“The solution often turns out more beautiful than the puzzle.” Richard Dawkins

Watching with interest the “sucker punch” inflicted in very short order to the precious metals sector thanks to rising “real rates”, given their overbought stratospheric rise in recent weeks, in conjunction with inflation coming hotter than usual, somewhat validating our “stagflationary” prognosis and the executive orders taken to extend financial support in the US, when it came to selecting our title analogy, we reminded ourselves of the Einstellung effect. Einstellung is the development of a mechanized state of mind. Often called a problem solving set, Einstellung refers to a person's predisposition to solve a given problem in a specific manner even though better or more appropriate methods of solving the problem exist. The Einstellung effect is the negative effect of previous experience when solving new problems. The Einstellung effect has been tested experimentally in many different contexts. The Einstellung effect occurs when a person is presented with a problem or situation that is similar to problems they have worked through in the past. If the solution (or appropriate behavior) to the problem/situation has been the same in each past experience, the person will likely provide that same response (more QE), without giving the problem too much thought, even though a more appropriate response might be available. Essentially, the Einstellung effect is one of the human brain's ways of finding an appropriate solution/behavior as efficiently as possible. The detail is that though finding the solution is efficient (Fed coming to the rescue of financial markets on a grand scale), the solution itself is not or might not be.

In this week’s conversation, we would like to look at the fall of cross-asset correlations from a risk-on / risk-off perspective as well as financial conditions tightening for the weakest players in the real economy.

Macro and Credit – Rising cross-asset correlations have been a sign of growing instability in our book

We recently commented on our Twitter feed the following:

“This markets looks like playing a giant Jenga game on the back of a Jumanji game. Positive correlations are rising and therefore we see very wild standard deviations move like for "Silver" or for some stocks and bonds. This market looks more and more unstable by the day.” – source Macronomics, August 2020

The very large standard deviations move we have seen hitting the precious metals complex as well as significant moves in various other assets from bonds to stocks, clearly makes us feel that the continued bullish trend we have experienced since the lows of March are signs of brewing “instability”. While causation doesn’t necessarily means correlation, the significant Esintellung effect thanks to central banks meddling with asset prices in general and repressing volatility in particular has led to a growing disconnect between Wall Street and Main Street, with many economies in the world in recession or in limbo to say the least.

Furthermore, we see more pressure building going forward for the high beta part of credit markets aka US High Yield in the light of the most recent Fed quarterly Senior Loan Officier Opinion Survery (SLOOs).

The latest FED Quarterly Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey points towards a significant tightening in lending conditions.

This represent serious headwinds for US High Yield going forward. As we posited last week on SLOOs; while current spreads have virtually no correlation with actual future default losses. They are therefore driven by something else (risk aversion, greed/fear cycle). Corporate credit investors actually seem to care a lot about one thing: current (i.e. trailing 12-month) default rates. In general, the SLOOs does a much better job at estimating defaults when they are driven by a systemic factor. The most predictive variable for default rates remains “credit availability”. Sure some Emerging Market countries are under pressure, but as always, it’s the “usual suspects”. Continued US Dollar weakness is alleviating some pressure.

But returning to the subject of SLOOs and “credit availability”, this marks the turn in the credit cycle. Defaults rates have been obviously rising on the back of “solvency” issues which cannot be resolved by the “Einstellung effect” and liquidity injections. Going forward, monitoring Fed’s quarterly SLOOs will be paramount to assess the growing “instability” of the high beta space in credit markets regardless of the “active credit portfolio management” of our generous gamblers aka our dear central bankers.

As posited in a recent report by Deutsche Bank:

“The C&I Loan Standards reading within the Fed Senior Loan Officers Survey is a good predictor of high yield defaults one year in advance. It suggests a 12 month trailing US HY default rate that edges into double digits by mid 2021.” – source Deutsche Bank

And as a short reminder from above, Corporate “credit investors” care a lot about one thing: current (i.e. trailing 12-month) default rates. You have been warned well in advance we think. As reported by Bloomberg, some 70% of bank senior loan officers surveyed by the Fed said they have tightened lending standards on loans for small commercial and industrial firms in the third quarter. That’s the highest proportion since late 2008. While High Beta overall has enjoyed a significant rally since the lows of March, the CCC segment is struggling a bit and with credit conditions tightening, this could put additional strain on this rating bucket going forward.

Also, per Bloomberg’s article big companies are enjoying direct support from “low yields” and “easy access to financing” via the bond markets while small companies are struggling.

As a reminder:

Firms with less than 20 employees make up 90% of all companies in the US Small and medium-sized firms employ half of all workers in the US Small and medium-sized firms generate half of all revenue in corporate America Small firms create around 3mn jobs every year



Furthermore, as we posited in many of our musings, to trigger a vicious “bear market” you need an inflation scare. Rising inflation expectations on top of negative real yields have been driving gold prices much higher in the process. The latest CPI print in the US is something that needs to be firmly on your radar given Core CPI inflation jumped in July by most since 1991, up 0.6% (way above average) vs. 0.2% estimate:

A “stagflationary outcome” is a strong possibility given on top of rising CPI, there is also “inflation” in international shipments prices with capacity constrained and cost to move goods by ship has climbed 12% in 2020 to highest since February 2015 :

Companies with pricing power such as the ones dear to Warren Buffett’s heart, will no doubt pass on prices increases to the US consumer rest assured:

“The single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you've got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you've got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10 percent, then you've got a terrible business.” – Warren Buffett

There you go. This is also probably why the darlings of the Tech sector such as Amazon, Netflix and Apple have risen significantly over the course of this year relative to the S&P 500. Small businesses will suffer more from inflationary pressures on the back of already difficult trading conditions to say the least. Thus “rising inequality” and not the same access to “cheap” funding are not a good recipe for “strong” growth.

Another illustration we think from a “positive correlation” perspective thanks to the Einstellung effect came through our Twitter feed from “Not Jim Cramer” and displays the correlation between Apple and Gold:

Reminder - when excess liquidity is pumped through algorithmic markets, risk units become fungible. The only consideration becomes "ON" or "OFF"

Right now, it still “Risk-on” given as indicated by the Market Ear recently, cross-asset correlations have been falling:

“Cross-asset correlation coming down, despite central banks trying to make everything into ONE

Cross-asset correlations have dropped from record-high level to their long-term average, despite extraordinary central bank liquidity

Average 3M rolling correlation amongst 40 FICC & Equity markets vs annual growth in central bank balance sheets. Grey bars indicate recessions.”

Sure looking at “default rates” and “cross-asset correlations” is like looking at the rear view mirror and doesn’t tell you much where we are going. What we have seen so far in 2020 has been extremely large standard deviation moves particularly during the vicious month of March, yet more instability is brewing thanks to our sorcerer’s apprentices aka our central bankers. But with Commodity prices, as measured by Markit Materials Price Index (MPI), rising 4.4% last week in one of the largest gains in the 24-year history of their index we are wondering if indeed the “inflation” trigger will not materialize sooner than later. We keep watching this space very closely.

Moving on to our next point, it appears, that while economies around the world are on the mend, we do not expect a V recovery, in particular in Europe.

Economic recovery? No V shape on the horizon and particularly in Europe

From an “economic recovery” perspective, while we do not anticipate much a “V” recovery for “hysteresis” reasons when it comes to “unemployment”, we do think the US will fare better than Europe which will continue to struggle and in particular our homeland France in the process, with “unemployment” data spurred out by public statistics house INSEE becoming as of late a joke, displaying a fall of the unemployment rate while all countries in Europe are showing an increase akin to a Potemkin village performance by French statisticians:

- graph source Macrobond - Twitter

The true picture needs to be adjusted by this Bloomberg chart we think when it comes to “French” unemployment:

“The plunge in French unemployment to 7.1% -- the lowest rate since 1983 -- conceals the start of what is set to be a prolonged labor market crisis in the euro area’s second largest economy. A measure of people who wish to work but are not counted as unemployed because they were unable to look for a job in confinement -- the so-called halo around unemployment -- rose to a record of more than 2.5 million. Major French employers including Renault SA and Airbus SE have already announced plans to cut jobs and the country’s central bank forecasts unemployment to rise sharply through the next year and peak at a record high of 11.8%”

- graph source Bloomberg

“There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics” as popularized by Mark Twain, and now by the French government. We rest our case.

From a relative perspective, we anticipate a faster rebound of the US relative to Europe. While Asia overall is faring better post COVID-19 peak. The Einstellung Effect is a cognitive trap, a tendency to think in a way that leads inadvertently to less-than-optimal solutions or judgments. To reduce the Einstellung Effect when you’re solving problems: Remind yourself about the effect and consciously adopt beginner’s mind. “In the beginner’s mind there are many possibilities, in the expert’s there are few,” Suzuki Roshi said so beautifully but we ramble again…

“Half a truth is often a great lie.” - Benjamin Franklin

