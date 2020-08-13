As earnings began, many investors anxiously awaited to see how bad declines in FFO/SSNOI would be for those REITs, and how bad (or good) they did versus peers.

Earnings for retail REITs were, for a lack of a better word, a mess. However, they certainly appeared to be less of a doomsday result than many might have expected. After all, commonly cited measures like same-store net operating income ("SSNOI") and funds from operations ("FFO") were not all that bad. Heck, investors saw some firms reporting just high-single digit declines on SSNOI in the midst of rampant store closures.

However, all of these metrics are a bit of smoke and mirrors. Many were left scratching their heads. Rent collection rates averaged just 60% while revenues on a same property basis were somehow only down 20% year over year. What gives?

GAAP Headaches

The answer to that question is revenue recognition standards. For REITs, rent that has been billed but not yet collected can be booked as received if management deems the odds of it being collected as high: 75% odds or better. If not, then a reserve is taken against that rent - basically bad debt - which is a contra revenue item as managers take the REIT into the quarterly close.

Why does this matter? In two ways, one of which leads to the another:

Poor management incentives. Accounting standards all work better when there are hard and fast rules that are easily measurable; forecasting likely future recovery does not necessarily lend itself to that. Want to make your results look better? Let's just bump a few of these "borderline" cases into the "eventual collection" bucket. Surprise! We beat expectations. Comparability. During periods such as this, REIT investors want to compare businesses to see who held up better. They generally do so by checking SSNOI or FFO results, usually in combination by comparing results to peers and past historical results. However, two firms that report identical FFO and SSNOI could have come to different conclusions on revenue collection - even on the exact same counterparty customer.

So, what happens if a REIT has not yet collected rent but assumes it will? It books that rent on the income statement but all billed but uncollected rent ends up on the balance sheet in accounts receivable. If a reserve was taken as outlined above, that is netted out of accounts receivable. Reserved losses do not cause a build.

What that means is that accounts receivable will grow based on rents that have been billed, have not yet been collected, and are expected to be received in future periods.

Comparison

Source: Author Calculations. RPT Realty (RPT), Macerich (MAC), Kimco Realty (KIM), Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Outlets (SKT), Regency Centers (REG), Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC), SITE Centers (SITC.PK), Kite Realty (KRG), Washington Prime (WPG).

As shown above, shopping center REITs crushed more traditional mall or outlet firms across the board on nearly all measures. A higher percent of "essential" tenants and a propensity towards lower virus risk (open-air shopping) all aided results here.

Getting back to GAAP accounting though, some REITs performed well on traditional REIT earnings metrics but carry fairly large accounts receivable balances (e.g., Kimco) which should receive more criticism from investors going forward. Others reported downright awful earnings but saw very little in the way of build-up in deferred rent (e.g., Tanger Factory Outlets). In the case of Tanger, so much so that the most recent quarter is the first time that the balance has been material and necessary to disclose. From their 10-Q:

Historically, our accounts receivable from tenants has not been material; however, given the impacts from coronavirus ("COVID-19") discussed below, our net accounts receivable balance, which is recorded in other assets on the consolidated balance sheet, has increased from approximately $4.8 million at December 31, 2019 to approximately $42.0 million at June 30, 2020.

In other cases, results were poor across the board. Washington Prime scored poorly in every metric - not one any shareholder (or creditor) wants to see.

Tenant Treatment

There are some high level takeaways as well which can also tell a story on management style. Different REITs have taken vastly different approaches to working with tenants, especially on rent forgiveness. Just as with forecasting the odds of eventual collection, how REITs decide to treat tenants impacted their results. Rent abatement guarantees a loss while rent forbearance pushes the story out into future periods and potentially allows for booking revenue in the current period for cash unlikely to be received until months (or years) down the line. In stark contrast, senior executives can also bring down the hammer and demand payment right now.

For example, on how this varied, take how Simon Property Group handled abatements (forgiveness) for its tenant base, which it cited as a primary driver of its SSNOI loss in Q2:

The year-over-year decline for the second quarter was due primarily to the following: approximately $215 million from domestic rent abatements and a higher provision for credit losses. Given the lack of local, state and federal government support for our industry, we went out of our way to abate rent for thousands of local small businesses, entrepreneurs and restaurateurs and other retailers for the period they were closed.

The stance David Simon is taking here is what was affectionately called "shared pain" on the call. In order to help smaller tenants that were not in a position for easy survivability through coronavirus, Simon Property Group has given them a pass in order to help keep them afloat. While that might hurt now, it also potentially means the cost of tenant turnover and repositioning might be avoided. As shown above in my prior table, accounts receivable balances at Simon Property Group are low compared to peers. Management commentary matches what is seen in the financials.

Meanwhile, the tone from other teams is decidedly a bit more aggressive. That might be due to management style, it might be due to more stress because they themselves have going concern worries, or some combination of the two. For example, see comments from Macerich:

In limited instances and primarily with local tenants, we are granting abatements for a portion of second quarter rent. Negotiations remain ongoing. However, there are simply some retailers out there that refuse to accept what we believe to be very fair terms and conditions, and for those we have and will continue to enforce our contractual rights from a legal standpoint.

There were many questions in the Macerich call about abatements and potential legal action against tenants that refuse to pay. Once again, as shown above, Macerich has a large accounts receivable balance relative to its revenue take. There was little shelter given to tenants and, if necessary, management is willing to sue them to collect.

Takeaways

Investors need to take care not to compare Q2 earnings on an apples to apples basis when it comes to retail REITs. While that might work just fine in normal periods, it is not the case today. Further, investors in firms that have run up large accounts receivable balances need to watch the figures quarter to quarter to ensure balances are being worked down and collections are in-line with forecasts. If not, the losses on these receivables as these are deemed noncollectable could significantly drag down results in future periods. No one likes nasty surprises.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.