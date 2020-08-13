AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ACUIF) CEO Tal Hayek on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCQX:ACUIF) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Jonathan Pollack - Chief Financial Officer

Tal Hayek - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Suthan Sukumar - Eight Capital

Rob Goff - Echelon Wealth Partners

Daniel Rosenberg - Paradigm Capital

This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

Good morning, everyone. Before we begin, I would read our cautionary note regarding forward-looking information. Certain information to be discussed during this call contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable security laws, including among others, statements concerning the company's 2020 objectives, the company's strategy to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to management's beliefs, plans, estimates, and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking statements reflects management's current beliefs, and are based on information currently available to management and is subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I would now like to turn the conference call over to Tal Hayek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AcuityAds to update you on the operations of the business.

Tal Hayek

Thank you, Jonathan, and welcome everyone to our Q2 investor call. Wow, I'm so pumped about the future of Acuity. This has been the most rollercoaster quarter I have seen in my life and as you are going to see there very soon, from our results, you will see why I am so pumped about the future. I hope everyone is doing well as the world opens up, and we are starting the journey of returning to the life we used to live.

As I say that, I'm happy to report. So, we have started welcoming back Acuity from around the world into our physical offices. We’re permitted by local government. We have done that on a voluntary basis with lots of health measurement. I am super excited to see life coming back slowly to our offices. Acuity is a company that built with a family spirit, which is much harder to create while working from remote and yet this very spirit continue to shine while we work from home.

I would like to thank each and every one of the Acuity’s family for pushing hard and delivering such an amazing quarter under the most difficult condition we have ever seen in the company, industry, and human kind. In this quarter, we saw many uncertainties and lots of fears about our future over our health. In this quarter, we also had many difficult moments as we saw many of our great partners losing much of their businesses, and we experienced major revenue drops ourselves as well.

We had many moments of uncertainties. We did not know how far it's going to go and whether we'll be able to weather the storm without a major layoff. I would like to thank the management team that fought so very hard to prevent the major layoffs and took every alternative action to achieve this objective. I am speaking to you from my home in Toronto today, as I recently came back from travel and maintaining quarantine, but I'm counting the days and looking forward to being back in office very soon, back with my extended family of Acuity.

I know many Acuity employees are anxious and most of us are working from home. I would like to let you know that that's okay. You are doing an amazing job from home, and I want you to take your time and come back when you feel it’s safe for you to come back. Even under these very, very difficult conditions, we managed to deliver $19.6 million in revenue, which is amazingly only a 24% drop over Q2 of last year. And even more amazingly, we delivered $2.1 million in positive EBITDA, which is about 100% better than we did in Q2 of last year.

The other great news is that we're seeing the numbers bouncing back very quickly. In April, which was the worst month, we saw a 41% drop in revenue year-over-year. In May, we saw 21% drop, and in June just 9% drop. And I'm happy to report that we are seeing this trend increasing into Q3, where we're expecting higher revenue and EBITDA. We were able to deliver these kinds of excellent results, while continuing to heavily invest in our technology, and in preparation to our upcoming launch of our new game changing advertising automation platform.

According to e-marketers, after COVID driven drops this year, digital aspects will resume double-digit growth for the coming three years. Programmatic spending trends will remain strong and over 80% of digital display and video spending in the foreseeable futures. Advertisers are being way more selective about where they make their investments. They would like to see measurable results on return on ad spend, and when it comes to ROI, there is no better platform out there than Acuity.

Acuity’s platform, which was founded on an AI engine, and delivers highly measurable superior ROI all in real-time. In fact, in Q2, our AI continues to outperform as we realized major increase to advertisers ROI and a 4% improvement to our gross margin year-over-year and a 52% margin for the quarter. We are extremely pleased with the results of the new iteration of the AI that was released in Q3 of 2019, and believe the best is yet to come. Because of the ROI that we deliver, we often just need [indiscernible], and the rest happens naturally after they see the results.

I'd like to give you some examples. In 2018, the D-to-C brands spent $840,000 with us. In 2020, they already spent close to $10 million. And that's just the middle of the year. A non-profit organization has spent 93,000 in 2018 with us, already spent $3.6 million in 2020, a larger hotel chain, 122,000 in 2018, and over 746,000 already this year, and that’s a hotel chain that’s very, very affected by COVID.

The home appliance manufacturer that spent 64,000 with us back in 2018 already spent 337,000 with us this year. In 2019, we had a partner company that spent 344,000 with us, who spent this year $41.8 million. Another pharma company 346,000 last year, this year over $1.1 million, an international fast food chain spent 159 last year already spent 615 this year. The mattress company, they’ve spent $103,000 last year already spent close to 600,000 this year, and a top U.S. insurance company that spent 211,000 last year, already spend 431,000 this year.

All these companies are spending more year-over-year with us for one reason and one reason only. We are providing the best return on investment on their campaign and therefore that's why they're increasing their spend with us. There's also some new companies that started advertising with us this year. In 2020, there's a healthcare company that already spent $1.5 million with us. A national beverage company that already spent 640,000, [TPG] company close to 600,000, storage cabinet company 556,000, and large U.S. [brewery], 472,000, a cigar company 411,000, another pharma company that spent 320,000, and the list goes on and on and on. And again, all these companies are using us because we're delivering positive ROI for them.

Let's talk about Connected TV. Something that we're always been very excited about at Acuity. We predicted the CTV will be a huge driver for the future. And now, though we're seeing CTV is growing even faster than originally projected. Advertisers are now demanding to see measured results from their TV ads and therefore moving more and more of traditional TV buyers into CTV. These same advertisers, also, in this time do not like to commit major upfront, and the ability to buy ads on Connected TV eliminates the need for major upfront.

So, this puts Acuity in an amazing position for the future as we have access to the majority of households in North America. In fact, we have seen 400% revenue growth in Q2 versus Q1 of this year on CTV, and as important we are seeing more and more new and existing clients, [plus] CTV only campaigns with us, including some of the world's largest brands. We expect this to be a growing trend as advertisers continue to realize the strength and importance of CTV and measuring results.

I'm also very excited about our new partnership with OverActive Media. Esports is becoming very popular, and even faster accelerated by the shortage of live sports. One of the problems for Esports Company is that they have limited ways of reaching their fans. Acuity, an overactive partnered up to solve that problem, by using access, the access Acuity has to over 500 million consumers and the data that’s overactive [indiscernible], we have delivered a complete solution for any advertiser that would like to reach Esports fans. And that solution is using the Acuity AI and it uses our new advertising automation platform. It's just delivered a solution for the sport side that was never there before.

I would like to address the third party [cookie issue]. As an industry, we're working on a few different solutions to replace the third-party cookies. We are making great progress, and I'm confident that the new and even better solution will be developed. While Google Chrome has set a deadline of early 2022 to stop third-party support for cookies, Google also said, it won't go into effect until Google is ready with a solution that serve the interests of advertisers, publishers, and platform while also protecting the user privacy.

Perhaps this is a great indicator that this industry is going to continue to operate and being able to target people based on what they're interested in. We're seeing more and more M&A opportunities. The number of companies contacting us has increased and we believe that COVID has made many companies realize scale is critical, and they can continue giving the scale and for overhead. While there is nothing imminent at the moment, we believe that we may have unique opportunities in the future.

Now, to my personal favorite, a new advertising automation platform. Everyone knows me now how passionate I am about this new platform. Why? Because this product is going to change the way programmatic advertising gets executed, not just at Acuity, but industry-wide. This is a real game changer. This is a system that aligns the way that marketers think and plan to the way that programmatic gets executed, which is not the way it is today.

Today, marketers think and plan in one way, and then generally they deliver to the ad agency and the agency now executed in a programmatic kind of way, but very different than the way that it was planned. And our new system just closes that gap completely. Now, it also allows average users to be able to place campaigns within minutes. So, advertisers will not have to hire very expensive, highly trained talent, as they do today in order to run programmatic, which I think is a very important point because recent study by the [AID] states that over 65% of advertisers in the U.S., EU and LatAm are bringing programmatic in-house. This wonderfully aligns with the launch of our new advertising automation platform.

So, when we launched beta, we had about 30 different companies apply to participate in the program. We selected six, some of them are very, very large brands who want to be at the forefront of innovation. I am very excited to announce that we are going to be officially releasing the full product into market in October. Our marketing teams have been very busy over the past few months with planning the strategic message, naming the product giving the look and feel, creating a new website and full launch plan leading up to October.

Everyone in Acuity is pumped about this transformation. I am so excited about the future of Acuity. Advertisers are rewarding us for delivering superior ROI. Our AI system is getting better and better all the time. We have amazing people in our team, people that were able to deliver an excellent quarter on the most difficult situation. We are seeing the upward trends continue into Q3 and beyond, CTV is exploding, and most exciting is the transformation we're introducing to the market with advertising automation.

I would now like to pass the call to Jonathan Pollack our CFO to talk about our financial.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you. As Tal also mentioned, the entire Acuity team deserves a big shout out for their commitment to the company and our customers during what was a very unique quarter. The whole team around the world performed above expectations and we thank each and every one of you. Despite the sudden insignificant economic impact of the pandemic beginning in the middle of March, and continuing into April, clients spend subsequently saw a dramatic recovery.

In-line with trends experienced across the digital advertising industry, certain campaigns that were paused or reduced in April, have begun to be reinstated as companies and organizations have adjusted to what has become a new norm. This recovery commenced in earnest in May continued into June and gained strong momentum as we entered into the third quarter of 2020. We are cautiously optimistic that this broad based improvement in customer activity will continue for their foreseeable future.

Further, we remain committed to fortifying the business through our Q2 focus on gross margins, and strong operating expense controls. These ongoing initiatives have helped place the company in the strongest financial position in its history, allowing us to better navigate current market conditions, while continuing to invest in the businesses market leading technology.

Our second quarter financial results reflect the previously mentioned dramatic drop in demand experienced in March, which continued into April, partially offset by the recovery that became in the month of May. Our continued focus on improving gross margins and operating efficiencies led to a gross margin improvement of 400 basis points year-over-year, as well as a 100% increase in adjusted EBITDA. The company also posted its fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, with yet another quarter of positive adjusted net income.

Further, we recorded substantial increase in revenue from Connected TV, with second quarter revenues close to 400% sequentially. While we continue to expect to experience impact from COVID-19 on our financial performance, we are confident that with recovering demand from our customers, as well as actions taken in the first and second quarters of 2020, we will be well-positioned to weather the economic turbulence associated with that pandemic, and emerged even stronger than before.

As for the numbers, total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was 19.6 million, compared to Q2 2019 revenue of 25.8 million a decrease of 24%. Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was 43.8, compared to 53.7 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 19%. The decrease was a [indiscernible] to the previously mentioned reduction in clients spend, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by an increase in spend in May and June.

To better understand the monthly improvement in revenue throughout the quarter, we achieved 5.2 million in April over 6.7 million in May, representing close to 30% monthly improvement, and then in June, we achieved 7.6 million in revenue, which is close to a 50% improvement from April. In addition, we expect July revenues to be around the same in August to be even stronger.

Gross profit margin was 52% for Q2 2020, compared to 48% in Q2 2019. Gross margin for the first six months of 2020 was 51%, compared to 46% for the same six month period in 2019. We are seeing this strong gross margin continuing in the third quarter. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, reduced 28% to 10.6 million, compared to 14.7 million for the same period in 2019.

Operating expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2020, totaled 23.4 million, compared to 29 million for the same period in 2019, a decrease of 19%. As we have discussed over the past three quarters, management has been vigilant on costs, and making sure we are as efficient as possible. This has proven to be even more important during this pandemic and has been a key variable in the growth in our EBITDA sequentially, and year-over-year.

It is also important to note that we continue to see a reduction in our overall expenses, even with the continued investments we have made, and continue to make in our technology and the new self serve platform. It is also worth mentioning that the Canadian government wage subsidies provided support during the quarter, which allowed Acuity to forego mass layoffs during the depths of the pandemic, which would have significantly delayed the improvements in revenue we realized starting in May, and continuing through Q3 and the incredible service our team has provided to our customers.

AcuityAds reported non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million in Q2 2020 compared to an adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in the same quarter last year, an increase of approximately 100%. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 totaled $3.9 million compared to $2.1 million the prior year, an increase of 89%. It's also important to note that our LTM EBITDA is now $11.6 million versus $6.5 million at the same period last year.

As Tal mentioned in our press release this morning, we are optimistic that this number will continue to grow in the third quarter. Net loss for the quarter was $1.6 million as compared to a loss of $3.4 million in Q2 2019. Net loss for the first half was $1.3 million, compared to $6.1 million for the same period in 2019. More importantly, adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.4 million positive, compared to an adjusted net loss of $700,000 for the same period last year.

Adjusted net income for the six-month period ended June 30 was $2.4 million, compared to $1.2 million for the same period last year. Adjusted net income excludes non-cash charges including depreciation, amortization, foreign exchange, and stock-based compensation and is an important metric for management as it reflects our ability to generate cash from our operations.

We are very pleased that our operating cash flow generated for the three month period ended June 30, 2020 increased 233% to $5.3 million, compared to operating cash flow used of $4 million for the same period last year, a swing of over $9 million. Cash flow generated for the six month ended June 30, 2020 increased 241% to $9.3 million to cash flow used of $6.6 million for the same period last year. As previously mentioned, this is our fourth consecutive quarter of positive operating cash flow, a significant milestone for Acuity, especially in these unprecedented times.

Cash on hand as of June 30 totaled $9.1 million, compared to $7.4 million at December 31, 2019. In addition, since December 31, we have paid down close to $7 million of our [operating line]. And today, we have the strongest working capital balance and the strongest financial position in our company's history.

Before I turn the call over for questions, we want to reiterate our continued focus on margins, cost containment, EBITDA growth, operating cash flow and financial strength. This message has been constant over the past year and we are very pleased that our results continue to show that we are achieving what we said we were going to do and not wavering on this commitment.

And with that, I would now like to open the floor for questions.

Your first question comes from Suthan Sukumar from Eight Capital. Please go ahead.

Suthan Sukumar

Good morning, guys, and congrats on a very strong quarter.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you.

Suthan Sukumar

You know guys, the first question for me just on the strength that you guys are seeing. I'm curious to know what types of changes are you guys seeing with respect to clients and behavior both…

Any changes to the level of spend? And more broadly, are you seeing any changes in the profile of new clients that are coming to you guys now?

Tal Hayek

Yes. So, I think naturally – I shared it before that it brought it up to a few different groups, but when the crisis started, so back in March, we saw a significant drop from our travel customers and hospitality, which was – obviously had the most amount of the impact on it. Then, there was a general panic in the market of customers pausing, so that's what we saw originally. And then, we almost right away saw the general panic reverses and customers coming back and [indiscernible] their campaigns.

Then we actually started seeing some travel customers coming back, not to the same levels, but they realized that they still need to be in touch with their customers and come back, so they did come back. But I got to tell you, the sales team was very resilient. They went out; they looked for a lot of new business; B2C, which is a trend that started even before that is becoming more and more these days and we're getting more of that business in.

So generally speaking, that's how I would do that. And then, regarding your question of the size of campaigns and things like that, I think it's probably a little smaller, but we're seeing that it's starting to trend up again. So, we're starting to see the big RFPs and big IOs and all those are coming back into our system on a regular basis now, so the indication is that everything is going back to the way it’s used to and that’s with – and that’s even without travel being fully back. So, I can just imagine what happens when travel is fully back and we have all these replacements campaigns and customers that we didn't have before, I think that will create magic.

Suthan Sukumar

Great and that's encouraging. And – you know, and kind of looking at it historically, you know, the back half of the year, H2 tends to be more a seasonally stronger period. Do you guys expect those trends to continue this year despite everything that's happened?

Tal Hayek

So, we definitely expect Q3 to be better than Q2 and Q4 to be better than Q3. Absolutely, I mean, you know, we don't know to what levels it's going to come back at as Q4 is the seasonally strongest quarter.

Suthan Sukumar

Right.

Tal Hayek

It's too early to tell, but the indicators are showing – I'm really, really happy with what I'm seeing about the indicators for the rest of the year.

Jonathan Pollack

Even with the revenues, as Tal mentioned, as we talked about before, our margins continue to improve and be above last year and our cost structure is much more efficient. So, we can make more money on the same or even less revenue than we did last year.

Tal Hayek

Right.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay.

Tal Hayek

But I think even if you look at the studies that are being done out there, everything is pointing out that after this dip that we've seen this year, digital is going to go back and specifically programmatic to double digits growth, which makes a lot of sense because advertisers are now way more picky about where to make their investments and they're doing it's where they're seeing proven ROI. And Acuity is the best system out there for proven ROI. So therefore, I believe that we will see more and more, and after all this is over, I believe we'll be even in a better position than when we came into it

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, good. And on Connected TV, I mean, you guys touched on seeing, call it an acceleration in trends here, especially on back of the pandemic. Can you speak on how well you guys are positioned in Connected TV? You know, I mean, obviously given your Visible Measures asset and where do you see opportunities to enhance your position? Is it potentially investing in tech go-to-market?

Tal Hayek

So yes, so, I mean – to anybody who doesn't know about our purchase of Visible, so Visible Measures is a company we purchased at the end of 2016, which the specialty was 100% video advertising, which is essentially what TV advertising is today. That gave us a lot of expertise and a lot of tools for video advertising and positioned us very well to digital TV, as we now are today, and as it's going to be in the future. So, I think we're very, very strong position.

We already have access to most of the households in North America, and therefore, it's a matter of bringing in more and more of the demand into it and we already have the customers, they’re coming to us, the customers that have been using us and trusting us for many years. They're coming more and more, coming to us and asking us to fund their Connected TV campaigns for them. And as we're showing them success and ROI, they're spending more and more with us. So it's something that's naturally going to continue occurring over the next few quarters.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, good. And just on the new sell-through platform, can you speak to how you're measuring success and performance during these – the beta? And what types of specific feedback are you getting from your trial users today?

Tal Hayek

Okay. So, we're getting so much exciting, great feedback, and also some feedback about what we need to fix, but I’d tell you that it's not easy to excite salespeople about a new product and that – when they have already a product that they've been selling for years and they're doing it successfully. But it started very, very slowly when we started doing some demos to beta customers and the reaction that the salespeople saw from the customers, the reaction that I saw when I was on those meetings is people could not stay in their seats, okay.

The reaction is, Oh My God! I can actually see my campaign in front of me on the boards here. I can see exactly my creative. I see how it's going to be communicated to the customers. I can see the conditions. I can see exactly and I have full control over this. And the reaction is this is exactly how we plan as marketers and now you're giving us a tool that we can plan on and just click on go and it actually goes and executes. People were amazed.

So, I can tell you that the reaction that we're getting about the system is amazing and it's opening up a lot of doors for us that we couldn't open before. And from how do we measure the success of the beta, well, there's a number of things to it. First of all, the usability is one of the most important things. And so, this system was created so any mom-and-pop shop, any pizza store will be able to go ahead and set up their campaigns within minutes. They won't need the experts to do it. So that's why it's so important for us to see that the people without experience can set up those campaigns very quickly and intuitively and all that.

So that's one of the important part of the beta. The second part is the concept of the system is absolutely amazing and now does it deliver results? Does it deliver ROI? Does it measures throughout the different sections of the campaign? And does it deliver the right insights? So, so far the indicators are great and we're seeing great results from an ROI perspective, great results from the type of insights that the system delivers and we're discovering a lot of other big benefits to brands as we go along and we talk to them and we're fixing all the usability issues as we find them. So, we're very, very excited about launching it in just a few months and, you know, in the next few weeks, we're going to be starting a drip campaign so people will get excited and will give a little bit more exposure into the product itself as well.

Suthan Sukumar

And if I recall correctly, you guys mentioned October is the planned launch, right?

Tal Hayek

That's correct.

Suthan Sukumar

Perfect, perfect. I mean guys, and then maybe last question for me, you know with – you know with overall spend and demand backdrop improving here, where do you guys see potential for growth investments? You know, is it doubling down on your core markets? Is it that new markets? Or is M&A really a key part of that? You know just kind of curious how you guys are thinking about that going forward?

Tal Hayek

Okay, so, you know, my opinion is that we're doubling down on the new advertising automation platform and this is where we're going to see our growth, it’s not necessarily from the new geographical areas, but from existing geographical areas, but just getting more and more of the bigger brands on that system and getting more and more of their spend and that will increase our Self-Serve revenue tremendously. So that's where I think the growth is going to come from.

Now, talking about M&A, it's just a faster way of accelerating because, look, we already built the engine, the technical engine, if we buy another company that have a technical engine and most likely not as good as ours and we can eliminate theirs, put all the customers on ours, now you’ve created a highly leveraged model that will bring in more revenue into the system and removing about 60%, 70% of SG&A – of expenses – of SG&A expenses that are related to the technology of the target company. So that is – that could create magic, but we are extremely picky like we've gone through – in the last year and a half, we saw a lot of companies that we passed on because it needs to be something that makes sense for everyone.

Suthan Sukumar

Okay, great. That’s it for me, guys. I’ll pass the line. Thank you for taking my question.

Jonathan Pollack

Thanks.

Tal Hayek

Pleasure.

The next question comes from Rob Goff from Echelon Wealth Partners. Please go ahead.

Rob Goff

Thank you very much and good morning. And let me echo the congrats on the results and the work that went behind it. Thank you for giving the trend in revenues. Could you also perhaps talk to the regional trends in that, you know, the U.S. was particularly resilient just speaking more towards the Canadian and other revenues? How are you seeing them in the recovery?

Jonathan Pollack

I think that…

Tal Hayek

Yes, Jonathan, go ahead.

Jonathan Pollack

The U.S. has definitely shown a very strong comeback in revenues, that's where a lot of the growth that Tal had mentioned is coming from. We are though seeing Canada pick up nicely up recent, we could tell because we get, you know, the e-mails of all new contracts that come in and we can see that the Canadian team, both here in Toronto, in Quebec and at West is picking up and we're seeing some of our, you know, Spanish/Latin American business. August is typically quite slow for them just because of the holidays and how things work in Spain and Latin America, but July was stronger than we expected. August will likely be down, but that's as expected, and then, there is belief in momentum for September.

Rob Goff

Good. Thanks, Jonathan. And could you perhaps talk a bit more on the CTV? To what extent is that bringing you new clients? Are you selling it as part of the bundle?

Tal Hayek

So. these specific – I actually looked at the revenue in Q2 for CTV, its mostly existing clients that are spending on CTV with us and – but most of those were CTV-only type of campaign. So, it wasn't part of a mix and so, okay, $1 million and then some of it goes to CTV, no. These specific ones that we're seeing is more and more we're getting specific orders just for CTV.

Rob Goff

Thank you. And one more for me, as with respect to your new advertising platform, you've mentioned mom-and-pop, but could you talk to the target market as it would extend from mom-and-pop up to larger brands?

Tal Hayek

I said any mom-and-pops would be able to use it, but this is definitely not our target market to begin with. I do think that eventually that it would be a great target market, but this is not where we're starting. We're starting – the target market for this is Fortune 500 brands. So that is the – that is where we're starting. That's what we're gearing up for. We're setting up dedicated teams in our company to be able to service those, so that’s the target.

Rob Goff

Okay. Thank you, Tal. I will pass along.

The next question comes from Daniel Rosenberg of Paradigm Capital. Please go ahead.

Daniel Rosenberg

Hi, good morning. Congrats on a good quarter and nice to see strong indications of the new product launch having, you know potentially good traction to come. I was wondering what the go-to-market strategy is on that front and when do you think it will start having a meaningful impact? I get that you're, you know, taking small steps, holding the product in its early days, but is this a mid-next year kind of impact or a late next year kind of impact? Any color would be helpful.

Tal Hayek

So, I can't go too much into the launch plan because we’ve put a lot of efforts and invested a lot of money into it. But I can tell you, it's not going to be slow. I can tell you that in October when we're launching, it’s – we're putting a lot of advertising dollars into – marketing dollars into a PR and all that, so everything is coming to life around industry events that are happening that month. So, we will start sharing that very soon. I suspect that we will see immediate impact from the pipelines getting filled and I think that's also some of the – our beta customers are naturally going to become normal customers as well.

So, I believe that we're already going to see some impact in Q4, but also don't forget, our target markets, the Fortune 500 brands are – will take a longer sales cycle, so the major impact is going to happen next year, probably, I would say mid-next year where we're going to see good – like great numbers coming into it.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, okay, great to hear. And in terms of – you mentioned some of the government support programs that helped you out in the quarter and helped, you know, overall operations. I was wondering if you could quantify any impact it had, specifically in the quarter, should we expect any next quarter.

Jonathan Pollack

Hi, Daniel. So, as I said on the prepared notes, we – there was impact from the subsidies. There is a bunch of them. The U.S. subsidy did not hit the income statement just because it is a loan that gets waived and we will be applying for that by the end of Q3. The Canadian one, if you add them up was above $800,000. However, as I said, if you actually look at what it is net, meaning we didn't reduce any of the headcount, we didn't take, you know, mass layoffs, I think the effect may be a couple hundred thousand dollars net in the quarter.

For Q3, we’re definitely not expecting any or anything material, and as we said before, even without it, we are expecting sequential growth in EBITDA. So, our perspective was it just allowed us not to have to do mass layoffs and which is exactly what the program was meant to do.

Daniel Rosenberg

Great, okay. And turning to the margins of particular strength this quarter, was there any specific driver behind that? I've seen some, you know, currency support with – in other areas of the market sometimes that helps. Do you expect that to continue going forward? Or are you already seeing any changes in how you view the market profile going forward?

Tal Hayek

So, when you look at that, the first thing that we always want to do is deliver a positive ROI to our clients and once we do a great job on that, if we do exceptional job, we can allow ourselves to take a little bit more to Acuity. So that's essentially when you're seeing the margins are getting better, it means that the algorithm is getting better. So, as you recall in – we went wide with a new algorithm in late 2019, and then, every quarter, we saw an improvement. And I can tell you, the algorithm gets improved all the time. Dr. Nathan Mekuz and his team are doing a phenomenal job and that's what they live with. They live to make the algorithm better, and all the time there is new features and new things that are going to the algorithm to make it better and that's the direct results of why we're seeing better margins.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, great. And then, also with the news release around, you know, exploring gaming partnerships, I was just curious – I mean it's very interesting and I haven't really seen anything in the market quite like that, so I was wondering if you could just give a little bit more color on that partnership, where it's going, what you envision?

Tal Hayek

Yes, absolutely. So, look, I spoke to a number of Esports companies out there. Obviously, it's very exciting. The investors are very excited by it and giving in multiples, investing in it. But one of the problems that they have is it – they need to start showing revenue and material revenue and the problem is that it takes them a long time to start collecting all their fans and being able to reach those fans. Now, we already have all their fans, right. All we need to do is identify them.

So, we take our AI engine, we take the 500 million user profile that we have on people, we couple it with a partnership with an Esports company that has the data and we start extrapolating and finding the Esports fan, then now we can start reaching those fans and advertisers can come to us in order to reach those fans and those are very desirable type of demographics as well.

So, it's just in the beginning of its way. You know, we’re starting to get the salespeople to talk about it and to sell it. You know, I predict this is going to be very successful, and you know, for us, it's a pilot problem right now, but if it works very well for both sides that’s – it could be extended into something bigger and really across the world.

Daniel Rosenberg

Okay, great to hear. Excited to see the new product this fall and congrats again on a good quarter.

Tal Hayek

Thank you, Daniel.

Jonathan Pollack

Thank you.

There are no further questions. You may proceed.

Tal Hayek

Well, I'd like to thank everyone for joining us on the call today. As I already said, I'm very, very excited about the future of Acuity. This quarter was a roller coaster. We had a very, very tough time and the management team did an amazing job in preserving jobs and preserving, obviously, cash for the company and coming out in a profitable way. So, I'm very, very thankful for everybody in the management team for doing that.

I cannot say how excited I am about the new advertising automation platform that we’ll bring it to market. I really think it's going to be a big game changer and really looking forward to showing everyone as we're launching it into market. So all-in-all, I like to also thank all the support from the investment community and I like to thank you for joining us and looking forward to the next time. Thank you everyone.

