However, the preliminary results were less than 5% lower than consensus estimates. Issues with pandemic affected supply chains should not have been a surprise.

The stock of optics manufacturer LightPath Technologies (LPTH) sold-off recently after the company released preliminary Q4 results on August 6:

As can be seen from the chart, and despite the pandemic, LightPath's stock had been moving steadily higher since the beginning of the year to a high around $4.50. As a result of the press release, the stock sold off ~30% in one day on heavy volume. The question is: was the sell-off rational? Let's take a look.

Q4 Preliminary Results

Here are the highlights of the August 6th press release (for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020):

12-month backlog between $18-$19 million at June 30, 2020. That compares to $17.1 million at June 30, 2019.

Total revenues between $8.7-$9.1 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $8.7 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Total revenues for fiscal 2020 between $34.6-$35.0 million, compared to $33.7 million for fiscal 2019.

Capital expenditures of approximately $900,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, compared to $326,000 for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019, including equipment purchased through finance leases. Capital expenditures of approximately $2.4 million for fiscal 2020, compared to $2.5 million for fiscal 2019, including equipment purchased through finance leases.

Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $5.4 million as of June 30, 2020, as compared to $4.6 million at June 30, 2019.

As Seeking Alpha reported, the consensus Q4 revenue expectation was for $9.19 million, versus the midpoint of the preliminary results ($18.5 million). That's a delta of only ~$700,000 (or ~3.8%).

The consensus FY2020 revenue expectation was for $35.05 million, as compared to the midpoint of the preliminary results ($34.8 million). That's a delta of $250,000 (or ~0.7%).

The observation here is that the stock sold-off 30% because of Q4 revenue guidance that came in less than 4% off expectations? And full year revenue guidance that came in less than 1% off expectations? Not to mention that these "misses" are totally understandable given the macro-environment due to the global pandemic. Point is, the sell-off seems a bit overdone.

Business Fundamentals

I am by no means an expert on LightPath Technologies, and never heard of the company until yesterday. But I did read SA contributor Kabir Mathur's recent and excellent article on the company (see Editor's Pick: LightPath: An Under-the-Radar Stock In Undervalued Territory). That article was published back in April, and despite the recent sell-off, the stock has doubled since it was published (nice call Kabir!).

The question is: what now? First let's look at the commentary that was issued with the preliminary results:

First off, Lightpath was classified globally as an essential business. As a result, the company's manufacturing facilities in China, Latvia and the U.S. have remained open. The company said it has been operating without any reported health concerns and non-manufacturing employees in the U.S. continue to work from home.

Secondly, CEO Sam Rubin said:

We are pleased to report that in spite of fluctuating demand by some of our customers, to date, our sales pipeline has not seen any materially negative impact, and overall demand for optical and infrared products remains strong. If anything, our anticipated fourth quarter sales have been constrained due to fluctuations in customers' supply chain issues, delivery schedule modifications, and human resource limitations, as well as restrictions due to COVID-19. The greatest challenge to date for LightPath amid the COVID-19 pandemic has been managing our customer requirements for delivery of finished lenses, with variations depending on the ability of our customers to receive our components, which are part of larger finished assemblies or end products.

So, demand is strong and limited by supply chain issues and customer's scheduled acceptance modification. Sounds alot like what Broadcom's (AVGO) CEO Hock Tan said on their Q2 conference call.

Rubin went on to say:

To date, there have not been any material cancellations of the orders we received or expected to book, but we have been forced to modify our manufacturing prioritization or to delay shipments, which has made it more difficult to optimize our workflow and has resulted in some inefficiencies, which has in turn negatively impacted revenue recognition.

So, similar to Hock Tan's comments, it appears LightPath's revenue hasn't evaporated, it's just been pushed out into the future.

The point here is that LightPath, a small-cap company (mkt cap =~$75 million), appears to be having the same exact supply chain, order, and revenue issues as world class leading manufacturer Broadcom. In fact, one could argue that LightPath has had less of an impact on its revenue as compared to Broadcom.

It's important to note that before the pandemic fully hit LightPath's results, the company was doing very well. In Q3:

Revenue of $8.7 million, was up 10%

The 12-month backlog reached another record of $20.0 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $17.1 million at March 31, 2019

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 46%, up from 39%

Operating expenses decreased to $2.9 million, compared to $3.1 million

Net income was $816,000, compared to a net loss of $352,000

EBITDA was $1.9 million, compared to $942,000

The bottom line: the COVID-19 impact on expected Q4 results appears to be a bump in the road, that LightPath has likely already driven over and left in the rear-view mirror.

Going Forward

In an interview conducted by The Wall Street Transcripts, CEO Sam Rubin revealed that the company was contacted by Chinese government during the Chinese New Year to reopen their facility in Zhenjiang because of the growing need for LightPath's lenses in the devices that are used to measure temperature. You've probably seen videos of the contactless thermometers being pointed at someone’s head to take a measurement without the person being touched. That's called thermal imagining and it is being done with infrared optics. The kind of optics LightPath specializes in. As a result, Rubin said:

We were probably one of the first foreign companies in China to resume operation in the full.

Cost-effective thermal imaging is enabled by the cost and availability of Chalcogenide glass - or what LPTH calls its "BD6" product. LightPath has the ability to manufacture and mold BD6 into lenses - that's a competitive advantage for the company.

Lightpath's lenses are also used in telecom equipment interfaces of light in and out of fibers, detectors and lasers. 5G network architecture requires dense network access points, leading to higher demand of miniature molded lenses. Indeed, both the BD6 and telecom markets are growth drivers for LightPath, up 159% and 60% yoy, respectively:

Source: Needham Presentation (available here)

Risks

LightPath is a small company with $74 million market cap that, according to Yahoo Finance, trades an average of 783,000 shares a day. That is, fairly iliquid. Not a stock small retail investors would want to take a very large position just in case the narrative turns against you.

COVID-19 continues to exert a high level of uncertainty macro-environment. That said, LightPath has a relatively strong balance sheet and had cash and cash equivalents of ~$5.4 million as of June 30, 2020. It should be able to ride out any short-term challenges.

LightPath is a small company with ~350 employees. In consideration of the midpoint of 2020 revenue expectations ($34.8 million), that works out to ~$100,000 in revenue per employee. Considering the majority of employees are likely manufacturing workers, that is a positive catalyst that should leverage into bottom line growth as the company grows going forward.

Summary & Conclusion

The 30% sell-off on August 6th appears to be an over-reaction to the preliminary Q4 results press release. The mid-point of revenue expectations were less than 4% of consensus views, but the stock sold-off ~30%. That should not have been such a surprise given the typical impacts the pandemic has had on global supply chains. But demand remains strong and is not a problem. In my mind, the growth story for LightPath remains intact, it has just been delayed a quarter - or perhaps two - into the future.

There is some speculation that RobinHood investors had moved into the stock and were spooked out of the stock because the press release didn't demonstrate revenue growth expectations by that crowd. I cannot verify that that was indeed the case, but it sounds plausible.

I rate LPTH a SPECULATIVE BUY heading into the Q4 EPS report. The stock may not recoup back to its high of $4.50, but I wouldn't be surprised to see it climb to $4, a 33% increase from today's level.

NOTE: Q4 and FY2020 results will be announced after the markets close on September 10. LightPath will host an audio conference call and webcast on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in LPTH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.