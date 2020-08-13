VBL Therapeutics reports progress for ovarian cancer drug candidate

VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) announced the progress for its Phase 3 OVAL trial for platinum resistant ovarian cancer. The overall survival data from the trial was unblinded and reviewed by the independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee. This was the second interim analysis carried out by the committee and the continuation of the trial was recommended.

For its second interim analysis, the committee studied unblinded overall survival data of the first 100 randomized patients with a follow-up of at least 3 months. Overall survival is the primary endpoint of the OVAL study. Dror Harats of VBL Therapeutics said, "This latest DSMC recommendation, together with the remarkable response rate observed in our first interim efficacy analysis and the survival benefit seen in the Phase 2 trial of VB-111 in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, support the confidence we have in OVAL. We are excited to advance VB-111 for the potential benefit of ovarian cancer patients." The committee also analyzed safety data and response rate.

The first interim analysis of the OVAL study was concluded in March 2020. Under this review, unblinded data was assessed along with CA-125 response in the first 60 enrolled subjects evaluable for CA-125 analysis. Both the arms had showed OR rate of 53 percent. The patients who had post-dosing fever showed response rate of 69 percent. Post-dosing fever is a marker for VB-111 treatment. The OVAL study is subject of another DSMC review in the first quarter of 2021.

VB-111 is a first-in-class, targeted anti-cancer gene-therapy agent. It is being developed for treating a wide variety of solid tumors. This drug candidate works by targeting solid tumors through blockade of tumor vasculature with an anti-tumor immune response. It has demonstrated its activity signals in an "all comers" Phase 1 trial and has found to be well-tolerated. VB-111 has been granted Orphan Designation by the European Commission for treating ovarian cancer. It also has orphan drug designation in both the US and Europe, along with fast track title in the United States for prolonging the survival in patients with rGBM.

OVAL is an international Phase 3 randomized pivotal potential registration clinical trial. It is designed to compare the combination of VB-111 and paclitaxel to placebo plus paclitaxel, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. The study will likely involve 400 patients and is being conducted in partnership with the GOG Foundation Inc.

VBL Therapeutics also recently reported its second quarter financial numbers. The company reported its quarterly revenue at $158 thousand, up from $138 thousand it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Its net loss for the quarter was at $5.8 million, up from $4.7 million in net loss it had incurred during the second quarter of the earlier year. On per share basis, the net loss for the quarter was at $0.14 per diluted share.

VBL Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and restricted bank deposit totaling $41.3 million as on June 30, 2020. The company expects its liquid assets to be enough for funding operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into the third quarter of 2022.

ARCA Biopharma announces mid-stage study for COVID-19 candidate

ARCA Biopharma Inc. (ABIO) announced that it has completed pre-Investigational New Drug consultation with the FDA under its Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program. The company expected to submit its IND application in September 2020 for preparing to start a Phase 2b clinical trial. ARCA expects the trial to be initiated in the fourth quarter of the year.

The trial will seek to evaluate the potential of AB201 for treating patients with severe COVID-19. The pre-IND meeting allows the companies to have open communication with the FDA for discussing their IND development plan. It also lets them use FDA expertise to conducting clinical trials.

Coronavirus Treatment Acceleration Program or CTAP has been created by the FDA as a special emergency program for assisting the development of potential COVID-19 therapies. Dr. Michael Bristow, ARCA's President and Chief Executive Officer said, "AB201's differentiated mechanism of action may also allow for use in combination with other COVID-19 therapeutics and provide a potential treatment for those patients who cannot take vaccines or for whom vaccines are not effective."

The company seems confident that its lead drug candidate AB201 has the potential to treat COVID-19 based on the data from prior human clinical trials in over 700 patients. AB201 is a small recombinant protein which has the potential to treat RNA virus associated diseases. It is a potent, selective inhibitor of tissue factor, which has a key role in the inflammatory response to viral infections. It is also a vital part of the process of viral dissemination.

AB201 has been tested in Phase 1 and Phase 2 in more than 700 patients. It has been tested as an anti-thrombotic agent for acute myocardial infarction and it demonstrated efficacy in controlling the TF pathway. It was also found to be well tolerated at therapeutic doses.

Regeneron announces FDA acceptance of high cholesterol drug BLA

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) reported that the FDA has accepted its Biologics License Application for evinacumab as an adjunct to other lipid-lowering therapies for treating homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The drug candidate is being evaluated under Priority Review pathway. The target action date for the FDA decision is February 11, 2021.

Regeneron has appended data from a pivotal Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of evinacumab for supporting its BLA. In the trial, patients who were administered evinacumab with other lipid-lowering therapies lowered their LDL-C by 49% from baseline at 24 weeks compared to the placebo group. 95 percent of the patients included in the treatment arm were on statins before the trial.

Nearly half of evinacumab-treated patients reduced LDL-C to under 100 mg/dL. Their average LDL-C at the time of entering the trial was 260 mg/dL on other lipid-lowering therapies. George D. Yancopoulos of Regeneron had added, "Regeneron remains committed to advance medicines for people who have significant unmet need, including those with HoFH, and we are grateful to the patients and doctors who participated in our trials."

Evinacumab has been developed by Regeneron using its proprietary genetically engineered mouse platform VelocImmune® technology. The platform has been used for developing various other antibodies such as alirocumab and dupilumab.

ELIPSE HoFH was a Phase 3 multi-national, double-blind, parallel group, placebo-controlled trial. It was designed to assess the efficacy and safety of evinacumab 15 mg/kg administered intravenously every four weeks in 65 patients aged 12 years or older with HoFH. The primary endpoint of the trial was the decrease in LDL-C from baseline with evinacumab compared to placebo at 24 weeks.

