Green Organic Dutchman Holdings (TGODF) CEO Brian Athaide on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Shane Dungey - Vice President-Investor Relations

Brian Athaide - Chief Executive Officer

Sean Bovingdon - Chief Financial Officer.

Luke Hannan - Canaccord

Tamy Chen - BMO Capital Markets

Welcome to the Green Organic Dutchman Second quarter 2020 Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded on Thursday, August 13, 2020.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Shane Dungey, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Shane Dungey

Thank you, Chris. Good morning and thank you all for joining us for our Q2 conference call. Today, we’ll provide comments on our performance as well as an update on our operational and how we’re executing our plans. This call is being recorded and the audio recording will be available on the company website at tgod.ca.

Joining me on the call this morning are Brian Athaide, Chief Executive Officer and Sean Bovingdon, Chief Financial Officer.

Today’s discussion includes forward-looking statements. We caution that such statements are based on management’s assumptions and beliefs and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. I refer you to our news release and MD&A for more information on these assumptions and factors.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mr. Brian Athaide.

Brian Athaide

Thanks, Shane and good morning, everyone. The second quarter marked the start of more material sales in Canada, as we've had more supply with our Ancaster facility being fully operational. We successfully launch new products with many more to come, significantly reduced costs, strengthened our balance sheet and are still on track to reach monthly positive cash flow later this year while navigating the pandemic.

As the world continues to be affected by COVID-19, our top priority remains the health and safety of our employees, customers and patients. Thanks to our team's resilience and dedication, we've been able to continue operating safely with minimum impact on operations.

We implemented numerous precautionary measures to ensure the safety of our employees and products, including office staff working from home, limiting visitors to our facilities, ensuring proper protocols around sanitation and physical distancing, splitting the teams into shifts, wearing masks and assuring potentially exposed employees remain in self quarantine for 14 days. We continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust as required based on guidance from health authorities.

I'll start with the quarters key milestones and I'll ask Sean to walk us through the financials. And we'll finish with an update of what's ahead for TGOD. As you've seen in our press release, the second quarter marks a significant improvement compared to the first quarter with a quadrupling of our Canadian revenue. We expanded our product portfolio with our RIPPLE dissolvable powder and our vapes being distributed to more stores and start started serving a greater part of the market with our launch in Quebec, including the organic mainstream brand Highly Dutch.

This resulted in a 309% increase for quadrupling in revenue from Canada quarter-over-quarter to $2.72 million. So we're still not where we want to be and we're just getting started down our road of innovation and distribution expansion.

As I mentioned last quarter, High THC is where the main demand is within the recreational market. And we've made several adjustments to better serve consumers. Now that Ancaster is operating at scale, we've been focused on continual improvement in quality, cannabinoid potency, yields and cost. We are seeing velocity significantly increase in the stores which we are now selling 21%, Unite flower as well as good momentum on our vapes, RIPPLE products as well as our mainstream 28 gram highly Dutch Rotterdam OG in Quebec.

Highly Dutch has been extremely successful in attracting mainstream consumers, looking for a quality organic product at a reasonable price. We’ll be soon launching new strains, which I'll discuss in a moment.

For the second quarter, total revenue came in at $4.83 million compared to $2.9 million in Q2, 2019 and $3.06 million in the first quarter of this year. This acceleration in revenue growth is a testament to our focus on executing our plan. With our proven products, we anticipate to significantly scale our revenue, as we expand to new provinces and stores and complement them with a broader portfolio of strains, which we currently had in the soil and expect to launch next month.

We've overcome many challenges and continue to work on continuing improvements in processes and costs. I feel very good about our innovation portfolio. We took a little longer to launch certain products, but we did not want to rush to market with subpar products. We took the time to do it right and put our best foot forward with RIPPLE, Vapes and Highly Dutch.

These successful launches contributed to establishing our reputation as a high quality differentiator producer with both retailers and consumers. We've also begun selling premium infused teas, which are getting very good consumer reviews and will focus more on expanded launch in the fall as the weather cools and consumption increases for these kind of products.

There are also -- I mean all -- everything we've launched is really consumer inspired products, specifically designed to serve their needs by leveraging science to prove credibility and efficacy. All produced within our sustainable and organic footprints.

At the end of May, we successfully launched in Quebec with our dual branding strategy, quickly capturing market share. Our brands revolve around our core differentiator of delivering certified high quality organic cannabis at scale. We now have a variety of options to serve our broad customer base.

First, we have our core Green Organic Dutchman brand, which remains our premium brand featuring craft, higher potency flowers and oils, designed for the most discerning cannabis consumer. Second, we have our Highly Dutch brand, which caters to more frequent consumers whose consumption habits SKU towards bulk purchases and consumes significantly more product.

And then third, we have our TGOD organics, which includes all our innovative 2.0 products, which have rolled out to exciting early successes, addressing new usage occasions and providing easy accessibility to both current and new consumers in the category.

There have been many questions around value brands and the race to the bottom in terms of pricing. I would like to provide a clarification; Highly Dutch is a mainstream, not value brand. Not quite as premium as TGOD, but still a quality certified organic product. The reason behind the success of Highly Dutch is its unique positioning as the only organic cannabis available in a larger format at a more affordable price point, developed with regular users in mind.

We’ve designed this product to sell at a lower price per gram and still deliver attractive margins. Given, we have now reached scale and we're fully leveraging our Ancaster facility. Our cash cost of flower cultivation in this facility is less than $1 per gram, which is what enables us to profitably cater to mainstream consumers with a certified organic product.

From a single recreational SKU in 24 stores in Ontario last year, we've added more than 20 SKUs including flower, oils, vapes, dissolvable and teas with flower servicing consumers in both premium and mainstream segments. Our products are currently available in around 800 retail locations across the country, as well as through relationships with 55 Medical partners representing 125 physical clinic locations across the country and also through medical cannabis by Shoppers Drug Mart.

Our first 2.0 product RIPPLE THC quickly became and remains among the top selling SKUs within the beverage category. The consistency, convenience and predictable effects of these dissolvable powder products with science to back it up resonate with both current and new cannabis consumers.

This is something that's been lacking amongst legal providers in Canada. Others have made claims on product efficacy, but we have the evidence to back up our claims and differentiate the products to consumers.

In addition to the THC version, we're now launching additional sizes and formats, including lower THC concentration levels, and balanced CBD THC as well as CBD-only options. I'll talk about our expanded agreement with Stillwater brands in a moment.

Another bright spot in the quarter was the introduction of our Unite Organic vape, which appeals to high THC consumers. It's formulated with certified organic, full spectrum CO2 extracted cannabis oil and flavored with naturally derived turpenes. It ranks among the best sellers were sold. Here again, given the great product feedback and uptake we have seen, we'll be expanding with balanced and CBD versions.

We're also expanding our tea line-up by adding Zen Green Sencha and Restful Chamomile to our Happy Hibiscus Maté blend. Premium cannabis infused teas consistently tested as one of the favorite concepts among Canadians. We expect the category to grow exponentially as consumers embrace new cannabis delivery methods.

We've adopted a true CPG approach making sure that consumers love our products the first time they try them, building loyalty and driving repeat purchases. Our team has extensive experience in the space, and we intend to continue capturing market share by going to market with high quality differentiated products.

On the international front, we obtained our EU GMP certification, which allows us to export dried flower and cannabis extract to Germany for validation. TGOD is the first certified organic Canadian licensed producer to obtain the certification. We intend to leverage our existing network of distribution partners in Germany and in other countries to ramp international sales in 2021.

As you can see, our team deliver key elements of our plans we discussed last quarter, despite the additional layer of complexity caused by COVID-19. The construction phase is now well behind us, and we've shifted to portfolio and distribution expansion mode. With revenue growth accelerating in Canada during Q2, we're still only just getting started.

Over to you, Sean.

Sean Bovingdon

Thank you, Brian. Good morning, everyone. As Brian mentioned, I'm just going to provide some more details on our financial performance from the second quarter.

Firstly, we registered quarterly revenue of $4.83 million consisting of sales from cannabis products in Canada of $2.7 million, of which it should be noted $1.5 million was in June alone, and Hemp derived product sales in Europe of $2.1 million. Hemp Poland's performance is fairly consistent with the prior year, despite a significant pullback in retail sales in Europe due to pandemic related shutdowns.

The net loss for the quarter decreased to $9.8 million, which is a $63.7 million reduction, compared to Q1 2020, which can be attributed to the lower loss from operations, as well as no further impairment charges recognized during this quarter. It is significantly below our operational loss for Q1 2020, which was $15.2 million.

Cash used in operations was in negative $8.2 million this quarter. That compares to a negative $13 million in Q1 of 2020. And this reflects the contributions from both increased sales as well as a significant reduction in general and administrative costs.

In fact, our G&A decreased by $4 million or 42% to just $5.7 million compared to quarter one of 2020, reflecting our commitment to being more agile and adapt to dynamic market conditions.

This decrease was achieved as we manage costs and cash flow, including temporarily laying off the majority of our employees in Quebec with intention of restarting operations in Valleyfield as market demand requires.

We also made further cost reductions, cutting back the size of the organization, making temporary salary cuts, and eliminated several third-party costs or consultancy work as well as most travel. These changes are in line with our plans to half our Canadian G&A in 2020, which is evidenced by, you know that 42% reduction quarter-over-quarter.

We ended the quarter on June 30th with $19 million in cash and restricted cash that we intend to use for working capital until we turn positive in operating cash flow on a monthly run rate basis, which is still expected by the end of 2020.

I will not spend too much time on financing activities since we already discussed them as part of our Q1 results. But to summarize, during the quarter, we secured additional financing by closing on gross proceeds $23 million of new equity, $18 million of term debt, and a $17 million revolving operating facility to use in the coming year.

We incurred $6.2 million in new capital expenditures during the quarter which was expected within budget and was mainly for the completion of the processing building and fit out of machinery at Hamilton, which is now fully operational.

Lastly, a note that at the end of May, we sold our interest in Epican Medicinals Limited in Jamaica, which given us history of operating losses, the recent economic developments in Jamaica restricting operations, and our strategic decision to no longer pursue opportunities in Jamaica leaves us to focus on the Canadian operations.

We continue to maintain a disciplined approach to operational costs related to the commercialization of our products in Canada and the entire management team is laser-focused on where we spend our SG&A.

Our priority is on the higher value-added part of the value chain and working with good partners for the rest. As Brian mentioned, we expect revenue and cash flows to continue to increase in the coming quarters as we expand our product portfolio, and distribution.

With that, I'll hand it back to you, Brian.

Brian Athaide

Thank you, Sean. As you can see, we have reached several milestones during the quarter and now have real momentum. Despite a few delays earlier in the year, we're closing the gap and are still on track to reach a monthly run rate scale which delivers operationally cash flow positive later this year.

We expect Highly Dutch to play an important role in revenue growth acceleration. It exceeded our expectations in Quebec and we anticipate similar performance in other provinces as we expand distribution.

In fact, demand in Quebec was so strong we push the launch in other markets by a month to avoid shortages. We're also looking to add new strains under the brand as well as other product lines such as concentrates in late September.

Beyond our premium and mainstream flower strategy, we're doubling down on our 2.0 products, which have high margins -- even higher than premium flower on a per gram basis.

Our expanded licensing agreement with Stillwater Brand is going to be a catalyst to accelerate our product development pipeline. Their products already some of the best-selling SKUs were sold in the United States. Their proven formulations and flavor profiles make it much faster for us to get some concept to commercialization.

In order to accommodate the additional processing requirements for these new products, we are leveraging our Valleyfield facility, which is already licensed. This quarter, we'll be launching our first concentrate, under the Highly Dutch brand. And it is being produced at Valleyfield. We will gradually shift other processing activities to Valleyfield to better utilize the facility there and start absorbing the fixed costs of maintaining the site.

We've also signed co-packing agreements with other producers, who do not have the space and/or their required licenses to process or sell certain products. This is another way for us to leverage our investment in Valleyfield, while maintaining optionality to restart cultivation, as the market further develops and our share grows. Valleyfield is quickly becoming our processing hub with a highly skilled team onsite. The expertise we have developed is proving to be extremely valuable.

Finally, our TGOD premium flower portfolio will also see exciting expansion as we go from one high THC strain to multiple high THC strains for sale, in multiple size formats starting next month. We have selected these new strains based on extensive market research, in order to provide consumers with the type of product they're looking for.

For us, beyond managing costs and having unique organic products, we will leverage strains to prove credibility and efficacy with a focus on responsible and sustainable scaling. Our revenue growth in Canada should continue to accelerate as we bring high quality products, innovative products to market with our unique organic positioning. I expect this to be compounded further, as we push to bring these high quality products into more stores, including the rapid expansion of new stores opening, in Ontario.

To close, it's been a very challenging couple years. Beyond numerous industry issues, we faced our own challenges and construction timing and costs. And have overcome them by redesigning our plan and scale, putting in alternative financing in place and got – still got high quality innovative products to market.

I'd like to thank our incredible team here at TGOD for their perseverance, passion and dedication to achieve this. And I'm confident this team of talented people will enable us to quickly win market share and get to operational cash flow.

Operator, at this time, you can open up the line for questions.

Your first question comes from Luke Hannan, Canaccord.

Luke Hannan

Thanks. And good morning, guys. I appreciate the additional disclosure that you included in the MD&A. It's definitely very helpful to help, frame-up the rest of the year. I want to ask a little bit more about your gross margin assumptions for the balance of the year. Obviously, you did 18% in Q2 and you expect sort of improvement as you guys move into the backup year, I think in the MD&A, is that somewhere in the 40% range.

So I'm just curious, as part of that assumption, what sales mix included – is included in that. Is that mostly skewed towards Highly Dutch products or cannabis 2.0, maybe you can just take us through, what your sort of sales mix assumptions are for the back half of the year?

Sean Bovingdon

Yes, certainly, thanks, Luke. Firstly, I would note that the margin in Q2 is reflective of a cost of goods from production coming in the early months of the year, as you know, as we were ramping up in Q1, we only had a couple of greenhouse rooms available, so this kind of fixed costs in Hamilton facility in that inventory that's gone to the cost of goods in Q2 is over a small amount of product. So that's partly the reason for and the main reason for that kind of lower margin that was achieved in Q2, as you're using higher cost product that was produced at the time.

Now that we're at scale at the Hamilton, meant all runs -- fully cultivating. As Brian mentioned, our cash costs of cultivation are now under $1 per gram. And that helps to improve the kind of gross margins going forward as that inventory now goes into the cost of goods for products for Q3 and Q4.

So as you mentioned, we, in MD&A, overall were talking about 40% gross margin and that does reflect a good half of our sales coming from the Highly Dutch product, which is indicative of the -- how well it's been received in Quebec and how we expect that to be well received across the rest of the country. The balance is split evenly between kind of 2.0 products and our premium flower.

Luke Hannan

Okay. Got it. That's very helpful. So, I guess, a follow-up on that, the margin profile for maybe each of those different products, just to get a better understanding between what your premium flower is like your Unite Organic strain versus Highly Dutch and then 2.0 products. I know, there's probably a lot of variability there, depending on whether it's teas or vapes or otherwise, but any insight there would be helpful?

Brian Athaide

Yeah. We don't disclose specific, kind of, gross margins by brands, because that is pretty competitively sensitive. But I can tell you the margins across all of our flower, including mainstream, is very attractive. And I recall, we've designed it to be able to be sold at a mainstream price, right. Unlike TGOD, which is in glass packaging is much more craft, hand trimmed, hang dried, I mean, we've got much more automated processes on Highly Dutch, which allows us to still have very attractive margins.

On 2.0 and I mentioned earlier, it's got a higher gross margin per gram at amount of cannabinoids that go in there, relative revenue is much less. So when you look on a percentage basis, you don't necessarily see the same percentage gross margin, but on per gram, it's significantly higher. So it's a combination of all of that mix. But all three segments of our business are very attractive, financially.

Luke Hannan

Understood. And last question, before I pass the line here. I'm just curious -- I'm not sure if it was disclosed in either the press release or the MD&A. If it was, maybe, I missed it. I know that you would disclose the benefits that you would have gotten from a Canadian wage subsidy program. Were there any specific costs related to COVID-19 to ensure the health and safety of your workers that you had incurred in the quarter. And, if so, if you can disclose that, that would be helpful?

Brian Athaide

In terms of that, yes, we did get the wage subsidy for the couple of months we were qualified for it. So that's been reflected in this Q2. And in terms of cost, the worst marginal increases as we had to split up some of the shifts in Ancaster to have enough physical distancing and took a little longer time in terms of some of the processing costs, not so much on the cultivation side, but particularly on the processes and packaging. So there's some marginal cost there, but that is since --

Sean Bovingdon

There's a bit more PP&E and the sanitation, but I wouldn’t say it material.

Brian Athaide

It’s not material. And with the Ontario switching now towards into Stage 3 and more automation coming into the facility, and Hamilton has enabled us to continue to bring the cost down from where they were in Q1 and the beginning of Q2.

Brian Athaide

Yes, I mean, overall, it's PPE and sanitation, but not material.

Sean Bovingdon

Not material.

Luke Hannan

Great. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from Tamy Chen, BMO Capital Markets.

Tamy Chen

Thanks. Good morning. Thanks for the question. First, wanted to understand, if you're able to comment or give a bit more color on your current breakdown of cannabis sales between the provinces, where it is currently -- how you expect that to evolve over the coming quarters? But I'm wondering specifically, does that -- are there differences or meaningful differences in margin based on the different pricing structures and supply chains across the different provinces?

Brian Athaide

There are some differences, I wouldn't say their significance. In Q2 the revenue that we published out there -- there was a significant part of that ramp was entering into Quebec, because of Highly Dutch. If you think from a timing standpoint, though and our launches, when we got into Quebec, we started in 13 stores as we were ramping up supply.

And that's really what you're seeing in Q2 is a bit of pipeline for those 13 stores and sales. Since then we've gotten to 40 stores with Highly Dutch in Quebec. And we were hoping to expand across the country in August. We pushed that to September, just given the success that we've had there. So, that's -- I mean, we've proven it out that mainstream organic resonates with consumers, we're also bringing in new strains, so that'll further accelerate.

The other thing in Q2, we launched our vapes -- our organic unite vape. And frankly, that was only in about 30 stores in Ontario in Q2 as well. And again, we were hoping to launch that nationally. It took us a bit longer, frankly, and we mentioned that in the press release just kind of getting the listings, and some of the other provinces. But this week, consumers can now find that and the other big provinces in Alberta and BC, we're not -- we're not able to sell vapes in Quebec, obviously.

So, it took us a bit longer, but that further kind of acceleration, the fact that, we've proved that in the stores that were selling, it was selling really well, that encouraged us to continue to expand our portfolio, and we're bringing out the balanced and CBD versions.

So, I mean, that's a bit of the story that you're seeing throughout. You're not going see a huge variation kind of province-by-province in terms of margin. But what you're seeing is rollout timings vary across our different product lines. As we launch, we prove success on a certain product. And then once we confirm that success, then we're expanding to other provinces and fine-tuning based on learnings that we've found from consumers on communication or things like that, as well as the additional variants.

So, we've tried to do this very methodically versus trying to kind of rush in and then be out of stock or avoid hiccups, not that we'll get everything perfectly, but we're trying to be very methodical and make sure that what we're doing is sustainable.

Tamy Chen

Okay, got it. And my second question is also on the gross margin. So, you mentioned your cash costs for flowers sub $1 a gram, so is right now then the big kind of overhang or drag on your margins more in the processing area? And when we think about your margins going forward, I mean, do you need to be operating at full capacity utilization in both of your facilities before we can see a more normalized gross margin?

Sean Bovingdon

Not quite Tamy, I mean, the drag on the gross margin for Q2 was because our cash costs per gram into -- in the production that that's related to was closer to $3 a gram. As it was related to the growth in just the two rooms through that Q1 and the early part of Q2, which then gets processed in this part is the inventory that sold in Q2. It's just the average costing. So as we've now got into Q2 are now, fully cultivating and all white rooms in Hamilton, that's where the cash cost now is under $1 a gram.

Similarly, this about fixed costs on the processing cycles is more manual processing, in Q1 was higher and then early part of Q2, but now that we're automating those processes, that processing cost is coming down as well. So when we talk quoting those numbers in terms of looking at a 40% gross margin, going into the balance of the year and having that under $1 of cash cost on the cultivating side, that's talking about Hamilton alone.

In Valleyfield and the market demand grows from Highly Dutch into 2021, as well as it's been growing in Quebec across the rest of the country. And we go into Valleyfield then at that scale, the Valleyfield costs would be even lower – much significantly lower scale at $1 -- than $1 per gram cultivating but -- that's a ways off yet until we get to that kind of volume or expect to see that kind of volume. So we're basing those margins just on Hamilton alone and the processing automation in Hamilton alone for balance of this year.

Tamy Chen

Okay. Got it. And as further clarification on that 40% was Hamilton alone. So I know you mentioned earlier that you're looking to ramp up a bit of processing in Valleyfield to absorb some of the fixed costs there. So are you saying the 40% gross margin reflects just Hamilton and so when you reflect on Valleyfield there'll be a little bit of drag on that or the 40% include sort of Valleyfield…

Sean Bovingdon

Yeah, the processing of Valleyfield is on some of the 2.0 products.

Tamy Chen

Okay.

Sean Bovingdon

Some of the new 2.0 product, is not on flower. And but it does average out to be included in the same amount. So still it doesn't -- is not a drag on the 40%.

Tamy Chen

Okay. Got it. And my last question, if I can squeeze this in is, I noticed in your MD&A provided this outlook table on your operating cash flow over the next 12 months. The gross profit dollars did come down between your June outlook to now is that a function of just things you mentioned such as pushing back some of your launches, so the revenues are coming in a bit slower than you thought in June or was that something else?

Sean Bovingdon

Yeah, so that's the first thing I just clarify that's not -- that comparison is based on June to May, which was the disclosure in the prospectus. So we're required to show the same update for June to May. It's not the coming 12 months. It's still June to May of 2021 is the comparison. And you're right. I mean, because of the push outs as Brian mentioned on some of the launches nationally.

The impact on the gross margin there is shown as you move out a month – two months. Additionally, moving more towards the Highly Dutch as we've seen the velocities in Quebec go where they are and there's a bit more of a mix towards Holly Dutch which has a more of a mainstream, slightly lower margin than the premium flower that has an impact on that May -- May to June -- sorry June to May of 2021cash flow that was disclosed in the prospectus has now been updated.

Tamy Chen

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from George Haywood [ph].

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning. You're at a critical juncture in TGOD existence because you have so many rapidly moving parts. Your number of SKUs is rising dramatically at the same time the number of retail distribution points is expanding, especially in Ontario. So I'd like to just tap into your wisdom here and see what -- give us a sense for how rapidly you see growth going on. For example, if I look at the last quarter, you gave us June, you said about 1.5 million sales for June, well that's 25% higher than April and May combined.

If I look at April and May and just throw a number on there for a guess, 400,000 for April, 800,000 for May, again, these are my guesses. And that would leave again the 1.5. So every month, it looks like you're doubling. So number one, can you give us a sense for what July look like. That's got to be in the book. So tell us how July was and then just give us a sense for what you see going forward as to how rapidly things are expanding?

Brian Athaide

I mean that is very perceptive. I mean, as you look at Q2, we did see, I'm not going to confirm those monthly numbers you said, but you are seeing month-after-month growth, and we expect to see that.

As I mentioned earlier, really, if you look at Quebec that was primarily in June, which I mean, we got in June, 1.5 out of that total quarterly revenue was June alone. That shows you we've moved to a new level. And then now we're kind of moving to the next level of expansion with the new expanding each of the kind of key segments from teas, vapes, flower to more strains, more 2.0 products, that's going to help us further accelerate, on top of that the distribution expansion into more provinces and more stores. So absolutely.

Sean Bovingdon

That didn't take place in July though, so.

Brian Athaide

Yes, yes, steps.

Sean Bovingdon

So you'll see the next kind of step of doubling in September kind of -- over September.

Brian Athaide

Yes. So, I mean, we will be – we do expect quarter after quarter after quarter growth, but by continually to bring in new innovation and to be expanding that after you bring it in nationally.

Like I said, I mean, the vapes, although we launched it in Q2, it took us a bit longer to get that full distribution. It's really only this week now middle of August, consumers in Alberta and BC can buy it, right? I mean, Ontario's had it for a while, we can't be in Quebec. And those are the four key markets.

So yeah, I mean, we're not giving guidance, but I can tell you we will see sequential quarter-after-quarter growth. Yeah, we quadrupled Canadian revenue last quarter, don’t expect to quadrupling every quarter, but do expect growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Well, can you be specific as for July?

Sean Bovingdon

No, I mean, we’re not able to disclose the specific month like that in tantrums of that, but as Brian mentioned its – as things starting to grow it was up from June, but that's part as far in terms of detail, I’d be comfortable getting at this point in time, but expect as I said, Q3 to demonstrate – start to demonstrate the next step up as the launch of those products. The length in Quebec now launch nationally. And so you’d see that kind of reflected in Q3.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Question on G&A, congratulations 42% drop in G&A is very impressive. Do you think you'll be able to maintain that discipline as you experience rapid growth in sales going forward?

Sean Bovingdon

Yes. That we've now put our – we’ve put ourselves and continue to monitor that, there is not going to be another 42% drop, obviously. And because we made the right sizing as was necessary to get us down to this level obviously, as we talked about at the beginning of the year and in Q1. And that reflects those kind of measures that we took going forward from here.

We fully see we're at a point where we can maintain our G&A costs at that low level and continue to maintain that disciplines through the balance of the year, as sales ramp up, it's not the G&A that we see increasing. There'll be some variable incremental increase on the sales side related to agency commissions and royalties on some of the ingredients and things like that, but you're not going to see a rapid increase in G&A at all as a sales ramp up, because if anything, we could look to see, some marginal decreases in G&A because of the discipline we're applying.

Sean Bovingdon

I mean, our focus is trying to get to that operational cash flow run rate as soon as possible. So, I mean, there's many variables within that. I mean, clearly it’s driving revenue like we already discussed, but I mean, we're constantly focused on taking out every dollar we can from the cost structure, whether it's in G&A or whether it's even in our processing and manufacturing side as well.

Unidentified Analyst

One last question. Do you plan to raise the deal -- you'll have the need to raise dollars in the near future. So would it be diluted or non-diluted financing? What are your thoughts on that?

Brian Athaide

So I know, actually, we are actually only one of -- we're -- I think we're the only one of the large LPs that doesn't actually have a shelf prospectus in place, so, likely prudent for us to do that. We want to do an ATM or to ensure we have sufficient buffer if there's a COVID second wave issues or take advantage of any investment opportunities that may arise both calendar or into Europe, or working capital requirements if the national launch of the Highly Dutch and the vapes kind of exceeds expectations.

I think it's always prudent to manage the balance sheets and something like an ATM, obviously, is less dilutive than other offerings could be. But we also have some surplus assets. And we had a small sale of surplus assets that we're not using in Valleyfield in the last month, and we did look at those opportunities as well to take advantage of some funding if necessary from that as well. Nothing's on the table, we obviously we got to be – we’re doing a shelf prospectus that would put us – give us more flexibility to be reactive if necessary.

Unidentified Analyst

Gentlemen, thank you for taking my questions.

Your next question comes from Tamy Chen, BMO Capital Markets.

Tamy Chen

Hi, sir. Just a quick last follow-up. On the GMP certification, I just want to understand what this allows you to do currently and not – do you mention, export for validation. So, is that sort of an initial test and you need a different certificate to allow you to export commercially?

Brian Athaide

So, we have our GMP certification, which allows us to complete the validation. So what now is required is getting the export and import permit to Germany, proving out the whole shipping methodology, transport that it happens, kind of, temperature controls and quality. So, I mean, they're still a few months of work there and we've got till the end of the year.

Once that's confirmed, we'd expect the inspector to make that an unlimited certificate, which would be good for a couple of years. So, I mean, we're not really looking at commercialization in Europe this year, it's more 2021.

Tamy Chen

Okay. Thank you.

Brian Athaide

And that's kind of the normal process for GMP certificates. I mean, if you look at what others have done as well.

Tamy Chen

Right. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Jocelyn [ph], Niagara Stills.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi. How are you guys?

Brian Athaide

Good. Thank you.

Sean Bovingdon

Good. Hi, Robert.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. So, I have a couple of quick questions. So we're at scale at Ancaster. So that change it from 8,000 to 10,000 kilograms more up to the 15,000 to 17,500 that we originally planned.

Brian Athaide

That would be an annualized basis. But the 8,000 to 10,000 is because of the ramp up through this year. So in 2021, that's where you look more to the capability of doing the 15,000 for a full year.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And my second question, then, is exactly how much inventory do we really have, when you read it -- it's to me, not being an accountant, but I come up with around $13 million in inventory we have.

Brian Athaide

Yes. And again, what that's reflective of, as I mentioned, we're now growing and cultivating in all the rooms in Ancaster. So at the end of June, that $13 million does include -- a half of that is biological assets in growth stage. So, as you start to look at that as a couple of million as biological assets, there’s a couple that’s been harvested, there’s a lot of packaging material for all the 2.0 products and Highly Dutch to do the national launch. So, it's kind of like a pre-build of inventory at the end of June, and readiness for the National launches that we're doing now.

Sean Bovingdon

In terms of finished goods, we're actually not sitting on much. I mean, we've been shipping it out within a week or two of being packaged in most cases.

Brian Athaide

Yes. There's not a lot there. There’s not a lot of flower sitting, that's not moving. It's mainly packaging goods and growing --

Sean Bovingdon

Because, recall, I mean, once you harvest, you need to dry that takes a couple of weeks and you need them get tested, take 10 days to get back kind of the CoA, Certificates of Analysis. So there is a -- and then packaging and there’s probably a month lag from when you harvest to when you're selling. And if you look at our inventory, it's primarily plants in the ground and stuff that's in process. It's not a lot of finished flower.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. That's good. So, it just -- so it's not -- because shelf life, sitting there drying out, no good.

Sean Bovingdon

No.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s not cool.

Sean Bovingdon

No. And I think that's one of the feedbacks we've been getting from the market. Like if you look at Highly Dutch and you look at people posting on Instagram and stuff, I mean, people are really impressed with the fresh product. And we have got a lot of those comments from even the Maritimes as well, when people are comparing us to other LPs, they're getting fresh product. And that's been very positive.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, guys. Thanks. Just keep moving forward, that's all we can do. Thanks, guys.

Brian Athaide

Thank you, everyone.

Brian Athaide

Okay. I mean, just to wrap up, Q2 was really an inflection point for the company. We're now seeing the revenue growth that we had hoped to be at earlier. So, yes, we are a little bit behind where we had expected to be. We've now got momentum. We're very focused on proving out the innovation we're bringing before expanding it, being very methodical there. We're very focused on costs, and focused on getting to operational cash flow as soon as possible. So, we'll continue to keep you updated as we progress. Thank you very much, everyone.

