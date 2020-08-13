As 85 million gallons of high quality alcohol get re-priced, this fall, 2021 Adjusted EBITDA should conservatively be north of $100 million.

Pacific Ethanol's management more or less explained that its 2nd half 2020 guidance is in the bag due to long-term contracts for incremental spot volumes for high quality alcohol.

I am now more bullish than yesterday morning after listening to PEIX's Q2 2020 conference call, which took place at 11 AM EST on August 12th.

I must confess, I have fallen in love with Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) after listening to its Q2 2020 earnings call. Let's just say my conviction level has increased twofold. Let me explain.

Thesis

When businesses make dramatic business turnarounds, almost overnight in this case, I would argue that many market participants tend to look in the rear view mirror, especially after such a dramatic stock price move. Moreover, many market participants simply conclude that the big recovery in PEIX share is based purely on hype or momentum. Unfortunately, for the bears, that isn't the case here. Yesterday, PEIX's management painted a 'Picasso', in paint by numbers fashion, for smart fundamental investors to connect the dots.

In a nutshell, after synthesizing the call, most of PEIX's big increase in Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA was driven by its 25 million gallons (annual capacity) of high quality alcohol. Prior to this incremental capacity add, its existing 85 million gallons (annualized) were sold in a series of one year contracts. Per management, these contracts get priced after the harvest and generally run for a one year term. Based on management's commentary, this fall 2020, after the harvest, those 85 million gallons of capacity will get priced (based on the current strong demand and pricing environment) for 2021 business. Moreover, management is adding an incremental 30 million gallons of incremental capacity that will be online by year end 2020. Therefore, PEIX will have FY 2021 annual capacity of roughly 140 million gallons.

What this means is that PEIX should easily have FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA power of $100 million. They already guided full year FY 2020 at $76 million (mid-point), and it was crystal clear that 2nd half 2020 guidance was in the bag (my emphasis), as these contracts are secured by one-year terms. Moreover, management said they would reduce debt by at least $70 million by year's end on its term loan.

From a barrier to entry standpoint, there are a lot certifications and lab testing/audits required to ensure safety and product quality (see this NY Post article on inferior quality hand sanitizers). Pacific Ethanol has been in this business for 100 years, and its end customers want the comfort of knowing this key input (high quality alcohol) for their finished consumer packaged good product is safe and high quality! Finally, Pacific Ethanol's infrastructure is already in place, so from a logistics standpoint, they can get product to end customers via truck, rail or barge. These are huge competitive advantages!

If you want the excruciating detail, please see below.

Let me quickly show readers the data from the actual Q2 2020 Conference Call text:

(Please note that items in bold and italics are my commentary)

(Added 25 million gallons of annual capacity in Q2 2020 and will bring an additional 30 million gallons of annual capacity online by the end of 2020.)

In the second quarter, demand for our products used in sanitizers increased significantly due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. To meet this demand, we focused on debottlenecking production and other process improvements to generate additional production capacity of 25 million gallons per year of high-quality alcohol at our Pekin campus. Furthermore, as recently announced, we are modifying and refurbishing existing equipment to increase production capacity of USP-grade alcohol by an additional 30 million gallons by the end of 2020. Entering 2021, our Pekin campus will have the capacity to produce a total of 140 million gallons of high-quality alcohol per year, the majority of which meets or exceeds USP specifications.

(This segment has fixed prices and is sold via longer term commitments (one year). This protects margins. Most of 2020 production is contracted (hence the confidence on $60 million of 2nd half 2020 Adjusted EBITDA guidance.)

Further, high-quality alcohol is traditionally sold at fixed prices and volumes with longer commitments than ethanol. This allows us to lock in our input costs over the contract term and better secure margins and favorable spreads. Most of our high-quality alcohol production is contracted through 2020, and we are building a strong sales book for 2021 as we add new contracts and renewed contracts signed last fall.

(Strict quality controls and product specs are barriers to entry. Long-standing relationship and existing infrastructure enable PEIX to get product to customers (via truck, rail or barge).)

It is important to note that the high-quality alcohol market requires manufacturers to not only have specialized equipment systems, but also have strong quality controls experience and the operational capabilities to create products that meet customers' precise and unique specifications. Because of the pandemic, demand for hand sanitizer outstripped available supply. In response, the federal government temporarily loosened quality control requirements. This had the unintended side effect of allowing questionable products to enter the marketplace. We expect this will eventually lead to the retightening of quality control regulations. Given our capabilities and quality control, we will continue to meet or exceed customer and regulatory standards. We have been at this for a long time. Indeed, our Pekin campus has been producing industrial, chemical and beverage grade alcohol for over 100 years. We have new, as well as many longstanding relationships with key domestic and international customers who benefit from our quality product, service and logistic advantages, which includes our ability to ship products via truck, rail or barge.

(Fuel grade ethanol is a lousy business with no long-term contract to protect margins, so PEIX's management idled plants. All options for monetizing the value of these idled plants are on the table.)

Finally, let me provide some color on our fuel-grade ethanol operations. Industry-wide ethanol production had declined by more than 50% at the beginning of the second quarter. Although, we have seen some resurgence in both demand and production, the current market continues to be volatile and uncertain with overall demand up by over 10% from a year-ago. Further, ethanol production crush margins remain variable without long-term forward predictability. Given these conditions, we do not expect to reopen our idled fuel ethanol plants until we can better secure positive forward operating margins for the facilities. Reopening would be achieved through either repurposing or restarting with high-value complementary or differentiated products. Further, we continue to consider all options for maximizing or monetizing the value of these plants. And we are in discussions with various parties in this regard.

(Per PEIX's CFO, Bryon McGregor, 2nd Half 2020 Guidance is in the bag (my emphasis), and we expect favorable 2021 Adjusted EBITDA as the 85 million annual gallon of capacity gets priced after the harvest (the fall of 2020) for 2021.)

(Here is the Math: 140 million of guided annual capacity at the end of 2020. They added 25 million gallons (annual capacity) in Q2 and plan to bring on an incremental 30 million gallons by the end of the year. So, 140 million - 25 million - 30 million gallons equal 85 million gallons of capacity at the end of Q1 2020.)

As the majority of our high-quality alcohol has been contracted through year-end, we are expecting to generate solid results for the second half of 2020 with adjusted EBITDA expected to range between $50 million to $70 million or between $66 million and $86 million for the full-year. Moreover, as we complete contract for next year's alcohol production over the coming months, we expect to continue to produce positive adjusted EBITDA into 2021 as well.

This was more or less confirmed on the analyst Q&A. See below:

(In Eric's follow-up, Bryon mentions the 2021 pricing is based after the Harvest (fall of 2020), and pricing will be favorable to 2020 on the 85 million of annual capacity.)

CEO, Michael Kandris, explains the barriers to entry

Conclusion

Based on this morning's nasty price action, perhaps, the algos or momentum day traders trying to scalp trade this stock for $0.10 per share awoke to a nasty negative surprise. This initial negative setup up led to momentum selling. However, it appears that other smart money and fundamental longs work out the Picasso (paint numbers) as me and were happy to lift the shares from selling day traders.

If I am synthesizing this correctly, at least the fundamentals, I fully expect another big leg up. If my pro forma 2021 Adjusted EBITDA figure of $100 million proves accurate, and we apply a low multiple of 6X, assuming $100 million of net debt at year-end 2020, then this equates to $9 per share (there are 55 million shares outstanding).

