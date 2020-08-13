Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:WLMS) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 13, 2020 10:00 AM ET

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host Mr. Chris Witty, Investor Relations for Williams Industrial Services Group.

Welcome to the Williams second quarter conference call. With me on the call today are Tracy Pagliara, President and CEO; and Randy Lay, Senior VP and CFO. After Tracy and Randy provide their prepared remarks, we'll open the call for questions. Our second quarter results were issued yesterday evening and a slide presentation is available on the Company's website at www.wisgrp.com.

If you turn to Slide 2 in the deck, I will review the Safe Harbor statement. During this call, we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion, as well as during the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties and other factors are provided in the earnings release and slides, as well as with other documents filed with the SEC. You can find all these documents on our website or at www.sec.gov.

During today's call, we will also discuss some non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these are useful in evaluating our performance. However, you should not consider the presentation of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When applicable, we have provided a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures with comparable GAAP results and the tables that accompany today's release and the slides. Please note that our conversation today will be about continuing operations unless noted otherwise.

Thanks, Chris, and good morning everyone. I'm happy to report that in the middle of an ongoing pandemic, Williams achieved solid second quarter results. We posted revenue of $72.5 million in line with last year, sales rose across the number of customers more than offsetting the impact from a planned utility outage with a long-term maintenance and modification contracts. As we said last quarter, some delayed work in New York and Florida is likely to be recovered later in 2020. And that is consistent with activity levels we're now seeing in Q3.

We reported gross margins of 12.9% for the quarter also in line with 2019 and operating expenses fell 16% year-over-year to $5.6 million from $6.7 million. SG&A expenses declined 17% and our operating margin rose 170 basis points to 5.2% from 3.5% last year. This is clear confirmation that the steps we've taken to streamline the company and strengthen operating margins have taken hold by Williams.

Adjusted EBITDA also increased year-over-year to $5.5 million in Quarter 2 from $4 million in 2019 a 25% improvement. Our backlog rose to $539 million during the quarter, reflecting $111 million of new awards, most of which relates to fuel storage and decommissioning. Out of our total backlog, we expect approximately $200 million will be converted to revenue over the coming 12 months.

Notably, our backlog mix has changed quite a bit in just one quarter as U.S. Nuclear work fell to 43% of the total from 52%, while fuel storage and decommissioning rose to 38% from 24% in Q1. We're exactly where we wanted to be halfway through 2020, even with the challenges posed by current pandemic conditions regarding some delays with pending projects and new awards.

Now, let me add a brief update regarding COVID-19 and other issues as shown on Slide 4. There's actually not much more to say about COVID-19 versus what I indicated last quarter, although things have improved for the most part in the regions where we operate. The Company's performance continues to be only moderately impacted by the onset of the pandemic and we remain vigilant and taking precautions, when and where appropriate to protect our employees and customers while doing everything in our power to stay on track with project deadlines. Much of our corporate and regional office staff continues to work remotely and we have had not -- have not had many reported incidents of people falling ill.

Our Vogtle and 4 construction project work has also not been materially impacted by COVID-19, while other areas have actually improved greatly since Q1, a good example being the New York metropolitan area where as infection rates have fallen to some of the lowest levels in the country. Previously delayed and new project work is now beginning to pick up. In general business development with new customers has been slowed by the pandemic.

However, we are pursuing some promising opportunities with new customers and our existing customers continue to award us additional work. I want to comment to our staff for their professionalism and flexibility as well as their dedication to our customers during this unusual time. We'll obviously continued to be focused on cost containment and efficient use of resources as we get through this period, however, we remain optimistic for the rest of the year and are reaffirming our previously issued guidance. We're currently expecting to achieve adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of the projected range.

I'll make a few more comments at the end of the call. But, we'll now hand it over to Randy to discuss our financial results in greater detail. Randy.

Thank you, Tracy, and good morning, everyone. Turning to Slide 5, we posted revenue of $72.5 million for the quarter as Tracy mentioned. Sales rose slightly year-over-year reflecting continued work on the Vogtle sites as well as $7 billion of additional decommissioning work and $5 million of higher revenue from Canada. Those gains were largely offset by the timing of a scheduled outage with one of our utility customers. We continue to forecast that our Vogtle work will run at a rate of roughly $25 million to $30 million per quarter this year, although it’s nearly $32 million this period and about the same in Q1. As Tracy indicated, we are not seeing any material disruptions to these operations due to COVID-19. We are pleased with the continued diversification of our backlog and revenue, which we believe positions us well for future periods and solidifies our long-term growth profile.

Slide 6 shows gross margin and operating expense trends for the company. We posted gross profit of $9.4 million or 12.9% of revenue for the second quarter versus $9.2 million also 12.9% of revenue last year. The 2020 quarter benefited from improved product mix more than offsetting some delays and startup expenses on certain projects. We expect to continue recording solid margins in the coming quarters with our 2020 guidance unchanged at between 11% and 13%.

Operating expenses were $5.6 million for the second quarter versus $6.7 million last year, as SG&A fell from 17% -- fell 17% from 2019s comparable level. Operating margins rose 170 basis points to 5.2% from 3.5% last year. As a reminder, in April, we implemented $3.2 million of additional cost cuts of which $1.8 million related to SG&A, and we anticipate overhead costs to be similar as Q2 for the remainder of fiscal 2020.

Before turning the call back to Tracy, I wanted to mention that Williams is actively looking at opportunities to refinance our debt and substantially reduce our interest expenses going forward. We're not at a point yet to get particular information on the type of credit lines being considered or timing until completion. But this is a very important priority for us and when we feel needs to be consummated sooner rather than later. As our investors know more attractive financing will not only strengthen the balance sheet, but lower interest expense with drop saving straight to the bottom line. As a reminder, the company also has over $200 million in net operating loss carry-forwards to reduce cash tax payment obligations. We look forward to providing an update on this initiative in the near future.

I'll now turn the call back to Tracy for a review of our 2020 guidance and his closing remarks. Tracy.

Thanks, Randy. Turning to Slide 7 to reiterate, we are reaffirming our guidance for fiscal 2020, and we're more at peak now about the company's future when we were at the end of the first quarter. We expect revenue to be in the range of $270 million to $290 million. Gross margin of 11% to 13% of revenue, and SG&A to be between 8% to 8.5% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA forecast to be $13 million to $15 million, and we currently expect to achieve adjusted EBITDA at the higher end of this range. The company has already generated $6.6 million of adjusted EBITDA thus far in 2020, with our lightest quarter being completed in Q1.

We continue to actively pursue additional work, build our backlog and diversify the business while maintaining strict discipline over costs and working capital. The same time as Randy just mentioned, we're actively exploring that alternatives to provide more financial flexibility and reduce our interest expense burden going forward.

Refinancing our credit facilities can unlock substantial value for the company and our shareholders, allowing us to use cash flow to continue to grow our business and ultimately delever the balance sheet. We are confident that William’s remains well positioned to get through this pandemic and emerges as stronger company with a positive outlook on 2021. The steps we've already taken to diversify the business and streamline our operations are having a significant impact on our underlying financial performance, and we look forward to continued progress in the quarters to come.

With that, Rob, we can open the line for questions.

Out first question comes from Theodore O'Neill with Litchfield Hills Research.

Okay.

Hi, Theodore.

Hi, thanks. Congratulations on a good quarter.

Thank you.

Thank you.

So, my first question is about the Canadian Nuclear opportunity. The province of Alberta, last week announced that they're joining three other provinces in supporting the rollout of next generation small modular reactors. And I was wondering if you could give us some color on you how you approach that, do you have to approach each province separately in terms of trying to engage in nuclear work there? And do you see any opportunity for Williams with the -- this next generation of small modular reactors?

Tracy Pagliara

I'm going to let Kelly Powers, the President of our Power Division who also happens to be a nuclear engineer respond to that. Go ahead, Kelly.

Kelly Powers

Thank you, Tracy. Theodore very good question. To the first question yes, we approach work in Canada, each of the province -- we're at this time only in the Ontario province. And at this time, expect to focus on the Bruce Power and Ontario Power generation opportunities in that province before we would try to expand anywhere else in Canada. So I'll just say for the foreseeable future, we're focusing on the Ontario province. With respect to your question on small modular reactors, yes, we believe both in Canada as well as in the United States that Williams is positioned if small modular reactors get licensed and they’ll move forward with construction of small modular reactors, Williams is positioned in the industry to be involved in that process. We're one of the small number of companies that's been involved in the last two to three years construction projects and would anticipate continuing to be involved going forward, if small modular reactors comes to fruition.

Thank you. And quick question for Randy, are you seeing any activity on the M&A front?

Randy Lay

M&A activity generally is down as far as Williams is concerned. I think that's not something we're seeing on that, the immediate horizon.

Okay, thanks very much.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Dick Ryan with [indiscernible].

Hi, Dick.

Hey, good morning, guys. Congratulations on some good performance. Tracy, if I recall, you had a $60 million win for decommissioning right after Q1. Obviously, that would be in the $111 million for bookings. But, can you talk about the rest -- kind of give us some color of the rest of the wins during the quarter where they a couple specific projects or what was that profile like and how does the margins look in the new business that you're booking.

Tracy Pagliara

We continued them not only when work with Holtec, but the Holtec SNC partnership, which is known as CDI which actually does the more of the direct decommissioning work, we continue to get wins there. The margins are consistent with our nuclear business in decommissioning. So they're somewhere in the range of 5% to 10% depending on the project and as the work evolves. We also had some wins with other customers TBA but the substantial portion of it for this quarter anyway was with the decommissioning fuel storage business.

Okay. Okay. And the planned outage that occurred last year will that -- is that on tap to occur again?

Tracy Pagliara

Yes.

In the second quarter next year?

Tracy Pagliara

Yes. We're already working on the planning for it.

Order of magnitude, can you give us a sense what that might --

Tracy Pagliara

It’s typically, it's typically $20 million to $25 million in that range can be more or less, but that's a pretty good ballpark.

Okay. Okay. And you always have -- looks like puts and takes adjustments in the backlog $30 some million this quarter down year-over-year, but is there anything to read in that anything out of the norm?

Tracy Pagliara

No, I mean, typically our backlog goes forward. And that's one of the -- many low risk elements of our business platform is that our backlog is fairly certain. Some of it this year, I think we've seen a little bit more in terms of project delays just because of COVID-19. Although -- again, we feel like we're going to pick that work back up. Randy, do you have anything else to add there?

Randy Lay

No, I think I don't think it's anything out of the norm. But I think there is some COVID impact in terms of delayed awards in some cases, but that work is picking back up again.

Okay. And it sounds like your kind of industrial business in Florida is comeback?

Tracy Pagliara

Our industrial business in Florida is extremely strong right now Matt Petrizzo is our President of our Energy and Industrial business and responsible for that water business? Matt, do you have anything that you want to add on that?

Matt Petrizzo

No, I think you -- I think you said it correct. We're very, very happy with the work that's been done in Florida. We've added some new customers, we've right sized our cost structure, and we feel really good about the direction that we're headed in, in that in that area.

Tracy Pagliara

And the activity is definitely picked up in the second and third quarters. And our win rate is picking up. And Matt's done a very good job when Matt took that business over in early ‘19, we had one customer JEA and we were not the top contractor and so now for JEA we're probably the top contractor in terms of that work.

Great to hear. Thank you and congratulations.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Philip [indiscernible], a Private Investor.

Yes, hi guys. Congratulations on a good quarter.

Thank you.

On the debt situation which is sort of been heavy penalty for you over the years. What is the average interest rate you're paying right now on your collective debt?

Randy Lay

It's around 10% on average. We've got about $33 million out on the term-loan which is $12.5 million and we're $6 million plus on the ABL which fluctuates period-to-period.

Are you looking at more traditional lenders or --

Randy Lay

We are. Yes, we are. We are I think there's obviously the market is -- you got to judge the market and time things appropriately. But, yes, I think generally, we're moving from lenders who certainly stuck by the company during some very difficult times into a more traditional lending set. We may have to do that in a couple of steps, ultimately, but yes, I think generally, that's, that's where we're headed.

Well, you seem to be in that sort of shape and you shouldn't have actually lean on extraordinarily high interest rates?

Randy Lay

Correct. Correct. Yes, I mean, the company on the long run.

Yes, the company have come a long way and management's come a long way and maybe get a little bit independent of some of your shareholders who are also ending up being a credit to your lenders. I think you are doing so much -- since you're doing so much business in Canada, have you volunteer at any Canadian banks?

Randy Lay

At this point, we're funding Canada primarily on its own cash generation. We are -- we will look at that, as we grow the Canadian business. I think ultimately, it'll make sense to do something with a Canadian bank.

Canadian bank and finance your whole business, not just your Canadian business?

Randy Lay

Well, yes, yes. No question. No question. Yes.

Anyways, I just wanted to keep an -- on the interest rates have really been choking you and I can understand for a period, but I don't see by going forward, you should be penalized. Anyway, good luck and --

Tracy Pagliara

Well, we think this quarter will help that. So we're looking forward to getting out from underneath it.

Yes, so I could help that too. But good luck to you.

Tracy Pagliara

Thank you.

Thank you.

Our next question comes from [indiscernible].

Hi, Bill.

Hey, good morning. Hey, how you doing? All right, this was kind of maybe a little out left field, but I'm spending a lot of time in the whole now called the hydrogen economy. And there are literally billions -- hundreds of billions being spent to produce hydrogen and everyone is now and least in that industry is looking at solar, wind and nuclear to power electrolyzers to produce hydrogen. And I've seen some indication of that and the Department of Energy here, have you heard anything out there in the field among your customers about that or is this just something that's lay-off in the future that are being talked about by the hydrogen gas?

Tracy Pagliara

We've certainly heard about it read about it. Kelly, do you want to give you some perspective? I think probably closer to this and the rest of that.

Kelly Powers

Yes, I think at this time with our customers, it's -- that's in still in the conceptual phase for them, it's not on their radar in terms of anything in the -- not too distant future. Like Tracy said, we understand it. We're reading about it not unlike the question earlier on small modular reactors, where that's something that conceptually, if it comes to fruition, we're positioned with the customer -- with our customers to have a seat at the table and be able to participate, but at this point it's not on our immediate horizon.

One thing it does do for you is that it puts the nuclear industry in the sustainability part of EFG, the whole EFG investing boom it’s going on now. So people who were anti-nuclear before are now pro-nuclear, because it doesn't have a carbon footprint. And you now are carrying a bit that says you're a sustainable company. So anyway, I hope it works out for everybody.

Tracy Pagliara

All right. That's it.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Mr. Pagliara for closing remarks.

Thank you, everyone for participating today. We appreciate your time and interest in Williams and we look forward to talking again next quarter. Take care and be well, thank you.

Thank you.

This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time.