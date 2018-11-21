Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Our guest today is Blu Putnam. He's the chief economist at CME Group. Blu welcome back to Alpha Trader.

Blu Putnam: Oh, thanks very much.

AT: Thank you being here and full confession I reached out to you last week to say let's have you on to talk about the jobs numbers which came out on Friday. They were obviously better than expected certainly better than feared. And I do want to get your take on those in a minute, but first, more recent events.

Over the weekend, President Trump's four executive orders to maintain some federal assistance to people suffering from this downturn, including sending unemployment benefits, a temporary payroll tax deferral, a moratorium or continuing the moratorium on evictions and student loan payments.

So Blu, I know, we're going to talk about the policy as opposed to the politics of all this. But from an economic point of view, what's the significance of what President Trump did this weekend?

Blu Putnam: Well, the economic significance would be that, would be able to continue some of the extra unemployment support that has been provided earlier. The real issue, though, is can executive orders actually appropriate money. And that's not clear. And if you don't appropriate money, how do you pay for these things, particularly the $400 extra payments because the states simply do not have the money. They're hurting quite badly. So you can ask the states to pay the additional money but they don't have the money.

So I think that, this should be viewed more as another round of coming up with a presidential Senate and House of Representatives compromise.

AT: Integrate. So you mentioned the last disaster relief funds have been re-appropriated towards unemployment benefits at $300 a week plus $100 from the state. That's down from 600 in the CARES Act, which expired July 31. Also, that money is capped at $44 billion, which means it's going to run out in one or two months.

So, I guess the optimistic point of view is that we just we push the fiscal cliff that we were heading towards out a little bit to give Congress more time to negotiate. Is that fair to say? Or is it that there's such dysfunction in Congress that these are desperate times and the President had do something or else we really would have gone off that fiscal cliff. Because obviously, these unemployment benefits 30 plus million people in America getting some kind of relief now, have been critical to the rebound we saw this summer in consumer spending.

BP: Yes, the payments have been critical to the comeback we were seeing in May and June. So it's very important, but I think we really have to view this as an ongoing negotiation process. And there may be stopgap measures that we see they may be longer term solutions.

But, you know, the Federal Reserve was actually, Chairman Powell was actually quite clear in his press release and not press release, in his statements that, we can only do so much because the half of the virus is a major determinant here. But and so that kind of means, the Fed understands that it's limited. And so, it really does put the burden on fiscal policy to give us a little more support through this tough period.

Stephen Alpher: Yeah, Chicago Fed President Evans echoing that sentiment over the weekend on he was on speaking on CBS. So I just want to go back just a second, you said the recovery or the rebound we were seeing in May and June. What is your sense of the state of the economy as we're talking here right now, Monday morning, August 10?

BP: It's interesting, you say state of the economy Monday morning, August 10, because that's actually the kind of research that I'm doing a lot more of now, which we call now casting. If you're a weather forecaster, we always sometimes criticize them, they should look out the window before they make their statements.

And that's really what we as economists are trying to do, where the data that we get on jobs, I mean, the unemployment report, and the job report or a month old when you get them. The state unemployment claims are only two weeks old, but we know that they've had issues processing claims, and there's some caveats in that data. We really need a better look at what's happening right now.

So here's what I look at. I look at the number of people going through airline, security checkpoints. The TSA gives us that data every day. And what it showed was there was a nice recovery coming back in air travel in May and June, and then it stagnated in July. And that, of course, was at the same time that we saw resurgence in the virus at certain parts of the country.

I also look at restaurant reservations and the actual seating’s in restaurants. There are online reservation services one like Open Table. They published their data and same pattern. Good increase in May and June, come back is underway. And then it peaked out and we actually the July is a little below the peak that occurred around June 20th, 21st. So same thing, recovery just lost some steam.

Another thing I look at, which is a little bit different. I'm trying to assess the work from home situation and how permanent it is and how fast, large, white collar jobs are going to come back to their offices. Because you know, these jobs are working from home. They don't support the local stores in the downtown areas. They don't support the businesses. They don't support the proverbial lunchtime business meals, anything like that.

So it's a -- so work from home is not just about what companies and individuals are doing, but it supports a major part of the economy. And so to do that, we analyze commuter rail traffic in some of the big cities like take New York City. And we're still at below 80% of where it was before the pandemic. So, people are still mainly working from home, companies are being very cautious. They’re certainly concerned about the health of their employees and they want to bring them back slowly.

So unfortunately, my conclusion is that the recovery is still ongoing, but it really the momentum stalled out in late June and into July.

SA: So the momentum stalled out, what is your guess for the future? May and June were obviously very sharp bounces, off of basically zero. So July we clearly couldn't keep that sort of momentum up. What is your take about what August, what September, as at least some people go back to school? What's your guess on that?

BP: Well, you know as the Fed said, the half of the virus and how it changes consumer and business behavior is really one of the more important things to analyze here. The restaurant data is kind of a proxy for are people willing to associate with strangers and indoor places?

And the answer is, some people are but some people aren't. And so, that means that that part of the recovery is going to be pretty slow. That impacts schools, because schools are debating how to reopen and that's a very contentious debate, but it will impact the speed of economic recovery. So when you look at all of this together, unfortunately, you're in a position where it just looks like it's going to be a pretty drawn out recovery because people's behavior has been long lastingly changed.

And it takes a while for them to get comfortable with the new regimes. And suspending patterns are going to be constrained. And it's thought that businesses will not reopen because of this, particularly in the restaurant tourism area. So, it's a very slow path after that bounce.

AT: So not to be reductive, but there's talk about what the shape of the recovery is and we'd all hope it was a V, doesn't look it's going to be a V. I've heard the square root sign then maybe that's where we're starting to get out. Do you have a favorite shape or letter for the recovery?

BP: I'm probably in the camp of the square root sign. And basically what that is, is that we dropped off a pretty bad cliff in late March and April. We had a partial bounce in May and June. And now it's a slightly upward sloping slog, a square root sign is more flat. So I'm a little more optimistic than that.

But, what we're really in a situation is that the recovery that we're going to see was never going to be a V shape. That was just a hope as you use those words, it was never realistic. Because to forecast a V shaped recovery, one had to believe that the pandemic was not going to fundamentally change the behavior of businesses and consumers after the economy reopened.

And we just knew that right away that, people are going to change their habits and businesses were going to adapt. And so, I don't know where the V shaped economic recovery ideas come from. I could just never embrace them. The V shaped in equities so is all about the Fed providing over $3 trillion of asset purchases to bolster fixed income and lower volatility in markets and keep them working fine.

So there's a disconnect between equities in the economy. And, that's part of the activity that the Fed did to help us through this crisis.

AT: Right. And you just preempted my next question, which is that, that there has been a V shaped recovery in the stock market clearly and it remains buoyant. I don’t know last week, the NASDAQ hitting an all time high, the S&P and Dow within 1% of it.

So, well this maybe too hard to put a number on, but how long can that disconnect continue if the Fed has promised virtually unlimited support and zero percent rates as far as we can see, can the economy remain elevated so maybe the stock market remain elevated if the economy is just slogging along here? Do you have a forecast or a thought on that?

BP: Yeah I have some thoughts. I don't have any forecasts. But companies are adapting to this new reality and some companies particularly in the tech sector, and those are the ones who've had their valuations go up a lot, the work from home environment and things like that, the new business environment, that really means that the tech sector can do well and seize opportunity. So the market reflects part of that.

Those companies that have been hurt by this pandemic and are having to readjust, they had to make very fast decisions in March and April when the shutdowns were ordered, and when their business models collapsed on them. And they learned a lot. They learned that work from home does work. You don't lose productivity. They learned that business travel is not essential, that you can have meetings and virtual meetings, and they can really do what travel used to do.

So when businesses come back, they're going to come back smaller. They're going to, particularly the white collar office jobs are going to reduce their real estate space, and be flexible about work from home and continuing that process.

They're going to cut travel budgets for 2021, because we obviously don't need to travel as much as we were doing. We'll still have business travel. So what that means is that, a lot of businesses will be a little smaller, they will have right size to the demand, but they will have also cut expenses. So there's a big difference between what the economy does and what business profits can do.

So the corporate profits can come back faster than the economy and then of course, the thing that the big factor is still the Federal Reserve. As long as the Federal Reserve continues to support the Treasury debt issuance, I mean that the Fed does a lot of things, but the most important thing they're doing in terms of the impact on interest rates and the yield curve and things like that, and eventually equities is that there was $3.3 trillion of Treasury securities issued in the first half of the year, and the Fed bought 46% of that.

So the Fed is picking up almost half of all the new debt that the federal government is issuing. And if the Fed continues at that kind of pace, well, that's a big backstop for volatility and fixed income. It's a big backstop for equities that lowers the hurdle rate. But it does force a search for yield. And that means that individuals, asset managers, institutional pension funds will be taking more risks then maybe they want to take. But they have very little choice if rates are going to be zero, and the yield curve is going to be so low.

SA: And that leads into a question about another asset class also, at or near record highs and that's gold and Aaron and I've talked to a couple folks over the past couple of weeks. They're very bullish on gold. And the reasons as you just mentioned are pretty clear for why you'd want to be bullish on gold.

We've also talked to another fella named Jim Bianco who isn't so sure calling gold a financialized asset and he points to the fact that when the market tanked in February and March, gold went right along with it. And as the market recovered, since gold has gone right along with it, if you overlay say a chart of gold versus the QQQ's, it's hard to really tell the difference in 2020.

So if I'm bullish on gold for all the reasons you kind of talked about zero rates forever and the Fed printing a lot of dollars, why should I buy that instead of say Amazon?

BP: Right. Gold definitely has changed its character. The first leg ups on the gold movement was actually back when the Federal Reserve stopped raising rates and announced they might cut them. And then when they did cut them, they got another leg up on gold. And then when we got the pandemic and we went to zero rates, we got another leg up.

But now that we're really seeing how much asset purchases the Fed is doing to support the federal budget deficit that takes us into the world of modern monetary theory where you have a fusion of monetary and fiscal policy and that makes many analysts nervous about long run inflation, and there you go, you've got another leg on gold.

So if you noticed all four of those influences on gold where Federal Reserve related, and that's why the correlation between gold and equities has actually gone up because the equity market is supported by the feds activities and it supports gold activities. And more recently with what we're understanding about the feds commitment to support budget deficits make debt issuance easier, that’s helped to weaken the U.S. dollar.

So these things are all go together. And if they all go together, then you've got to be very careful in your portfolio construction process. The ability of gold to be a diversifier from equities has been true for many, many centuries. But it's not so clear that it's true right now given the way the -- given the policies of the Federal Reserve and how the markets are reacting to this.

So, gold doesn't have the diversification capabilities that you might think if you did a historical study because things have changed.

SA: Okay, we're going to take a short break to hear from our sponsor. We'll be right back with our guest Blu Putnam. This is Alpha Trader.

SA: Welcome back to Alpha Trader. We’re here with CME Group Chief Economist, Blu Putnam. I know you're an economist on investment strategies, but where is the diversification going to come from people? What are the options out there because as you referenced before cashes but it has negative real rates now Treasury yields are at or near record lows and so the Fed is trying to push people out the risk curve, but if everybody's going on that -- now everyone's on same side of the boat, right? What’s, what do we do for…

BP: Well, there's actually a lot of places to get diversification. First of all, just within equity markets, the sectors are not behaving all the same. Certain sectors have been clearly have opportunities. And that's, especially the tech that's been priced in now and other sectors have been hurt.

So you got to, there's going to be some diversification potential within the market. There's also the performance of different equity indexes. I mean, NASDAQ is a tech heavy index, the Russell 2000 is a much smaller company index and most more -- much more domestic. Those things are not going to necessarily respond together so you can get some diversification in there. On the currency side, the major currencies, the dollar has weakened a little bit against the euro in the last month, well, a little bit…

SA: Almost a lot. Right.

BP: Yeah. And emerging markets are quite available. Some of them are doing better. Some of them are not doing well, but you have all wide array of things. So I don't see diverse -- getting diversification as being an issue. I just don't think you can do what you did before and call that diversification. You're going to have to do your homework. And you're going to have to be willing to work with a lot less evidence because, a lot of the quantitative strategies require a fairly long period of data to set their kind of the pattern and set their parameters.

And you don't have that now, because this pandemic has really changed things. And the way I analyzed that isn't a regular typical kind of capitalist system. Prices provide the signals. But when you have a pandemic shock like this, and you're worried about the virus, and you're worried about your health and you're not sure you should do, it's not prices. Government is ordering some mandating, some shutdowns and then staging the re-openings.

So prices are not the signals they used to be for the economy, while we're in this, where a friend of mine calls far from equilibrium. Now, as we get back to equilibrium prices will become the primary thing. But when we're in this transition thing, it's like a phase transition in physics. We understand what the economy looked like before the start. And we understand maybe where it's going. And will it look like that again, but we're in this transition.

If you boil a pot of water, you know what a liquid looks like, you know what a gas looks like, look at the surface of the water when it's boiling. That's where all the chaos is, and that we're in that transition phase, where traditional economics is not a very good guy, and people are responding to many things besides prices. So it's a very difficult period to analyze.

Aaron Task: First of all, I want to say I appreciate you saying that because, we have a lot of guests who come on and if you watch or listen to other financial programmers who say, this is what's going to happen, and I say this was a 100% certainty. So I appreciate you saying, I know what's worked in the past is not working now and we're in a very uncertain and unchartered waters here because of the pandemic, because of the feds response, because of the uncertainty of what the fiscal response is going to be going forward.

And many other factors, trade policy, we haven't talked about that. I mean, the last week we also saw a ratcheting up of tensions between the U.S. and China over Tiktok and WeChat. And oh, by the way, the Trump administration levying tariffs on Canadian aluminum and they're responding in turn.

But as we're talking here, and maybe it's just your personality or style, I don't get the sense that you're overly concerned that any of this is going to go badly. Steve mentioned some of our other, we've had several recent guests talking about how we are going to have runaway inflation, the dollar is going to finally crack or lose its reserve currency and need an economic Armageddon, but it's going to be really, really bad.

How do you see this? Does this all have to end badly from your point of view?

BP: Well, it depends a lot on your definition of indefinitely. We are in a very difficult state and it's certainly the most difficult and depressed economy in our lifetimes. I mean, you've got to go back to the 30s to talk about something like this. So it is really tough.

But I do have a great deal of faith in the ability of consumers, businesses, individuals and governments to adapt, to change their policies, to make some mistakes, but then learn and figure out how to do things a little better. Different countries will do things differently, and we can learn from that. So yeah, I'm an optimist that it won't end badly.

But on that specific question of whether we're going to get a lot of inflation, that the answer, you can't give an answer on that yet, because when government’s fiscal and monetary policy provide tremendous amount of aid in a very severe recession environment with a very specific and unusual cause of pandemic, that's totally appropriate.

The question is what they do after the economy is growing again. Do they become addicted to large budget deficits and huge Federal Reserve balance sheets? What can they pull back? And until we know the answer to that I'm not going to speculate on it ending badly in an inflation environment.

AT: That kind of brings you something that our guests last week said Chris Irons, who is kind of optimistic on a treatment or a vaccine coming for COVID-19. And he said, that's one of the reasons he's so bullish on gold and the stock market was, you're going to have the vaccine, making people more likely to go back to the office, more likely to travel, more likely to spend money. So you're going to have those industries bouncing back.

But at the same time, you're going to have a government kind of addicted to heavy fiscal spending, and a Fed addicted to zero interest rates with the unemployment rate so low 10%. And that's why he's expecting kind of explosions in both stocks and gold coming forward.

BP: Yeah, I mean, a lot of people said that after 2008. They saw the trillion dollar move by the U.S. government, to put money in the economy after the financial problems in September 2008. They saw the Fed do a trillion dollars QE really fast. And they started talking about inflation.

Well, it didn't happen. The U.S. government went back to fiscal discipline in 2010. Now, you can argue that that was because of gridlock. But we still went, the U.S. government went back. European governments have buy and large, helped some fiscal discipline because they had their debt crisis. So to me, it's just not a given at all. The other thing that I would caution people, a vaccine is not an on-off switch.

You have to make the vaccine available to hundreds of millions of people in big countries and billions of people around the world. You have to assess whether how well it's working in real trials and real experience and some people are, there are going to be different vaccines, the distribution of it, they’re learning how they work.

People are not going to throw a switch and say, Wow, I got vaccinated today, I can go back to my old behavior. They're going to be way more cautious on average. So to think of a vaccine as an on-off switch, I can't buy that.

AT: And just to go back something you mentioned earlier, you're talking about businesses right sizing and getting smaller, and maybe moving realizing working from home works. And I wanted to ask you, what does that mean for the commercial real estate sector? And that's something we don't talk a lot about in the in the financial media, but it's huge and hugely important. How risky -- how much of the risk is there?

BP: Well, there's been a lot of risk in different parts of the commercial real estate sector for a long time. What’s kind of interesting to me about analyzing the pandemic, is it didn't so much create new trends, is it accelerated things that were kind of happening slowly.

For instance, malls; online shopping has been increasing rapidly but it got a major boost by the pandemic because we couldn't go to the mall. And so a lot of these big name stores in the malls, some of them have already declared bankruptcy now, they'll come out of bankruptcy but they'll end up smaller. So certainly that kind of retail space is going to have a real estate crisis.

But it already had one before, it's just gotten worse faster. And then the commercial office building space in downtown centers, that's what the work from home thing is hitting. And there was a lot of evidence that we were over built in mini cities in that sector as well before the pandemic hit. Now it's just obvious as businesses right size their real estate footprints. So yeah, if you're in those parts of the commercial real estate sector, you're really working hard to figure out how to get your portfolios adjusted and risk managed.

That's not my sector, but I can you know, I'm watching them.

AT: Right. I'm just wondering, as what the Feds done to-date help that sector or are there things that they might need to do or other things in the toolkit that they might have to pull out?

BP: You know, the Fed is exceedingly limited in the things that it can actually impact. It can influence interest rates, and to the extent that it wants to buy securities, it can impact those specific markets. And the Fed in this round has opened up a lot of different tools that it never done before.

The Fed’s never bought municipal bonds, well, now they have a municipal bond facility. They've never gotten involved with corporate credit. Now they have a corporate credit facility. But those programs are pretty small. And the impact of them was largely the announcement effects, so they were able to narrow credit spreads just by announcing they were going to do it.

But by and large, if you look at the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, it peaked around June 10. And it's been pretty flat since then. And what the Fed is doing is it's been taking the last eight or 10 weeks and it's trying to figure out what worked and what didn't work and what they want to do going forward. And you can see by their activities, that they're continuing to support the intermediate and longer term Treasury market, but they're not supporting other central banks with foreign exchange dollar swaps, because the central banks around the world don't need them because the dollar is weakening.

So that money's come back and they redeployed it. The Federal Reserve's not buying treasury bills anymore, because the overnight funding markets are working just fine. So the Federal Reserve is being I think, very, very careful and taking some time here to figure out what worked and what didn't work. And I think, there's a lot of debate inside the Fed about just how much do they really want to be involved in corporate credit.

Because when you get into corporate credit, you're picking winners and losers and that's probably not something I would argue that the Federal Reserve is good at or should be doing. So it's, the Fed is more of a macro tool. And you just have to be aware of its limits. So you got to look at fiscal policy when you want to get into sectors and you help one specific part of the economy more than another. That's fiscal policy. It's not monetary policy.

AT: Right. And in terms of the announcement effect, I referenced earlier the ratcheting up of trade tensions between the U.S. and China. How concerned are you or should investors be that we could go back to where we were in late 2019, where the market was swinging on every headline about phase one talks are on or off or making progress or not?

BP: Yes, the trade tensions clearly have been coming back and not just with China, you mentioned the U.S. Canadian the aluminum situation. These particular kinds of tensions, I don't think will go away anytime soon. I don't know when they're going to recapture the headlines from the pandemic, that would actually be a good thing.

AT: Right.

BP: That mean, the pandemic was waning. But I think, what's happened with the trade tensions is that prior to the pandemic, businesses were really being forced to scrutinize their supply chains. Supply chains prior to the pandemic and prior to the trade tensions were optimized to save as much money as possible.

And whence the trade tension started a couple of years ago, you had to look at your supply chain and think well now, do I need to diversify it? Do I need to be one place more than another if the U.S. isn't going to be in this trade agreement? Maybe I need a factory inside that trade agreement. Otherwise, I'm going to be left out.

A lot of different decisions, but it turns out supply chain decisions are really hard. Maybe just to give you one quick example, suppose you're manufacturing clothing in China, and you decide well, I need to have a couple of factories outside China so okay, I'll put them in Vietnam or somewhere. And then you realize, wait a minute, once I put my factory somewhere else, I still got to get the cloth and the raw material. Where does that come? Oh, it comes from China.

It's just very, very -- supply chains are difficult to analyze. They're really complex, but businesses all over the world are trying to make them more efficient, and more diversified. So some different criteria and that's all because of the trade tensions in the pandemic, just put another layer on that.

AT: Right and oh, by the way, I forgot to mention Secretary of State Pompeo basically saying that the U.S. is rejecting China's claims to the South China Sea, which is a major trade route, among many other things. So you know, who knows how that's all going to play out too. And hopefully, cooler heads prevail and the tensions ratchet down. But it's definitely a backburner issue that hopefully becomes a front burner because that would mean, the pandemic has gotten better but I don't know how that's going to play for the markets for sure.

BP: These issues have a staying around a long time. If you're studying the U.S. political debates and you go back to the very first debates with the John Kennedy and Richard Nixon and guess what they were talking about. They were talking about Taiwan and the South China Sea, and that was a big part of those debates. So these things are going to be with us.

AT: Alright, well, thank you Blu for being with us today. Our guest has been Blu Putnam. He is the Chief Economist at CME Group. Thanks for being here.

BP: Thank you.

SA: Thank you Blu.

