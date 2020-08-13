Plus500 (OTC:PLSQF) came to the market on Tuesday and delivered their interim results for the six months to the end of June. Plus500 benefited from the huge volatility across the market seen since March as user activity surged. Unlike IG Group (OTCQX:IGGHY) and CMC Markets (OTC:CCMMF) whom I both given bullish rating stop previously, I am more cautious towards Plus500. Whilst there is value opportunity there, the company needs to maintain a constant user churn to deliver sustainable revenues over the long term. I am currently holding a neutral rating on Plus500, as although I am bullish on CFD firms in general, I believe there are a large amount of risks associated with Plus500 - more so than peers.

Source: Plus500 twitter - company logo

Interim results

The company saw a surge in trading on their platform as revenues jumped 281% to $564 million in comparison to H1 2021. Customer churn remains the prominent factor in delivering this huge growth seen in H1. Plus500 reported that there were more than 47 million customer trades over the period, nearly 200% higher than the previous period. EBDITDA was up 452% to $361 million reinforcing how profitable of entity Plus500 can be. These numbers are in comparison to a very poor H1 in 2019 which occurred due to the large regulatory crunch that was seen at the end of 2018 causing Plus500's revenues and profitability to fall off a cliff. Nonetheless the H1 are very impressive and outperform the growth seen from IG, while more inline with the growth seen by CMC.

Looking at other highlights from the interims other than the headline was that Plus500 had now received preferred technological enterprise status, which will allow Plus500 to get their corporate tax rates of 12%. This will allow Plus500 to return a greater amount of cash generated to shareholders. The company has a known history of providing substantial proportion of their profits to shareholders and this has continued in the interims. The interim dividend was set at $101 million. This was 60% of the net profit delivered in H1, as they stayed true to their dividend policy. This is one positive of Plus500, is that they have a shareholder focused board who want to return much of the cash generated back to shareholders. This was also shown through the share buyback program announced along with the results where $67.3 million of the company's shares will be bought back, this will take place until the end of February 2021 - providing a short term share price boost.

The company have also invested back into their platform over H1 in improving tools and introducing new features. This was and still remains an issue for me towards an investment in Plus500 is that the companies technology and offerings lag behind peers. In some ways this ties back into the companies 'strip and repeat' strategy where constant client acquisition is vital to generate greater growth. Plus500 don't benefit so much from a loyal customer base as many of the people who use their site are beginners and do not use their service for a substantial period.

Specific risks with Plus500

The main specific risk which is preventing me from going long term bullish on Plus500 is the company's policy of actively going against clients. While currently and over many years this has generated strong growth as generally clients lose money when trading with CFD providers. Due to the fact Plus500 do not hedge these positions in the underlying market, they make more profit when clients lose money. This contrasts to peer IG Group who hedge all clients' positions and just take the spread and other fees. Whilst this has led to IG Group delivering a reduced amount of growth across H1 and in many volatile periods, it has allowed them to bring in more sustainability to their numbers and less blips in performance. For IG the focus is on bringing a greater, more loyal client base who trade over the long run, whereby IG only benefit off the fees. Plus500 on the other hand can see performance vary depending on how clients perform. Whilst most clients lose this still remains a risky strategy and one of which that has costs Plus500 considerable one off losses before.

Comparison to peers

When comparing Plus500 to both CMC and IG their approach differs quite heavily. Plus500 is heavily reliant on continuous client acquisition, this acquisition in turn relied on the large leverage that customers could acquire. This made the potential gain for customers extremely large (same for losses) and therefore made it more attractive to trade for those looking for a quick profit. The regulatory crunch at the end of 2018 by ESMA brought this to an end as leverage became limited for retail clients, the clients whom almost all of Plus500's focus is on. Plus500's revenues subsequently fell by more than 50% in 2019. This contrasted greatly to IG whose revenues fell under 10% in 2019, still disappointing but not the damage seen by Plus500. Share price performance was subsequently extremely poor as they fell by 70% from January 2019 to April, creating panic among shareholders. Whilst Plus500 has now since recovered to those levels, they are still very exposed to those pressures more so then IG and Plus500. This is also due to the fact Plus500 has far fewer offering and pipelines for income. With their primary focus on CFD and retail clients. IG also offer spreadbet, stockbroking and more recently binary options in the US.

Conclusion

There is no denying that Plus500 delivered extremely strong results and trades on an attractive P/E of circa 4.1 for FY2020, around half of CMC and IG. The company also has a yield of 9.1%. Whilst I wouldn't call Plus500 a value trap due to the high cash generation and strong growth opportunity there, I do believe there are still too many risk for a long haul investment in the company just yet. Before doing so I would like to see a more diversified portfolio of offerings in the company and more sustainable long term revenues shown in H2. H2 will not be as strong as H1 as volatility has now already started to subside, but the company will still deliver explosive growth over the year thanks to H1 performance. Any further regulatory crunches would quickly diminish shareholder value, although I believe we have seen the worst of these crunches, other external factors such as good client performance remain predominant risks factors to Plus500. H1 has proved promising but the company will remain on the watch list for now as I will look to see how the performance can be sustained in H2

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.