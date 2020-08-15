Retirement: High-Yield Investing In 2020

We present our unique strategy that focuses on three nichy asset classes to generate safe and generous income in retirement.

Traditional stocks and bonds pay close to nothing, and popular high-yield sectors have collapsed and cut dividends.

Earning retirement income in 2020 is a very big challenge.

Regular stocks pay close to nothing.

Treasuries are not any better.

Corporate bonds barely cover for inflation and taxes.

And the popular high yielding sectors have suffered significant losses and dividend cuts in the recent months:

Utilities (XLU) are down 14%.

mREITs (REM) are down 44%.

eREITs (VNQ) are down 18%.

MLPs (AMLP) are down 36%.

BDCs (BIZD) are down 27%.

Data by YCharts

Where should you invest in this environment to generate retirement income?

On one hand, traditional retirement vehicles do not pay sufficient income. And on the other, we all know that chasing high yields in risky sectors is a recipe for disaster.

What worked over the past decade does not work anymore in 2020. Investors must quickly adapt their retirement strategy to maximize “safe” income and preserve portfolio value.

It's with this goal in mind that we recently launched the Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord. It invests in three nichy asset classes in an effort to maximize safe income:

Blue-Chip REITs

Real Asset Preferred Shares

Property-Backed Loans

The blue-chip REITs generate safe income and protect us against long-term inflation. The preferred shares increase the income resilience and mitigate the volatility of the portfolio. Finally, the property loans boost the average yield of the portfolio. Combined together, we aim to achieve an optimal mixture of yield, growth and safety.

Below we discuss all three components in greater detail and highlight a few investment ideas. We then conclude the article with a discussion of how much “safe” income we are able to generate in 2020.

Component No. 1: Blue-Chip REITs

REITs are tax-advantaged vehicles that specialize in real estate investing. They generate steady rental income, which they then pay off in dividends to shareholders.

REITs have historically outperformed almost every other asset class, generating 15% average annual returns over the past 20 years. Even more impressive is that they achieved this with lower risk and higher income than regular stocks:

Not surprisingly, REITs are very popular investment vehicles among retirees. But before you go ahead and load up on REITs, you should know that not all REITs are created equal.

Many are exposed to troubled property sectors such as malls, hotels and office buildings, and may also suffer from overleverage and poor management. Such risky REITs may provide strong returns in a turnaround, but they are not suitable for retirees who attempt to maximize safe income.

Retirees should favor what we call Blue-Chip REITs. How do we define those?

Investment grade rated balance sheet. Generally BBB or higher.

Recession-resistant properties with long leases.

Track record of uninterrupted dividend payments.

Consistent and predictable growth prospects.

Cycle tested management team.

The term “blue chip” was actually borrowed from poker, because the blue poker chip has the highest value. In the REIT field, the blue chips are the highest quality firms:

source

But the catch here is that blue chips generally trade at very expensive valuations and low dividend yields.

Finding a blue-chip REIT is not very difficult. What's difficult is to find high quality at a deep discount to fair value. This is what we attempt to do at High Yield Landlord, and with the recent spike in volatility, we have been served some exceptional opportunities.

Our Retirement Portfolio currently holds nine blue-chip REITs, each undervalued by 20% to 50% and offer a blended ~5% dividend yield.

What would be a good example?

National Retail Properties (NNN) is a net lease REIT with a >30-year track record of uninterrupted dividend payments. Just recently, it again hiked its dividend even as we go through a severe crisis.

Nothing seems to stop NNN’s dividend track record. Not the 2000, 2008, or even the 2019 crisis. It's so resilient because it owns a diverse portfolio of net lease properties which enjoy >10-year long leases and it's backed by a strong BBB+ rated balance sheet.

Yet, this resilience is today greatly underestimated because the word “retail” is feared by the market. But all retail is not the same. We are not talking about malls here, but service-oriented properties with very long leases and profitable tenants. Examples include quick service restaurants, convenience stores, CVS pharmacies (CVS), Dollar General grocery stores (DG), etc…

source

NNN is not immune to the crisis, but as life returns to normal, it's set to earn highly consistent and predictable cash flow for years to come. In the meantime, its near-A rated balance sheet provides great resilience.

Priced at a near 6% dividend yield, this is one of the highest safe dividends you will find in 2020. NNN is growing the dividend, not cutting it.

This is exactly the type of undervalued blue chip opportunities that we target for our Retirement Portfolio.

Component #2: Real Asset Preferred Shares

Preferred shares differ from common shares in that they have a fixed dividend rate, which must be paid ahead of any common dividend. Moreover, the preferred dividend is cumulative in most cases, which means that even missed payments must be paid at a later date.

Finally, preferred shares have a par value, generally $25 per share, and even in the case of a liquidation, preferred equity holders must be made whole before the common shareholders receive anything.

Therefore, preferred shares are much safer investments. They are higher on the capital stack and they enjoy priority for dividends. We invest in them as part of our Retirement Portfolio to solidify our average yield even further:

source

But not all preferred shares are created equal. In fact, some are very risky and aren't suitable for retirees.

At High Yield Landlord, we believe that real asset-backed preferred shares of REITs are especially attractive for retirees because the risk of a dividend cut or a permanent loss is even lower:

REITs generate steady contractual income.

REITs own valuable real assets that can be sold.

REITs must pay 90% of taxable income in dividends.

REIT preferred share dividend suspensions are very rare.

REIT bankruptcies are extremely rare too.

We target undervalued preferred shares that trade at a discount to par and offer a >6% dividend yield that is sustainable even in a severe recession.

Our Retirement Portfolio currently holds eight preferred investments, each undervalued by 5% to 20% and offer a blended ~6.5% dividend yield.

What would be a good example?

Farmland Partners Series B Preferred Shares (FPI.PB) are backed by a large portfolio of farmland, a recession-proof asset class. The management of FPI owns a large stake in the common equity, which would need to go to zero before preferred shareholders lose a penny.

We have little doubt that the preferred shareholders will get paid even in today’s crisis. And for a safe income investments, the 6.3% dividend yield is particularly attractive. FPI.PB also has an additional ~5-10% of upside potential as it returns to fair value.

Finally, if the shares have not been called back before October 2024, the coupon yield will jump to 10%. Therefore, a redemption at par value is very likely within four years and FPI.PB preferred shares are similar to bonds with an ~8% yield to maturity.

source

Component #3: Property-Backed Loans

Finally, the last component of our Retirement Portfolio is property-backed loans. We are able to earn 8%-12% interest rates on these investments and we use them to boost the average yield of our Portfolio.

This high yield may seem risky at first, but the reality is that we are yet to suffer any losses. This is because these loans enjoy the following characteristics:

~65% Loan-to-Value. This means that the borrower is putting 35% of his own equity on the line and would lose it all if he/she does not repay the loan.

This means that the borrower is putting 35% of his own equity on the line and would lose it all if he/she does not repay the loan. 6-12 Months Term. We quickly get our money back and there's always an exit strategy to each loan. Most often, it's a refinancing with a bank loan or a property disposition.

We quickly get our money back and there's always an exit strategy to each loan. Most often, it's a refinancing with a bank loan or a property disposition. Personal Liability. Most often, the borrower is required to give additional guaranties, including personal liability, in case the proceeds of a foreclosure are insufficient to cover the entire loan.

The collateral is generally a residential property that needs some fixing. A real estate entrepreneur may purchase the property to fix it and flip it at a profit. They use these loans because banks are too slow to close and too restrictive on certain requirements.

Earning a 10% yield is never risk-free, but even accounting for a ~1%-2% loss each year, your yield would be very attractive. We access these loans through two crowdfunding platforms that we present at High Yield Landlord.

Bottom Line

By combining Blue-Chip REITs, Real Asset Preferred Shares, and Property Backed Loans, we are able to earn a generous ~6% average yield with our Retirement Portfolio.

While we can never fully protect ourselves from a loss or a dividend cut, we believe that as a whole, this portfolio is well optimized to achieve its goal: Maximum safe income. So far, it has not suffered a single divined cut.

Beyond the dividends, the retirement holdings are trading at an estimated 15% discount to NAV – providing both margin of safety and capital appreciation potential.

All in all, we expect this lower-risk strategy to generate 8-12% annual total returns in the long run. We believe that this approach to retirement investing is much more attractive than chasing high yields in risky sectors. Remember that earning a high yield is useless if it also comes with capital destruction.

Our Retirement Portfolio achieves higher income with lower risk. Too many retirees only look at the yield and forget about the risks. Don’t make that mistake.

What Are We Buying?

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN; FPI.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.