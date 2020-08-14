The One Secret To Becoming A Millionaire

Does it seem like an obvious answer?

What if I gave you a choice? Working for $1,000 a day for a period of 35 days, vs. working for one cent and doubling that pay for 35 days.

It’s been a while since Mark O. Haroldsen wrote his book, Financial Genius. Thirty-six years, to be precise.

Personally, I wouldn’t recommend you buy it, at least not on Amazon. Though that isn’t because it’s not worth the read. Even two decades into the next century, it still has excellent information.

The only reason I’m telling you to stay away is because it’s priced at $847. Which seems a bit pricey.

For the record, that cost is for the paperback copy. The hardcover version, for some reason, can be obtained for $57.99.

But either way, I’ll save you the cash by quoting with this very interesting segment:

“If I gave you a choice of working for me for $1,000 a day for a period of 35 days, vs. working for yourself for one cent and doubling the amount each day for 35 days, which job would you take?”

Does it seem like an obvious answer? Or a trick one?

Are you ready to leap or are you automatically suspicious of where this is going?

Regardless, read on. The answer will probably surprise you one way or the other.

Forget Surprising. This Is Shocking!

Here’s how Haroldsen continues:

“Obviously, if you were to take the first choice, at the end of 35 days, you would have $35,000. A wage of $35,000 in 35 days is phenomenal.”

At least it was in 1984. Today, thanks to inflation and other economic factors, it’s “only” really good. If you kept working that rate five days a week, 52 weeks a year, you would “only” make $260,000.

This puts you solidly in the upper middle-class category, which is enough to make a reasonable family of four or even five happy and secure. Just not enough to be “phenomenal.”

I digress though…

“Had you chosen the alternative of working for one cent the first day, you would be compounding your money at 100% per day. “When I use this example in lectures, usually about half the people prefer the first job offer and half the second. Without the aid of a pencil or calculator, decide which you would take.”

“Have you made a decision yet? Would you take the sure $1,000 per day or 100% compounded from a beginning penny?”

“How about now? Which choice do you favor?”

“Not much of a problem to decide now. And you have 11 days to let your money grow.”

“Most people find it almost impossible to believe that one penny compounded at 100% per day is worth over a third of a billion dollars on the 35th day.”

Yet there it is nonetheless.

Toldya you’d be surprised.

A Yacht Alternative

Sadly, I can’t think of a single investment with that enormous ability. If I could, I probably wouldn’t be writing to you right now.

I’d be laying out on my immense luxury yacht, taking in the rays.

Clearly, that hasn’t happened though. Nor will it, I’m assuming. Which is OK. I would probably get sick of sunning all day after a while anyway.

With that in mind, I have the next best thing: The kind of compounding you can get with REITs.

I’ve written about this before, of course. Time and time again, to be honest. So those of you who have stuck with me through the years can skip on to the next segment. For everyone else though, I want to make sure I’m not leaving them out of the safely profitable loop here.

Let’s say you buy 500 units of stock XYZ at $50 per share, each of which comes with a dividend of $1.50. That’s $750 you get back per year then, which you can then reinvest into the stock.

To keep it simple, we’ll say the price doesn’t change at all over that year (though it should). In which case, you could buy up another 15 shares, bringing your total count to 515.

That would give you $772.50 in dividends which, if reinvested, would buy up another 15 shares. Which would then give you $795 in payouts.

That might seem like slow going, especially compared to our 35-day model before. (Which I did warn you about beforehand.) Even so, trust me when I say it adds up over time.

Pretty intensely, in fact, especially when you have dividend-growth stocks: Stocks that keep raising their dividends every year.

That’s why the following REITs look particularly good all around.

3 REITs for My Million-Dollar REIT Portfolio

Today I want to provide you with some of the primary pillars to my proposed $1 million REIT portfolio. I began the Durable Income Portfolio back in 2013 and, since that time, it’s racked up impressive returns – of around 17.5% per year.

To be clear, there have been good and bad years. But even through this pandemic, the portfolio has demonstrated resilient results thanks to the selectivity of the underlying picks.

To generate steady performance, our strategy has been rooted in the power of compounding. We seek to own the highest-quality REITs with the most likely dividend growth purchased at quantifiable margins of safety.

Collectively, our three featured REITs below comprise 16% of the overall Durable Income Portfolio. And they’ve generated an average 18% annual returns since buying them.

For instance, we first purchased shares in CyrusOne (CONE) in January 2016. And since that time, the dividend payments have increased by an average of 7.4% per year.

By purchasing shares below intrinsic value, we’ve seen our investment grow by an annualized 22%. While the dividend yield itself was typically below most REIT peers – and still is today – we recognized that the power of compounding would supersize our returns.

And so they have. As viewed below, our position has returned an average 21.7% since the company’s IPO in January 2013.

We currently have a Hold rating on shares due to its valuation. Its price to funds from operations (p/FFO) is 21.7x vs. a norm of 17.3x, and the current dividend yield is 2.5%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Another Lucky ’13 Pick

In October 2013, we purchased shares in Digital Realty (DLR). Since that time, the dividend payments have increased by an average of 5.3% per year.

Source

By purchasing shares at a wide discount, we’ve seen our investment grow by an annualized 21.7%. Similar to CONE, DLR’s dividend yield was (and is) lower than its peers. However, shares have returned almost double the REIT average.

As viewed below, DLR has delivered an average 19.5% since its November 2004 IPO. Though, once again, we currently have a Hold rating due to valuation. Its p/FFO is 24.6x versus a norm of 16.1x.

The current dividend yield is 2.9%.

Source: FAST Graphs

Last but not least, we purchased shares in Realty Income (O) in September 2014. Since then, its dividend payments have increase by an average of 4.2% per year.

Source

By purchasing shares below their intrinsic value, we’ve seen our investment grow by an annualized 11.6%. Its dividend yield is higher than that of CONE and DLR. However, the number of shares owned have grown significantly due to the stock’s growing and continually reinvested dividend stream.

As viewed below, O has returned an average of 11% since 2001. Once again, we do have it as a Hold due to valuation, since P/FFO is 19.1x vs. a norm of 15x. The current dividend yield is 4.45%.

Source: FAST Graphs

One Last Tip - Don't Overpay

Again, we consider the power of compounding a critical way to generate wealth – with one caveat. You really don’t want to overpay in your zealousness to obtain such growth. Otherwise, you’re literally short changing yourself.

Potentially enormously. If you buy a stock that’s wildly overvalued, you’ll likely lose money over time.

So once you identify a high-quality stock, the next step is to determine if it’s trading at a fair price or better. A quick way to tell if a stock is worthy of further research is to determine if it’s trading for less than its historical average P/FFO ratio.

It’s important to avoid REITs with high ratios in this regard.

In the case of our three REIT picks above, I already was sleeping well at night knowing that they anchored my retirement portfolio. But during this pandemic, I’ve been taking advantage of the situation by buying new shares at extraordinary discounts.

That’s certainly one way of becoming a millionaire – and a much safer way than my previous path.

Those of you who have been following me on Seeking Alpha for a while know I was a multi-millionaire at the age of 30. Most of my wealth was accumulated by developing stores for companies like Advance Auto Parts, Walmart, and Blockbuster Video.

Life has a way of reshuffling the deck though. And so, in 2010, I commenced a new career, trading in my hardhat for a laptop.

Since then, I’ve worked diligently to build a more liquid real estate empire consisting of real estate securities (i.e., REITs).

I’m on way to becoming a millionaire once again as a result. But this time around, I’m taking advantage of the “lessons learned” from the last 30 years. I’m avoiding the temptation of instant gratification by chasing yield and looking much more closely at valuation.

(Not to mention not putting all my eggs in one basket.)

By practicing these sound investing practices, I know I’ll be well on my way to take on any upcoming hurdles in life, not to mention tackling my new book idea, “The One Secret to Becoming a Billionaire.”

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

