Early in July when we recommended Altria Group (NYSE:MO) and added it to our Portfolio, we explained our positive outlook on its total return prospects. This was built on a historically high dividend yield, a very low valuation of enterprise value / EBITDA (EV to EBITDA multiple), and the longer term potential for "I quit original smoking”(or IQOS) to stabilize revenues for the company. Those positives were tempered by lower visibility through the pandemic and also IQOS launch delays which appeared to make it more of a 2021 story. With Q2-2020 financial results out, we examine in this report how our thesis shaped up and if MO is still a solid buy.

Q2-2020 Results

Altria re-instituted guidance for the year after having withdrawn it in Q1-2020. Earlier, it had limited visibility on supply disruption as well as the extent to which hoarding was distorting the final numbers. The last few months though have shed light on trends and Altria felt comfortable providing guidance. It now expects adjusted EPS to come in between $4.21 to $4.38 for this year. This would be a growth of 0% to 4% over 2019 adjusted EPS numbers, which is impressive given the current recession, and in light of the fact that world GDP is due for a remarkable drop, in the range of 4%-6%. Most companies have had a hard time keeping EPS numbers positive, so Altria is showing its recession mettle when it is most needed. But how did Altria achieve this?

It was able to do this on the back of two trends. Firstly, Altria had expanding margins for the first half of the year which it expects to continue.

These were some of the strongest margins in recent times and Altria's cost control and price hikes are delivering better results for its shareholders. The other important driver was that sales did not decline as much as it had expected. Altria was expecting a 4%-6% volume decline this year and now estimates that the decline will be only half as much.

While the recession sample sizes are low, we do believe this is linked to higher generalized stress levels (higher uncertainty, higher unemployment) during the pandemic. Investors also should note that Altria had forecasted the declines after the Q4 2019 results and was looking at much higher gas prices at the time. Cigarette sales are very sensitive to gas prices and Altria has benefited here on two fronts. First, oil prices themselves are lower. Second, refining margins have been pummeled. Therefore, gas prices have fallen even faster than the decline in oil prices would suggest.

Dividend Hike!

Altria also hiked its dividend, giving investors more confidence in the company’s future.

It's definitely soothing for a company to have the financial power to hike dividends, especially in light of the chart below.

In general, this creates more goodwill with investors who are ready to pay a higher multiple for proven recession performers.

IQOS

IQOS appears to be the lynchpin of Altria's strategy to bring back strong growth numbers. With the FDA approval behind it, 2020 would have likely shown bulls the numbers they had long anticipated from this segment. However, the rollout has slowed significantly from the prior projections. Even so, initial results have still been quite positive and Altria is rolling the product out in a disciplined manner along with learning from each of its local launches.

Specifically FDA's recent authorization will permit PM USA to market IQOS and HeatSticks as modified risk tobacco products with a reduced exposure claim. PM USA launched IQOS in Charlotte, its third league market. Helix submitted PMTAs with the FDA for all 35 all in products which are now in scientific review. And Helix continues to expand manufacturing capacity and distribution for all. We're excited to reaccelerate our engagement with adult smokers looking for alternatives to their traditional cigarettes in pursuit of our vision to responsibly lead the transition of adult smokers to a non-combustible future. Source: Q2-2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Two Major Risks to Watch

While we are long Altria for its fat dividend, there's a reason why a good "entry point" is very important. In fact, this is why we provide members of our investment community with "buy under" prices. Our current buy under price is at $44 which is very close to the current market price. This is despite Q2-2020 results that frankly came in above our expectations. Two things continue to temper our bullishness.

Risk #1: JUUL (JUUL) Was An Epic Mistake

We are not just saying this with the gift of 20-20 hindsight. In fact, we called it right when it happened and identified JUUL as an absolutely colossal blunder.

Our point over here is that JUUL's extraordinary growth might have already peaked and Government taxes will slow things further. MO's purchase is perhaps representative of Time Warner buying AOL at the peak. While they paid only $12.8 billion the key number is they thought that JUUL was worth $36 billion. Source: I Pity The Fool Who Paid $36 Billion For JUUL

Altria has had multiple write downs on JUUL's value and JUUL is facing regulatory crackdown that will ultimately render it worth close to zero. Tax hikes on e-cigarettes are now a global phenomenon.

As of Jan.1, the provincial sales tax on vaping devices and substances jumped from 7% to 20%. The tax increase applies to e-cigarettes and vape pens, as well as the vapor pods and liquids that go in them and can contain nicotine or cannabis. The Ministry of Finance says British Columbia is the first province in Canada to introduce a specific tax rate related to vaping products. It is a move praised by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who said the tax is a welcome measure to help combat youth vaping. Source: CBC

JUUL long ignored the issue that its products were used by children and that mistake has allowed very few to rise to its defense. In case JUUL bulls think that the 20% tax is not enough, we see several more coming. They will continue to hit this product on the head until JUUL's growth stops in its tracks. JUUL has pulled back in key international markets, ceasing operations in South Korea and is considering an exit from at least five countries. Its product sales were halted in China. It has also ended its US advertising campaigns and is now focusing on the armada of lawsuits that threaten to bankrupt it. JUUL has also moved its headquarters to Washington, D.C., from San Francisco, a move designed to acknowledge that the regulators and not its customers, hold the key to its very survival. In summary, the billions spent on JUUL have unfortunately reduced maximum upside and Altria's large stake will keep the negative focus on it.

Risk #2 State Taxes: Prepare For Some Large Increases In 2021

Altria's latest 10-Q is a good start point to see the kind of tax hikes that have been levied on cigarettes.

Federal, state and local cigarette excise taxes have increased substantially over the past two decades, far outpacing the rate of inflation. Between the end of 1998 and July 24, 2020, the weighted-average state cigarette excise tax increased from $0.36 to $1.83 per pack. As of July 24, 2020, one state has increased cigarette excise taxes in 2020 and various increases are under consideration or have been proposed.

A majority of states currently tax MST using an ad valorem method, meaning that is calculated as a percentage of the price of the product, typically the wholesale price. This ad valorem method means that more tax will be paid on premium products than is paid on lower-priced products of equal weight. An increasing number of states and localities also are imposing excise taxes on e-vapor and oral nicotine pouches. As of July 24, 2020, 26 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and a number of cities and counties have enacted legislation to tax e-vapor products. These taxes are calculated in varying ways and may differ based on the e-vapor product form. Similarly, 10 states and the District of Columbia have enacted legislation to tax oral nicotine pouches. Tax increases could have an adverse impact on the sales of these products. Source: Altria Q2-2020 10-Q

To put the magnitude of those hikes in perspective, US CPI index went from 155 to around 258, a 66% increase.

State excise taxes went from $0.36 to $1.83, a 400% plus increase. That's an interesting statistic, but we are bringing it up as there are likely to be some rather big increases in 2021. We base it on this one chart.

Source: The Economist

We believe that states are being rather optimistic at this point and actual shortfalls could approach half a trillion just in 2021. While we expect the federal government to help offset some pressures, their favorite punching bag, cigarettes are in for some tall order of hits. This will make volume declines in 2021 significantly higher.

Altria relies on its own price hikes to offset declining sales and has hiked the price per pack by 19 cents already midway through 2020. This follows some big hikes in 2019.

Conclusion

Altria remains an attractive stock for income investors. The dividend hike alongside better than expected results gave bulls a lot to cheer about. IQOS rollout will gain steam in 2021 and it is likely to provide even more fodder for the bullish case. However, as disciplined investors, we recommend those who wish to buy Altria to do so at an attractive entry price. We are maintaining our "Buy Under" price at $44 per share because there could be some headwinds in 2021 as explained in the report above. We like Altria for the income, but would not add to our existing position beyond the price of $44. Any price below that would be an attractive one for "buy-and-hold" investors who are in for the high dividends.

