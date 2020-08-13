This correction should serve to wring out ebullient sentiment, resetting the stage for a further rally in commodity equities.

However, bullish sentiment became too frothy recently, and a sharp correction has ensued in both precious metals and precious metals equities.

Since then, Barrick shares have handidly outperformed the S&P 500 Index, rising by roughly 104% on a total return basis, while SPY is up 24% over this time frame.

I have been bullish on precious metals equities since late 2015 and early 2016, with a bullish public article on Barrick Gold in May of 2018.

Judy, you ever wonder how your mom and me got to be so darn happy? ... Well, we gave up on our dreams, and we settled." Stu Hopps from Zootopia

Introduction

I have been bullish on precious metals equities since late 2015 and early 2016. Since this time frame, precious metals equities have been on a roller coaster ride, with impressive gains in 2016, a sharp drawdown, and then a frustratingly long consolidation which all preceded the recent post-March 2020 explosion in precious metals and precious metals equity prices. The following 10-year chart of the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) illustrates the price action of precious metals equities described above over the past decade.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

This price action in precious metals equities was a microcosm for what the broader markets went through from 2016-2020, with the mini capital rotation we saw in 2016, which was followed by a return of market leadership in 2017-2020 to the 2011-2015 market leaders, specifically large-cap growth technology stocks, like the FAANG quintet of Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Netflix (NFLX), and Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), which are effectively the financial market's longest duration assets.

With the benefit of hindsight, the March 2020 sell-off in precious metals equities provided a tremendous entry point opportunity, almost as good at the bottom in March and April of 2020, as the entry opportunity was in 2018.

Building on that narrative, I had publicly recommended shares of Barrick Gold (GOLD), with a Seeking Alpha article published on May 17, 2018, with the title, "Is It Time For Precious Metals Equities? What About Barrick?", when Barrick Gold shares traded at roughly $13 per share. Since that time frame, Barrick shares are up approximately 104% on a total return basis, outpacing the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF's (SPY) total return of roughly 24%. The following screenshot from my precious article highlights these returns.

(Source: Author's May 17, 2018, Seeking Alpha article)

Barrick shares never got as cheap as they were in 2018 in the March and April 2020 correction, which was a positive divergence for the precious metals sector at the spring lows, as the largest precious metals equity was showing relative strength. Since that juncture, however, there has been rampant enthusiasm and speculation in precious metals and precious metals equities, with gold (GLD) prices racing to $2,000 per ounce, and silver (SLV) prices awakening from their long slumber, more than doubling from their March 2020 lows below $12 an ounce to almost $30 per ounce at their recent highs.

From my perspective, the strength in precious metals and precious metals equities since 2016, and more specifically, since the lows of March 2020, is preceding a historic capital rotation; however, precious metals shares, including Barrick shares, recently got too frothy, and a sharp correction has ensued, chasing out some of the late to the party bulls, as bull markets tend to do.

Barrick Long-Term Price Chart

Barrick Gold's shares, viewed from a long-term perspective, are a fascinating case study in bull and bear markets.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Rising five-fold from 1990 to 1994, with a price increase from $5.32 per share to $25.29 per share Barrick shares briefly exceeded this peak in early 1996, at a price per share of $26.42, before entering an almost symmetrical roughly 6-year bear market, with shares ultimately bottoming in 2001 at $10.43, then testing this bottom again in 2002.

The bottom in 2001 preceded a bull market that ran for roughly a decade, taking Barrick shares from the aforementioned $10.43 to above $49 per share in 2011. From there a brutal, roughly 5-year bear market, took Barrick shares all the way down to $5.68 in late 2015, which was basically all the way back to their 1990 lows, before the volatile bull market of the next 5 years, which takes us to today.

2011 Negative Divergence Versus Gold Prices

Believe it or not, it is 819 days since last wrote my bullish article on Barrick here at Seeking Alpha, so time flies by.

Building on this narrative, one of my big investing success stories was being bullish on precious metals shares from 2000-2011, a contrarian stance that was rewarded handsomely.

However, one of my crucial career mistakes is that I thought precious metals equities were very cheap in 2011 versus the price of gold, and they were, as the following ratio chart shows, looking at Barrick versus the price of gold through 2011.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Cheap became cheaper, however, and this ratio did not, ultimately, bottom until the late 2015 lows in precious metals and precious metals equities, as the ratio chart above, extended through today's time frame shows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The lesson here is that the market can take even seemingly cheap stocks to lows that you cannot imagine when sentiment is out-of-favor and value can become a value trap if you do not understand the capital cycle.

(Source: GMO)

Fortunately, for bullish investors today, precious metals equities are firmly in the virtuous feedback loop of the capital cycle, where higher commodity prices encourage elevated valuations.

Barrick Gold's Valuation Ratios

The corollary to the cheap can get cheaper example shown above is that when a sector or stock is in-favor, it can go much higher than an investor would imagine.

Specific to Barrick shares, there is room to run now, in my opinion, as the company's valuation ratios, according to the following table from Morningstar (MORN) show a mixed picture, with attractively positioned price-to-earnings and enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratios, contrasting with elevated price-to-sales and price-to-book ratios.

(Source: Morningstar)

Looking at the table above, Barrick shares are cheap on an earnings basis if you believe in rising gold prices, as the company is attractively priced today and has upside leverage to rising gold prices, as their costs are relatively inelastic compared to the revenue boost from rising precious metals prices.

Having said that, many sell-side and buy-side analysts are still behind the curve here, with Morningstar having a $16 fair value on Barrick shares, so there is room for both volatility and a reversal in analyst sentiment.

Frothy Sentiment

Specific to precious metals prices, they have soared, recently exceeding their 2011 highs, and exceeding $2,000 per ounce, both of which were psychological hurdles, which was followed by a natural pullback, as bullish sentiment had gotten too frothy.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Evidence of this frothiness can be found in the sheer number of bullish precious metals and precious metals equities articles published in the last several months, with a quick scan of the bullish Barrick Gold articles on Seeking Alpha providing evidence of this bullish sentiment, especially over the last several months.

More recently, however, the headlines of published articles have become much more cautious.

(Source: Seeking Alpha GOLD articles)

Overall, this adds up to a mixed sentiment picture, suggesting that perhaps the recent pullback in Barrick shares might already be over.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Personally, I tend to lean in that direction, though the price action of Barrick is going to be largely dictated by the price action of gold prices, and on this front, watching how gold prices respond to their 2011 highs is going to be telling.

Closing Thoughts - Barrick Shares Have More Room To Run After The Recent Pullback Is Complete

Precious metals and precious metals equities led the commodity equity rally in late 2015, and early 2016, which I partially captured with my May 2018 bullish public stance on Barrick shares, while privately going long early in 2016, and they did the same thing in late 2008, and early 2009. Thus, the strong price performance of Barrick Gold, the largest precious metals equity by market capitalization, at a market cap of $46.3 billion at the close of trading on Wednesday, August 13, 2020, is a positive leading indicator for commodity equities. Specific to Barrick shares, and precious metals prices, they both became overbought recently, as precious metals and precious metals equities have surged following the March 2020 lows, so a short-term correction has served to cap ebullient sentiment.

Exploring this narrative further, while I remain bullish on precious metals equities, from a longer-term perspective after the recent pullback is complete, I think the real opportunity in the commodity space is in the energy sector, as the gold to oil ratio chart below shows.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Since 1990, we are trading at the upper end of the range, suggesting that energy prices increase relative to precious metals prices. Personally, I am playing this through heavy exposure to out-of-favor corners of the energy market, like natural gas, and natural gas equities, which I believe are historically undervalued and offer a generational wealth making opportunity.

Ultimately, wherever an investor chooses to get commodity equity exposure, the key benefits are that commodity equities are trading at historically undervalued levels compared to the broader equity market, as measured by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF or the Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA).

(Source: Bloomberg)

In closing, going where the herd is not positioned, is incredibly important today, as traditional portfolios, such as the popular 60/40 portfolio, are destined to deliver returns that are below most investor expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD AND SHORT SPY IN A LONG/SHORT PORTFOLIO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Every investor's situation is different. Positions can change at any time without warning. Please do your own due diligence and consult with your financial advisor, if you have one, before making any investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment adviser capacity. The author's opinions expressed herein address only select aspects of potential investment in securities of the companies mentioned and cannot be a substitute for comprehensive investment analysis. The author recommends that potential and existing investors conduct thorough investment research of their own, including a detailed review of the companies' SEC filings. Any opinions or estimates constitute the author's best judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change without notice.