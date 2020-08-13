The company's attributable gold equivalent production this quarter was 140,112 ounces compared to 166,399 ounces in the prior-year quarter.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $247.95 million, representing an increase of 30.9% from Q2 2019 and down 2.7% sequentially.

Image: Stillwater mine.

Investment Thesis

The Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) released its second quarter results on August 12, 2020. It was a good quarter with a massive increase from the same quarter a year ago. The company sold more than it produced this quarter with total sold GEOs of 156.188K Geos at a record high for gold again.

Wheaton Precious Metals is part of my core long-term streamer with Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV). I am following five streamers on Seeking Alpha, and WPM has mostly outperformed the group year to date.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis remains constant with Wheaton. I believe it is the streamer of choice and should be kept as a long-term investment. However, I think that trading short-term volatility is crucial, and I recommend trading short term about 30% of your total position.

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 2Q 2020

Wheaton Precious M1Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 189.47 223.60 223.22 254.79 247.95 Net Income in $ Million -124.69 75.96 77.52 94.90 105.81 EBITDA $ Million -53.15 147.94 143.0 174.7 163.2 estimated by Fun Trading EPS diluted in $/share -0.28 0.17 0.17 0.21 0.24 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 109.3 142.3 131.9 177.6 151.79 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.8 0.8 1.52 0.75 0 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 108.51 141.54 131.87 176.84 151.79 estimated by Fun Trading Total cash $ Million 87.2 151.6 104.0 126.7 131.8 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,096 1,014 875 716 640.5 Dividend per share in $ 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.10 0.10 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 446.5 447.9 448.4 448.9 450.0 Production details 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 1Q'20 2Q'20 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 166.4 183.4 186.0 182.5 140.1 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 13,867 15,283 15,502 15,211 11,676 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,317 1,471 1,483 1,534 1,716 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 14.93 17.09 17.36 18.41 16.73 The gold/silver ratio 88.0 86.1 85.4 83.3 102.6

Source: Company release and Morningstar

Note: Historical data (more than four years) are only available for subscribers.

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Gold Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend. Wheaton Precious Metals posted $247.954 million in revenue for 2Q'20.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $247.95 million, representing an increase of 30.9% from Q2 2019 and down 2.7% sequentially. The significant increase from last year came from the average realized prices of gold, silver, and palladium up substantially for gold again, even if it was primarily offset by a 15.8% decrease in equivalent gold ounces produced.

Cash from operating activities for the first quarter of 2020 was $151.793 million or $0.34 per share compared to $109.258 million or $0.24 per share in the prior year. Below is the repartition per metal sold.

The adjusted income was $97.354 million or $0.22 per share this quarter.

Below is the revenue per metal for the last three quarters:

However, the gold price jumped sequentially again, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Yearly free cash flow was $600.15 million as of June, with an FCF of $151.8 million this quarter

Note: The generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

One characteristic is that CapEx is generally very small for a streamer unless the company engages in an acquisition. CapEx was zero this quarter.

The free cash flow was affected in 2019 by the acquisition of the two new significant streams (e.g., Stillwater, etc.). However, the FCF has been steadily climbing this year and averages over $150 million per quarter, which is very impressive.

Yearly, FCF is a profit of $600.15 million ("ttm"), and the second quarter of 2020 was a gain of $151.8 million.

The Board agreed to pay a $0.10 per share quarterly dividend this quarter, which represents about $180 million a year or a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Note: Wheaton Precious Metals is a Canadian company, and dividends are subject to Canadian tax (~25%) taken at the source, which reduces significantly the amount paid for US investors.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $131.764 million, and debt outstanding was down to $640.5 million (under the $2 billion revolving credit facility), which gives the company a net debt of $508.7 million. The chart below is showing a significant debt reduction, which is perhaps one of the best positive with the company.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

The company's attributable gold equivalent production this quarter was 140,112 ounces compared to 166,399 ounces in the prior-year quarter.

The gold/silver ratio is 102.6 this quarter (please see chart below). Silver is slowly recovering now after lagging gold significantly.

Also, as of June 30, 2020, payable gold, silver and palladium ounces produced but not delivered inventory were as follows:

79,500 payable gold ounces, a decrease of 8,900 ounces during Q2 2020, primarily due to a drawdown during the period relative to the Salobo mine.

payable gold ounces, a decrease of 8,900 ounces during Q2 2020, primarily due to a drawdown during the period relative to the Salobo mine. 3.1 million payable silver ounces, a decrease of 1.8 million ounces during Q2 2020, primarily due to decreases during the period relative to the Peñasquito, Antamina and Yauliyacu mines, all of which had their operations temporarily suspended during the quarter.

payable silver ounces, a decrease of 1.8 million ounces during Q2 2020, primarily due to decreases during the period relative to the Peñasquito, Antamina and Yauliyacu mines, all of which had their operations temporarily suspended during the quarter. 4,900 payable palladium ounces, virtually unchanged from the balance at Q1 2020.

The company withdrew 2020 guidance due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the first quarter. However, Wheaton provided new guidance this quarter.

Mining operators have now resumed operations that had been suspended recently. The company believes that mining operations will proceed in 2020 without any more interruptions.

Estimated attributable production is estimated between 655K GEOs and 685K GEOs, down from the prior range of 685K GEOs to 725K GEOs.

down from the prior range of 685K GEOs to 725K GEOs. Gold production is expected to be between 365K-385K ounces , down from 390K-410K ounces.

is expected to be between , down from 390K-410K ounces. Silver production is expected between 21M ounces and 22.5M ounces , down from 22-23.5 million ounces.

is expected between , down from 22-23.5 million ounces. Palladium production is the same at 23K-24.5K ounces.

is the same at 23K-24.5K ounces. For the five years ending 2024, the company indicates the average annual gold equivalent production to be 750K ounces per year.

Metal Produced Revised 2020 Forecast Original 2020 Forecast Annual average (2020-2024) Gold Ozs 365,000 to 385,000 390,000 to 410,000 Silver Ozs ('000s) 21,500 to 22,500 22,000 to 23,500 Palladium Ozs 23,000 to 24,500 23,000 to 24,500 Gold Equivalent Ounces 655,000 to 685,000 685,000 to 725,000 750,000

Source: from the Press release

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals has done exceptionally well since March 2020. However, it is perhaps time to look at the chart and realize that even the best companies out there can't go up without some retracement in between.

I think it is time to look at the chart seriously and wonder if we are not in an early correction phase for gold. The idea is that if a vaccine is found and distributed early next year, then the world economy is about to recover from this catastrophe.

The "hedging" effect of gold that has played very well until now will not fare well in this new setting. Technically, looking at the 10-year chart, gold is now forming a classic cup & handle, and we are currently in the handle. In general, this period will create lower lows for gold.

Technical Analysis

WPM recently experienced a support breakout of its ascending channel pattern. The old support is now resistance at $55, and I recommend selling at least 20% of your position at $55 or higher. The next new support is the 50 MA around $46.35.

The short-term strategy is to accumulate at or below $46.50 if possible. I expect the gold price to continue weakening with some ups and downs but with an apparent lower lows trend.

The bearish-case scenario is that WPM could eventually revisit $35.50 if the gold price starts to weaken significantly. It is not very likely now, but it could happen as the economy shows definite signs of a rebound.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have trimmed my long term position significantly and I trade about 30% of my remaining position. I believe the valuation is a concern.