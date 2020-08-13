What To Do About Big Tech Being Overvalued

In this video I address valuation concerns among the big tech companies (FAANG + Microsoft and Nvidia), the extreme concentration in value, and what catalysts could cause a re-rating lower in price. My focus is more on the broad risks to big tech more than the fundamentals of individual stocks bunched in this group.

Big tech is now approximately half the market cap of the NASDAQ and 26% of the S&P 500. The reason for such high valuations include low real interest rates, the lack of income or physical ability to pursue off screen entertainment during this recession, and the relative resilience of these companies' earnings prospects. If economy normalizes, the rotation out of these to physical economy stocks would result in pain in the indices despite wide positive market breadth.

It will take a catalyst to break the existing negative towards FAANG. Some of them include anti-trust enforcement, a good economy triggering a rotation, and growth slowing to the point where small business clients of big tech do not come back to spend on advertising and SaaS services as expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY, QQQ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.