Direct sales during April were up 84% over last year, total sales in May came out almost flat over the same time last year, and new buyer editions in May were up 76% over May 2019.

The company was able to grow revenue at 19% CAGR, when other apparel brands were growing at barely low-single-digit rates.

The success of its new omni-channel strategy was evident from the revenue decline of less than 4% during a quarter than saw all its stores closed.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH), casual lifestyle workwear and accessories retailer has just completed a multi-year transition from a catalog retailer to omni-channel retailer with significant revenue from online sales. The success of its new omni-channel strategy was evident from the revenue decline of less than 4% during a quarter than saw all its stores closed.

The company coming out unscathed from a quarter that saw established retailers falling by the wayside was not a fluke, but a work of years of investments. Now that the economy is starting to open up, the retailer should benefit from a supportive macro environment as well as investments, in infrastructure and franchise, bearing fruits.

Over the last few weeks, we have been positive about the retail sector, especially consumer discretionary, in our weekly list. Yes, we own shares of Duluth Holdings. Within the space, retailers that have successful online sales strategy, own brand, and have limited mall-based retail footprint are better positioned. On top of that, if there are any standalone catalysts for the business, even better.

Duluth checks on all of them, but the stock has yet to reflect the same, which may change as benefits of a multi-year investment cycle start to deliver over the coming quarters.

Multi-year investments

Quick background

Five years ago, the company was a small catalog-based retailer with an online presence and less than 10 brick and mortar stores and embarked on to set up omni-channel presence with scale, which it did.

Duluth Holdings CAGR 2015-19 Revenue 19% Number of stores 65% Total store gross sq. footage 71%

A big part of the equation was setting up physical stores. As the chart above shows, the retail footprint of the company grew fast, probably one of the fastest among the peers.

Duluth Holdings Revenue Mix 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Q1 2020 Direct 88% 82% 70% 62% 57% 79% Retail 12% 18% 30% 38% 43% 21%

Eventually, the split between retail and direct was almost equal. Last quarter numbers were skewed due to retail store closures.

Where it hurts

Duluth Holdings 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Gross Margin 57% 57% 55% 55% 53%

Investments in setting up technology, distribution, and digital marketing for a fully functional omni-channel retailer made a dent on the company's profitability. Gross margins went down by a few percentage points.

Duluth Holdings CAGR 2015-19 Revenue 19% Gross profit 17% Selling, general and admin 20% Adj. EBITDA 11%

Operating expenses also increased faster than the revenue growth, resulting in slower growth in cash flows, relative to the revenue growth.

Why physical stores matter

Scale, as the charts above show, the company was able to grow revenue at 19% CAGR, when other apparel brands were growing at barely low single-digit rates. Small retail brands are most exciting when they grow from a regional brand to a national brand, which is what the opportunity for Duluth is.

Purnha's Source: Duluth Q1 results presentation

As the chart above shows, physical stores lead to more direct sales over the next 1-2 years and a significant increase in market size for the company. Retail customers are also more open to buying across different channels.

Purnha's source: Duluth Presentation Q1

Besides the revenue growth, having an omni-channel presence does reduce the risk, as was evident during the lockdown, and there is a pricing premium that a national brand commands over time, which will help the margins.

Investments starting to bear fruits

Among retailers with significant brick and mortar presence, Duluth's performance, of sales down 3.8% during the first quarter, clearly stand out, but the results were no fluke, it was the result of the omni-channel strategy.

Direct sales during April were up 84% over last year, total sales in May came out almost flat over the same time last year, and new buyer editions in May were up 76% over May 2019. Indeed April direct channel demand was equivalent to the peak season holiday demand, stressing the company's distribution infrastructure, and 20% of the direct orders were shipped from inventory out of stores, highlighting the effectiveness of creating a connected omni-channel infrastructure.

Well-positioned as the economy opens up

Duluth Holdings CAGR 2015-19 Revenue 19% Men's 15% Women 28% Hard goods, others. 15%

The company, over the last few years, has done well among women consumers. Indeed, women's direct business grew by 57% last quarter, 10 times the growth rate experienced in the first quarter 2019, benefits of rebranding the women's business with a new campaign, TV advertising, and new products.

Another growth catalyst can be the direct new buyer to the brand. Last quarter, direct new buyers grew by 113% to more than 500,000 new customers. These half a million new buyers combined with website visits growing by 43% and mobile traffic growth of 67% suggest direct revenue growth may continue to deliver for a while.

The company has reduced the number of new store openings for the current fiscal, from 10 to 4, but opening new physical stores continue to be a big part of the growth strategy going forward and rightfully so given the positive contribution of a physical store to direct sales seen in the recent times.

Finances and margins

As mentioned earlier, elevated investment levels over the last few years have hampered the margin improvement, but now that investments are leveling off, margins should start to reflect benefits associated with the direct sales model.

Gross margins Last FY Duluth Holdings 53% American Eagle 37% Abercrombie and Fitch 60% Gap 37% Lands End 43%

Near-term inventories may restrict margin expansion, but since more than 50% of the company's inventory consists of year-round categories, impact on margins that are already among the best in the space may be limited.

Disclosure: We are long the shares of Duluth Holdings Inc. Before writing a note, we usually ask (via Twitter and Stocktwits) for things readers would like us to cover in the note, please do share your views for our next note. This is purely an academic exercise for our internal use and we are NOT recommending buying or selling based on these projections.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.