor (FLT) ( Buy-rated) – Fleetcor operates a number of payment networks in fuel, corporate payments, road tolls and lodging, primarily in the U.S., Brazil and the U.K. We like payment businesses because of their network effect and merchant discount revenue model, and Fleetcor solutions are particularly sticky because of their integration into their customers’ business processes. Fleetcor high EBITDA margin, a strong growth record and high Return on Invested Capital. Management has a stated goal of growing cash EPS by 15-20% per year, and has largely delivered on this historically. However, COVID-19 has had a major impact on Fleetcor customers, with revenues falling 20% year-on-year in April. We believe Free Cash Flow could suffer a decline of as much as 27.5% in 2020, but the business will return to growth eventually and, even on our more conservative assumptions, we believe EBITDA could grow at an approx. 7% CAGR and FCF Per Share could grow at an 11% CAGR (partly thanks to share buybacks) over the medium term.

During the month, we re-iterated our Buy ratings on JP Morgan, Bank of America (BAC), Philip Morris, Altria and Facebook. We also revisited American Express (AXP) and Croda (OTCPK:COIHY), and left our Neutral ratings there unchanged.

Our list of current research ratings on Seeking Alpha, and the stocks' performance up to the end of July, is as follows:

Notable price moves during July include :

U.S. Cable stocks showed strong gains in July, as Q2 results showed solid profit growth in their cable businesses during COVID-19. Buy-rated Charter and Comcast gained 13.7% and 9.6% respectively, while Neutral-rated (and higher-risk) Altice (ATUS) gained 19.7%.

stocks showed strong gains in July, as Q2 results showed solid profit growth in their cable businesses during COVID-19. Buy-rated Charter and Comcast gained 13.7% and 9.6% respectively, while Neutral-rated (and higher-risk) Altice (ATUS) gained 19.7%. Tobacco stocks showed a mixed performance, with U.K.-listed British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) losing 16.7% and 15.1% respectively (in GBP), while U.S.-listed Philip Morris and Altria gaining 8.9% and 4.6% (in USD). These 4 companies have businesses that substantially overlap, and all except Imperial Brands reported reassuring Q2 results in July. With the GBP/USD move at only 5.5%, the divergence in performance could not be explained by currency alone, and we believe the weakness in U.K. tobacco stock is due to factors specific to U.K. fund managers, especially among U.K. income funds

stocks showed a mixed performance, with U.K.-listed British American Tobacco (BTI) and Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) losing 16.7% and 15.1% respectively (in GBP), while U.S.-listed Philip Morris and Altria gaining 8.9% and 4.6% (in USD). These 4 companies have businesses that substantially overlap, and all except Imperial Brands reported reassuring Q2 results in July. With the GBP/USD move at only 5.5%, the divergence in performance could not be explained by currency alone, and we believe the weakness in U.K. tobacco stock is due to factors specific to U.K. fund managers, especially among U.K. income funds Lloyds (LYG) shares lost another 15.1% during July, cementing its status as our second worst recommendation on Seeking Alpha (with a 58% loss to date, behind ABN Amro’s (OTCPK:ABNRY) 62%). Falling U.K. interest rates, the fear of higher credit losses (including in government-backed COVID-19 loan schemes) and a further deterioration in investor sentiment towards European banks all contributed to this decline. While we exited our Lloyds holding in February, we left our Buy rating unchanged as we still thought the shares would deliver a positive return and outperform the FTSE All-Share – we clearly underestimated the downside.

(LYG) shares lost another 15.1% during July, cementing its status as our second worst recommendation on Seeking Alpha (with a 58% loss to date, behind ABN Amro’s (OTCPK:ABNRY) 62%). Falling U.K. interest rates, the fear of higher credit losses (including in government-backed COVID-19 loan schemes) and a further deterioration in investor sentiment towards European banks all contributed to this decline. While we exited our Lloyds holding in February, we left our Buy rating unchanged as we still thought the shares would deliver a positive return and outperform the FTSE All-Share – we clearly underestimated the downside. Carrier (CARR) shares rose another 22.5%, taking its gains since our Neutral rating to 63.5%

The list of our previous stock ratings is unchanged from last month:

