Unscathed Free Cash Flows despite earnings slowdown during H1 2020

Nutrien's (NTR) Free Cash Flows (NYSE:FCF) are resilient and robust despite a slowdown in earnings during the preceding two quarters. This is extremely relevant for NTR because FCF ultimately determines the dividend payout. H1 2020 net income is down 19% YoY. This resulted from flat revenue amidst lower gross margin emanating from lower fertilizer prices. Talking specifically about Q2 2020, earnings were down 11%. Revenue and gross margin were down 3% and 7% respectively. However, on some counts, the results were above estimates. Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beat by $0.10. Revenue of $8.42 billion beat estimate by $100 million. During H1 2020, NTR's average per ton realized prices of Potash, Nitrogen and Phosphate were lower by 30%, 14% and 15% respectively. On the other hand, the company benefited from higher volumes and surge in Retail segment EBITDA. The Retail segment witnessed organic growth and benefited from favorable weather conditions. As described in NTR's Q2 2020 Earnings Release:

"Crop protection products sales in the second quarter and first half of 2020 were higher due to continued market share growth, strong applications in North America and Australia supported by improved weather conditions and earlier planting in the US relative to 2019."

NTR declared $0.45/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. NTR's FCF for rolling four quarters in Q2 2020 stood at $1.82 billion and was down just 7% QoQ (Chart 1). We look at rolling four quarters for FCF to exclude the impact of seasonality and because dividend payouts are reviewed on an annual basis. Q2 2020 dividend payout ratio at 56% was higher than the previous quarters but well within NTR's management's stipulated target payout range of 40 to 60% of free cash flow. We thus consider NTR's cash flow position to be very comfortable.

Chart 1 - Free Cash Flow and Dividend Payout

Source: Author's analysis based on Nutrien's Earnings Releases

Nutrien's management's maintaining the lower range of guidance for 2020 is highly reassuring for forthcoming dividends

NTR updated their guidance for 2020 in the Q2 2020 earnings announcement (Chart 2). There was no reduction, rather a small increase for Phosphate, in the lower range. There was a downward adjustment in the higher range mainly due to Nitrogen. However, this does not concern us because what really matters is the lower range.

Chart 2: Nutrien's 2020 Guidance Ranges

Source: Extracts by the Author from NTR's Earnings Releases

We believe that the lower range of the guidance is already very conservative and can be considered to be a distraught level scenario. Using these numbers, we arrive at Cash from Operations at $2.7 billion. Maintenance capex is assumed at $900 million, which gives us Free Cash Flow at $1.8 billion. Dividend of $1.8 per share would result in annual dividend at $1.03 billion and give a dividend payout at 58%. This would be in line with target. This is highly reassuring for forthcoming dividends as 2020 actual would most likely be somewhere between the higher and lower range. Consequently, there is negligible risk that NTR's management would have to resort to dividend cuts.

Improvement in outlook for almost all of Nutrien's business segments

In H2 2020, we expect NTR to realize higher prices for Retail, Nitrogen and the Phosphate segments. The Potash segment is benefiting from uptick in global demand and higher operating rates. But the pricing environment is still neutral. Nitrogen i.e. mainly urea is seeing recovery on flat Chinese exports, tender buying from India and dry-up of supply from marginal producers at $200/ton price levels. The Nitrogen market will also benefit from slowdown in supply additions. Phosphate is gaining from a much tighter market. Lower supply from China and elsewhere as well as demand resurgence from India and Brazil are contributing factors. DAP/MAP may see a drawdown of inventories in 2020 as the market could end up in a deficit. Now let us talk about NTR's prized i.e. Retail segment. NTR's management has given the following guidance in Q2 2020:

"North American spring fertilizer application was robust and customer engagement in summer fill programs was strong as wholesale customers replenished inventories. The US corn and soybean crop is progressing well ahead of 2019 levels, which could be supportive of strong fall applications." "In Australia, moisture levels have improved particularly in eastern states which is expected to result in much higher planting year-over-year. In Western Canada, we expect that generally good crop conditions will support summer crop protection demand. Brazilian soybean and corn prices continue to be historically high. As a result, Brazilian growers are realizing record margins and have forward contracts to sell historically high proportions of their anticipated 2021 harvest. Brazilian soybean acreage is expected to increase approximately 5 percent in the upcoming planting season."

We believe that NTR will see stronger seed sales in the second half. In addition, both crop nutrient sales and margins will be higher. Further, for crop protection products, we expect single digit sales growth albeit with flat margins.

We believe that Nutrien's stock will continue to rally until the dividend yield settles down to around 3.6%

An important message here is that despite two challenging quarters for fertilizer from a pricing perspective. Not only NTR's cash flows were strong but also dividend payout remained comfortably within the target range. This shows that management has the cushion and cash flow flexibility. Besides, even in the lower range of management guidance that we term to be the most extreme scenario, NTR's payout will not get out of line. This means that in the medium-term, at the very least, $0.45 per share quarterly dividends will be maintained. On top of that, we have an improved fertilizer sector and Retail segment outlook. The downside risk to dividends is zero, if we can call it. NTR's stock has rallied post Q2 announcement. However, the stock still offers 4.7% dividend yield, which we believe is an anomaly. A comparison of yields here is pertinent because investing in fertilizer though defensive, yet cyclical makes sense when dividends are attractive. Peers such as CF and Yara are offering yields at approx. 3.4% each with MOS at 1.1%. From a historical perspective, excluding a spike, NTR's average dividend yield is at 3.6% (Chart 3). We think that NTR's stock will continue to rally to $50. This suggests an additional upside of almost 30% and will settle the dividend yield to be in line with historical averages and peers.

Chart 3 - NTR Dividend Yield% TTM Monthly

Source: Morningstar Direct, Author's analysis

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.