Industry rail traffic is in decline and it may not abate any time soon.

The coronavirus has led to social distancing, which has caused spending to decline. Q2 GDP fell over 30% Y/Y; it could remain in recession territory until the economy fully reopens. That sounds foreboding for cyclical names like Norfolk Southern (NSC). The company reported Q2 revenue of $2.09 billion and EPS of $1.53. Revenue fell 29% Y/Y, which was not unexpected given the pandemic. Combined U.S. rail traffic (carloads and intermodal units) for the first 31 weeks of the year fell over 12% Y/Y. This implies railroads could face more headwinds down the road.

Norfolk Southern Q2 rail traffic fell 26% Y/Y, while the average selling price ("ASP") declined 4%.

Each of the company's key product categories experienced revenue declines. Coal fell hard on a 57% decline in volume and a 3% increase in ASP. Coal was hurt by low natural gas prices and the negative effects of the coronavirus. Automotive fell over 60% on a 64% decline in volume and 2% price hike; the segment was hurt by plant closings during the quarter. Chemicals revenue fell over 20% due to the impact of the coronavirus and disruptions in the energy markets. Intermodal revenue fell 19% on a 16% decline in volume and a 4% drop in ASP.

Total rail traffic fell 26% Y/Y, which appears more bearish than overall industry rail traffic. Volume for coal and automotive fell 57% and 64%, respectively. They will likely face more headwinds until the economy picks up. I expected agriculture to be a catalyst after trade tensions with China thawed; however, the coronavirus negatively impacted agriculture shipments as well. Intermodal fell in the double-digit percentage range and will likely track overall economic activity.

The company's blended ASP fell 4% Y/Y. Intermodal represented over 60% of total volume, so its loss of pricing power had an out-sized impact on Norfolk Southern's blended ASP. The company may not be able to hike prices until after the economy improves, which could take a few more quarters.

Margins Eroded

Norfolk Southern has engaged in cost containment efforts, though not as aggressively as CSX (CSX) or Union Pacific (UNP). In Q2, Norfolk Southern reported an operating ratio of 71%, up from 64% in the year-earlier period. Compensation and benefits expense was $586 million, down 18% Y/Y. The loss of scale weighted. Headcount reductions helped again this quarter:

We drove Comp & Ben down $126 million or 18% as employment was reduced by nearly 20% or 5,000 year-over-year and down 5% versus 1Q. It's important to note that, as we pressed forward with structural resource reductions in the quarter. We did maintain forces on extra board status that would be required to serve in the event of a sudden surge in volume, which is exactly what happened, in June, where volume sequentially increased 12% from the May level with no adverse service disruption.

Management indicated it has manpower available in case volume surges. At 40% of total operating expenses, compensation and benefits is the company's largest expense item. Controlling these costs could be key to keeping its operating ratio from spiking.

Purchased services fell 11%, while fuel costs declined 67%. A weak economy has driven down energy prices. Fuel costs are declining faster than revenue, which is a knock-on effect of declining GDP.

As a result, EBITDA of $892 million fell 34% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 43%, down 300 basis points from the year-earlier period. If rail traffic continues to face headwinds, then Norfolk Southern's EBITDA margins could remain compressed. Cost take-outs are great, yet they may not be able to keep pace with revenue declines.

Norfolk Southern Remains Overvalued

The economy will eventually reopen and business activity will pick up. Rail traffic should rise on increased business activity. Broader markets have bounced off their March lows due to stimulus efforts from the Federal Reserve. However, NSC's valuation appears to have gotten ahead of actual potential financial performance. NSC has an enterprise value of $64 billion and trades at nearly 15x run-rate EBITDA (first half EBITDA annualized). The company has potential. In my opinion, its valuation likely does not reflect the headwinds faced by the economy and the railroad industry right now.

Conclusion

NSC is up over 15% Y/Y despite the pandemic and falling rail traffic. Nonetheless, sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.