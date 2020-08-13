The initial drill results from Los Ricos North are very interesting and we should expect a lot of drilling during the rest of this year.

GoGold released a very good first resource estimate of Los Ricos South and a PEA should hopefully be completed by the end of this calendar year.

Investment Thesis

I started writing about GoGold (OTCQX:GLGDF) in the second half of 2018 and I have written 10 articles focused on the stock on Seeking Alpha. The stock has recently started to get a lot more traction on Twitter and other sources, even though there seems to have been relatively little interest from other contributors on Seeking Alpha.

It has been a great turnaround story from the lows in 2018, but I think there is much more upside remaining given what we already know today. There are also several catalysts which have the potential to continue to increase the value of the company.

In this article I will go over some drill results, look at the valuation, and discuss some catalysts in the near future.

Market Value

Using the most recent share count, including all warrants and options, we get a market cap of $320.1M. The enterprise value is slightly lower at $291.2M, if we consider the current cash position and the cash the warrants & options will bring in.

Figure 2 - Source: Q3-2020 Financial Report

Parral

Parral has now stabilized around 500-600K silver equivalent ounces per quarter. Operations in Q3-2020 was naturally impacted by the suspension of stacking for 2 months, but Parral still managed to produce a respectable number and costs were in line with what we have seen recently. We are still waiting to see the full impact on cost savings from the SART-plant.

Figure 3 - Source: Financial Reports

Good Initial Resource Estimate

GoGold released the numbers for the initial resource estimate at Los Ricos South on the 29th of July. The full report is expected in the next few weeks.

Figure 3 - Source: GoGold Press Release

We are looking at 955K gold equivalent ounces with a grade of 2.25 g/t or 83.6M silver equivalent ounces with a grade of 197 g/t. Most of the ounces are measured and indicated and suitable for an open pit. The asset is very attractive in my view due to a few reasons.

The high-grade core at a shallow depth should make the pay-back period relatively short.

We are looking at a relatively high-grade asset, with the majority of ounces in silver, which can be mined in an open pit.

The higher-grade holes at the edges of the asset also point towards the potential to grow the asset.

The below chart indicates the various areas of Los Ricos South, the average grade and length of the reported drill holes. We are presently looking at a total of 200 completed drill holes which encountered mineralization at Los Ricos South.

Figure 4 - Source: GoGold Drill Results

Rascadero is especially interesting with the highest average grade so far. GoGold recently started to drill there and if the results continue to look similar, it has the potential to expand the size of the asset without compromising on grade.

Figure 5 - Source: GoGold Drill Results

The PEA is presently planned for the end of 2020 and the company has also communicated that a renewed resource estimate might be released around that time as well. The renewed resource estimate for Los Ricos South would include any drill holes after the last cut-off date in beginning of July.

Los Ricos North

We have so far only seen 3 drill holes from La Trini at Los Ricos North, so I wouldn't draw any conclusions from that just yet. However, based on the communication and first drill holes, it has the potential to be another asset at a good depth and grade. So far, the numbers seem to indicate the width to be even more attractive than Los Ricos South.

Figure 6 & 7 - Source: GoGold on Twitter & GoGold Drill Results

GoGold is presently running 2 drill rigs at Los Ricos North, which is expected to increase to 6 over the next few months. During a recent town hall presentation, Brad Langille, President & CEO of GoGold communicated that an initial resource estimate for Los Ricos North could be available as early as the first calendar quarter of 2021. While it sounds very optimistic in my view, there is no shortage of capital to prove out Los Ricos as quickly as possible.

Valuation & Conclusion

GoGold already has $17.5M in cash at the end of Q3-2020, which will grow significantly during Q4-2020 from high metal prices and the cash the warrants will bring in. GoGold will consequently be extremely well capitalized.

If metal prices remain at this level, GoGold will almost struggle to decrease that cash position. This could be extremely beneficial when Los Ricos South draws closer to a build or sell decision, the larger the cash position at that time, the more leverage, or options GoGold will have.

I would highlight the uncertainty related to estimating a value for Los Ricos South, the PEA later this year will give us the first qualified NPV estimate, but the below chart looks at a few scenarios with different silver equivalent prices. Note that silver is above the high end of this price range today.

Figure 8 - Source: Own Estimates

The cash position includes all the cash from the warrants and options. I have not yet assigned any value to Los Ricos North. I am only including 75% of the NPV from Parral as I expect the cash generation over the next couple of years will go to prove out Los Ricos.

Another point worth highlighting is that it will likely take some time before the market realizes the full value of GoGold. On the other hand, there are several factors which have the potential to increase the value above what I used in the graph above.

If the drill results continue to be good at Los Ricos North, we might eventually be looking at more than one attractive development assets.

An expanded size of Los Ricos South, most likely from more drilling at Rascadero even though there are other potential areas as well.

High metal prices. I don't think we need to see higher metal prices, but simply see today's metal prices persist closer to a build process. It would make it possible to lock-in the price for part of the production to automatically lock-in a higher value.

I have been long GoGold for some time now and will continue to be so if the price is below my estimation of the value of the company.

